Here's What This Key Recession Indicator Is Implying

In this article, we examine the signal currently presented by the URI, and discuss what this reading suggests will happen six months from now.

Our Unemployment Rate Indicator (URI) has provided surprisingly accurate signals (100% accuracy for 22 signals across 11 recessions) to mark the beginning and end of economic contractions since 1948.

Does a crucial indicator imply that a bear market is dead ahead and impossible to avoid?

In this article, we look at the status of our $MT01 - US Unemployment Rate Indicator - which, historically, is a highly accurate indicator for the start and finish of economic recessions - with profound implications for investors today.

We'll also examine the Rate of Growth for U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) since the Financial Crisis, we clarify the intricate relationship between GDP Growth and Employment - and discuss the implications for the S&P 500 both six months and one year from now.

Pleasant Surprise From Jobs Report for October

Chart 1 below shows the record of jobs added for the last 12 months. Last Friday (November 1), the US Labor Department released its October Nonfarm Payroll Report, which documented that the US added 128,000 jobs for the month. That figure is about -25% below the 12-month average of 167,000, but well above the 56k and 62k lows posted in February and May - And 44% above the 89,000 jobs-added that economists expected.

Chart 1: 128,000 jobs were added in October - down -23% from the one-year average but higher than the 89,000 jobs expected by economists.

Last Friday's Unemployment Report also provided a surprise to investors because it was 44% more than the 89,000 jobs forecast by a consensus of economists. This relatively low expectation was primarily attributable to a manufacturing-workers strike at GM plants in Michigan and Kentucky that lingered for 40 days last quarter, affecting about 42,000 workers. Also, about 20,000 temporary Census workers got sent to the unemployment lines, but these situations are always occurring.

Pres. Trump tweeted about the October Nonfarm Payrolls report being "a bonanza" and inexplicably claimed that there were 330,000 jobs added in October (rather than the actual number of 128,000).

The White House later explained that Trump was adding back the total number of striking workers and laid-off Census workers. Perhaps someone should explain to Mr. Trump that employment statistics don't quite work that way.

Unemployment Rate Ticks Slightly Higher

Chart 2 below shows the Unemployment Rate (UER) ticking up to 3.6% from 3.5% - the result of an additional 325,000 Americans entering the job market to look for work, and thereby increasing the total workforce.

Chart 2: The Unemployment Rate ticked up in October, not from a decline in hiring but an additional 325,000 workers re-entering the labor force.

Notice that since February 2019, the Unemployment Rate has stayed in a flat range between 3.6 and 3.8 consecutive months (with the exception of September, during which it dropped to a 50-year low at 3.5%).

Unemployment Rate Provides Clear Recessions Signals

Chart 3 below shows the Nonfarm Unemployment Rate (UER) in black, an exponential moving average signal line (red), and high-probability signals (red arrow) identifying the start of recessions (gray bands designate the 11 official US recessions since 1948).

Chart 3: This chart represents the hiring and firing record of tens of millions of businesses at 800+ points in time. Strangely, the companies seem to move synchronously in their employment decisions, which provides investors with an excellent signal for timing the market. Click to enlarge.

Also, notice that the Unemployment Rate (UER - black line) climbs sharply higher during the span of the gray recession. When the UER (blackline) peaks and begins to decline, it is an accurate signal designating the end of the recession and the beginning of a recovery. In this case, the red signal line is not used to identify the conclusion of recessions - instead, we derive the signal from a distinct reversal of the UER uptrend.

This peak-and-reversal of ever-climbing jobless claims occurs near the end of recessions when US employers, collectively, gain enough confidence about the prospects for an economic turnaround, they suddenly and almost simultaneously begin hiring employees 'en masse.

Note from Chart 3 above that Unemployment Rate inflection points - at both the bottom and top of the chart (marking both the beginning and the end of recessions) are either sharp valleys (recession's start) - or sharp peaks (recession's end). Moreover, when the layoff or hiring decision comes at the beginning and the end of each business cycle, there aren't a lot of false starts and whipsaw signals. Instead, the trend changes happen definitively with a distinct shift in direction. How can this be explained?

The Most Crucial Question Facing Investors Today

Looking at the steadily declining black line on the far, bottom-right of Chart 3 above - investors want to know when it will stop, reverse course, and begin heading higher - which will signal the beginning of the next recession. Our firm does not attempt to read the tea leaves and predict when this - or any other aspect of the market will happen, and I won't try to do that in this article, either.

Instead, we have a far better approach: We use sophisticated quantitative systems that each week automatically assesses a composite of high-probability signals from 38 critical data sets from the realms of macroeconomics, fundamentals, sentiment, and technical indicators. These indicators assess current conditions using coincident and leading indicators to ensure that our investment decisions are accurate and profitable.

If we look to history for a hint of the timing of the inevitable coming recession and how much lower the Unemployment Rate might drop before it occurs, Chart 3 above shows that there have been only three times in 71 years that the UER has been lower than it is today; 1948 - 3.4%, 1953 - 2.6%, and 1968 - 3.4%.

The bottom line is that there has only been one time in history when the Unemployment Rate dropped to a significantly lower level than today - to 2.6% in June 1953. While statistically, it is unlikely that we'll see the UER decline to that incredibly low level again, it is possible.

Moreover, some might say it is even more likely we will revisit the 2.6% level because of the depth of the last recession, in which the Unemployment Rate reached its second-highest level in modern history at -10%. Additionally, recoveries from past Financial Crises have been long, but frail and tepid, with the current business cycle and bull market ranking as the longest in history at 10+ years.

