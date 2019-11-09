Silver Corrects - Civil Suits Must Wait For Criminal Outcomes

Silver fell to below $17 per ounce on the nearby December futures contract last week. Silver rose to a high at $19.54 in early September after a delayed response to the June technical breakout in the gold market.

These days, one of the big stories in the precious metals market is the charges leveled on traders at some of the world's leading financial institutions that trade gold and silver. Since the end of the summer, three current and former traders from JP Morgan Chase received indictments for spoofing, conspiracy, and price manipulation charges. The arrests followed previous moves by the US Department of Justice on traders from Deutsche Bank and other institutions involved in the gold and silver markets. The DOJ may have other indictments coming on the horizon. As the prosecutors climb the ladder of responsibility, they are hopeful that underlings will sing like canaries to throw their bosses and more senior traders and managers under the legal bus.

I remain bullish on the prices of silver and gold because they have the longest histories as hard currencies. Long before the dollar, euro, pound, yen, and many other foreign exchange instruments existed, the two metals were means of exchange. However, cleaning the market of abuses is a soap opera that will continue to unfold as new arrests and trials expose wrongdoing.

I have written that I do not believe that a cabal of dominant market players conspired to depress the prices of precious metals. Based on the charges, the criminal action lifted prices as often as it sent them lower. However, high-profile members of the market took advantage of their positions to pick the pockets of weaker market participants. Karma can be a rough teacher, and the long arm of the law is catching up with traders who refused to change their modus operandi when the rules and market changed.

I believe we will eventually see the price of silver rise above its July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce. When the price of silver rises, the SIL ETF will likely outperform the metal on the upside. The junior miners could do even better if the silver bull begins to charge higher. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) product holds the smaller and more speculative silver mining companies that could take off like rocket ships during a bull market in the most volatile precious metal.

Lots of civil suits in the silver and gold market

Back on May 31, the judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase based on the manipulation of precious metals prices received a five-month postponement. Last week, the period ran out. There are currently two cases pending in a federal court in New York City, but they were put on hold after federal prosecutors requested extensions. The US Justice Department warned judges that allowing the cases to go forward would interfere with ongoing investigations of alleged market manipulation by precious metals at JP Morgan and other financial institutions.

The arrest of three traders from the bank in September will likely lead to another postponement. At the same time, the odds of a settlement between JP Morgan and the claimants in the civil litigation has risen on the back of the new wide-ranging criminal indictments.

More criminal charges on the horizon

The arrest of the three traders from JP Morgan included the highest-ranking employee charged as of yet. Michael Nowak was a managing director at the bank. Nowak was the head of JP Morgan's global precious metals trading business. He was also a member of the board of directors of the London Bullion Market Association. JP Morgan suspended Mr. Nowak, and the LBMA removed him from its board.

Meanwhile, on October 22, Nowak and JP Morgan Greg Smith pleaded not guilty in Chicago Federal Court to charges of manipulating commodity futures. The DOJ investigation is part of a broader government investigation that is already resulting in racketeering charges against five onetime traders at the bank. During the court hearing, prosecutors told the judge they plan to amend the indictment to include on more defendant, whom they did not identify. The timing of the new arrest could be as soon as the next status hearing on December 5. The next trader charged may be a former Bear Stearns senior employee who moved to JP Morgan and has subsequently left the bank. As the DOJ goes up the line to indict senior employees, they are continuing to investigate even more high-profile executives at JP Morgan who had known about the illegal activity.

The civil suits may have to wait until the DOJ ends its investigation, and perhaps until after the trials of those who insist on their innocence. One of the civil suits is a $25 million claim by Daniel Shak, a former local in the silver and gold trading pits on COMEX who had been managing a hedge fund. The higher the number of indictments, the more likely that JP Morgan will cut Shak a settlement check to make the suit disappear.

Meanwhile, the most recent decision from a Chicago federal judge that the DOJ can prosecute spoofing under the wire fraud statute will make the defense of traders from JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and other institutions a lot more challenging.

I expect that the spotlight on the criminal prosecutions will lead to quiet settlements of the pending civil suits sooner rather than later.

Silver declines

The criminal and civil cases in the gold and silver market are a lot more interesting than the price action in the silver futures arena these days. The precious metal continues to look great when the price is above $18 and miserable when it is below the $17 per ounce level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December COMEX silver futures highlights the rise from a low at $16.94 on October 1 to $18.35 on October 25 and the decline back to $16.66 last Friday. Price momentum and relative strength were both falling towards oversold territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market rose from 212,266 contracts on October 1 to 227,524 contracts on November 7. The metric remained below the record high at 244,169 on August 4. Meanwhile, the most recent price correction sent the daily historical volatility measure to just under the 22% level after falling to 11.40% on October 22. The short-term technical metrics suggest that there could be further downside risk in the silver futures market.

The price action is constructive

The long-term technical picture for the silver market remains positive.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that silver made a low in late 2015 at $13.635 per ounce. In October 2018, the precious metal made a higher low at $13.86. The low in 2019 has been at $14.245, and silver took off from that level to a high at $19.54, which was the highest price since 2016 when silver traded to $21.095. The 2016 peak stands as the critical technical resistance level.

Price momentum crossed to the upside and is currently below a neutral reading. Relative strength is a bit above a neutral condition. At 10.96%, quarterly historical volatility is at the lowest level since 2003. On the long-term chart, the price action in silver is leaning higher. I continue to believe that buying price dips during corrective periods is the optimal approach to the silver market.

SILJ on dips

Shares of silver producing companies are a leveraged way to play the silver market. Mining companies tend to outperform silver on the upside and underperform when the price of the metal moves lower. Junior mining shares can turbocharge the percentage gains and losses as they tend to be more speculative than the larger mining companies. To diversify risk, the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds a portfolio of junior mining companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $110.84 million, trades over 400,000 shares each day on average, and charges a 0.69% expense ratio.

The price of nearby silver futures rose from $14.245 in late May to a high at $19.54 in early September, a rise of 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ appreciated from $6.77 to $11.57 per share or 70.9%. SILJ provided leveraged results compared to the silver futures market.

The price of silver corrected last week. One approach to buying the dip in the silver market is the SILJ ETF product, which tends to magnify percentage gains during rallies.

Silver will continue to look great when the price rises above the $18 level and awful at below $17. Meanwhile, the ongoing saga of criminal charges of those who violated the rules when it comes to spoofing and short-term price manipulation could intensify with new indictments by the end of this year that cause the financial institutions to scramble to settle the civil suits.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver.