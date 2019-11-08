Autopsy Of A Broken Thesis - Medical Facilities Corporation

This materially changes and breaks the previous investment thesis - and my stance is to stay away at this time.

As a result of known and (probably) unknown risk factors, it has chosen to cut the dividend by 75%, becoming a quarterly dividend-paying company.

Medical Facilities Corporation reported 3Q19 numbers. While certain parts were acceptable, there were new headwinds in the form of impairments and company-specific challenges.

In my last article on Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF), I wrote the following, given that I received questions regarding the company distribution safety.

However, the results of this quarter, confirming that last quarters poor results weren't, in this contributor's view, a seasonal anomaly but signs of potential deeper issues at some facilities. This is something that needs to be taken into consideration, and something which should give you pause. (Source: Seeking Alpha, "Medical Facilities Corp.: Quarterly Failure, Too High Yield And Why I Choose To Invest")

I also wrote:

This contributor's interpretation is that the company will cut the distribution if they see that the current level, over the long term, is unmanageable given the profit from their facilities. A distribution cut from Medical Facilities Corporation can be seen as a sign that their expectations, long-term, are broken - and this would require another consideration whether the company deserves investing. (Source: Seeking Alpha, "Medical Facilities Corp.: Quarterly Failure, Too High Yield And Why I Choose To Invest")

That is the primary reason for this article. I believe that the thesis regarding this company in the state in which I invested into it is no longer valid to the risk/reward ratio it presents.

Let's get this going.

3Q19 Results - So-So, but overshadowed by negative

Certain aspects of quarterly results certainly weren't bad. The results aren't strictly the reason why the company stock is dropping like an anchor. This, I believe, is the current payout ratio and the resulting distribution cut.

Some small "highlights":

Revenue decrease of 2.0%, due to case/payor mix.

Negative $0.6M EBITDA due to impairment recorded for Nueterra ASC.

Reduced operating expenses and reduced cash available for distribution (drop by 43.6%).

Payout ratio of 165.3% for the period.

22% reduction in net income for the 3Q19.

Urgent care visits up 25%.

For those of you who follow the company, you know that revenue and profits originate from the company's various facilities. A quick look into the quarterly revenue results from a comparative perspective shows the following.

(Source: 3Q19 Management Discussion/Financial Statement, Medical Facilities Corporation)

Drops in revenue came primarily from 2 to 3 facilities, with remaining ones showing either flat or single-digit revenue growth. The total surgical cases handled by the company's facilities increased by 1.1%, with inpatient increases of 6.2%. Several facilities, as seen above, showed significant increases, but most of these were offset by the declines we see in the other facilities. The company recorded the impairment due to the ongoing underperformance from the ASCs - and while a non-cash impairment, it certainly affects company results.

Relating back to my previous article, the company still hasn't gotten the operating expenses under control. Even when we consider OpEx less eliminations, the increase is still relevant, and currently (for the quarter) sits at 109% of revenues (up from 84.1% one year earlier). I don't consider the potential explanations here important (such as bulk purchases of drugs, as was mentioned last quarter). Instead, I say that the company has expense issues it needs to get under control, and the issue has increased for the past year or so.

Unity (UMASH) continues to be a large problem for the company. Without the facility, results would have been up - 3.1% revenue and 6% operating income increases.

Income for the period was very heavily affected by the impairment (And Unity/Nueterra ASC). Without it, it would've come in better than the same quarter in 2018, at ~$17.7M. As it stands, however, it's at a negative $9.183M.

Any even slightly positive performance on the part of any of the company's facilities - and they do exist both in terms of revenue and profit (ASH, SFSH, SCNC, RRIMH) - is obviously irrelevant when looking at the overall company results for the third quarter and the decision to cut the distribution.

Distribution Cut

Investors with whom I speak invest in companies like this one for a single reason - the prospect of a high monthly dividend payout with the hope for dividend safety thanks to well-performing management, a quality business idea, clear communication, and good execution.

The decision/necessity to cut the dividend means, quite obviously, that one or more of these points failed quite miserably. As it stands, I would argue that the company currently struggles with every one of these points.

The company's management failed to perform well, as in failing to get costs and margin slippage under control - again, related to core facilities in the company's lineup.

The company has a business idea, but as to the current quality of it given the potential competition, internal issues, and moats, there is an argument to be made that the current quality is certainly lacking.

Clear communication? Negative - the abruptness of the distribution cut after the last-quarter explanation is a communication failure and means any guidance or plans from management should at best be taken with a large amount of salt.

