Pietro Labriola - Chief Executive Officer

Vicente Ferreira - Head of Investor Relations

Adrian Calaza - Chief Financial Officer

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville - Chief Technology Officer

Fred Mendes - Bradesco

Daniel Federle - Credit Suisse

Susana Salaru – Itau

André Baggio - JPMorgan

Luis Azevedo - Banco Safra

Pietro Labriola

Good morning everyone, and thanks for attending our [Technical Difficulty] conference call. [Technical Difficulty] in order to adapt to new realities while maintaining [Technical Difficulty] during this process. I will walk you through the main highlights of third quarter and then the team will love to answer your questions.

In the third quarter, we were able to post solid results maintaining our consistence across the board. Service revenue continued to show an acceleration in growth reaching 3% year-on-year versus 2.4% of the last quarter. We still have a lot of work to do in these months, but this encouraging trend together with the postpaid seasonality of the fourth quarter keep us confident on reaching our annual guidance for service revenue.

We continue to perform very well on the cost side, down 0.6% versus third quarter of the last year, which combined with better revenues led to an acceleration in EBITDA. Our growth reached 6.8% compared to last year, allowing EBITDA margin to expand to 39.6% another record for our company.

EBITDA minus CapEx reached close to R$ 800 million during the quarter, which means a growth of 7% year-on-year. The reduction of a similar amount on the net financial position in the last 12 months is once again showing our strong cash generation even after the interest on capital payments. So as you see, we are preparing the company to be ready for a more dynamic industry that we'll have in the near future.

As we stated before, TIM wants to be a protagonist in the evolution of the Brazilian telecom market. The acceleration in mobile revenues we are showing today from 1.9% in second quarter to 2.8% in the third quarter is being supported by our new approach to the market. Revenues for prepaid segment continue to improve, while postpaid is performing well, but it still needs some fine-tuning to re-accelerate and we will do that we will complete.

Our mobile ARPU increased by roughly 6% year-over-year reaching close to R$ 24, not only by the better mix on customer base, but also by improvement in both segments. Compared to the third quarter of last year, postpaid ARPU grew 1% and prepaid ARPU was up 4%.

Prepaid improvements [Technical Difficulty] that TIM implemented in the beginning of the year. Today, TIM's [Technical Difficulty] 60% of our prepaid bill and is positively contributing to revenue customer experience and branding.

On the revenue side, this offering along with less competitive pressure at some time as much we're recovering are pushing recharges levels back to positive after years of sequential declines. [Technical Difficulty] confirming data penetration as a significant opportunity, since more than 40% of our clients still do not use data.

TIM Pré Top as I said is also positively contributing to a better customer experience and brand recognition. The simplification of adding service packages direct into the recharges [Technical Difficulty] reduced demand in our call center, which contributes to our customer satisfaction and delivered additional efficiencies.

All this led us back to be the first in top of mind of prepaid clients. In the postpaid segment, it's important to realize that despite the negative net debts of recent months we are still capable of having a compelling offer to capture customers as our gross additions showed. The trend in the last 12 months is positive growing more than 9% year-on-year.

We are also solving the issue related to the involuntary churn of delinquent customers. We are running above the average of a year ago which some picks related to system issue and the former commercial approach, but finally we are seeing the indicators improving.

TIM Black Família which was launched last quarter is getting more traction and today represents half of our pure postpaid acquisitions. The entertainment hub concept in addition to contributing to acquisitions is promoting brand recognition and innovation. This together with a more consistent communication and advertising brought us back to the second place in top of mind of postpaids. This will be our future platform to deliver content, software and other services.

The device business is another area where [Technical Difficulty] in order to offer upgrades in customer plans and segment customer engagement. This practical move is still in the early stages, but we expect that the device business will contribute to drive data adoption and service revenue growth without having to change our low subsidy policy.

In sum, we are seeing some improvements in the mobile segment. Competition is not so harsh as it was in the first half, macro environment is showing small evolution and our operation is on track and focused on what matters. With this, we expect another period of solid progress in our results for the fourth quarter. As I said before, consistency is our priority. We are doing things step by step to ensure that we deliver on our promises with quality.

In the features segment, TIM Live has been a highlight of our results for quite a while, once again posting a very solid pace, while catching up with our FTTH rollout. Revenue growth of more than 30% year-on-year was once again driven by a combination of high-single-digit ARPU expansion and a solid double-digit customer base increase.

