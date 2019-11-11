Rumors Of Chesapeake's Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Were Chesapeake close to filing, then I doubt insiders would have purchase 300,000 shares in the open market.

If oil and gas prices remain at least relatively stable, CHK has 3 years of liquidity to weather a downturn.

Covenant issues appear likely a problem in 2020, but generally in these situations, banks waive covenants (for a fee of course), as opposed to forcing a Chapter 11.

Chesapeake filed its 10Q with “Going Concern” language that has spooked the market, with MLP’s taking a hit.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has long been a name synonymous with the phrase “drill baby drill”. Aubrey McClendon, the flamboyant founder who eventually ran his car into a bridge and died, had little regard for costs, building a natural gas empire funded with debt and aggressive land lease deals.

Doug Lawler took over the company in 2013, inheriting a near insolvent mess that he has spent years attempting to fix. Via swapping bonds for equity at a discount, and offering near maturity bondholders longer dated, higher coupon bonds (at say 110% of what holders owned), he has staved off Chapter 11 for years. A recovery in oil prices since 2016 has also helped.

However, this week Chesapeake reported Q3 financial results, and included “going concern” language in its SEC filings. Naturally the stock and its bonds cratered, with their benchmark 8%'s of 2025 dropping to 55 cents on the dollar.

So what is the issue?

First, Chesapeake’s cap table:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Overall, Chesapeake has $9.4BB of net debt. Assuming a filing and the bonds all collapsed to 55c, bondholders are creating the company at 5.0BB, or about 3.14x EBITDA. That’s pretty cheap. Most onshore E&P companies trade at 4-6x today, and in the past fetched 5-8x multiples.

Total debt at par however is high at 3.9x on a debt/EBITDA basis, especially for a capital intensive business. This company would never even come close to passing muster as a Compounder by the way given the poor economics here ($2.0BB of EBITDA and $1.5BB of capex in 2020, not a ton of FCF to work with). Their track record and elevated finding and development costs are downright horrible too.

But leverage in the past has been even higher, hitting 9x in 2016.

As a goal, CHK aims to get to 2x on a debt/EBITDA basis, which means they either have to reduce debt to $5BB (using 2019 EBITDA of $2.5BB), or increase EBITDA to $4.6BB (from $2.5BB in 2019). Probably somewhere in the middle is their aim. They have been diversifying into oil resources in an attempt to improve margins and EBITDA.

So, the company has a $3BB revolver, of which $1.504BB is drawn. The banks baked in total debt/EBITDA covenants of 5.5x as of Q3. There is some nuance here, which I won’t get into with respect to BVL (classified as an unrestricted subsidiary), but feel free to message me if interested.

But generally, total leverage covenant tests require de-levering by 0.25 turns every quarter until they get to 4.0x debt/EBITDA by Q1 2021.

Source: Author spreadsheet

Today, leverage is reported by the company as 3.88x debt/EBITDA, which is below (and in compliance with) the 5.5x ratio. So, why are they worried that they will fall out of compliance sometime between now and September 2020?

Because while their EBITDA today is around $2.4BB (and expected to be a range of $2.4-2.6BB in 2019), they are booking roughly $400mm of derivative gains on an annual runrate basis. That means, if the gas and oil strips remain unchanged, EBITDA will drift down to the $2.0 to $2.2BB range in 2020 as hedges roll off. If prices fall, the story really deteriorates.

Here is how this looks per my model using $2.057BB of EBITDA next year.

Source: Author Spreadsheet, company financials

Note that they fail their leverage test assuming they do $2.057BB of EBITDA in 2020 (per my estimate at current oil and gas prices). The good news is from a cash flow perspective, CHK is cutting capex by 30% next year, G&A by 10%, and expects to still keep production flat.

