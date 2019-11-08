Qualcomm: Forecast Signals Global 5G Launch

The quarterly results of Qualcomm (QCOM) remain extremely complex to analyze. The shifting payments of key license customers makes most of the results not comparable from period to period, but the stock is seeing a rally in initial trading following FQ4 results as the modem company sees a rebound in device shipments due to the 5G worldwide launch gaining major steam in FY20. The investment thesis remains bullish as the shift to 5G has considerable upside as the wireless giant will capture more content per smartphone.

Market Likes FQ1'20 Guidance

For the last quarter of FY19, Qualcomm beat analyst estimates by a solid margin, but the company still reported revenues that declined an incredible 17.5%. A big part of the reported revenue decline was due to the lost chip business with Apple (AAPL) and the inability to get Huawei to pay royalty fees in the current trade war with China.

The guidance for FY20 is why the stock rallied to $90. Qualcomm is forecasting revenues that are virtually flat with last FQ1 despite the above-mentioned problems with Apple and Huawei not resolved for the December quarter.

At the midpoint, FQ1 revenues will reach $4.8 billion while EPS is set to decline. The EPS forecast of $0.85 at the midpoint is above analyst estimates around $0.83.

Qualcomm has a history of smashing EPS targets by a wide margin, and the guidance for QLT revenues of up to a nearly 50% increase suggests a beat is in store. The chip modem company only generated $1.0 billion in royalty revenues last FQ1 and the inclusion of Apple this holiday period has royalty revenues targeted between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion. In addition, the current quarter doesn't include any license revenue from Huawei after reporting $150 million from the Chinese smartphone company last December quarter.

Market Improvements

While quarterly results are always volatile due to which smartphone manufacturers actually pay licenses, a key to the ultimate success of Qualcomm is the overall device market. Throughout 2019, Qualcomm was hit by a smartphone market that constantly got weaker. Original estimates for device sales to grow by up to 8% to 1.95 billion devices are now forecasted to end the year with a 3% decline to 1.75 billion devices. The 2020 calendar year forecast has device shipment sales targeted at 3% growth with around 200 million 5G global handset shipments.

A market where device shipments increase will ultimately lead to growth in royalty fees for Qualcomm when companies like Huawei eventually pay up. The company has long forecasted the potential to generate 1.5x the content in 5G phones providing additional revenue upside for the shift to the newest generation devices over the next few years.

The other side of the business is a different story where customers have increasingly tried to move away from using the modem chips from Qualcomm to the point where Qualcomm expects chips sold to decline by nearly 200 million units in 2019.

In the low 600 million unit range, Qualcomm controls about 30% of the market. The key here is that Apple is back in the fold for the 5G iPhone to be released in 2020. The tech giant will eventually buy another 200 million chips from Qualcomm, bringing the business back up to the 2016 through 2018 units level at 800+ million.

The QCT division will see operating margins return to the 15% range in the March quarter from the forecasted 11% midpoint in the December quarter before the addition of the iPhone and even the major 5G ramp.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm has survived the transition to 5G and is poised to thrive over the next few years. Some legal risks still exist with the FTC lawsuit, but the stock remains poised to reach the $6-7 EPS target depending on spending the remaining $7.1 billion on the stock buyback and the resolution of the Huawei license agreement.

The stock isn't cheap anymore trading up at $90, but Qualcomm has more upside with the intensity of the global launch of 5G.