TIM Live's customer base reached close to 540,000 clients almost 30% in FTTH. In TIM Live's region, we were the only large player to post positive adds in the third quarter. During the third quarter we entered three new cities being one of them Recife, one of the largest capitals of the northeast. TIM reached 1.9 million households covered with fiber technology and until the end of the year, our FTTH network recovery plan will be completed which will put us in a condition to add 16 more cities until 2020.

Investment in TIM Live represented almost 10% of the overall CapEx in the nine months of 2019. FTTH network is just a part of our infrastructure strategy. Our smart CapEx approach is being applied to all fronts to ensure a level customer experience that will open up monetization opportunities on mobile [Technical Difficulty]. This is an important initiative I'd like to share with you.

Still on the fiber side FTTH coverage as I mentioned before is accelerating. We are covering 2.5 times more households than a year ago. We are also expanding our transport network. In the past 12 months, we have increased backbone and backhaul kilometers of fiber by more than 10%. For the mobile network, our 4G coverage continued to expand driven by 700-megahertz rollout with more than 40% growth in cities covered with these frequencies.

Further 5G coverage is also accelerating, 70% growth in the cities with carrier aggregation and the leadership in the states of the northeast and south of the country where we are the leader.

We continue with our spectrum refarming project. At the same time, as we reach 3,300 cities with VoLTE. We are also implementing new initiatives. Our narrowband IoT network reached 3,000 cities and is the largest in the country.

We expect this to be a key differentiator in the business. We are pushing forward with the implementation of Masimo in 4G. As we commented in recent months, this technique can boost capacity by two to three times.

The MOU with Vivo for metro sharing was renewed. Discussions are going well. And we expect to have news on the outcome of these negotiations in the coming months. As we develop our infrastructure to improve customer experience and satisfaction, we continue to prepare for the future.

Our journey to 5G started more than a year ago. And we keep moving forward to be a key player for the evolution, in Brazil. Our network preparations are moving fast, with more data centers for content and network virtualization being deployed, 5G-ready equipment being sold through the migration.

At the same time, we continue with our real network tests, on three different locations with three different vendors. We are preparing to engage customers and present to them the benefit of the technology. More than 10 stores will be supplied with 5G equipment and devices. So clients can experience different application of this new technology.

Among these different applications such as, IoT, smart cities and other, it is worth mentioning that we believe that one of the main use cases to benefit the Brazilian population, will be the Ultrafibra spending their own using a he Fixed Access Solution.

This should represent a very interesting opportunity for the market and especially for TIM in the coming years. As you well know, we are as focused in accelerating revenue growth, as we are in improving quality and being an efficient company.

That is why we see developments in our IT platform, in the same importance as our network. The digital transformation we are implementing will only be achieved by changing our processes and introducing new ways to better serve our customers.

For example, we implemented the Naked SIM platform that allows TIM to sell any type of plan on any type of the channel doing, all the network provision in real time. In addition, we are working on a Next Best Action approach to better customize offers to cluster of our customer base.

The next two key deliverables will be Cognitive IVR and Artificial intelligence customer care. Both projects are expected to significantly improve the quality of our caring service and to be an important driver of further efficiencies.

As you have been following in recent quarters, we are measuring the evolution of our digital transformation program on forefronts, caring, billing and payment, acquisition of clients, and prepaid recharges.

In all of them we are delivering changes that empower customer that closer to our three ask goals. First caring, fulfilling and self-provisioning. With the contribution of this and other traditional initiatives, we are capturing efficiencies at a strong pace.

From our efficiency plan of BRL1.2 billion between 2019 and 2021 which BRL461 million by the fourth quarter of 2019. This contributed to normalized OpEx decrease of 0.6% in the quarter, and 0.2% in the nine months of the year, well below the inflation.

These solid results, on costs could be even better, if it wasn't for the bad debt. Normalized OpEx, with the exception of bad debt would have decreased 2.5% year-on-year. We like to look at the bright side of things.

Once we have completed our action, these initiatives accelerate opportunity to further improve our EBITDA and margin. A quick update on the initiatives we are implementing. On the credit front, we have partially implemented the new credit model.

In order for this new model to work, we are using new internal and external database, which provides a better ability to understand customer behavior. Regarding our billing systems, we are implementing new models and added new features to improve systems ability and performance.

As we commented earlier in the year, we had some issue during this upgrade that negatively impacted involuntary churn and bad debt. These problems are behind us. But the evolution of our billing system is an ongoing effort.

This section we are already seeing some results. The new approach and channels we are using are increasing our recovery rates, but we need to improve further to meet our expectation. All in all, we are confident of showing a better trend for delinquency in the fourth quarter 2019 and in 2020.