So, here is the language from the 10Q:

“Further declines in oil, NGL and natural gas prices, or a prolonged period of low oil, NGL and natural gas prices could eventually result in our failing to meet one or more of the financial covenants under our credit facilities, which could require us to refinance or amend such obligations resulting in the payment of consent fees or higher interest rates, or require us to raise additional capital at an inopportune time or on terms not favorable to us. Specifically, the leverage ratio required by the covenants in our revolving credit begins to decrease by 25 basis points each quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019 until it reaches 4.00 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 and each quarter thereafter. If depressed prices persist or decline throughout 2020, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant under our revolving credit facility during the next 12 months will be adversely affected and may cause doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”

This doesn’t sound great. But, as a former distressed analyst, I have seen these (and participated in) covenant violation negotiations before.

The important thing is, the banks are collateralized by all the assets of the company (except Brazos Valley aka BVL, an unrestricted subsidiary, which CHK acquired in February this year).

There is $1.5BB of bank debt, and EBITDA of about $1.6BB excluding BVL. That means they are levered by less than 1.0x on a debt/EBITDA basis. I am 100% sure the banks are not worried about repayment in almost any scenario. Even if the revolver is fully funded to $3.0BB, and EBITDA falls by half, they are still covered.

So, the likely result is that the banks waive covenants, implement some reporting requirements to make sure CHK follows through on their cost cutting, and take a consent fee plus perhaps raise the spread they collect over LIBOR.

With $1.4BB of capacity (recently re-determined as of November 1st, and re-determined every 6 months), there is plenty of liquidity at the company. If oil and gas prices continue to fall, it will be interesting to see if Chesapeake fully draws on its revolver before the next re-determination date (May 1, 2020).

Below are their maturities:

Source: Presentation

With maturities of $300mm roughly each year for 3 years, they could:

1) use the $1.4BB of bank availability to repay maturities as they come due, or

2) continue to swap near maturity bonds for longer dated 2025s (the 8%), or

3) swap bonds for equity at a 25% discount. The company has been utilizing all of these tools to deal with near term maturities. They also

4) could sell some properties and use that cash to pay off bonds assuming a sale doesn't trip covenants or violate restricted payments tests under the bank facility.

Just in Q3, CHK swapped $733mm of notional bonds and preferreds into 319mm common shares.

The BVL bank facility likely gets refinanced to 2024 or 2025 as well, given that coverage appears fine there too.

One of CHK’s directors picked up 250,000 shares of stock in the open market after earnings last week. The CEO also grabbed 50,000 shares. While I am not planning to buy shares (or the preferreds, which trade at 20-25c on the dollar), they could be a double (or more) after covenants are renegotiated. They must believe a filing is not likely.

My old rule of thumb was, buy any equity below $1 if it has at least 1 year of liquidity, and buy under $2 if it has 2 or more years of liquidity.

Buying the equity and/or preferred shares is pure speculation however, and not real investmenting in my opinion. (Although arguably the risk reward is not bad with the preferreds or the equity, especially if viewed as option with zero a real possibility).

Note that while future swaps of bonds for equity will help the company de-lever, it also will create large overhangs of stock for sale.

What does this mean for Crestwood?

Crestwood already recut their Chesapeake contracts in January 2017. After CHK’s near death experience back then, CEQP converted contracts to a minimum revenue type deal, which are deemed harder to reject in Chapter 11.

Here is a description from Crestwood's 10K:

"The Jackalope system consists of approximately 211 miles of gathering pipelines, 50,895 horsepower of compression and a 145 MMcf/d processing plant (Bucking Horse). The system connects to 102 well pads and is supported by a 20-year gathering and processing agreement with Chesapeake that includes minimum revenue guarantees for a five to seven year period. In addition, Jackalope is expanding its gathering system and Bucking Horse processing plant to increase processing capacity to 345 MMcf/d in late 2019/early 2020. The Phase 2 Jackalope expansion also includes gathering, compression and a second processing plant which will add an additional 200 MMcf/d to the Jackalope system"

Interestingly, based on Chesapeake's intention to keep 2 rigs drilling in the Powder River Basin (the PRB, where Crestwood gathers and processes their oil and gas), production should continue to grow next year.

