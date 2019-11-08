Archer-Daniels-Midland: Time For A Break From Buying

Given the positives in the earnings, as well as future downside risk, I expect better buying opportunities in the future.

Resulting valuations have dimmed the bullish thesis, however, and going "neutral" seems like the right choice at this time.

ADM has recovered nicely, fulfilling some of the short-term upside I'd envisioned. The stock now trades at slightly above fair value in terms of expected earnings.

We've seen somewhat of a recovery in Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) valuation and stock price from the lows where I wrote about the company from a bullish perspective. Since then, we've seen a 3Q report, which bears writing about. More than that, the company has recovered to rough 2019 highs, meaning the investment thesis at this point also needs a once-over.

Let's see why ADM is considered a "Hold" at this valuation - at least by me.

ADM - 3Q19 with two beats and improvements

The company managed to beat both in terms of earnings as well as revenues, but overall company positive results went beyond this. ADM's strategic goals are bearing fruit.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

In addition, company savings have thus far managed to reach $515M, with another ~$650M targeted until the end of 2020. While results were lower than 2018 in terms of EPS and profits, the fact is that 2018 was stronger overall, which is also represented in the earnings targets set by analysts - this relative drop to 2018 was very much expected.

The company managed a 0.77/share EPS and an operating profit of roughly $758M.

In terms of individual results, all of these have been during 2019 and still are, and are affected by difficult macro and tariffs. The grain volumes/margins for export remain fraught with headwinds, and the company guided "correctly" in terms of development here, in the ag service/oilseeds. More importantly, however, the company also guided correctly in terms of its nutrition business, which showed growth across the portfolio.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

ADM, aside from this, is in the midst of a major restructuring effort in terms of innovative use of new IT, analytics, and new readiness processes across the business. The company seeks to use AI and machine learning to enhance efficiencies and solving upcoming issues. All of these things are "soft" in terms that we've not yet seen a positive impact from them - but the effort is nonetheless interesting and something for investors to keep in mind.

More importantly, the company is also riding the wave of the recent vegetarian/vegan wave, wherein plant-based protein alternatives are gaining traction - and with its flavor, nutrition, and ingredient-businesses, ADM may spearhead development here.

The first steps are already being taken, where ADM went into a partnership to co-develop a vegetarian protein burger that's being offered on sale in Brazil with the world's largest beef patty producer (source).

Overall, and looking at company current results (which are better than expected) and guidance, ADM is guiding toward more issues with regards to competitiveness in its US corn and soybean sales compared to corn from say, South America (though the expectation is for this to pick up in 4Q19 or Q1 in 2020 as farmers become more interested in making space). There is also a more general issue from the ongoing trade issues between the US and China, which is continuing to impact company margins.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

The largest risk for the company's ag business going forward remains, as it was, the trade issue, and there's little way around it in this company.

ADM has a large US crop of corn and soybeans incoming - 40% of which is already harvested - and this will need to be moved into the world markets. The question here becomes whether the ongoing trade issues impact the timing and the volumes of these exports, in particular, to China.

This is relevant because traditionally speaking, fourth quarters are pretty strong for the company due to heavy exports of both soybean and corn. While the company does expect improvements in 4Q19 compared to 3Q19, they don't expect results to outperform the same period in 4Q18 because once again, the trade issues are still weighing heavily on results (and will continue to do so until resolved).

However, ADM as a company has more moving parts and a different structure than years ago - they're less reliant on a good quarter from AG&O than they were - as is apparent in this very quarter, which has gone relatively well despite poor results, on a yearly comparison, in the AG&O segment.

The company characterizes this as a positive due to improved merchandising effects and positive effects from the golden peanut subsidiary, but crush and palm oil (in the form of Wilmar in AG&O segment) was nonetheless down YoY.

The important thing, in this case, is the overall company performance - and this is how I view it.

The company managed to perform well despite the tariff headwinds and competitiveness issues seen in soybean/corn as well as issues in crush/palm oil. Carbohydrates had another weak quarter - but also due to macro.

Despite all of these headwinds, ADM stayed focused on the ball and focused on business portions that it could control. With synergies and savings captured, ADM is strengthening the business for when things go back towards the norm (provided that they do). The market seems to mostly agree here, as market action with ADM has been on the positive side following 3Q19.

Valuation

However, such a positive response to the quarter brings with it certain issues. For one, the company isn't even close to as appealing as it was when I published my article, "Archer-Daniels-Midland's Dip Means It's Time To Load Up On This Food Giant"

I loaded up and gains have been substantial. However, I wish I'd have loaded up more, as I don't think we'll see a drop to these levels of $36-37/share for some time, especially if the company delivers on a good 4Q19.

Put in simpler terms, ADM is now back in fair value territory - and that is in relation to the market premium.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Given the tariff risks and potential headwinds we're seeing short/medium term, I'd like more of a discount for extending my position here. I don't think that's going to happen at this time.

As I wrote in my original company article, this is a class A quality - literally, it has an A-rating from S&P in terms of credit - company. I consider it fundamentally sound, but I do believe that we may see further headwinds prior to stabilization here - and that's why I am hesitant to invest further at this time.

Take a look at the potential upside and see why.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

It's still decent on paper, but in this calculation, there is an assumption based in that the company, in FY20, will be able to turn around its AG&O segment and significantly expand profits. I believe this will only happen if the macro/tariff headwind situation improves which something I consider far from certain.

With crush margins a continued issue, with competition from non-US corn/soybeans, with Wilmar YoY declines as well as trouble in the Ethanol sector (originating in trade war, liquidity declines and FX), ADM needs every upside it can get to achieve such growth that's being forecast.

If this doesn't occur, I doubt we'll see the impressive earnings growth that the FactSet analysts consider likely.

Especially, given that the analysts, historically speaking, have the accuracy ratio of a coin flip - meaning 50/50 - with a 10% margin of error. ADM is simply not a very easy company to predict, even at the best of times.

This means that in order to invest and enjoy some of the impressive potential yields and annual returns, I "demand" a greater degree of downside safety, most easily found through cheap valuations/discount in the share price.

A few months ago, this was available - today, it isn't.

This is really what leads me to change my current thesis here.

Thesis

The update I view as relevant is this.

Due to unchanged potential headwinds in the form of further trade issues, FX, and things that ADM can't do anything about (it's global/structural/not related to company performance/strategy), my demand for a discount in terms of historical valuation and future earnings expectations remains unchanged. Archer-Daniels-Midland no longer offers this downside "protection" in their current valuation.

As such, it becomes a "Hold".

ADM is an amazing company, and I've no doubt that in the long term, results will be growing in terms of profit not just in Nutrition, but in all key segments. That time isn't now, however. As it stands, the market is rewarding ADM for performing "well" in certain segments while managing to outperform expectations in other, more key segments.

Given the company's position in relation to the trade war, I wouldn't want to pay anything except a "real" low for the company for as long as this persists. All it would take is destabilization in order for the company's share price to drop once more, and it would offer better yield and higher upside.

The current risk/reward-ratio tells me that it's better to wait at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Due to recent recovery in the company share price, ADM becomes a "Hold" in my view, with a future "neutral" outlook at this time. It's my belief that you should demand a better upside in order to invest in the company at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.