Betting Freeport McMoRan Shares Climb Even Higher

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) may be about to take a big surge higher if options traders have any say. Shares have risen by more than 28% over the past month.

Perhaps its the optimism around improving global growth and a recent rise in the price of copper that has traders betting Freeport's stock will climb even higher. Some positive manufacturing data from China, the US, and Germany may be suggesting the worst is behind the industry.

You can now track all of my free articles published on Seeking Alpha and Freeport McMoRan on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

December 20, $12 Calls

Options traders are making some big bets that the stock continues to rise through the middle of December. The $12 calls for expiration on December 20 saw their open interest levels rise by over 41,000 contracts on November 8, bringing the total open interest to roughly 44,000. The calls trade for approximately $0.35 per contract as of November 8. It means for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit - the stock would need to rise to around $12.35 by the expiration date. It would come to a gain of about 9.7% over the next few weeks from its price of approximately $11.25.

Breaking a Downtrend

The stock also is breaking out of a bullish reversal pattern called a falling wedge. The pattern formed from April through October. Now the stock is trending higher and is nearing a potential break out as it approaches resistance around $11.45. Should the stock rise above that level of resistance, it could go on to rise to around $12.05.

Improving PMIs

Additionally, there are signs that the manufacturing sector may be on the mend, and that would be good for metals with industrial and construction uses like copper.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for October came in 51.7 vs. estimates of 51, and better than last month's 51.4. It's the fifth month in a row of improving data from the world's second-largest economy, after troughing at 49.4 in July.

Additionally, the manufacturing PMI in Germany also came in better than expected at 42.1 vs. estimates of for 41.9 and better than last month's reading of 41.7. The reading still indicates that the manufacturing economy in Germany is a steep contraction. However, it's a mild improvement nonetheless.

Finally, US ISM PMI came in at 48.3 vs. estimates for 48.9, and better than last month's reading of 47.8

The results are that copper prices have been moving higher in recent days. The chart shows that the cost of copper broke a long-term downtrend that had been in place since April. The metal has now retested that breakout and is currently testing a second breakout at a level of technical resistance around a price of $2.71. Should copper rise above that price, triggering a breakout, it could go on to rise to around $2.80.

Risks

An improving economy will determine just how far Freeport's stock can rise. Should the economy continue to improve then, the stock should benefit. However, if the economy should show that the improvements were a false reading, it could weigh heavily on the stock. Additionally, the success of copper and Freeport is mostly tied to a trade agreement between the US and China. Should a trade deal not be signed and trade tensions escalate, it could push copper prices lower and take Freeport with it.

It would seem at this moment in time there's a budding optimism that the globe may be on the mend based on some modest improvement in manufacturing PMI readings. If that trend continues, then the recent rally in Freeport may be the beginning of something much more significant.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.