Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) CEO George Holm on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Neese - Vice President-Investor Relations

George Holm - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Hope - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Judah Frommer - Credit Suisse

Jeff Priester - Barclays

Christopher Mandeville - Jefferies

Marisa Sullivan - Bank of America

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital

Bob Summers - Buckingham

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to PFG Fiscal Year Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Neese, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Neese