AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ACUIF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 4, 2019

Jonathan Pollack - Chief Financial Officer

Tal Hayek - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Krishnaratne - Paradigm Capital

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Daniel Rosenberg - Haywood Securities

Pooja Sharma - Echelon Wealth Partners

Jonathan Pollack

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I will read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking information.

Certain information to be discussed during this call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws including, among others, statements concerning the Company’s 2019 objectives, the Company’s strategy to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements reflects management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management and is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO of AcuityAds, to update you on the operations of the business.

Tal Hayek

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your continued support of AcuityAds. We often forget to stop and celebrate our wins. So before I get into the details of why we are so excited about what’s happening Q4, let us not forget to celebrate an amazing Q3.

I would like to start by thanking the Acuity family for yet another great quarter and continuing this incredible momentum for a strong finish to the year. In Q3, we saw $26.9 million in revenue compared to 17.3 million in Q3 of last year. That’s an increase of 55 percent. In Self-Serve, we saw 6.7 million versus 4.4 million last year.

Our gross margin is up 0.5 percent in Q3 versus Q2 of this year. This is in part due to our new AI that was partially deployed in Q3 but will be fully deployed in the next few weeks. We are already seeing further improvement to margins in Q4.

We saw an adjusted EBITDA of 1.6 million in Q3 of 2019 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of 1.1 million in the same period of last year.

As previously communicated, we believe that we have achieved adequate scale and started focusing much of our attention on improving profitability. In fact, I’m happy to report that, for the first time ever, we delivered $740,000 in adjusted net income in Q3 and believe that most of the changes we implemented partway through Q3 should be fully realized in Q4. These changes, including cost-cutting measurements, which were achieved by integrating technology globally, eliminating overlap in certain departments, optimizing the sales team, and reducing certain outside vendors and associated costs.

The overall advertising space is $700 billion. And out of that, over 300 billion is digital. And out of that, over 80 billion is programmatic. Programmatic is growing at a rate of 24 percent a year. In seven years, the overall advertising space is projected to be a trillion-dollar industry, and we believe that the majority of it will be transacted programmatically.

We continue to see incredible changes in the TV world as it continues to move to digital. I would like to remind everyone that our view is that traditional TV is rapidly moving to digital and will completely transform over the next few years. The CTV marketplace, which has 30 percent of viewing hours and yet only 3 percent of total advertising dollars, this is a huge gap that is starting to get filled.

Connected TV represents a massive increase to our addressable market, and we have every intention of exploiting this tremendous opportunity. In fact, in Q3 alone, we saw a 300 percent sequential increase in CTV spend on our system. Furthermore, as we anticipated, our past acquisition of Visible Measures has put the Company in an enviable position to succeed in this space.

Next, I would like to expand on our newly released AI engine and why it is a cornerstone of Acuity. In general, smart marketers are tracking their digital ROI very closely. In fact, one of the biggest benefits of digital advertising is that we can monitor ROI in real time and immediately determine what works and what doesn’t. When it comes to digital, it comes down to this. If our AI delivers a positive ROI to our marketer, they love us and spend more money with us.

Now I’d like to give you six live examples from Q3 alone.

An international transportation company switched to our AI in early Q3. They saw a major increase to their ROI and increased their monthly spend by 200 percent.

A major entertainment company switched to our new AI in early Q3 and saw a major increase to their ROI. They’ve increased their monthly spend with us by 180 percent.

An online travel company started using our new AI in early Q3, saw a major increase to their ROI, and increased their monthly spend by 14 percent.

A major US bank started using the new AI early Q3, saw a major increase to their ROI, and increased their monthly spend by 75 percent.

A mid-sized agency started using our new AI in early Q3, saw a moderate increase to their ROI, increased their monthly spend by 30 percent. And in addition to that, they have added two new brands to our platform, which resulted in an overall increased spend by that agency of 54 percent.

And a major health care company started using our new AI in late Q3, saw a major increase in ROI, and increased their spend by 34 percent.

So these were just six examples of clients that are benefitting from the increased ROI. And how does it affect our spend? We have countless other examples that’s happening all the time.