The acceleration of revenue with strong cost control drove EBITDA growth to almost 7% confirming the improvement trend presented in the second quarter 2019 and with margin expansion of 170 basis points to another record of 39.6%. The long-term trend of our margin, clearly show TIM's commitment to be a very efficient operator.

Also bottom-line the result was strong, since in the third quarter we posted normalized net income of BRL619 million, an increase of more than 60% year-on-year. In the nine months 2019, the growth was 34%. EBITDA minus CapEx increased 7% year-on-year to reach 18% of total revenues, leading normalized free operating cash flow to BRL1.1 billion in the quarter.

Our share of the remuneration following the two, interest on equity announcements during the quarter, provides BRL750 million which puts us on track to meet our guidance of approximately BRL1 billion for the year.

In conclusion, we delivered a solid quarter, confirming we are regaining momentum and are sitting in a position to deliver on our 2019 promises. We were able to reload our operation with a focus on the basics, value rather than volume, quality, innovation, branding and last but not least, customer satisfaction.

For us, 2020 already began. Our updated plan that should come out in the beginning of next year, we will provide more details on the initiatives we have already started to develop such as, mobile advertising business, which has already close last year, financial services taking advantage of TIM's assets, 5G preparation, and development of more IoT verticals.

Thank you. We will now open the floor for questions. Please Operator?

Fred Mendes

Good morning everyone. And thanks for the call. I have two questions here. The first one is related to the mobile service revenue. I mean I am just trying to get a better understanding of this line orders. I know it has been increasing and showing clarity very solid on this quarter 55% year-over-year.

We're just trying to get understand the potential for this line to continue to grow. And also a little bit of the rationale for this strong growth in the last quarter. So this will be my first one.

And then my second one, related to the LGPD. It continues to grow. I think, Pietro already mentioned, that in his previous speech. But then, our understanding here is that on the second half, you should start to see some improvement. Of course, and the 3Q number will continue to grow.

So just trying to understand, what these new initiatives as you mentioned you are implementing now are different from the previous ones. And also what would be an improvement here. An improvement would be i.e. slower growth or a relative reduction? I know you don't give guidance for this line, but if you could just guide us here this would be great. Thank you.

Pietro Labriola

Thank you, Fred. Related to the mobile revenues, as we stated also in the last call for the second quarter, we are accelerating both on mobile service revenue was above from other revenues. We explained that several other revenues is a part of our business. And in a market where the backbone construction is part of our strategy and one of the key elements, the possibility to get in a faster way and in a more efficient way through this work is part of our [Technical Difficulty].

So we think that this line will continue to have this kind of pace, because it's part of our business. You know better than me that in the market there is a huge demand for backbone transport construction. And so we think that will continue with this approach that I repeat, it's faster and it's more efficient that build our own network.

Related with the PDD [indiscernible] for sure it's clear that we are likely in late with work that we told in the beginning of the year, but we think that if you look at the absolute value from the second quarter to the third quarter, we have a deceleration in terms of growth rate and the difference is very small. But as we stated, we foresee a fourth quarter that will see a stabilization quarter-on-quarter or perhaps a slight reduction compared to the start of the third quarter.

The initiatives that we put in place that we described are already showing in the number of October good results, but I need to speak to Adrian to give some more colors on these activities.

Adrian Calaza

Yes. Hi, Fred. Also regarding the first question about this others line in terms of revenues and the growth in terms of swap. It's also related to the evolution of our OpEx, because if you see also this quarter, we posted a negative number in terms of the evolution of costs from release. So from our view, it's much more efficient to make trust whether to new client. At the end, if you're doing the swap, your EBITDA will be neutral, having the least that will be negative.

So this is something that we've been working a lot. You see and you've seen in the presentation the evolution of the high-speed connection over time that we are having. So it's always related to the business. So you should expect similar trends probably not in terms of growth, but yet in nominal terms.

But going to the second question related to delinquencies, clearly, something that for us still a challenge. We stated this already at the beginning of this year. It's both coming from some external issues, but also some internal issues.

We've been working a lot these quarters. The thing is the PDD reflects what happened probably in mainly six or seven months ago, because with the new standards of IFRS 9 the higher impact on the PDD comes from the issues of six months ago. So I won't say that we solved all the issues. We have built a lot. We are already seeing some signs of improvement.