Good execution is obviously failing, given the following formulation from the 3Q19 earnings call:

Endri Leno Okay. Great. And on the ASCs on the MFC Nueterra, I mean, what are the concerns to reverse? And is there any way you can mitigate them? Or what are the options to mitigate them for the future quarters? Robert Horrar Yes. It's a good question. Thanks for the question. There is -- right now, there's an internal fundamental disagreement with the practice that we're partnered with, and that has impacted the volumes in the surgery centers, the surgery center at Two Rivers and actually resulted in a departure of a physician. So we -- while we're still very bullish on the opportunity that the platform brings us, this was one of the largest contributors. And we continued much like Unity to evaluate all the options going forward for Two Rivers to strengthen that. (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call)

In its best iteration/shape, the company has the ability to be a high-yield monthly dividend payer with a decent payout ratio and good safety. However, given the shape that the last few acquisitions have seemed to take, any investor should seriously consider actual management quality to pick and execute on these in a positive and profitable way.

The distribution cut, at these numbers, if they persist, is unavoidable. It could have halved the monthly distribution. It could have reduced it slightly to meet a 90-100% payout ratio. The fact that the company chose to slash the distribution so fiercely means to me that:

1. It believes issues to persist and - potentially - get worse.

2. The company believes there to be no easy fix.

3. The company believes itself to be in need of the cash to shore up the balance sheet and/or debt covenants.

As such, investors into the company should expect the short/medium-term headwinds and pains to continue.

More Negatives & Risks - Wrapping up

We could put layer onto layer of negatives here. None of the issues mentioned in my last article have been solved by management.

Relevant costs are still spiraling despite lowered stock-based corporate compensation, including salaries, drugs & supplies and so on. The only real significant lowering was due to IFRS 16. This is not solved and can/should be seen as a failure.

The continued impairment costs indicate very clearly that management chronically overestimates the value of the latest acquisitions as well as failure to remedy ongoing issues and puts into question the competence of key people in the organization. The fact that it may be looking to sell assets considered key/stakes purchased only short years ago means that the flawed valuation goes beyond acceptable degrees.

Perhaps the most telling point would be this.

Douglas Miehm Perfect. And then finally, just to wrap up, you set the dividend at CAD 0.28, which you indicated was in line with the average TSX paying -- dividend paying company at around 3.6%, I guess, it is. Do you consider yourselves an average Canadian operating company that pays a dividend? David N. Watson I'm not sure what else we'd be. (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call)

To this point, this contributor will strongly disagree.

The company has proven through underperformance this year that it's not the average Canadian operating company, and it certainly doesn't present the "standard" investment risk of an average Canadian operating company.

Such a company has a materially different risk profile and risk/reward ratio. The investment thesis for Medical Facilities Corporation until now has been a relatively high amount of risk in exchange for a good payout ratio and monthly distribution, trusting in the company's ability to navigate a relatively few number of well-performing assets in its model of physician partnership/s.

To equate it with any other Canadian, quality company with a strong sheet and decades of history, paying a risk-adjusted, conservative dividend is laughable.

As such, the risks and negatives in the current overview have increased even more compared to the last quarter, and now adjusted with the fact that the company has substantially cut distribution.

Any Positives at all? Valuation?

Following such a cut and the informal guidance given here, it is bound to tilt perception firmly towards the negative - as it should.

However, a few positive items worth noting:

Sioux Falls and Arkansas Surgical renovations have finished, making it well positioned for 4Q19, traditionally the strongest quarter of the company.

Company urgent care centers continue to improve; visits being up substantially.

St. Luke's ASC remains on target to open in the second quarter of next year; construction beginning the coming month.

The company's goal of acquiring more ASCs continues.

In addition, we're moving into the company's traditionally strongest quarter, meaning 4Q19 will most likely mean a substantial improvement from this quarter, if not from 4Q18.

The company's argument is that Medical Facilities Corporation going into 4Q19/2020 presents an appealing valuation opportunity. While the case could be made, especially given the company's now-depressed valuation, my response to such a statement is monosyllabic.

"No."

Given the reduction in dividend, the management's failure to properly communicate risks and to change the company's distribution size on an ad-hoc-basis when it saw these challenges going forward - which could have meant greater distribution safety and greater shareholder confidence - the current state of the company is not an appealing value proposition to new investors in any way (as I consider it).

The company can't, as I see it, simply cut the dividend to manageable levels, on the average level to the TSX and declare that it's now just as investable as any "average" Canadian operating company. This is an investment with a risk level beyond what most people should be comfortable investing in.

The only upside to the valuation is the current share price in relation to the company's book value, which now stands well below 2X (1.59X) in terms of share price. However, given the company's failure to properly evaluate or price its assets (given the large amount of impairments), it's unclear to what degree this book value could even be taken at face value for a potential investment thesis.

As such, this is one of the few instances where I choose not to theorize regarding a "fair" valuation for the risk. It's unclear at this time, and I wouldn't want to give even the slightest perception that I'm advocating for anyone to put capital into this company.

In fact, my intention when writing this article wasn't to present any price/valuation where this company might be buyable.

Lessons Learned Going Forward

My point here is to backtrack my own thinking and see where I went wrong.

