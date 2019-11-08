PT XL Axiata: Potential Tower Sale Is Short-Term Catalyst, While Ex-Java Expansion Drives Long-Term Growth

The potential sale of XL Axiata's 4,500 towers could a short-term re-rating catalyst for the stock, if it uses the sales proceeds to pay down debt or accelerate ex-Java expansion.

XL Axiata continues to make headway in the ex-Java region, whose revenue contribution increased from 20% in 1H2019 to 23% in 9M2019.

Indonesia-listed PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] is the second-largest mobile operator in Indonesia. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] is the market leader, while PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] is the third largest player.

XL Axiata trades at 4.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 5.4 times. The stock also trades at a discount to its peers. Indosat and Telekomunikasi Indonesia are valued by the market at consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.8 and 8.2 times respectively.

I like XL Axiata for its growth potential in the ex-Java region, and the company has a target of growing ex-Java's revenue share from 23% now to 30% in the medium to long term. A recent new short-term catalyst for the stock is XL Axiata's recent disclosure that it intends to sell its remaining 4,500 telecommunications towers. I estimate gross sales proceeds from the sale of towers could be as much as IDR6.3 trillion, which could be potentially used for deleveraging (and resulting interest expense savings) or further network expansion in ex-Java.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on XL Axiata published on August 5, 2019. Xl Axiata's share price has increased by +7% since my earlier article, and I retain my "Bullish" rating on the stock.

Ex-Java Expansion Continues To Be Key Growth Driver

Ex-Java (regions outside Java) expansion is the key long-term growth driver for XL Axiata. Formerly a Java-centric mobile operator similar to its peer Indosat, XL Axiata has been expanding its presence and gaining market share at the expense of market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia in ex-Java since 2H2016.

XL Axiata's revenue contribution from ex-Java has increased from 15% in 2018 to 20% in 1H2019 and 23% in 9M2019. In the most recent 3Q2019, XL Axiata shared that revenue from ex-Java continues to grow in the healthy double-digits. In the medium to long term, XL Axiata is targeting ex-Java revenue share of 30%.

Earlier in 2Q2019, XL Axiata disclosed that the company has achieved a higher level of profitability in ex-Java than initially expected. XL Axiata was already EBITDA-positive in most of the ex-Java territories and EBIT-positive in certain of these territories as well. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 1, 2019, XL Axiata highlighted that it should be able to achieve "some positive return from that investment" in ex-Java by continuing to grow its ex-Java market share in the next two to three years. Higher market share in ex-Java is key to realizing sufficient economies of scale for the company to be profitable in ex-Java.

It is noteworthy that the company was guiding for a payback period of three to four years previously, but it is now expecting a positive return from its investments in ex-Java in a shorter two to three years' time frame. This could be attributable to XL Axiata's faster-than-expected double-digit revenue growth in ex-Java for 3Q2019, versus a high single-digit revenue growth in 2Q2019.

On the flip side, XL Axiata suffered a net mobile subscriber loss of -2% QoQ or approximately -1.1 million in 3Q2019. But this is not a big worry for multiple reasons.

Firstly, most of the net subscriber loss came from the lower value segment in Java (rather than ex-Java). This was evidenced by XL Axiata's growth in revenue and ARPU for 3Q2019. XL Axiata's revenue grew +11% YoY and +3% QoQ to IDR6,464 billion, while its ARPU increased +5% YoY and +2% QoQ to IDR38,000. XL Axiata's strategy is to monetize its existing subscriber base (retain higher value subscribers and up-selling them to higher-priced plans) in its core Java market, while continuing to grow revenue share in ex-Java.

Secondly, XL Axiata's net subscriber loss in 3Q2019 was due to Indosat becoming aggressive and launching new unlimited data plans in the previous quarter. XL Axiata noted at its recent 3Q2019 earnings briefing that it had observed that Indosat has stopped offering these unlimited data plans since October 2019. XL Axiata referred to the net subscriber loss in 3Q2019 as "rotational churn in the lower end of the markets" and it has decided not engage in such price competition for the time being.

Thirdly, XL Axiata is able to compensate for the subscriber loss in Java with revenue share growth in ex-Java and increase in data revenue contribution (detailed in a subsequent section of this article).

Potential Upside From Sale Of Towers

Apart from the medium to long term growth driver of ex-Java expansion, XL Axiata has a new short-term catalyst in the form of tower divestment.

In early September, XL Axiata disclosed its intention to sell all of its 4,500 telecommunications towers in a media briefing. According to a September 5, 2019 news article by local media The Insider Stories, the company was already "coordinating with several operators for the acquisition" and it was "still waiting for the right time to offer it to the market." XL Axiata had earlier sold 3,500 towers for IDR5.6 trillion in 2014, and divested 2,500 towers for IDR3.6 trillion in 2016.