Clearly we're going to have some year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter, but what we are expecting is that the third quarter, this quarter that we already closed should be the peak in absolute terms. You will see this in the next third quarter. This is also an opportunity going forward in 2020 for additional efficiency, as Pietro mentioned, but again, it has a lot of focus on our side.

We have a big portion of our company helping on this side, and we will continue to work. As I mentioned, we think that this third quarter should be the peak in absolute terms.

Fred Mendes

Perfect. Very clear. Thank you, Pietro. Thank you, Adrian.

Daniel Federle

Hi. Good morning everyone. My first question is regarding prices in the mobile segment. We have been seeing certain competitors increasing prices significantly over the past few quarters. My question is if that's an opportunity for TIM as well to implement a more significant price increase in the coming quarters?

My second question, we see that the macro conditions have been challenging in the past two years and my question is this. The macro conditions if this improves in the coming quarters, if that changes in some way the strategy of the company maybe investing more to capture growth or focus more on the prepaid instead of the postpaid? So if something changed in the strategy over all. Thank you.

Pietro Labriola

Thank you, Daniel. Related to the price offer, you have to remember that we were the sixth player starting from 2016 that every year priced up our own customer base. We think and we believe also in a product is a kind of more-for-more approach also to reduce the reaction of the customer and the churn when this kind of events can happen.

And it will be part of our strategy and we will continue on that then with some different details related to our characteristics, but I can confirm you that this is an opportunity. Remember that we priced up our customer base last year in -- this year, sorry, in February and we try to respect our derivatives to institute that once per year.

So related to the macro condition, I think it's important if I can do some advertising for our company. In our plan, we were forecasting a growth of 2.5% of GDP. And we are in line with the guidance with the macro that reached only a growth of 0.8%. For sure, a sign of improvement could help us and for sure could help mainly part of our customer base, because we are used to talking about prepaid as a part of the segment that is impacted by the macro. But we have to remember that today a good part of prepaid was migrated to Controle. So an improvement of the macro can help not only TIM, but all the market on prepaid and on Controle.

Then it's important to further detail that going ahead, prepaid is an important segment on which we have to further improve our capacity of -- in terms of go-to-market, because we see opportunity to be back to growth also in prepaid. It is not the case that the focus that we put in the last months allow us for the first time after 36 months to have recharges that are best to grow compared to the past.

Daniel Federle

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Susana Salaru

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking our questions. If you could elaborate a bit more about your two new initiatives on the financial services and mobile advertising that would be our first question.

And our second question is related to the sharing with Oi. When you guys expect to make an impact in the P&L in terms of reducing the OpEx of TIM? That's it guys. Thank you.

Pietro Labriola

Hi, Susana. Thank you for the question. Related to these new initiatives, for sure in the presentation of the new planning we go much more in detail. But just to give you a flavor about what we are talking about, let me discuss about this -- let me say advertising or digital advertising, we cannot bear in two ways. One is as the publisher. We have a lot of assets that we can exploit to sell advertising. Just to give you an idea every time the chain of our prepaid customer and the recharge, they are directed to a portal to convince them to do a recharge. We can put on this portal some video that can be a full-size one or it can be an advertisement. So we are starting to sell this kind of advertising.

The second element we are working on and putting a lot of attention on the new rules on privacy that will arrive in August. We have a capacity to do segmentation of our customer base that is very important and we can start to act in the next year also as a VMP. So, we can sell the profiling of our customer base to improve mobile advertising from people that want to buy advertisement. And then, I don't have to say that as it will take a lot of time. When there is someone that is doing something better than us, we can copy. I don't have to mention here the initiative called Vivo that we had in the past that showed good results in terms of revenue. And so, we think that we can apply in the same way.

Related to financial services, this is something we are working on and it's another way to monetize our customer base. On this area, we are still working. So I cannot go too much in details. But for sure in the presentation of the new plan, we will give much more detail, but first I can assure you that will be very interesting initiatives.

Susana Salaru

Perfect. Thank you.

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville

Your second question was related to the MOU with Vivo, Susana or?

Susana Salaru

Yes, I mean when do you guys expect it actually to be reflected in the P&L of TIM the rev sharing in terms of OpEx savings?

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville

Regarding the OpEx, clearly it's something that we are still working and we're working a lot on both sides. You know that the MOU was related to different initiatives. But it's the same date of the 2G and then the single vision cities below 30,000 inhabitants. The thing is we still don't have the numbers. Clearly, there is significant impact that we are analyzing that you probably will see these cost reductions starting in 2021, 2022. Why? Because, even if we manage to close as you mentioned in the next couple of months, this contract probably 2020 will be the year that we will be working in order to set industrial agreement. So, you should expect this impact 2021 and onwards.

