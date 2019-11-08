U.S. Services PMIs - Could Be A Recession, Could Be The Beginning Of A Boom, Probably A Mismeasurement

The IHS and ISM services PMIs for the US are giving wildly different readings - who is wrong?

But what happens when we've two competing measurements trying to tell us entirely different things about the economy?

The services PMI is the more important of the three, given that it represents some 80% of the economy.

Leading indicators are all very well

It's great that we have forward-looking indicators. After all, what we're truly interested in is what is going to happen rather than what just did. So, something that looks into the future is a definite aid to our decision making.

But what happens when two such statistics, each purporting to measure the same thing, tell us divergent things? We can, of course, just toss the whole idea over the side but that means being more than a little pessimistic. The other way of working things out is to consider which is the more accurate over time and even, possibly, to wonder why one might be more accurate than the other.

In this case, I'm going to vouch for the IHS version of the services PMI being more accurate. That's the gloomier of the two in this instance.

That, unfortunately, means that the US economy is, on this reading, close to recession.

PMIs

The idea of a purchasing manager index makes good sense. Everything that is to be made must be made from things that have been ordered. So, if we ask the people who do the ordering what they have ordered, we'll get a good idea of what is planned to be made. Which is a purchasing manager's survey. Then, turn that into an index which has 50 as neutral, above is expansion, and below is contraction.

We generally have a manufacturing PMI, a services PMI, and a consolidated one for each major economy. It's the major leading indicator we've got for the near future in each of those economies.

For most - Germany's an exception with a larger manufacturing industry - the services index is by far the most important, representing perhaps some 80% of each individual economy.

ISM index

The Institute of Supply Management does the leading PMI for the US. The reading on that for services this month is a definite uptick in activity:

The NMI® registered 54.7 percent, which is 2.1 percentage points above the September reading of 52.6 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a faster rate.

They also indicate the GDP growth rate derived from this:

NMI® at 54.7% GDP Growing at 2.1%

Super, we've turned the corner:

(ISM services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

About which Moody's Analytics tells us:

The U.S. factory sector may be struggling, but the nonmanufacturing sector, which makes up the bulk of the economy, is doing just fine. The ISM's nonmanufacturing composite index increased from 52.6 in September to 54.7 in October.

Well, yes, except, the IHS Markit version of the same number is rather different

IHS Markit index

IHS Markit also does much the same work to produce a services PMI for the US. The thing is, this month we've got a very different reading:

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 50.6 in October, dropping slightly from 50.9 in September and downwardly revised from the flash figure of 51.0. The rate of increase in business activity was only marginal overall and the slowest since the current expansion began in February 2016. Growth was weighed on by lacklustre client demand and greater hesitancy among customers to place orders.

Hmm:

(US services PMI from IHS Markit)

This is a distinctly different reading. We need to know who we should be believing here.

The answer is probably IHS, not ISM. The second is the industry trade body. It tends to be, it's just the nature of these things, that members of a trade body are in the larger and older companies. Further, a trade body survey is - as the ISM says this survey is - of their institutional members.

The IHS survey is wider, looks at more sectors and is thus, perhaps at least, more reliable.

We have evidence here

We do have evidence of accuracy too. OK, this is about the manufacturing survey but the basic points still stand. One of the two is going to be more accurate than the other. Which is it?

(ISM vs. IHS vs. GDP from IHS Markit)

Historically we can see that the IHS manufacturing PMI has been a more accurate predictor than the ISM one. The difference being that selection of those surveyed. Specifically, the ISM represents larger and older companies, which introduces a bias in favour of exports and global influences. The IHS can thus be considered a better guide to the domestic economy and thus GDP as a whole - the domestic economy is a much greater portion of GDP than any trade issue is.

My view

I run with the IHS Markit PMI being more accurate here. Thus I'd be arguing that we're still seeing a slowdown in the economy. Not contraction of course, just slower growth.

The investor view

The ISM survey is given much greater weight by the markets as a whole. It's going to be interesting to see how the predictions do against real numbers as they emerge. A reasonable guess is, that for technical reasons, the ISM numbers will be closer to first GDP estimates and the IHS ones to the final values. The technical reasons being that flash and first GDP estimates rely on much of the same sampling techniques of large companies as ISM, while final estimates are based upon real and reported numbers from the entire economy.

As to what we should do about this, simply don't get carried away by the prediction that the ISM numbers give - that we're expanding well. It's not certain enough yet that we are for us to be investing on that basis.

The truth is probably - probably - that we have weak but still extant growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.