This weak economic growth is the result of banks and other financial institutions being damaged severely during the crisis, which substantially handicapped their ability to lend - the primary fuel for the world's economic growth. This recovery may not just be the longest, but might also be the weakest we'll ever see in our lifetimes.

As shown in Chart 5 below, this recovery has undoubtedly been weak, and despite the current administration's claims otherwise, GDP growth is no different than it was under the previous administration, averaging the same very anemic 2.01% since the recovery got up to full speed in 2010.

Notice the growth surge to 3% in 2018 - due to the December 2017 tax cut, but that spurt began petering out a year ago, and growth has returned to a 2% annual rate. Since gaining the 2% level, the rate of growth has primarily stayed between 1% and 3%, nothing like the wild swings you'll see in the next chart.

Chart 5: US GDP growth has averaged an anemic 2.01% since the recovery got up to full speed in 2010.

The truth is that US GDP has been steadily declining with each passing decade since the post-war period began - when America became the world's economic superpower. As the US economy continues to mature, it is following the path of many older civilizations that passed before us. This statement doesn't mean that Americans won't have a prosperous future, but the economy won't be as robust (nor as volatile) as it has been in the past.

Notice in Chart 6 below that GDP (red line) has steadily declined from an average of about 5% from the 1950s-1970s to only 2% today. However, accompanying that subdued growth is the benefit of less volatile swings of GDP highs and lows. Nor are we seeing an overheated economy that's building bubbles, such as (most recently) the dot-com bubble (the late-1990s) or the real-estate bubble (mid-2000s), which, when burst, triggered the last two recessions.

Moreover, we're not seeing the wild economic swings during prior eras that seemed to bounce directly from one extreme to another every few years. The economy would grow at a comparatively stunning, fever-pitched pace, followed by a sharp drop into the abyss of economic contraction and deep recession.

Chart 6: US GDP growth has steadily declined as the economy matures, but the wild swings have also largely disappeared. Click to enlarge.

Unemployment Rate Signal Remains Bullish

Recessions present the most significant risk factor for buy-and-hold investors. For example, buy-and-hold investors incurred losses of -55.06% in 2008-2009 and -47.42% in 2000-2003. Losses such as these take many months and often even years to recover - with a -50% loss requiring a 100% profit to return to breakeven.

Buy-and-hold investors required 5.5 years from start to finish to recover the -55.06% loss for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in 2008-2009. By employing our robust quantitative signaling system, ETFOptimize subscribers sidestepped all of that loss and continued profiting from modern, defensive ETFs throughout the Financial Crisis.

Released by the Department of Labor each month, increases in the Unemployment Rate have historically provided a near-coincident indicator for recessions and investment environment - attributable to its historical ability to identify the beginning of recessions in real-time.

However, investors should never use the Unemployment Rate as a stand-alone indicator. Instead, we use it as one component in a robust composite of macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators. When combined, a composite of this type can provide accurate, weight-of-the-evidence signals that identify the beginning of market expansions and contractions.

Chart 7 below displays the Civilian Unemployment Rate in the bottom window (in blue) for the last 20 years through the October Report (released November 1, 2019). The US Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6 percent in October 2019 from 3.5 percent in September. It is still the lowest jobless rate since December 1969 (50 years).

Chart 7 also shows our $MT01 - Unemployment Signal (in red) in the middle window, which identifies periods of increased risk when it drops to zero. Notice that this indicator threatened to signal increased risk during the fourth quarter 2018 correction - before moving back up above 6,000 - to normal conditions and a signal of reduced risk. However, investors should keep in mind that $MT01 is but one component in a 38-component composite signal system.

By using a weight-of-the-evidence approach to decisions about timing and ETF selection, you are able to dramatically improve the number of successful trades, consistently profitable years (100%), minimal drawdowns, and record exceptionally high Risk-Adjusted Returns.

Chart 7: S&P 500 ETF in the top window, Civilian Unemployment Rate in the bottom window, and our $MT01- Unemployment Signal

The reason the Unemployment Rate provides an excellent recession indicator is that businesses are very sensitive thermostats of the US economic environment. When internal sales forecasts begin to decline, the marketing department is meeting increased resistance, and enthusiasm for a company's products begins to wane, experienced business managers know to scale back on hiring new employees. If these trends continue, managers follow with outright cuts in staffing, traditionally a company's most substantial cost of doing business, and the unemployment rate begins to rise.

This dynamic shows up immediately in Initial Unemployment Claims and soon after that in the monthly Civilian Unemployment Rate, making it an excellent harbinger of economic contraction and the related selloff of equities. The current status of our Unemployment Signal remains bullish at this time, but with the Unemployment Rate at a 50-year low, there is probably only one direction it can go.

While the Unemployment Rate may linger at this low level a bit, we pointed out in Chart 3 above that the turning point is usually somewhat abrupt and definitive. Most investors realize that we are much, much closer to the end of this expansion than we are to the middle or beginning.

We are seeing a classic pattern that marks the long, drawn-out final stages of a bull market, with steadily eroding economic indicators that will one-by-one turn negative. We could have as much as another year to go in this expansion - but more likely, it's much less.

Quantitative strategies identify when a critical mass of these indicators has reached a tipping point, signaling that it is time to move towards defensive positions. Stick with your strategy's recommendations, because they are designed to identify and profit from these changes in our current market environment, assessed every weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.