Gold Open Interest Rises To Record Heights

On October 30, the US Federal Reserve cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The move was the third since July 31 that pushed the Fed's benchmark to 1.50% to 1.75%. Over that period, the Fed had not only reduced short-term interest rates, but it also ended its balance sheet normalization program that had pushed yields up further out along the yield curve.

The Fed stopped tightening credit in December 2018 when it hiked the short-term rate for the final time. Market volatility in Q4 2018, inflation below the 2% target rate, and global uncertainty on the back of the trade war between the US and China and Brexit made the central bank stop dead in its tracks earlier this year. In June, the FOMC told markets to expect lower rates before the end of 2019. On the final day of July, the Fed pulled the trigger. Since then, it pulled the accommodative liquidity trigger twice more.

Even before the Fed acted to cut the Fed Funds rate, the prospects of lower US rates lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. Gold had been trading in a $331.30 range since 2014. In June, the price of the yellow metal broke out to the upside. While gold broke to the upside in US dollar terms, it traded to all-time highs in many of the world's leading currencies.

The bull market in gold is nothing new. It began around fifteen years ago after the UK pushed the yellow metal to a significant bottom with the sale of half its reserves. These days, central banks are buyers rather than sellers of gold. If the price of gold is going to continue to appreciate, junior gold mining stocks are likely to outperform the price action on a percentage basis. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds shares in many of the leading junior gold mining companies. GDXJ tends to outperform gold on the upside and underperform when the price of the yellow metal declines on a percentage basis.

Gold has been in a bull market for a decade and a half

The price of gold fell to a low at $252.50 per ounce during the second half of 1999, which turned out to be a bottom for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart dating back to 1974 highlights that gold made a higher low at $255 per ounce during the first and second quarters of 2001. The double bottom formation gave way to a rally that took the price of the yellow metal steadily higher over the next decade. In early 2008, gold climbed above the 1980 peak at $875. However, the risk-off conditions during the global financial crisis sent the price back to a low at $681 during the final quarter of 2008.

In response to the US housing crisis and sovereign debt issues in Europe, central banks slashed short-term interest rates and put quantitative easing programs in place to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. The policies to stimulate economic growth devalued fiat currencies, which lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. The price rose steadily from the end of 2008 until 2011 when gold in dollar terms traded to a new record high at $1920.70 per ounce. During the rally, gold made a long series of all-time peaks.

A new leg to the upside began in June

The gold market ran out of buying at $1920.70 in September 2011, and the price corrected to the downside. The economy improved as central bank policies avoided a global recession or worse. As economic data began to signal that conditions were improving, the price of gold fell, reaching a low of $1046.20 per ounce in December 2015. The low in gold came during the month when the Fed increased the Fed Funds rate from zero.

As rates rose in the US, the price of gold traded in a $331.30 per ounce range with the high coming in July 2016 in the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum in the UK. Gold never returned to its December 2015 low at $1046.20, but it did not challenge the July 2016 high for three years. Instead, the price of gold consolidated.

In June 2019, when the Fed told markets that the Fed Funds rate would decline by the end of this year, gold finally climbed above the top end of its consolidation range.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that during the week of June 17, gold broke out to the upside as the price moved above the July 2016 high. The gold market kept on going reaching its most recent high at $1559.80 per ounce in early September before correcting and trading around the $1500 level over the past weeks. Last week, it fell to a marginal new low at $1457 and closed not far above that level.

The break to the upside in June was the next leg to the upside in the bull market in gold that began around the turn of the century when gold hit bottom at just over $250 per ounce.

Gold's ascent is as much a story of the growing profile of the precious metal as the decline in the value of fiat currencies. The next leg to the upside in the price of gold in dollar terms did not challenge the record high from 2011 in dollar terms. However, in most other currencies, except for dollars and Swiss francs, the precious metal rose to new record highs. A rally in gold in all currency terms is a sign of fundamental strength. The sale by the UK in the late 1990s and early 2000s gave way to an era where central banks and government have become net buyers of gold. China and Russia have been absorbing domestic production. Both nations have also purchased gold on the international market over the past years and have continued to accumulate gold in 2019.