Susana Salaru

Okay, clear. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking our question. The first one, Pietro, you said during your presentation that the annual guidance for your service revenues was some one under it. I would just like to understand where should this acceleration in mobile service should come from and what you guys expect for the next year starting the first Q.

And our second question is just I'd like to just a color from you guys on the AMX Nextel which you guys have requested alongside with Claro to be an integral part. Just to understand, what you guys expect from that and if you give -- the antitrust gives what you guys are asking, what's the potential impact for you? Thanks.

Pietro Labriola

Thank you, again. First of all, related to what is the acceleration that could be in the fourth quarter to allow us to reach the guidance. As we told every time, the fourth quarter is always for a fuel operator like TIM has always an important seasonality mainly from prepaid. And this is one of the reasons for which usually in the fourth quarter as you can see every year, we posted also a better result in terms of EBITDA. Why? Because there are more revenues compared to the previous quarter due to this seasonality and we have also a better EBITDA.

So we see in this seasonality opportunity of the acceleration. And looking at the number, the month of October, we are quite confident that we are able to reach the target. But again, it's mainly related to the seasonality because always the second -- as we stated also when we announced the restart of the second quarter in Brazil, looking at our number, the second half has a seasonality that is much more important than the first half.

Then, related to the Claro-Nextel, actually I repeat the answer that I gave also to some journalists. I'm a CEO of a company quoted to the stock exchange. If there is any movement that can change the way of the competition, we have authorized to look and evaluate if it can be something that changed the competition or not. So, there is nothing specific we entered in the CADE a better evaluation about how this deal can change the competition battlefield.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Thanks for the answers.

André Baggio

Hi, good morning everyone. So, we are seeing once again Oi collapsing and having problems with debt and possibly assets for sales. And TIM was mentioned as one that would be interested in these assets. So, just to clarify, I understand the obvious synergies of mobile of Oi for TIM. But can you talk a little bit about other assets that could be interesting for TIM in your view?

Pietro Labriola

Sure André. About -- I think I'll start with the second without going too much in details. And again, I will state what I told also this week during an event in Sao Paulo. For a mobile operator, assets as spectrum, recording and backbone are always assets important to improve the quality of our network. We have a level of CapEx in our plan that in an increasing way means that we have to continue to build transport backbone, backhauling and new antennas.

So, if a certain point, some of these assets could be available on sale on the market, it is our duty to evaluate if it is something relating to our plan that can aggregate value. And this is not only related to Oi because there are a lot of discussion related to that. These evaluations that we are doing also related to the 5G auction because there are other frequencies. The evaluation of the possibility to use other players that are building their other let me say extension companies, we think that are building networks that can allow us to put further fiber.

So this is something that we are doing on a daily basis. This is a huge job that Leo is working on and this is the thing that we did in the right way and in a clever way in the past. Last, but not least, sometimes we have to look to technology because also the technology is a black box. If you choose at the right time, the right technology, you can gain some competitive advantage for a certain amount of time. This is the case of [indiscernible] is a technology that is coming from 5G that can be applied on the 4G and that can allow us to improve the spectrum efficiency. I don't know if Leo wants to add more color on that.

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville

Completely right. It's important to understand that all the time, we are analyzing what is the better situation for existing assets if it is buy or make it or lease it or swap it. So it is a continual, let's say work that we have doing with the CFO. Specifically, also for assets from Oi, you are right. The mobile is a clear, let's say asset, but they have a lot of fiber. The way that they broadly will take it available for the market it can be different not specifically by sale, but can be in a different way for a sale swap et cetera. So, we are always analyzing all the opportunities.

As Pietro mentioned, at the same time, we are seeing all the opportunities in terms of technology to improve our capacity using the existing assets. So, remember that we did the refarming, retaking hundreds on the new cycle of the 4G. And now we are bringing to Brazil this new technology that is called the [indiscernible] what in the previews testing show us that we can improve our capacity into three times, four times using the existing spectrum. So, it's very good because let's say, it showed to us a near feature in terms of show achieve the current capacity growth without for high densification of sites. So this is our day-by-day.

André Baggio

Perfect. Thanks a lot.

Luis Azevedo

Good morning, everybody. I have two questions. First, it's regarding if you analyze any type of franchise. Just for example, Telefónica and Oi is doing to accelerate the deployment of fiber connections.

And the second question is regarding the 5G. What do you expect to be the auction in terms of timing and in terms of disbursements and CapEx. How do you see it right now? Thank you.