Here is a recent slide on the PRB, where Chesapeake operates.

Source: Presentation

CHK has been trucking oil from some of their wells in the area. The Crestwood Bucking Horse facility and gathering lines will lower CHK’s costs (by some $3 per BOE) too, which is significant given EBITDA per BOE is $13. There seems little chance that, even if CHK files for Chapter 11, they would reject or change these contracts. These are dedicated gathering lines and processing plants, that actually offer synergies and cost efficiencies that cannot be replicated.

This is from the Crestwood 10-K last year, indicating that CHK was 10% of Crestwood's revenue in 2018:

Source: CEQP 10K

With the Jackalope transaction this year, revenue is higher than 10%, and perhaps as high as 20% of EBITDA. But Chesapeake’s economics in the PRB are quite good. From their last conference call:

“As we have discussed at length, we remain excited about the stacked pay potential of the Powder River Basin. We recently placed on production our first Niobrara well since 2014, achieving record results. With the longer lateral and a modern completion design, the well has quickly become the best-performing Niobrara well in the basin reaching a 24-hour peak rate of 1600 barrels of oil per day while producing more than 106,000 barrels of oil in its initial 87 days. We anticipate turning four additional Niobrara wells to sales in the fourth quarter and expect approximately 25% of our 2020 Powder River Basin capital program will be directed towards the Niobrara formation."

And,

“So you'll see two to three rigs in the Powder, two to three in South Texas, two to three in Brazos Valley and two to three in the Marcellus asset.”

I am generally of the view that, with Chesapeake dedicating significant capex to the PRB next year, Crestwood numbers will be unaffected. Crestwood's 2020 guidance factors in this level of drilling already too.

Also of note, Crestwood EBITDA from Chesapeake depends on volumes of production, not the level of drilling. This also appears to be an assumption that the sellside and other news sources seem to misrepresent. Once production is put in place, even if there are zero rigs dedicated to a region, decline curves probably mean production declines of perhaps 5-10% per year, and hence 5-10% EBITDA declines on Chesapeake’s cash flow to CEQP.

Said differently, if 20% of EBITDA comes from CHK, then a 10% drop in CHK production impacts Crestwood’s total EBITDA by 2%.

Conclusion

We have seen this story before, back in 2015 and early 2016 when creditor concerns devastated the MLP sector. As was the case then, a few bankruptcies here and there did little to impact contracts or collections for most MLP operators.

As an example, Crestwood collected all payments from Quicksilver in the Barnett, even after they filed for Chapter 11. While production did decline, that is a worst case scenario. Production has actually continued to decline in the Barnett, but it hasn’t been enough to impact overall Crestwood growth.

While I continue to see growing panic among MLP holders, I plan to maintain my position. I don’t honestly expect any price improvement for awhile, with such headlines creating fear, and I am keeping cash and dry powder to add to my positions later.

Exploration budgets for 2020 likely will point to flat to down spending, with production probably increasing moderately for oil. Gas production could decline next year. But MLP's seem priced already for large decline in EBITDA and DCF (distributable cash flow). While I wait, I am collecting huge distribution yields.

Finally, while I don’t love the business model, there probably isn’t a ton of risk in owning Chesapeake bonds in the 50’s. At 55c, you create the company at $5.0BB, or around 3.14x EBITDA (assuming there is no equity value upstreamed from BVL, which is unlikely).

The preferreds are a zero or potentially par in 2-4 years. It is a crapshoot, with odds difficult to handicap. But if the next event is a re-cutting of bank covenants that offers Chesapeake some breathing room, then they could pop. Those with high tolerances for risk may want to consider a small long. The risk will be gas and oil prices.

I continue to prefer lower risk Compounder names which have been outperforming substantially of late, coupled with a few select energy MLP’s.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 30% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.