Now let’s talk about usability and Self-Serve. Since the start of the internet, we have seen many industries move from systems requiring professional operators to systems that where less sophisticated users could self-serve. Years ago, we saw that happening to the travel industry where you once needed to be a highly trained operator of that system to simply book a flight. Today, anyone can do that at home. Years ago, you needed to be a highly trained professional to buy and sell stocks. Today, any average person can do this at home.

In our industry, we have a massive amount of brands that would like to take digital media buying in-house but simply lack the expertise to operate this very complex programmatic buying system. We are fixing that issue. We have built a new system that will change the way programmatic is done. Not only it will be easier to use, but it will also align better with how marketers think and plan their digital media buys.

And if simple is the new objective, how about a simple drag-and-drop system that any average person can execute a campaign in minutes? I am very happy to report that the product was ready for alpha testing in the beginning of October, and we are in the testing process with two important partners that are very excited to be part of this new wave. We call it advertising automation, and it’s changing the way programmatic is being implemented. More details will be coming next month.

Now I would like to provide some colour into Q4 and 2020. We see continued momentum into Q4 with strong performance, bigger deal sizes, and longer terms. We predict that our margin will continue to increase to more normal levels and that we will see more meaningful profits. We continue to sign new deals for 2020 and seeing very healthy pipeline.

In conclusion, we have demonstrated great results from many quarters, and the results are getting better from quarter to quarter. The new AI system is delivering better ROI to our customers. Our Self-Serve system is on the verge of changing the programmatic world. The industry is growing aggressively. Connected TV is growing even more aggressively, and we are starting to make money.

Our CFO, Jonathan Pollack, will now share financial results.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you, Tal. We are incredibly pleased about our performance this past quarter. This is now our fifth consecutive quarter of significant year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth, signifying that Acuity is at a critical juncture where we are able to shift our focus towards achieving greater profitability while still growing our top line. As the programmatic industry continues to grow rapidly, including the Connected TV segment of the market, Acuity is primed to benefit strongly.

With respect to the financial results for the third quarter of 2019, total revenue was 26.9 million compared to Q3 2018 revenue of 17.3 million, an increase of 55 percent. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30th amounted to 80.6 million compared to 37.3 million for the same period last year, an increase of 116 percent. We attributed this quarterly success to the continued growth and demand for our programmatic solutions, increases in both the size and length of the contracts we are winning and the sustained positive momentum that our sales team is achieving from new and existing customers. On a trailing 12-month basis, Acuity has generated over 113.5 million of revenue.

Revenue from our Self-Serve business totalled 6.7 million in Q3 2019 compared to 4.4 million in Q3 of last year, an increase of 52 percent year over year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue from Self-Serve was 20.1 million as compared to 10.6 million in the year prior, an increase of 89 percent. Self-Serve continues to be an important segment of our business, and we have made substantial investments in the technology to further encourage clients to increase their spend on the platform.

As Tal mentioned, we will be providing further details on the exciting advancements of our new Self-Serve platform in the coming months.

Revenue from our Managed Service business grew by 56 percent in Q3 2019 to 20.2 million as compared to 12.9 million in the previous quarter last year. Managed Services revenue for the nine months ended September 30th totalled 60.5 million compared to 26.7 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit margin was 48.5 percent for Q3 2019 compared to 54 percent in Q3 2018 and, more importantly, 48 percent in Q2 2019. As we announced a few weeks ago, we have made substantial investments in our AI technology and have now begun implementing it across all of our campaigns. We are incredibly excited about this new AI rollout and continue to see the benefits that both our clients and Acuity are achieving from this. In fact, for the month of October, our margins were about 150 to 200 basis points higher than reported for all of Q3, a trend we expect to continue through Q4.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019, totalled 14 million compared to 10.6 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 32 percent. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, totalled 43 million as compared to 25.9 million for the same period in 2018.

As Tal discussed a few minutes ago and I noted on our Q2 conference call, we’ve been very focused on our operating leverage and the ideal cost structure. We are pleased that for both the three- and nine-month periods, our operating leverage remains strong, as our expenses are growing much less than revenue. In addition and more importantly, when comparing Q3 to Q2 of this year, while we saw sequential growth in quarterly revenues, we also saw a decrease in quarterly operating costs. This is a positive achievement, and it supports the important focus we have and continue to have in achieving profitability.