I believe any investor worth his/her salt should spend more time analyzing their failures rather than their successes. It's easy to revel in short-term/long-term gains, three-digit percentage capital appreciations and massive amounts of dividends - both common and extraordinary.

It's far harder to fess up to oneself (and to others) when part of one's initial thesis in some relation was fundamentally flawed. The declined contributor activity on the stock since 2Q19 should be telling to the difficulty many have in this regard.

To me, it's more important to consider, and as such, to write about my failures than my successes - so that others, and myself, may learn from them.

Now, a couple of safeguards were obviously in place from day one - and these are things I'd tell anyone to follow if investing in stocks.

Moderate allocation in relation to risk. My own position in Medical Facilities Corporation was never above a small holding, meaning any loss of the entire stake incurred - paper or otherwise - will only take a short time (less than a month) to recoup through other ways. This is the case with all of my high-yield investments. The allocation size is directly proportional to perceived company risk.

incurred - paper or otherwise - will only take a short time (less than a month) to recoup through other ways. This is the case with all of my high-yield investments. The allocation size is directly proportional to perceived company risk. Know the company/risk you're getting into. While slightly underestimating the downside and the potential suddenness of it, I was never under the illusion that Medical Facilities Corporation was a "safe" company to invest in. No high-yield company, as I view it, is when viewed next to "true" DGI stocks with a decent safety score.

Know your strategy and what to do if X or Y occurs. Know the point at which you sell the company and recoup what capital still exists in the position. My stance here is clear - and it's not yet reached for this investment.

The other failure that comes to mind - an instance where I invested too early - was Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). My position in KHC is currently at a paper loss of -29.30% including dividends. My experience/fault analysis here showed me that I put too much stock in intangible/goodwill such as perceived brand value, and too little in potential forward risk and the track record of certain companies managing KHC. However, KHC is an investment where I fully expect to eventually recoup those losses in full. I could have executed my investments better, however.

Medical Facilities Corporation by far exceeds this, currently coming in at a paper loss of -37.5% after yesterday's trade action. It is the largest loss-position, including dividends, I've ever had in my time as a stock investor. As such, I mean to make sure that I do my very best to avoid similar instances in the future. Regardless of allocation size, this is the last place any investor wants to be in.

I wrote the following in my 2Q19 article.

If my personal finances were not at a state where I am well beyond financially independent from dividends alone, then this investment would be at a risk ratio where I would no longer consider it an acceptable investment for my own tolerances.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, "Medical Facilities Corp.: Quarterly Failure, Too High Yield And Why I Choose To Invest")

I sincerely hope that anyone on SA still invested in this company, whose risk tolerances were no longer being met, chose to divest at that point.

Since then, as I've also written in my monthly update articles, adjusted my own risk tolerances to where I would no longer invest in companies whose asset base is as limited as this company is. I've nothing against the hospital sector, but this company has too large portions of EBIT/income exposed to income sources which can be characterized as "volatile" or "unsafe". Moreover, the company lacks the successful management history I would today demand from an investment.

And with that, we move onto the broken thesis.

Thesis - now broken

In my view, there no longer exists an investment thesis for where this company, with the information available today, may be considered an appealing investment.

The risk is too high, and the rewards (dividends) are too low, or too uncertain (potential stock price movement). The company's current troubles are too fundamental - flawed M&As, expenses/costs as well as margin issues. There are better alternatives in every sector of the market to invest in, as I see it.

The reason I choose not to sell is quite simple. While the thesis is broken, the company isn't. It takes more than a bad quarter - or year - and dividend cut to reduce the perceived value of company assets to zero. While I don't think anyone should invest at this time, I'm also a firm B&H investor, and while a turnaround and return to fundamental profitability and the model the company wants to follow (monthly dividends, high yields) is entirely possible, it's potentially years off - a time I'm willing to wait for. The few positive points we can see this quarter, in my view, justify my waiting here as opposed to incurring the relevant loss and sell my position.

A broken company would be characterized by more than this - and this may occur yet - such as management departures, leading position replacements, board actions, etc. As of yet, no information indicates that this has occurred. (though it may)

Given that I probably would not make the same investment decision today, my position/stance to hold onto my shares shouldn't be taken as any view that the company at this time can be considered investable. It may return to a position where it can once again be considered a worthwhile, high-yield investment. I believe the company has the potential for this, provided it unlocks the value/s of its asset base and continues to grow in the "right" ways.

The road to this destination, however, is fraught with so many short-/medium-term dangers that unless you're invested already, this company shouldn't even be a blip on your investment radar.

My stance, as such, representing my own holding, is a "Hold". And if you're not invested, I would stay away.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

The disintegrated thesis means that Medical Facilities Corporation is at best a "HOLD". I will not extend my position further unless the outlook materially changes in the next few quarters/years and the company executes a turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC, MFCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the TSX-ticker DR.UN.