Cautious About Sea Ltd.'s Upcoming Earnings Despite Stock Price Uptick

We are forecasting a twelve-month price target of US$26.00, and a 'Neutral' rating on the stock on concerns about the potential earnings disappointment coming from Sea Limited's Shopee unit.

Average sell side twelve-month price target calls for $42.42 and a ‘Buy’ rating, but risks of disappointment could be high going into the earnings results on November 12.

Investors would be looking for continuing upside momentum from the digital entertainment unit, especially with the newly launched ‘Call of Duty’ mobile game.

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is expected to report its third quarter earnings results ending September 30, 2019 (3Q FY 2019) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and investors would be keen to know more about the continuing upward momentum of its digital entertainment division, namely its flagship 'Free Fire' game.

In addition, investors would also be on a lookout on the profit performance of the e-commerce unit where SE owns Shopee, its flagship e-commerce marketplace platform. Although Shopee's Taiwanese operations have broken even earlier this year, but investors were largely disappointed by the larger than anticipated adjusted EBITDA loss of US$248.25 million coming from the e-commerce unit as a whole in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q FY 2019) as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of US$188.32 million in the previous year (2Q FY 2018). That news broke the upward momentum of the stock price in August when it reported its earnings results.

For this quarter, we think that investors might want to stay on the sidelines and continuing monitoring the overall performance for SE's e-commerce unit. While, we are reasonably confident about the continuing upside of SE's digital entertainment unit, the potential drag from the e-commerce unit cannot be discounted.

How has Sea Limited's stock price been performing so far?

Source: Tradingview.com

Using Fibonacci Retracement (FR) trend indicator, we noted that since the company (Sea Limited) reported its 2Q FY 2019 earnings results on August 20. 2019, the stock price fell from a high of US$35 - US$36 to as low as US$26 - US$27 in late October before rebounding up to close at US$30.89 on Monday, November 04. The trough-to-peak price gain is around 15 - 16 per cent from the last low point of US$26.78.

Based on the 6-month chart above, we think the next resistance point is likely to be on the 38.20 percentile level at US$31.17, followed by the 50.00 percentile level at US$32.53. However, should the stock price disappoint post November 12 earnings results, there is a possibility that the stock price might revisit its last US$26.00 low.

Continuing optimism over Sea Limited's digital entertainment unit

We think that Sea Limited is expected to report a blowout quarter for its digital entertainment division and there is a possibility of even outpacing its current revised FY 2019 adjusted revenue forecast of US$1.60 billion and US$1.7 billion (Previous adjusted revenue forecast for the digital entertainment was US$1.20 billion and US$1.30 billion).

Source: Sea Limited's earnings filings

On a six-month trailing basis, the adjusted revenues for the digital entertainment division totaled approximately US$836.49 million as of 2Q FY 2019. This is nearly the half-way mark of the revised FY 2019e digital entertainment unit revenue guidance range of US$1.60 billion and US$1.70 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margins for the digital entertainment unit also rose to 59.50 per cent in 2Q FY 2019 compared to 34.90 per cent in the previous year's quarter, and on a YoY absolute basis comparison, Adjusted EBITDA rose by almost five-fold to US$263.76 million in 2Q FY 2019 from US$48.61 million in 2Q FY 2018.

In addition, user growth has been on the tear as well with quarterly active users, and quarterly paying users reaching 310.5 million, and 26.1 million respectively as of 2Q FY 2019.

Source: Sea Limited's earnings filings

Quarterly active user (QAU) growth rose YoY in 2Q FY 2019 by 93.30 per cent to 310.50 million users, while monthly active user (MAU) growth rose YoY by a greater 104.40 per cent to 185.20 million users. Quarterly paying users (QPU) in 2Q FY 2019 came in at 26.1 million users, up 295.50 per cent YoY, while average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 55.60 per cent YoY to US$1.40 in 2Q FY 2019.

Some of the notable excerpts from the 2Q FY 2019 earnings call by Mr. Forest Li, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sea Limited regarding the performance of the digital entertainment unit include strong organic growth in active users globally, in particular the flagship game 'Free Fire' which was the most downloaded game battle royale game title globally across Google Play and the App iOS App Store during 2Q FY 2019.

Moreover, Sea Limited's digital entertainment unit footprint has also been expanding in core markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America. Other emerging economies like India, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East have also seen high user download rates.

During the second quarter, the company has also unveiled its joint partnership game called 'Call of Duty' mobile. The game is jointly developed by Sea Limited's Garena gaming division, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY ) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) and Sea Limited had started pre-registering users during the second quarter.

With the continuing growth coming from its flagship game, Free Fire, along with other joint partnership games like Speed Drifters (QQ Speed) with Tencent Holdings, and 'Call of Duty' Mobile game, we think that there is visibility in the growth outlook for the digital entertainment division.

Still scratching heads over the profit visibility of Shopee

While much of the article's discussion has been on Sea Limited's digital entertainment division, let us not forget about Shopee, Sea Limited's e-commerce unit.

A brief history of the origins of Shopee might provide some context regarding its organization fit. First, Shopee was founded by Mr. Forrest Li in 2009 as a regional e-commerce marketplace platform serving the markets of Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

In 2015, Shopee was launched in Singapore as a social-first, mobile-centric marketplace. It is also one of the first e-commerce companies to introduce the so-called "Shoppertainment" which combines both e-commerce, and video entertainment streaming features in a single application. It also branded itself as a shopping application that does not have or charge low commission charges for sellers trying to market their products/services on the Shopee platform.

Since the listing of Sea Limited in October 2017, the company has been reporting rising take rates, which are computed as a percentage of adjusted marketplace revenues to gross merchandise values (GMV). Higher take rates are indicators of growth in adjusted marketplace revenues for any given dollar of GMV, and is one of the major e-commerce indicators that analysts and investors track.

