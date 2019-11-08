Phillips 66 Partners Looks Well Set For Growth

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) has reported blowout results for the third quarter, and the master limited partnership’s earnings and distributable cash flow growth could accelerate in the future as it places Gray Oak pipeline into service. The MLP also has other smaller projects in its backlog which will come online through mid-2021 and will help push its volumes, earnings, and cash flows higher. With growing earnings and healthy coverage and leverage ratios, I think Phillips 66 Partners is well positioned to continue growing cash distributions. This should have a positive impact on the partnership’s units which have already outperformed this year. In my view, Phillips 66 Partners is a great MLP which investors should consider buying on weakness.

Lake Charles Isomerization Unit. Image: Phillips 66 Partners Q3-2019 Presentation.

Earnings Recap

Phillips 66 has reported its third-quarter results in which the master limited partnership posted higher levels of earnings and cash flows. The MLP reported an adjusted EBITDA of $323 million for the third quarter, up from $305 million in the same quarter last year. Its distributable cash flows [DCF] came in at $255 million compared with $218 million in the year-ago quarter. The growing levels of earning and DCF allowed Phillips 66 Partners to increase cash distributions from $160 million to $197 million. The cash distributions were fully covered by the DCF. As a result, the company ended the third quarter with a decent coverage ratio of 1.29x ($255 million/$197 million), which reflects $58 million of cash flows in excess of distributions ($255 million-$197 million).

During the third quarter, Phillips 66 Partners brought the Lake Charles isomerization unit online and achieved full production in September. The company has nearly finished work on the Gray Oak pipeline which will be placed into service shortly. The MLP’s third-quarter pipeline volumes from wholly-owned subsidiaries were 1.99 million bpd, and the average pipeline revenue was $0.66 per barrel, both of which were nearly flat from last year. The wholly-owned terminal volumes increased by 10.3% to 1.3 million bpd, while average terminal revenues were flat at $0.33 per barrel. The partnership’s joint venture liquid volumes increased by almost 18% to 786,000 bpd.

Phillips 66 Partners issued $900 million of unsecured loans during the quarter. The partnership used a large chunk of the proceeds to repay $400 million of dues related to the term loan facility and $300 million of notes due February 2020. The MLP ended the period with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2x. Phillips 66 Partners had ample liquidity of $1.4 billion at the end of the period, consisting of $655 million of cash and $749 million available under the revolving credit facility.

Earnings Commentary & Looking Ahead

In my view, Phillips 66 Partners has delivered strong quarterly results. The company posted higher levels of earnings and distributable cash flows as it benefited from the successful startup of Lake Charles isomerization unit, the Lake Charles products pipeline whose construction was completed in the second quarter of this year, and the second phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline extension which was placed into service earlier this year. The partnership also maintained healthy levels of debt and coverage ratios.

I believe Phillips 66 Partners’ future outlook is looking even better. Its earnings and cash flow growth could accelerate as it brings some major projects online which will significantly push its volumes higher.

The 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline is the biggest project in Phillips 66 Partners’ backlog in terms of investment, and it will be placed into service shortly. The MLP owns 42.25% of Gray Oak in which it has invested roughly $1.14 billion. The line, which connects oil producers in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale plays in Texas with the Texas Gulf Coast market, will commence initial operations in November and will gradually ramp up to full capacity in the first quarter of 2020. That’s going to give a boost to Phillips 66 Partners’ pipeline volumes. Additionally, Phillips 66 Partners will also start up the South Texas Gateway Terminal, which connects with the Gray Oak pipeline, by the middle of next year. The South Texas Gateway, which is 25% owned by the partnership, will have two deepwater docks with over 7 million barrels of storage and up to 800,000 bpd of throughput capacity.

Phillips 66 Partners’ fourth-quarter results will benefit from the start-up of the Lake Charles isomerization unit. In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners is also working on other relatively smaller projects which include the construction of an ethane pipeline, ramp-up of an existing NGL pipeline, and expansion of NGL storage capacity, which will start up through mid-2021.

PSXP Organic Growth Projects. Image: Phillips 66 Partners Q3-2019 Presentation.

Therefore, I believe Phillips 66 Partners will likely grow its volumes in the coming quarters which will push its earnings and distributable cash flows higher. This will also help the partnership in maintaining its good financial health. The improvement in earnings, combined with the timing of the repayment of $300 million of February 2020 notes which occurred in October, will likely push Phillips 66’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio to under 3.2x in the coming quarters. Additionally, the growing levels of distributable cash flows will help the partnership in maintaining its strong coverage ratio. Note that the MLP’s leverage ratio and distribution coverage ratio are already within its long-term target range of up to 3.5x and more than 1.2x, respectively, but they can get even better in the future.

I expect Phillips 66 Partners to continue rewarding unit-holders by growing distributions in the future. The partnership comes with a solid track record of consistently growing its distributions in every quarter since its IPO in July 2013. With a quarterly cash distribution of $0.865 per unit, Phillips 66 Partners currently yields 6.19%.

There are, however, some risks associated with Phillips 66 Partners. Most importantly, the partnership doesn’t have a diverse customer base and gets nearly all of its operating revenues from just one customer – its parent Phillips 66. Last year, Phillips 66 alone accounted for 96% of Phillips 66 Partners’ operating revenues. That’s in contrast to other well-established midstream MLPs, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which provide services to several energy companies. Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings and cash flows, therefore, can get heavily influenced by Phillips 66’s operations. If, for instance, Phillips 66 temporarily or permanently shuts down one of its facilities, such as a major refinery, then that could hurt Phillips 66 Partners’ performance.

Furthermore, like other midstream MLPs, Phillips 66 Partners also comes with execution risks. The partnership’s failure to complete its projects on time and within budget can adversely impact its prospects. Additionally, Phillips 66 Partners also faces risks related to persistent weakness in the price and demand for crude oil, refined products, and NGL. Although the crude oil, refined products, and NGL production are widely expected to climb in the future, an unexpected and prolonged stretch of weak prices and low demand can push commodity volumes lower, which could hurt Phillips 66 Partners’ future earnings and cash flows.

Phillips 66 Partners’ units have performed well this year by posting gains of 33%, easily outperforming the broader MLP space, as measured by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), which dipped by 2% in the same period. The MLP’s units were at $55.89 at the time of this writing, close to the 52-week high of $59.75. Following the strong outperformance, I think the partnership’s units are looking expensive on a distribution yield and EV/EBITDA basis.

Phillips 66’s distribution yield is lower than the industry’s average of around 9.2%, as measured using the Alerian MLP Index. Although high-quality MLPs typically trade at a premium and offer below-average yields, other great MLPs, such as Enterprise Products Partners, Plains All American (PAA), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), offer higher distribution yields of 6.80%, 7.94%, and 6.55%, respectively. Phillips 66’s units are priced 13.4x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, which also makes it more expensive than its above-mentioned peers whose units are trading under 13x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my view, Phillips 66 is a great MLP whose units could continue to outperform as it brings some major projects online and grows earnings and cash flows, but investors should wait for a dip before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.