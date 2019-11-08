Pengrowth Shareholders Should Vote No To The Cona Resources Takeunder Bid

Shareholders should vote no to this transaction and call the bluff. At $0.05 and most down well over 90%, they have little left to lose.

Creditors, Waterous and Pengrowth management each have their own incentives for seeing this deal go through as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

On November 1, Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCQX:PGHEF)(PGF.TO) announced a takeunder bid from Cona Resources for $0.05 CAD. This represented a discount of 75% to market prices at the time, and the stock immediately tanked by that amount to its current value of $0.05. While the company claimed that this deal represented the best outcome possible for all stakeholders, any shareholders who bought prior to this news are essentially wiped out. Given the questionable nature of this deal and pressure by management to get it done, I recommend that shareholders follow a scorched-earth policy and vote no to this deal in hopes that a better one comes along at the eleventh hour. They have very little left to lose anyways.

Terms of the deal make creditors whole and essentially wipes out shareholders

Cona Resources, a division of Waterous Energy Fund, has agreed to purchase Pengrowth for $740 million (all funds referred to in this article will be in Canadian Dollars), which includes the assumption and repayment of debt and payment of all transaction costs. With 560 million shares outstanding, the $0.05 share price leads to an allocation of $28 million to equity. This is where the first eyebrow raise should come into play for shareholders. As part of the news release about the deal, the company stated the following:

The total consideration being offered to Secured Debtholders represents a discount on the aggregate amount owing to the Secured Debtholders. The consideration paid to Secured Debtholders will be allocated pro rata amongst individual holders pursuant to the intercreditor agreement between the Secured Debtholders.

However, upon releasing Q3 results, Pengrowth disclosed that total debt before working capital was $705.2 million as of September 30, 2019. Even considering transaction costs and an erosion of operations in the six weeks since the end of September, I find it hard to believe that Secured Debtholders are taking much of a haircut. The transaction price excluding the equity portion is $712 million, $7 million greater than the debt level that was just disclosed.

This is where I think shareholders would find it beneficial to threaten a scorched earth policy. If this deal goes through, creditors are made whole on the day this transaction is complete. Waterous would send them a check presumably around the end of the year, plus interest on secured debt if closing of the transaction extends into 2020. If shareholders nix the deal and Pengrowth goes through the bankruptcy courts, sure, they risk the very high possibility that they lose everything. But creditors, instead of being made whole, would instead be subject to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, Canada's insolvency procedure. Bankruptcy proceedings are expensive and time consuming. That would erode the potential payout and delay its timing. Pengrowth's creditors would absolutely LOVE this deal to go through and avoid bankruptcy court at all costs. So perhaps shareholders should make some noise and collect a little bit more than 3.8% of this $740 million pie.

Pengrowth management likely knows this and has already threatened shareholders with the following:

In the event that Pengrowth fails to receive the requisite approvals and consents of its stakeholders required to effect the Transaction, Pengrowth may seek to implement an alternative transaction with the Purchaser (an "Alternative Transaction") In the event of an Alternative Transaction, there is no expectation that Pengrowth shareholders will receive any consideration in exchange for their Shares and Shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote in favor of the Transaction.

My advice would be to call management out on its bluff. What can this alternative transaction be? Any transaction that takes place outside of bankruptcy court-led proceedings would have to be approved by shareholders. The company can't just get this deal nixed by shareholders then go along with some mystery alternative transaction that wipes them completely out with no formal court proceedings. The only way to do that is through CCAA, which as I have already stated, creditors would strongly prefer to avoid.

Waterous is getting a good deal and wants it done as soon as possible

Waterous is paying $740 million essentially for Pengrowth's Lindbergh asset. Lindbergh has an expected reserve life of 54 years and 390 million barrels of oil equivalent of proven and probable reserves according to the company's Q2 2019 financial release. That's a pretty good deal. Waterous is benefiting greatly by being at the right place at the right time. It's providing liquidity at a time when there is absolutely no liquidity for Albertan oil.

This arrangement is subject to a high mutual break fee of $45 million. It's understandable why Waterous would subject itself to that. If it has the cash, there is no way that it will get cold feet paying less than $2 per proven and probable BOE. In return, Waterous gets to subject Pengrowth to a poison pill should a better deal come along and gets $45 million for its trouble if it is significantly outbid. The insistence of such a high break fee likely comes from Waterous' paranoia that a better deal would come along now that an official floor price for Lindbergh has been set.

So why would Pengrowth management accept such a high break fee? The break fee applies if "Pengrowth enters into an agreement with respect to a superior proposal or if the Pengrowth Board withdraws or modifies its recommendation with respect to the proposed Transaction". It's not clear if failing to get shareholder or debtholder approval is also subject to the break fee. But this agreement clearly ties Pengrowth's Board to getting the Waterous transaction done.

Waterous is a fund that specializes in buying undervalued oil assets in need of restructuring. Who knows if that restructuring involves replacing management (potentially with golden parachutes that no longer receive the scrutiny of a publicly traded company) or keeping them on. But shareholders must understand the possibility that management and the Board may have their own self-preservation in mind. They would love to avoid bankruptcy court as much as the creditors.

Conclusion: vote no to this transaction

Based on the nature of this deal and the tone of the press release, it is my opinion that Pengrowth creditors, management and Waterous all want this deal to close as quickly and smoothly as possible. In exchange, they are willing to offer shareholders the smallest of crumbs cloaked with threats of getting nothing. Shareholders should call them on their bluff. If I was down 99% on this stock, I would gladly sacrifice the other 1% just to stick it to everyone involved with this deal. If I was a buyer at $0.05, I'm not buying to break even, but to speculate on doubling or tripling my money with the understanding that I could possibly lose it all. So I'd also vote no to the transaction.

Canadian billionaire Seymour Schulich owns about 30% of Pengrowth stock. The deal can only pass with two-thirds approval from shareholders. If Schulich disapproves, this deal is pretty much dead in the water. So it is probable and smart business if Pengrowth management consulted with him first and got his approval before proceeding. One could argue that this skirts insider trading laws, but it would be possible to get around that with Schulich signing a non-disclosure agreement and being subject to a blackout period until after the deal was announced.

Assuming he does vote in favor of the deal, just over half of remaining shareholders would also have to vote in favor for it to get approved. So retail shareholders still hold significant sway. I recommend that they use it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase Pengrowth stock some time between now and before the vote takes place in December.