AcuityAds reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive 1.6 million in Q3 2019 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of 1.1 million in Q3 of last year. For the nine-month period ending September 30th, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 3.7 million this year, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of 0.5 million for the same period last year.

As we discussed during our Q2 conference call, management and the board are focused on profitability and have included adjusted net income as an important metric. We are pleased to note that adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2019 was positive $700,000 compared to an adjusted net loss of 100,000 for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30th, adjusted net loss totalled 400,000 compared to an adjusted net loss of 3.4 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income is net income plus noncash expenses including depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange, and stock-based comp. We expect quarterly positive adjusted net income again in Q4.

Comprehensive loss in Q3 2019 totalled 1.4 million compared to a comprehensive loss of 1.9 million last year. For the nine months ended September 30th, comprehensive loss totalled 7.2 million as compared to 6.9 million last year.

Cash on hand as of September 30, 2019, totalled $5.9 million. In addition, as of today, we have in excess of 10 million of available liquidity comprised of both cash in the bank and of available lines of credit.

With respect to cash flow, our finance team has been quite focused since the beginning of the year on collections and reducing our days receivable. I am very pleased to advise that, as of Q3, our DSOs are now below 100 days as compared to 107 days at the end of June and above that previously. Being below 100 days is a great achievement given the payment terms that advertising brands and agencies typically provide their clients.

And on that note, I’d like to open the floor for questions.

And your first question is from Kevin Krishnaratne from Paradigm Capital. Kevin, please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey there, guys. Good morning. Last year in Q4, there was particular strength sequentially from Q3 to Q4 in both the Self-Serve and Managed Service businesses. I was wondering if you could comment on, how should we think about the growth profile sequentially this year, given the strength that you saw last year?

Jonathan Pollack

Good morning, Kevin. How are you?

Kevin Krishnaratne

Good. Thank you.

Jonathan Pollack

So last year, the growth from Q3 to Q4 was quite substantial, in large part a combination of the acquire [ph] from Magnetic, our first quarter of owning ADman.

I would tell you that we are definitely seeing momentum in Q4. As we mentioned previously, we also are seeing margin improvements from Q3 over to Q4. Then I would say I think I’m comfortable and we’re comfortable where the analysts are today. We’re trying to temper, obviously, going a little crazy on that. But we think that where the analysts are for Q4, we’re very comfortable with.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Great. Thanks. And so on the comment on the margin, you had mentioned so you did 48.5 percent gross margin in Q3. And you had made a comment, correct me if I’m wrong, 200 basis point increase in Q3. That was for gross margin. Can you just go back to that comment there and maybe help us to understand what your view is for the margin for Q4? If that’s also where you’re comfortable with where analysts are today?

Jonathan Pollack

So what we said on the prepared remarks were that the month of October, we’ve seen 150 to 200 basis point improvement over Q3. So assuming we did 48.5 percent for Q3, we’re at about 50 percent for Q4.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. Thanks for that. And just want to go back to some of the comments. I know that you’ve been winning larger customers. And on the last part, you mentioned that you’ve got some better visibility into 2020, that some of these customers are signing longer contracts.

I can certainly understand how the ROI benefits are driving them to increase their spending generally. But can you talk about what compels a customer to sign up for a longer contract? Are they getting some better pricing? What does the customer get by signing into a longer-than-historical deal with you?

Tal Hayek

Okay. So traditionally for us, it was mostly shorter-term contracts. As we went through this year, we’re seeing more and more of our customers signing for longer-term contracts. And I would say for a number of reasons. Obviously, the ROI is something that’s very, very big for them. The other thing is we’re getting also closer to the brands themselves.

So when you are closer to the brands versus the agency, then you see more of the share of wallet from that brand. And in addition to that, they usually like to plan longer in advance for it.

So that’s the major two reasons that we see those things happening.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Thanks. That’s helpful. I guess maybe just the last one for me, and I’ll jump back into queue. So you’re projecting positive net income in Q4. How about free cash flow? And you’re also positive working capital this quarter. I know you made some comments there on the DSO. How do we think about both the working capital movements in Q4?

