Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/6/19

Includes: CTVA, GLPI, KDP, MCD, MGM, STOK, ZVO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); and
  • Corteva (CTVA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • McDonald's (MCD);
  • Zovio (ZVO);
  • Stoke Therapeutics (STOK);
  • MGM Resorts Intl (MGM); and
  • Gaming & Leisure (GLPI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Chesapeake Energy (CHK);
  • Seagate Tech (STX);
  • Royal Caribbean (RCL);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • J.B. Hunt Trans (JBHT);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Floor & Decor (FND);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Eaton (ETN); and
  • Estee Lauder (EL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Oyster Point Pharma (OYST).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Invopps Gp Iv

DIR, BO

Oyster Point Pharma

OYST

JB*

$12,000,000

2

Rtw Inv

BO

Stoke Therapeutics

STOK

B

$3,066,843

3

Meister Keith A

DIR

MGM Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$2,324,867

4

Kempczinski Christopher J

CEO, DIR

McDonald's

MCD

B

$500,030

5

Clark Andrew S

CEO, DIR

Zovio

ZVO

B

$386,505

6

Martin R Brad

DIR

Chesapeake Energy

CHK

B

$213,000

7

Demchyk Matthew

VP

Gaming & Leisure

GLPI

B

$207,000

8

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$201,648

9

Gajaria Rajan

VP

Corteva

CTVA

B

$183,453

10

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$168,157

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$75,825,842

2

Sternlicht Barry S

DIR

Invitation Homes

INVH

S

$17,840,096

3

Garrison Earl W

DIR

J.B. Hunt Trans

JBHT

S

$12,021,689

4

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

Seagate Tech

STX

AS

$6,090,400

5

West George Vincent

DIR

Floor & Decor

FND

S

$4,123,270

6

Lacerte Lawrence

DIR

Universal Display

OLED

S

$4,000,000

7

Fearon Richard H

DIR

Eaton

ETN

S

$3,061,700

8

Freda Fabrizio

CEO, DIR

Estee Lauder

EL

AS

$3,033,448

9

Fain Richard D

CB, CEO

Royal Caribbean

RCL

AS

$2,262,681

10

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$2,166,499

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.