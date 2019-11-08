Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/6/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/6/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); and

Corteva (CTVA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

McDonald's (MCD);

Zovio (ZVO);

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK);

MGM Resorts Intl (MGM); and

Gaming & Leisure (GLPI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Chesapeake Energy (CHK);

Seagate Tech (STX);

Royal Caribbean (RCL);

Universal Display (OLED);

J.B. Hunt Trans (JBHT);

Invitation Homes (INVH);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

Floor & Decor (FND);

Facebook (FB);

Eaton (ETN); and

Estee Lauder (EL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Invopps Gp Iv DIR, BO Oyster Point Pharma OYST JB* $12,000,000 2 Rtw Inv BO Stoke Therapeutics STOK B $3,066,843 3 Meister Keith A DIR MGM Resorts Intl MGM B $2,324,867 4 Kempczinski Christopher J CEO, DIR McDonald's MCD B $500,030 5 Clark Andrew S CEO, DIR Zovio ZVO B $386,505 6 Martin R Brad DIR Chesapeake Energy CHK B $213,000 7 Demchyk Matthew VP Gaming & Leisure GLPI B $207,000 8 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $201,648 9 Gajaria Rajan VP Corteva CTVA B $183,453 10 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $168,157

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $75,825,842 2 Sternlicht Barry S DIR Invitation Homes INVH S $17,840,096 3 Garrison Earl W DIR J.B. Hunt Trans JBHT S $12,021,689 4 Luczo Stephen J DIR Seagate Tech STX AS $6,090,400 5 West George Vincent DIR Floor & Decor FND S $4,123,270 6 Lacerte Lawrence DIR Universal Display OLED S $4,000,000 7 Fearon Richard H DIR Eaton ETN S $3,061,700 8 Freda Fabrizio CEO, DIR Estee Lauder EL AS $3,033,448 9 Fain Richard D CB, CEO Royal Caribbean RCL AS $2,262,681 10 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $2,166,499

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.