And then secondly, on any CapEx in Q4. It looked like things picked up a little bit in Q3 on the CapEx side of things, so just wanted to understand your thoughts on free cash flow profiles for the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Pollack

Okay. Perfect. So let’s go to your first question. So we expect to be adjusted net income positive for Q4. I said that on the prepared remarks. When it comes to cash flow, because Q4 is our biggest quarter, we will have higher receivables, which obviously drives our working capital. And then we collect those in Q1 of next year.

CapEx went up higher in Q3 and likely will be about the same in Q4 because, as Tal mentioned, over the last few quarters, we are investing significant resources in both the new AI, which we released, and the new self-serve platform. So we think that will peak in Q4, and then pretty much not materially go up between Q3 and Q4, but then over the period of 2020, pretty much stabilize.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. So just to clarify, Q4, a similar level of CapEx spend that you saw in Q3, and then it goes back down to much more lower levels for 2020?

Jonathan Pollack

Yeah. The CapEx numbers are not material. Right? A company that does about 100—I think we’re LTM, we’re now at about $115 million of revenue. It’s not material dollars.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Victor Anthony from Aegis Capital. Victor, please go ahead.

Victor Anthony

Hey, guys. Thanks for putting me on. Just two quick questions. One, just sort of a comment about, I guess, the health of the pipeline entering 2020. I was kind of hoping you could just give a little bit more colour in terms of where you see where the big numbers are, any sort of qualitative guidance that you can give us on 2020. That would be helpful.

And second, I guess a statement in the press release about the total Connected TV revenue growing approximately 20 percent sequentially. Wanted to get some more detail on that. What sort of investment you are making there? And any sort of absolute numbers you can provide there as well. Thanks.

Tal Hayek

So let’s start with Connected TV. So obviously, we are very, very excited about Connected TV. A little bit of background. About 2.5 years ago, we bought a company called Visible Measures with 100 percent of it was video advertising, which prepared us very, very well for the Connected TV market. So we have a number of assets that are related to it that are very, very important to us and prepped us very well for the space.

In general, the numbers, the absolute numbers are still low for CTV in the market in general. But we’re seeing, obviously, big increases. But as you know, as more and more people cut the cable cord and more and more people move to Connected TV viewership, then we’ll see more and more of those numbers come in.

In fact, when we saw programmatic starting about 10 years ago, we had something very similar where the adoption of the publishers took longer than the people on the demand side. But then that gap filled very, very quickly. And we’re expecting to see that happening very, very soon. So that’s about CTV.

And regarding contracts into 2020, pretty much what I can say is we’re used to seeing a year-end as something that usually cuts our pipeline in the past. But we’re not seeing it this year. This year, we’re seeing seven-figure deals that are crossing the year-end. And so, therefore, it’s already giving us a very good indication about 2020.

Victor Anthony

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Gavin Fairweather from Cormark. Please go ahead, Gavin.

Gavin Fairweather

Hey there. Good morning.

Jonathan Pollack

Good morning, Gavin

Tal Hayek

Good morning.

Gavin Fairweather

Congratulations on the quarter. I thought I’d just have a quick follow-up on that 2020 pipeline. If I think back to 2019 in the first half, you had obviously a very large client, a record deal in the first half. Have you started discussions with that client again in terms of resigning? Or is that a bit too soon?

Jonathan Pollack

At this point, we are in initial discussions with it. I don’t think it’s at a place where we’re confident we can say where it will be for next year. As we did mention earlier in the year, we did take a lot of that business at lower margins. And we’re reassessing those margins for Q1 because we think there’s a fine balance. But at this point, Gavin, we’re not really A) signed anything, or B) confident with that number for the quarter.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. And then…

Jonathan Pollack

I guess - sorry. But I will say that we are expecting for Q1 to have higher margins than we did last year Q1. And so that will be an important benchmark for us.

Gavin Fairweather

Got it. Got it. And then you touched on the cost savings initiatives. I realize there is some seasonality in terms of operating expenses, given the Q4 and sales and marketing spend there. But maybe you could share with us how much more savings we would see kind of if we put sales and marketing to the side?

Jonathan Pollack

Our total cash operating costs for Q3 were about 11.7 million, which was about the same as Q2. As you know, Q4 does have a higher sales and marketing cost because the revenues are higher and some year-end bonuses get paid. So I would say, at this point, what we’d like to see is about the same, because we also initiated some cost efficiencies in Q3 that weren’t realized for the full quarter.