Open interest tells us about market sentiment

Sentiment is central when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of an asset. The advent of ETF and ETN products that invest in gold bullion via proxies available to a broader addressable market has also fueled the bull market in the precious metal. One of the most successful ETF products has been the GLD, which currently holds net assets of $44.46 billion. The IAU with net assets of $17.34 billion means that the two ETFs with almost $62 billion in physical gold bullion holds more gold than Switzerland and less than China. GLD and IAU holdings make just the two ETFs the seventh leading gold holder in the world these days.

The trend in the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market is a sign that the demand for gold is continuing to rise in the current environment.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that at the end of last week, the total open interest in the COMEX gold futures market stood at 708,244 contracts. The level was a new all-time high. In July and August 2019, the total trading volume in the COMEX futures market set records and remained elevated in September and October.

In a futures market, rising prices together with increasing open interest and volume are typically a validation of a bullish price trend. With gold trading above the July 2016 high, the technical metrics are telling us that the market's sentiment remains bullish.

Levels to watch in the gold market

At the end of October, the US Fed acted for the third time since July 31 to reduce the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by ten basis points in September to negative 50 points. The Fed ended balance sheet normalization, and the ECB re-started quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month this month. Even though the price of gold declined below $1500 per ounce over the past week, the next leg of the bull market appears to be firmly in place. It may be just a matter of time before gold takes out the early September peak and heads for $1600 per ounce.

On the downside, the critical level of technical resistance before June stood at $1377.50 per ounce. That resistance has become a crucial support level. Gold got down to a low at $1384.70 in early July, but it has not tested the breakout level. The most recent low at $1457 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract, which is a short-term level of support.

On the upside, $1559.80 per ounce stands as the first target. Above there, $1600 to $1700 per ounce would likely stand as an area of price congestion on the way to a challenge of the 2011 peak at $1920.70 per ounce. I continue to believe that we will see the price of gold move to $2000 per ounce or higher.

Junior mining companies are a leveraged play on the yellow metal

With the next leg of the long-term bull market in gold underway, the companies that explore for and produce the yellow metal stand to make a killing. Gold mining companies tend to outperform the price action in the gold futures market on a percentage basis on the upside and underperform on the downside. Gold mining shares offer leveraged exposure to the yellow metal. While the leading gold mining companies provide leverage, the gearing for the junior gold miners tends to be higher.

Owning individual gold mining companies involves more risks than just the price of gold. A long position in a specific gold mining enterprise is also a bet on its management and the output from specific properties. At the same time, since gold production occurs around the world, there is an element of country risk when investing in gold producers. The Indonesian government is banning exports of nickel starting on January 1, 2020. While the move has boosted the price of the nonferrous metal, investments in companies that own Indonesian mining properties have run into problems. The same types of issues can always arise when it comes to gold producers. The higher the price of gold rises, the greater the chance of government policy changes when it comes to the reserves of the yellow metal within national borders.

To diversify risk when it comes to leveraged junior mining companies, I favor a portfolio approach. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF product holds shares in many of the world's leading junior gold mining companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ is a highly liquid product with $4.51 billion in net assets that trades an average of almost 17 million shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. The price of gold rose from the lows at $1266 in 2019 to highs at $1559.80 per ounce or 23.2%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GDXJ rose from lows at $27.95 to a high at $43.10 or 54.2%. GDXJ magnified the percentage gain in the gold market by over two times during the rally.

GDXJ will underperform gold if the price drops. However, all signs are that gold is heading higher over the coming months. A move to $2000 from $1500 would take the yellow metal over 33% higher. The GDXJ ETF product will likely turbocharge the progress on the upside if the next leg on the upside in gold is just getting underway.

