Advanced Info Service: Most Exposed To Prepaid Competition Risk

Prepaid price competition returns with unlimited data fixed speed prepaid plans, and Advanced Info Service is the most exposed with the highest prepaid ARPU and highest prepaid mobile revenue contribution.

Elevator Pitch

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] is Thailand's largest mobile operator, followed by True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB], and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB], or DTAC, in terms of the number of mobile subscribers.

Advanced Info Service trades at 9.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA, which is on par with the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 9.4 times. But Advanced Info Service is valued at a premium to its peers True Corporation and DTAC, which trade at consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA of 8.0 and 6.3 times, respectively. Advanced Info Service also offers a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Negatives with respect to prepaid price competition and lower-than-expected postpaid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) accretion from expiry of unlimited data postpaid launched earlier in 2H2018 are partially offset by recent dispute settlement with TOT PCL, and reasonable reserve prices and deferred payment schemes for the 5G spectrum.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article published on Advanced Info Service on August 26, 2019. Advanced Info Service's share price has been largely flat since my earlier article, and I retain my "Bearish" rating on the stock as Advanced Info Service still trades at a premium to its peers despite being the most exposed to intensifying prepaid mobile competition in Thailand. Advanced Info Service's diversification into new business areas is another key risk factor as highlighted in my earlier article, but there are no significant updates on this aspect in the past three months.

Prepaid Price Competition Returns With Unlimited Data Fixed Speed Prepaid Plans

Prepaid price competition has returned to the Thailand mobile telecommunications market, with mobile operators starting to offer unlimited data fixed speed prepaid mobile plans at attractive prices in the past few months. Starting in September, True Corporation and DTAC introduced new unlimited data plans at 4Mbps for Bt150 in Northeast Thailand. In its 3Q2019 results announcement released on October 31, 2019, Advanced Info Service acknowledged that prepaid competition was challenging. In response, the company had to selectively offer similar mobile plans, particularly in specific regions of Thailand where prepaid price competition was the most intense, to retain its subscribers and maintain its market leadership. Advanced Info Service's prepaid ARPU declined by -2% from Bt182 in 2Q2019 to Bt179 in 3Q2019, reversing the previous quarter on quarter growth of +3% from Bt174 in 1Q2019.

On the positive side of things, Advanced Info Service had net prepaid subscriber losses (partly due to competition, partly due to prepaid-to-postpaid conversion) of only -114,500 in 3Q2019, less than half of net prepaid subscriber losses of -276,000 in 2Q2019. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 31, 2019, Advanced Info Service attributed the narrower net prepaid subscriber losses to the fact that it has regained some of its previous subscribers lost to competitors earlier. Advanced Info Service has had targeted marketing campaigns in specific provinces of Thailand, where it used to be very strong in prepaid but has since lost market share to peers. The company has also leveraged on analytics to target individual subscribers with customized offers.

Nevertheless, Advanced Info Service has highest prepaid ARPU and highest mobile revenue contribution from prepaid subscribers among the three mobile operators in Thailand. Approximately 78% of Advanced Info Service's mobile subscriber base was prepaid subscribers. The company's prepaid ARPU was Bt179 in 3Q2019, compared with Bt142 for DTAC and Bt118 for True Corporation (2Q2019 numbers as the company has yet to report 3Q2019 results). Also, Advanced Info Service derived approximately 56% of its 3Q2019 revenue from prepaid mobile subscribers, while both True Corporation and DTAC generated less than 40% of their respective mobile revenues from prepaid subscribers. This implies that Advanced Info Service is the most exposed to prepaid price competition among the three mobile operators in Thailand.

Advanced Info Service shared at its recent 3Q2019 results briefing that it hopes that prepaid price competition would normalize before the end of the year.

Quarter-On-Quarter Postpaid ARPU Decline Disappoints

Prior to the announcement of Advanced Info Service's 3Q2019 results on October 31, 2019, there were expectations that the expiration of a significant proportion of lower ARPU unlimited data fixed speed postpaid plans (offered earlier in 2H2018 and expire in a year) would give the company's postpaid ARPU a positive boost in 3Q2019. That was not the case in reality, as Advanced Info Service's postpaid ARPU declined marginally from Bt571 in 2Q2019 to Bt569 in 3Q2019.

The decrease in the company's postpaid ARPU for 3Q2019 was attributable to seasonal effects (third quarter is usually the weakest quarter), slightly lower international roaming revenue, and a higher level of contribution from lower ARPU corporate clients such as machine-to-machine Internet of Things users.