Gavin Fairweather

Got it. And then on the Self-Serve side. Can you just remind us when you’re planning on fully launching the new platform out to your broader client base? And maybe you could just touch on kind of your expectations or how we should be thinking about growth for the Self-Serve business into 2020?

Tal Hayek

So as mentioned, alpha is launched with two clients. We are expecting beta in and around the beginning of the year, of next year. And then sometime mid next year to have a full launch of the product. So closer to the end of next year and pulling to 2021 is where we’re going to see big revenue impacts from that side.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. So like the way maybe to think about it and maybe it’s too soon to say, but we should be expecting that piece of the business to be growing at a faster rate and have your mix shift that way?

Tal Hayek

Yes, because we’re making a lot of investments, and those investments, we’re going to see on the Self-Serve side of things ramping up a lot faster beginning at the end of next year and into 2021.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. And then just lastly from me on the regulatory or privacy side. I know one of the big objectives with the new AI was to reduce your reliance on cookies. So maybe could you just talk about how comfortable you are just on your sources of data just given some of the shifting regulatory landscape out there?

Tal Hayek

So we’ll have to divide it into two. One area is where we deal with cookies, which is display. And the other area is we don’t deal with cookie. It’s mobile devices, connected TVs and things like so we get device IDs.

When it comes to display and the cookies, we’re always working on being less dependent on the cookies. So what we’ve done with the last AI release is added a whole bunch of input variables that are not dependent on the cookie. So in the event there’s no cookie whatsoever in the future, we are still going to be able to do this, not as good as we do today because obviously, the cookie gives us information but not far away from it. Keep in mind, however, if that does happen, which, by the way, we don’t think the cookie is going away, but if it does, we compete in a marketplace where everybody has that issue.

Now, do we think cookies are going away? No. I think there’s more regulations coming to it; things like what happened in Europe, the DPR last summer, which did not really affect us on a revenue side or on performance side. It just gave us more regulations about how to deal with the data, how to get consent from consumers and things like that. And that showed us that the industry is alive and well after it.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Suthan Sukumar from Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Suthan Sukumar

Hi. Good morning, guys. It’s Terry on here for Suthan. Congrats on the quarter.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Suthan Sukumar

So I just wanted to kind of touch on the SS platform, on the Self-Serve platform. So what kind of initial feedback are you seeing on the Self-Serve side with the launch of the new platforms from the two customers?

Tal Hayek

Well, right now, obviously, when we presented this to the two customers, they were very, very excited about it and wanted to be the first to try it. So the excitement level is very high.

Right now we’re focusing on fixing the bugs because it is a brand-new system. It’s a system that hasn’t been tried, and nobody’s ever ran a system like that on the programmatic side. So a lot of the things we’ve set up were made on assumptions. And what the team is doing is pretty much watching and seeing what works well and what doesn’t work well and what the bugs are, and there’s a lot of bugs on it as it’s an alpha product at the moment.

So the purpose of alpha is pretty much to fix all those bugs and then make it more usable for wider. So, so far so good. The response is very, very good. People are very excited about it. But the main focus is fixing the bugs and making it very user-friendly.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. No. That’s good colour. Thank you. Appreciate that. So then just on the Self-Serve side overall, how many clients were added this quarter at all? If you can speak about that.

Tal Hayek

Well, we’re adding a handful of clients on a regular basis every quarter, and the majority of the revenue increase is mostly from our existing clients using it more. And I think that’s also related to the ROIs that they’re seeing and the new AI that’s also a part of this. And like I said, the addition of new clients, of major clients, is going to happen once we go wide on this release for next year.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. No. That’s helpful. Thank you. And just finally, my last question was just on the agreement with the Agency Trading Desk that you guys talked about last year. Has there been any progress executing at all on that agreement?

Tal Hayek

So far, we haven’t seen any revenue coming out of that. I think that I shared before it’s kind of an agreement that lets you open the door, but now we have to do a lot of work to get them to use it. And it has not been our focus, and so we’re focusing on the new platform. And we want them to use the new platform and not the old platform. So, therefore, we haven’t been focusing on it and haven’t seen much activity on it yet. So that is, again, something that we see as a future potential once we launch the new system.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. Great. Thank you. I appreciate all the colour. I’ll pass the line.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Daniel Rosenberg from Haywood Securities. Daniel, please go ahead.