Source: Sea Limited's Financial Filings

Based on the take-rates chart shown above, we noted that Shopee has come from a near zero take rate in December 2017, to a high of 4.6 per cent as of 2Q FY 2019. Moreover, cost efficiencies based on sales, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of GMV have seen a falling trend from 8.5 per cent in December 2017 to 4.3 per cent in 2Q FY 2019. We do expect that Shopee's take rates, and SG&A as a percentage of GMV to continue to perform better than expectations going forward as it sets to outbid its regional rivals.

However, in a highly competitive e-commerce industry, investors might need to also keep tabs on the level of aggressiveness shown by many regional players, and other e-commerce behemoths like Amazon.com which has been slowly establishing itself in Southeast Asia, including exploring partnerships with regional ride hailing firms like GoJek.

So far, the highly competitive e-commerce industry has taken a toll on Shopee's adjusted EBITDA, which recorded a loss of US$248.25 million in 2Q FY 2019, up from the loss of US$188.32 million in 2Q FY 2018. As for Adjusted Revenues, that number rose by 201.70 per cent YoY to US$177.45 million in 2Q FY 2019.

Source: Sea Limited's Financial Filings

Will the profit underperformance of Shopee undermine investors' confidence?

This question poses challenges for anyone to answer as Sea Limited is still reaping strong operational performance for the e-commerce unit including take-rate growth rates, and strong adoption rates among regional users with shopping promotions like the Ramadan deals promotion in June, and the upcoming Singles Day sale held every year on November 11.

However, in a cut-throat competitive e-commerce environment, it is inevitable that Shopee might need to sacrifice margins to achieve volumes, and sales. These include the reduction of commission rates charged to sellers, technology improvements to its marketplace platform, and introducing other incentives/promotions to fend off other regional competitors like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Lazada Group, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, and JD.com (Nasdaq: JD), among others.

As for the digital entertainment, there could be some comfort among investors that Sea Limited is expanding globally, and trying to broaden its range of game titles, especially from users in the developing nations in Southeast Asia, Russia, India, Turkey, and Latin America. We think that continued growth for the digital entertainment unit is still possible, provided the game developers at Sea Limited know what their users need.

While Free Fire remains one of only the self-developed game title by the company, there are possibilities that game developers at Sea Limited might embark on the potential launch of a second self-developed game, though there have not been any formal announcements of this second launch yet.

How do we approach the valuation of Sea Limited?

We decided to adopt a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation approach, and enterprise value (NYSE:EV) - to - forward revenue estimates to come up with our EV per share estimates for Sea Limited.

The EV/Revenue estimates for the peers in the digital entertainment and e-commerce sectors are shown in the two tables below:

Digital Entertainment Peers EV/Revenue (FY 2019e) EV/Revenue (FY 2020e) Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) 6.29 5.56 Nexon Co., Ltd (OTCPK: NEXOF) 2.76 2.06 NCSoft Corp. (KSE: A036570) 6.51 4.48 Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) 3.84 2.81 Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment (SSE: 002555) 3.01 2.57 Pearlabyss Corp. (KSE: A263750) 4.47 3.57 Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) 7.35 5.70 Median EV/Revenue multiples 4.47 3.57

E-commerce Peers EV/Revenue (FY 2019e) EV/Revenue (FY 2020e) Alibaba Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) 5.97 4.49 Meituan Dianping (OTCPK: MPNGF) 4.85 3.62 Pinduoduo Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD) 10.30 6.00 JD.com Inc. (Nasdaq: JD) 0.53 0.44 Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) 20.30 15.10 eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) 3.14 3.02 Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) 3.07 2.54 Median EV/Revenue Peers 4.85 3.62

Source: Marketscreener.com

We noted that on a historical basis, the digital entertainment and e-commerce units make up approximately 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively of the total revenues for Sea Limited. Using the ratios, along with the SOTP valuation approach and the forecasted revenues in FY 2019e and FY 2020e, we estimated the enterprise values per share for FY 2019e and FY 2020e to be around US$25 to US$26 respectively.

FY 2019e FY 2020e Sea Limited Estimated Revenues (US$'millions) 2,713 3,584 Digital Entertainment Unit Estimated EV 6,066 6,405 E-Commerce Unit Estimated EV 5,263 5,190 Total Estimated EV 11,329 11,594 No. of Shares Outstanding (Millions) 444.96 444.96 Estimated EV per share price (US$/share) $25.46 $26.06

Source: Marketscreener.com

If we compare with the current price per share of US$30.65 as of market close on November 06, 2019, the estimated overvaluation is approximately 15 per cent to 18 per cent based on the FY 2019e and FY 2020e calculated price range of US$25.46 and US$26.06 respectively.

How should investors approach the stock price of Sea Limited?

As we have pointed out earlier in this article, we noted that if Sea Limited reports less than expected earnings results on November 12, there is a chance that the stock price might revisit its previous low of US$26.00, and the estimated EV per share values we just calculated forecast such a possibility.

We think that one of the major drags in Sea Limited's earnings remains with the e-commerce unit. The question is at what point will investors be patient about any significant turnarounds in the e-commerce unit? Should management spin off the unit, or to list the e-commerce unit separately? Should they insist in keeping the unit in view of the bigger opportunities within the e-commerce space in Southeast Asia region? These issues would be some of the questions that investors would be keen to know. Unless there are tangible profitability improvements shown for Sea Limited' e-commerce unit, investors might be hesitant in making big bets on the counter going forward even though an upside surprise may still happen going into the earnings results on November 12. We shall continue to monitor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold the November 15 36 call and put options on Sea Limited, and the February 21 35 call and put options using iron condor call/put strategies on Sea Limited's stock price.