At the company's recent 3Q2019 result briefing on November 1, 2019, XL Axiata confirmed that it already has a plan in place to sell all of its remaining 4,500 towers, and will make the necessary announcement when it is ready.

There are three key factors contributing to XL Axiata's decision to sell its towers.

Firstly, XL Axiata has done a net present value or NPV analysis of the two competing options: operating its own towers or doing a sales and leaseback of the towers. Its internal NPV analysis suggested that XL Axiata will fare better in terms of cash flow, profits and returns if it did the latter.

Secondly, XL Axiata expects the sale of its towers to be value-accretive. The company is currently trading at around 4 times EV/EBITDA, but it expects it can sell its towers at 8-10 times EV/EBITDA. From this perspective, XL Axiata thinks it makes a lot of sense to monetize its tower assets.

Thirdly, the business of operating towers is a capital intensive business where economies of scale matter a lot. After selling some of its towers in 2014 and 2016 respectively, XL Axiata operates much fewer towers than the pure-play tower operators. As a comparison, listed Indonesian tower companies Sarana Menara Nusantara (OTCPK:SMNUF) [TOWR:IJ] and Tower Bersama (OTC:PTFRF) (OTCPK:PTFRY) [TBIG:IJ] owned 19,233 and 15,272 towers respectively. In addition, XL Axiata finds issues associated with operating towers such as land lease and permits to be challenging, and distracting from its core mobile telecommunications services business.

Estimated Incremental Annual Net Profit From Selling Towers

Line Item Amount (IDR billion) Comments Revenue -300 Estimated loss of tower leasing revenue based on historical numbers Gain from sale of towers +405 Gain from sale of towers is recognized over 10-year sales and leaseback period as per prior sale of towers, and assuming towers sold at IDR1.4 billion per tower (XL Axiata's towers were sold in 2014 and 2016 at between IDR1.3-1.6 billion per tower) and book value of current owned towers at IDR2,250 billion Depreciation +281 Absence of depreciation of owned towers, book value of current owned towers at IDR2,250 billion divided by remaining useful life of eight years Tower rental expense -540 Estimated at IDR10 million per month per tower as per management comments on prevailing tower rental leasing revenue rate at 3Q2019 earnings call Tower maintenance operating expense +225 Assumed to be IDR50 million per year per tower based on sell-side estimates Incremental Annual Net Profit Before Tax 71 Incremental Annual Net Profit After Tax 53 Assume corporate tax rate of 25%

I estimate that XL Axiata could add an additional IDR53 billion in incremental annual net profit if it sells its towers.

The estimated incremental annual net profit figure seems small, but there could be further upside to my estimates, if XL Axiata pays down part of its debt or accelerates its network expansion in ex-Java with the sales proceeds from the divestment of towers estimated at IDR6,300 billion. XL Axiata recorded IDR1,684 billion in interest expenses for 9M2019 with a net debt of IDR11,897 billion as of end-September 2019. If XL Axiata simply pays down 10% of its debt with part of its tower divestment proceeds, XL Axiata could save more than IDR200 billion in interest expenses. With respect to network expansion in ex-Java, XL Axiata has a target of achieving 90% 4G coverage in ex Java by end-2019.

Data Revenue Contribution And Network Quality

Mobile service revenue in Indonesia has two key components: growing data revenue in line with increased smartphone penetration, and declining legacy (cellular, voice, Short Message Service or SMS) revenue. XL Axiata stands out from its peers, because it derived approximately 90% of its mobile service revenue from data revenue, versus approximately 65% for market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia. XL Axiata's data revenue also grew +30% YoY in 3Q2019. This implies that XL Axiata is less exposed to the risk of declining legacy revenue compared with Telekomunikasi Indonesia.

XL Axiata's high data revenue contribution and strong data revenue growth are supported by the company's network quality. The company has been consistently ranked second for network quality (after Telekomunikasi Indonesia, but ahead of peers Indosat and smaller mobile operators like Smartfren) for the past two years based on Net Promoter Score. XL Axiata continues to maintain its capital expenditure guidance of IDR7.5 trillion for full-year 2019, the bulk of which is allocated to expanding network coverage in ex-Java.

Valuation

XL Axiata trades at 4.9 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 4.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,500 as of November 7, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 5.4 times.

XL Axiata also trades at a discount to its peers. Indosat is valued by the market at consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.2 and 4.8 times respectively, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia trades at 9.1 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 8.2 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA.

Variant View

The key risk factors for XL Axiata are slower-than-expected ex-Java revenue growth, a longer-than-expected time for the ex-Java segment to be profitable, a delay in the sale of towers, a lower-than-expected sales price for the divestment of its towers, a narrowing of the gap in network quality between XL Axiata and its competitors.

