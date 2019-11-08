Colgate-Palmolive: Stagnant Margins Limit Short-Term Upside

We remain cautious at the present moment and take a neutral stance on the stock due to strategies that are still a work in progress.

While the company exhibits top-tier earnings quality, its stagnant profitability and relative high PE forward multiple should weigh on the sentiment and largely limit any meaningful short-term stock upside.

Recent top-line results are encouraging, and ongoing innovation and premiumization initiatives are expected to continue to drive growth and generate margin growth in the long run.

It was a mixed quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (CL), with continued recovery in sales growth, but marked by margins decline driven by increased advertisement expenses and currency headwinds.

The successful deployment of initiatives underway to drive sustained margin growth remains a crucial catalyst for stock price appreciation. Meanwhile, given ongoing strategies are still a work in progress and current valuation multiple is above the peer group average, we remain cautious at the present moment and take a neutral stance on the stock.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Net sales were $3.928 billion, 0.6% below expectations and up 2% over Q3 2018, with global unit volume increasing 3% and prices increasing 1.5%, offset by a negative 2.5% currency headwinds.

On an organic basis, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestments, and foreign exchange, net sales increased 4.5% YoY, totaling four sequential quarters of growth.

As detailed below, in Latin America, Colgate-Palmolive's biggest market along with North America, business environment remains robust, with 8% organic sales growth and prices increases in the quarter, driven by premium products, but offset by a negative 5% currency headwinds. Europe also saw a similar currency headwinds and reported sales sank 5%, as overall environment remains challenging in the region.

Source: Q3 2019 Results

Sales in Asia Pacific saw a recovery, with organic sales growth after 6 negative quarters, while North America showed a modest growth, with share gains in e-commerce but declines in food retail segment.

Hill's pet nutrition business continues to see strong growth, with volume and prices increases, driven by the innovation strategy in North America and ramp up of Science Diet relaunch internationally.

On balance, all geographies except Europe posted organic sales growth, with positive numbers in all four businesses (Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition).

Gross profit margin remained stable in the quarter over a year ago, at 59.0%, with cost savings in productivity programs and higher prices offset by higher raw and packaging material costs.

Operating profit margin was down to 21.8% from 22.7% a year ago, mainly due to an increase in SG&A expenses, as the company increased investments in advertisement by 7% worldwide, notably in the pet nutrition business, in order to drive top-line growth.

Finally, Colgate-Palmolive posted non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.71, $0.01 above estimates and down $0.01 versus a year ago.

In summary, as highlighted in the chart below, Colgate-Palmolive has recently experienced a recovery in the top line, as evidenced by revenue numbers, but gross profit margin has been stable after declining for several quarters. Bottom line numbers, such as EBITDA and operating margins, have slighted declined, driven by the SG&A expenses growth. Despite Q3 2019 numbers are not recorded on the chart, previous trends remained in place in the quarter.

Source: YCharts

Going forward, FY 2019 guidance remains weak, forecasting net sales growth to be flat to low-single digit and organic sales growth between 3% to 4%. Meanwhile, the company intends to continue to invest in advertisement to drive growth and also relies on core relaunches and an innovation pipeline to gain share, along with a series of premiumization strategies that will allow differentiated prices, notably in prescription diet business, natural ingredients, and skin health. These strategies are expected to more than offset growing advertisement expenses and bring significant margin accretion over the long term, reverting current environment.

As an example of the company's direction, the acquisition of Filorga for $1.69 billion, announced in July 2019, is intended to support the company's expansion into the skin health segment, driving growth and higher margins in the long run with its premium-priced products.

Such initiatives are, in fact, a much-needed shift toward profitable growth. As illustrated below, Colgate-Palmolive is facing a stagnant profitability scenario, with EBITDA CAGR of minus 1.3% over the last 5 years and EBITDA decline of 7.3% in 1-year period.

Despite the relative dispersion found on the scattered chart below, the personal goods peer group has also seen similar figures, as the average of EBITDA CAGR over the last 5 years also declined 1.3%, while growing 5.1% in the 1-year period, outperforming Colgate-Palmolive.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

On the other hand, despite a persistent absence of bottom-line growth, Colgate-Palmolive exhibits a much higher profitability profile, with EBITDA margin of near 26% during the last twelve months and Return on Invested Capital or ROIC near 33% during the same period, handily outpacing the average of the peer group, as shown on the chart below, which just reinforces the company's historical capability and efficiency on the capital deployment.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Valuation

Using the PE Forward as a valuation method, we can find that Colgate-Palmolive is relatively overvalued related to the personal goods peer group, as its PE Forward multiple of 23.0x is higher than the peer group multiple of 21.4x, implying a downside of around 7% over current prices.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

This premium multiple is reinforced after taking into consideration the long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts, as Colgate-Palmolive's earnings growth forecast of 4.7% translates into a PEG ratio of 4.9, while the peer group average earnings growth forecast of 6.8% corresponds to a PEG ratio of 3.1.

We should contend, however, that Colgate-Palmolive's top tier margins and capital deployment profile can in large part justify its current premium valuation, especially in a defensive sector such as personal goods, where earnings quality and predictability are by in large a critical factor driving investors' interest in a company.

Takeaway

Colgate-Palmolive's recent top-line results are encouraging and ongoing innovation and premiumization initiatives are expected to continue to drive growth and generate margin growth in the long run.

On the other hand, while the company exhibits top-tier earnings quality, its stagnant profitability and relative high PE forward multiple should weigh on the sentiment and largely limit any meaningful short-term stock upside. Therefore, we prefer to stay on the sidelines and wait for new catalysts to review our outlook for the stock.

