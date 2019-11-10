Coffee Climbs

Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the ICE futures exchange. Since the mid-1970s, quarterly historical volatility has ranged from just over 11% to a high at over 90%. At 14.9% at the end of last week, the measure of price variance was at the low end of the range.

Before 2018, the price of Arabica coffee bean futures had not ventured below $1 per pound since 2006. A combination of sufficient supplies to meet global requirements and the low level of the Brazilian real created a potent bearish cocktail for the soft commodity. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee. The price dropped to a low at 86.35 cents per pound earlier this year.

The annual coffee crop is always an adventure. The weather or an outbreak of a crop disease like leaf rust could wipe out supplies in the blink of an eye. Since the 1970s, during periods where supplies fell to low levels, the price moved above $3 per pound. I had been writing that below the $1 per pound level, coffee was at the bottom end of its price cycle, given the ever-growing demand. Demand for coffee is a function of the global population. The number of people in the world has grown from around six billion at the turn of this century. Today, it stands at over 7.6 billion.

The coffee market has been showing signs of bullish life over recent weeks. The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative to the futures market.

Another multiyear low in April

In August 2018, the price of coffee probed below the $1 level for the first time in a dozen years. The following month coffee futures found a temporary bottom at 92 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that after the price recovered to $1.2550 in October 2018, coffee fell to a lower low, reaching 86.35 cents in April 2019, the lowest price since September 2005. Ample supplies and a weak Brazilian real pushed the price of the soft commodity to another multiyear low.

Bullish action since October

Since April, coffee futures have made higher lows.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that coffee futures traded to 87 cents in May, 89.60 cents in mid-August, and 92.20 cents in early October. After the latest low, the price of coffee posted gains for four consecutive weeks, reaching a high at $1.0990 at the end of last week and closing not far below the high.

Price momentum on both the monthly and weekly charts have crossed higher along with relative strength. On the longer-term chart, the metrics are in neutral territory, while they are heading for overbought conditions on the weekly chart. Weekly historical volatility at the 25.11% level and monthly volatility at around 26.44% are still at relatively low levels for the coffee futures market. When it comes to open interest, the measure of the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market at 305,402 contracts at the end of last week was below the record high at over 357,000 contracts in April 2019 when the price was near the multiyear low.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the December futures contract shows that coffee has moved above the first level of short-term technical resistance at mid-September $1.0495 high. On a short-term basis, coffee has moved into overbought territory.

Supply concerns in Brazil

Coffee futures took off on the upside in late October when Brazil's top grower expressed supply concerns. Lucio Dias, the commercial director at Minas Gerais-based cooperative Cooxupe, told Bloomberg, "We don't know where the world will get coffee in the next six months." Cooxupe previously calculated it would collect 5.7 million bags of Arabica beans, but only 4.9 million bags have come in so far. Around 65% of the amount has already sold, and farmers typically hold on to approximately 20% in case prices go higher. Demand continues to rise around the world, and despite the record amount of Brazilian shipments, global inventories are still declining, according to Dias. Brazil's current production fell short of expectations this year because of weather damage that hurt bean development over the first quarter while strong exports drew down inventories as the current crop goes into the lower-yielding half of a two-year cycle. The current state of supply and demand in the coffee market does not justify a price below the $1 per pound level.

The real remains weak

One of the problems the coffee futures market continues to face is the low level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the Brazilian real at under $0.25 against the US dollar remains not far off the lowest level since 2011. In 2011, the real traded at over $0.65 against the dollar. In 2015, it fell to a low of $0.23040. While the real has been bouncing off the lows, it remains not far from the bottom.

A weak Brazilian real lowers the cost of producing coffee beans in Brazil since local expenses are in local currency terms. However, if the weather or lower yields during the production cycle causes a shortage, the level of the currency will not have the same impact on prices as when supplies are abundant. The recent price action in the coffee futures market is a sign that the market is nervous about availabilities in 2020.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve in the ICE coffee futures market shows that while the price was at $1.0945 per pound for delivery in December 2019, it was over 11% higher for deliver in December 2020 and 19.3% higher for December 2021. The level of contango is a sign of both short-term oversupply and uncertainty over future crops.

Levels to watch - JO for those who do not trade futures

An explosive recovery in the coffee market is long overdue. A problem with supplies or a rising Brazilian real could cause a rebound. If both occur at the same time over the coming months, we could see the traditionally high level of price volatility suddenly return to the coffee futures market.

One of the problems with a long-term investment in coffee futures is the cost of contango. The price needs to move over 11% higher in the next year to break even based on the current level of the forward curve. However, if a supply problem occurs, the curve could quickly shift into backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices.

The first critical level on the upside stands at the October 2018 high at $1.2550 per pound. Above there, the November 2016 peak at $1.76 is the target on the upside. If coffee were to climb above the 2016 high, coffee traded at over $3 per pound in 2011, 1997, and 1977.

The most direct route for investment in coffee is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those market participants that do not venture into the future arena and wish to participate in the coffee market, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product is available to anyone with a standard equities account. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $78.34 million, trades an average of 71,089 shares on average each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

I continue to believe that coffee is trading a lot closer to the bottom of its long-term pricing cycle. Coffee is climbing, and time will tell if it is preparing to make an explosive move. I suggest both a price and a time stop on coffee futures or the JO ETN product in the current environment. If the price begins to move to the upside, I recommend a trailing stop to protect profits.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.