Advanced Info Service also clarified at its 3Q2019 earnings call that there were still approximately 26% (down from 36% as at end-FY2018) of its postpaid mobile subscribers on the lower ARPU unlimited data fixed speed postpaid plans as of end-3Q2019, and not all of these plans will expire automatically after a year. Instead, Advanced Info Service adopts a case-by-case approach with its postpaid mobile subscribers on the lower ARPU unlimited data fixed speed postpaid plans. For subscribers with low data usage, Advanced Info Service offers to renew their existing plans with no increase in price. For subscribers who are heavy data users, Advanced Info Service offers them two choices: a new plan with a data cap at the same price or a higher-priced plan with no limit on data usage.

In other words, the gradual expiry of the lower ARPU unlimited data fixed speed postpaid plans introduced in 2H2018 is still expected to be positive on postpaid ARPU going forward, but the positive impact is probably going to be lesser than while the market had earlier anticipated.

Dispute Settlement With TOT PCL Will Reduce Operating Costs

Advanced Info Service's two disputes with Thai state-owned telecommunications company TOT PCL with respect to tower rental and 2G equipment were settled in September 2019, which should lead a reduction in operating costs for the company going forward.

The first dispute was in relation to Advanced Info Service's use of TOT's telecommunications towers. As part of the dispute settlement, Advanced Info Service signed an agreement to rent telecommunications towers from TOT for 10 years with effect from January 1, 2019. Prior to this, Advanced Info Service paid Bt300 million to TOT every month between July 2016 and June 2019, which were recorded as network operating expenses. Under the new tower rental agreement signed with TOT, Advanced Info Service will only incur a lower monthly net cost of approximately Bt200 million.

The second dispute was with regards to payment for Advanced Info Service's use of TOT's 2G equipment between October 2015 and June 2016. Advanced Info Service has agreed to pay Bt680 million for the use of TOT's 2G equipment as part of the dispute settlement. The company is only incurring a one-off cost of Bt121 million, as it already made provisions amounting to Bt559 million earlier. More importantly, Advanced Info Service does not have to pay the monthly rental fee of Bt167 million for the use of the 2G equipment starting 3Q2019, as Advanced Info Service is also paying an additional Bt244 million to purchase the 2G equipment from TOT.

In a nutshell, Advanced Info Service is expected to realize cost savings of approximately Bt800 million per quarter or Bt3.2 billion (close to 2% of FY2018 revenue) per year going forward.

Mixed News On 5G

There has been mixed news on 5G development, arguably the most important risk factor for mobile telecommunications operators globally, in Thailand in recent weeks.

On one hand, the 5G spectrum auctions will happen earlier than expected. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission or NBTC has announced that 5G spectrum auctions for the 700MHz, 1800MHz, 2600MHz and 26GHz ranges would be held on February 16, 2019. This implies that the timeline for 5G-related costs and capital expenditures could possibly be brought forward.

On the other hand, reasonable reserve prices and deferred payment schemes for the 5G spectrum were positives.

Reserve Prices For Upcoming 5G Spectrum Auction

Spectrum Range Number Of Licenses Bandwidth Per License Reserve Price Per License 700MHz 3 5MHz Bt8.7 billion 1800MHz 7 5MHz Bt12.4 billion 2600MHz 19 10MHz Bt1.86 billion 26GHz 27 100MHz Bt300 million

Source: Author and Bangkok Post news article.

As an illustration of how reasonable the reserve prices for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction are, the reserve price for the upcoming 2600MHz spectrum auction is Bt186 million per MHz, while the initial reserve price for three 15-MHz licences for the 1800 MHz spectrum auction in 2018 was Bt2.5 billion per MHz. Furthermore, KS Research, a local sell-side research firm, commented that the announced reserve prices for 2600MHz and 26GHz spectrums were 22% and 86% cheaper, respectively, compared with its earlier forecasts.

With respect to the payment terms for the 5G spectrum, successful bidders will only have to pay 10% of the spectrum cost in the first year of the award of the license, and pay the remaining 90% of the spectrum cost in annual installment payments between the fifth and 10th year. This means that there will be a three-year grace period between Year 2 and Year 4 of the license.

More importantly, Advanced Info Service highlighted at its 3Q2019 earnings call on October 31, 2019, that it is likely to at least maintain its current minimum 70% payout dividend policy, considering the reasonable reserve prices and deferred payment schemes for the 5G spectrum.

Valuation

Advanced Info Service trades at 9.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 9.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt232 as of November 7, 2019. This is on par with the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 9.4 times.

But Advanced Info Service is valued by the market at a premium to its peers. True Corporation trades at 9.2 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 8.0 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA, while the consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiples for Total Access Communication or DTAC are 6.6 and 6.3 times, respectively.

Advanced Info Service offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.3% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Advanced Info Service are stiffer-than-expected prepaid price competition, lower-than-expected postpaid ARPU, diversification into new business areas which offer lower returns than its core mobile services business, and higher-than-expected 5G costs and capital expenditures.