Pietro Labriola

Thank you, Luis. With regard to the first question, we are analyzing different model. We can approach that internally called a Smart CapEx approach to continue to grow with TIM Live. But among this approach, there isn't something similar to the Digital One.

Related to the second question on 5G, we are very interested in understanding better the rules of this new technology wave. Because if we don't have a clear understanding about the rules, any kind of discussion makes no sense because it's quite difficult to say the level of capital requested, the kind of revenue that can we have. So, as you mentioned -- as we stated again, we prefer to have something later with clear rules than something tomorrow with unclear rules.

Luis Azevedo

Thank you.

Hi, everyone. This is Vicente Ferreira speaking. Our first question comes from [Indiscernible]. And he would like some clarification on what is the involuntary churn that we mentioned during the call and in our documents. If we can give further details on the initiatives that are being taken to reduce it, related to new models of credit and improvements in our collection systems.

The second question also from Fernando [Indiscernible] is related to additional details of what is the next TIM project related to artificial intelligence in customer caring. Please Pietro?

Pietro Labriola

Okay. Related to the second question that is related to artificial intelligence on the customer care, what we are doing is that -- let's try to simplify the concept. Today, when you interact with Energia that is the answering machine, you have only options. The AVR is going to propose you if you are calling for Issue 1, Issue 2, Issue 3, Issue 4.

With the artificial intelligence jointly with the speech recognition system, we are able to allow the customer to speak in a natural way with our technology and we are able to understand which is the issue and we are able to answer in automatic way also to the issue.

Keep in mind that today, already improving our capacity to understand all these elements. We are able to increase by 5 percentage points the number of calls that you are answering on the call center through an automatic system, so a savings in terms of attendant cost.

This is just one of the part of the way in which we are going to use artificial intelligence. But perhaps, the level of details needs to have a specific question to discuss that. And so, we are ready to discuss the issue to you all the details.

Related about involuntary churn, again, we mentioned in the presentation the three areas on which we are working the tough. The first one is more to prevent the acquisition of customers that have a higher level of risk in terms of bad payment.

Our data improving our level of database to recognize the customer that have a higher level of risk. At the same time in the third point of the presentation that we show is to act in a better way to recover money when a customer doesn't pay. So these are two of the three areas on which we are working.

The last one that was the billing. For sure, it's much important also to have a system that is able to bill the customer in the right date and to deliver to the customer the bill starting when is the right moment.

As we mentioned before, in this area we had issue at the beginning of the year. These are areas on which we have already worked on and we are improving. And this is the reasons for which we expect revenue improvement in the last quarter of the year.

A – Vicente Ferreira

The next question coming from our platform is from [Indiscernible] from Conversation Digitale. And she asks about how TIM can accelerate the migration of the 60 million devices that are still 2G and 3G technology. What is TIM's strategy?

Pietro Labriola

Okay. I think that is we don't have a silver bullet to do everything at once. The activities that our team have put in place are several. First of all, as we mentioned next best action is a platform. Every time that a customer that has a 2G or 3G asset call our call center, why would we not propose to our customer to migrate to 4G explaining the advantage? Every time that the customer with a 2G or 3G handset come in our shop, why we do not propose to do that?

So, compared to the past, our system in the past had some difficulty to allow to all our attendants to have visibility of which was the handset that the customer had in his hands. Today, with these next best action platforms jointly with an increased level of segmentation, we are able to have a more sniper approach of all these customers.

Vicente Ferreira

Just to complement Pietro, we have to remember that since two years ago that we are not selling more 3G, 2G devices in our stores. What it means that our focus is to provide the customer with the better technology 4G on our own store and our partners. So, I guess that is one of the parts that help us to speed up so much our user base in terms of 4G.

Pietro Labriola

And for sure then, there are some details that we cannot disclose, because it's not that we are going to be finding this to the competition our marketing plan.

Pietro Labriola

I want to reiterate what has been seen in the past months. TIM Brasil has a strong fundamental and we are preparing ourselves to take full advantage of the economic recovery and be a protagonist in the future development in the Brazilian market. This market is not so easy but keeps saving potential, requiring focus and concentration.

To close the year strong and achieve all of our goals, we will need excellence in execution and economic progress to continue, and we are optimistic that both will be present in the fourth quarter. I want to remark the professionalism and dedication of our team who continue to make the difference to deliver the solid results.

Thank you once again for participating in our conference call. Have a great day, and I hope we can meet soon.

