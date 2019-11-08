Assessing If Capital Product Partners Can Regain Momentum

Cheap stocks are cheap for a reason. Furthermore, they can stay cheap for months if not years on end. Long term investors though are willing to hold a "cheap" stock if they believe there is value in the investment. Furthermore, these investors usually will not part with their shares until they receive the intrinsic value of the respective investment at the very minimum.

Timing when a cheap stock will turn to the upside is one of the most difficult aspects of value investing. This is why patience is key especially in these types of plays. One such stock which we are eyeing up at present is Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP). The stock is definitely cheap as its reported book value comes in at a mere 0.5. To try and figure out what this shipping company is worth, we turn to its balance sheet.

Although the balance sheet gives us a current snapshot of Capital Product Partners' financials, it is how the firm's financials have been trending is probably of more importance. We already know that the stock is cheap. Therefore let's see how liquid it is and how much net worth it has.

Before we get into the financials, let's take a look at the long-term chart. As we can see above, shares came right back down to a sub $7 low in early 2016. Since then, shares have traded in a rangebound manner. In fact, shares appear to be making an attempt at present to break through the 2017 highs. If they manage to do this, there is the possibility that we have a multi-year double bottom formation in play. Furthermore, if we break above $12 a share with conviction, shares could easily reach $17 a share in the years ahead. On the flip-side, if earnings continue to disappoint, we could easily go right back down to the multi-year lows and form something like a triple bottom. Again, this would take years to play out which is not something we would be interested in.

Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect how shares of Capital Product Partners have been trading have already been embedded in the technical chart. Therefore, if we are to get the potential double bottom reversal pattern mentioned above, we would like to see encouraging trends in the financials.

The first place where we start is with the firm's liquidity. In the September quarter, Capital Product Partners' current assets came in at $67.3 million whereas its current liabilities came in at $55.9 million. This gives us a current ratio of 1.2. We like that Cash & ST Investments make up almost 90% of the firm's assets. We like this ratio at least over 1, but we would give Capital some slack here due to its high cash position.

On the long-term assets side, we see a similar encouraging trend. Net Property, Plant & Equipment of almost $569 million makes up 81% of the firm's total assets. So Capital's assets are basically made up of its cash and short-term investments along with its equipment. Suffice it to say, there is very little that can be written down here in value. Obviously, earnings stability is vital in order for the firm to preserve its assets over the long term.

On the long-term liabilities side, we can see that long-term debt has dropped to $236 million. Total liabilities, therefore, came in at just over $292 million in Q3. Total equity came in at $406 million in the September quarter. We like the fact that Capital owns (assets) more than twice as much as it owes. This straight off the bat informs us that Capital is in good financial shape.

Earnings stability, but, more importantly, earnings growth could drive shares above resistance of about $12 per share. Many thought that the recent September quarter (Q3) could have driven the share-price above resistance, but it was not meant to be. Capital missed consensus by $0.21 per share and sales by $0.40M.

However, we are encouraged what is coming down the track for Capital. Guidance for 2020 is a full $1 per share ahead of what is expected this year ($2.20). Earnings growth is essentially what moves share prices. We may need to wait for the fourth quarter here, but the technicals at this point are being backed up by the fundamentals. Let's see if Capital can come good. Again, there is no rush in getting long here until shares take out that $12 level with conviction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.