Daniel Rosenberg

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I had a follow-up on the Connected TV growth that you guys highlighted. I know it’s early days and probably a small base to work off of, but I’m wondering how big a part of the business can this become. Would this be greater than 10 percent of revenue? Or a quarter of revenue? Or if you want to speak more broadly in industry terms, how big a part of digital spending could it be?

Tal Hayek

We think that when it’s matured, then it’s going to be the majority of revenue for us and for most players in the programmatic space. Obviously, TV is a huge chunk of the advertising space, and we believe it’s all going programmatic. And, therefore, we do think that it’s going to be the majority of our revenue one day.

In addition to even from an industry perspective, my personal belief and most advertisers is that video advertising creates the most amount of impact with consumers. And, therefore, that would be the most popular way of sending our messages.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay. Great. Thanks for that. I was also wondering the geographic mix. I know you guys invested a little bit in Canada, and it slowed a touch this quarter. But are you expecting a rebound there? And I assume US will continue to be the driver of a lot of the growth.

Tal Hayek

Well, we’ve seen a very nice increase in Canada this year versus last year. So when we look at it on a year-over-year basis, it’s looking good from an entire year perspective. And I expect us to grow it next year again.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay. Lastly, on the margin, in the past, you had spoken about achieving a 10 percent EBITDA margin. I was just wondering, are you still targeting that number for the year? And how are you balancing the growth versus profitability moving into next year?

Jonathan Pollack

So we are definitely focused on the 10 percent margin. We think for Q4, we will be higher than that, substantially higher than that, and going into next year, our target and the target that the team is focused on is that number.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay. Great. Oh. And lastly, maybe just a comment on the M&A front. Any changes you’re seeing in the landscape? Are you guys continuing to be active in looking for targets?

Tal Hayek

So we are—yeah, let me answer that. So the big change that we’re seeing is that we are, first of all, way more selective in what we’re looking at. We would like to see an M&A deal that is big for us. Therefore, will make an impact to the Company.

And are we active in the scene? We’re looking at deals all the time. There’s nothing imminent right now that we’re excited about or think is going to happen, but we still think it’s a good strategy, and our eyes are open.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay. Great. Thanks for answering my questions.

Tal Hayek

Thanks, Daniel.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question is from Pooja Sharma from Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Pooja Sharma

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. And congratulations, guys, on this fantastic quarter.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Pooja Sharma

So my first question is around ROI improvement with your new algorithm upgrades. Can you please talk about the process and also the timelines to move remaining 66 percent of your managed services clients to the upgraded platform?

Tal Hayek

So the last update that I received—so first of all, let’s start with the process. The process started in Q2 where we started testing selective companies and did a 50-50 split between the old system and the new system. Ultimately saw improvement but also saw some challenges there. Went back, did some fixes, found some bugs, came back again, and after we fixed those, we started going wider. And then started adding more and more companies.

Now, we’re at the stage that every new company that comes in is going on the new AI, but that’s moving rapidly into it, and we expect the next few weeks that virtually all of it is going to be on it.

Pooja Sharma

Thank you. We have talked in detail about Connected TV. Maybe if you can talk about the radio side of the business.

Tal Hayek

Yeah. So radio side of the business is obviously an integral component to what we do. It is on the digital side of things, so that’s the digital radio side of things. But look, we believe that, as an advertiser, you want to have a system that allows you to have access to consumers anywhere they are. So that’s the right way of doing it is have the multitask system. And, therefore, that’s an important piece as well as from the new system that we’ve built, the advertising automation system, it’s also very important to have those touchpoints anywhere the consumers are.

Not huge from a revenue perspective. Again, it’s the smaller part of our business, but it’s a very important part.

Pooja Sharma

Thank you. I’ll pass the line.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Tal Hayek

Well, thank you, everyone, for your support on Acuity and for joining us this morning. And again, for the entire Acuity family for this amazing quarter. Very excited about Q4 and into 2020. And have a good morning, everyone.

