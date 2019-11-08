Assessing If Ternium S.A Is A Viable Value Play

We write a lot in our coverage about stacking the odds in our favor as much as possible. Obviously, there is risk in every undertaking but one can definitely tilt the odds more in one's favor by simply sticking to some basic rules. One iron-clad rule that we always aim to stick to for our value plays is that we like to hold companies that own at least twice as much they owe.

The steel company, Ternium S.A. (TX), for example, reported assets of over $13 billion in its latest September quarter. In the very same quarter, the firm announced total liabilities of $5.4 billion. This easily surpasses our 2:1 ratio which we eluded to above. Shareholder equity continues to grow at the firm due to strong inventory control as well as reducing long-term debt.

In fact, the only real hole we can find on the balance sheet is that inventories have increased by about 23% whereas sales are only up 17% over the past 10 quarters. Apart from this, the financials look very strong and are trending in the right direction.

Strong financials are only one way of putting the odds in your favor when investing. Invariably, a firm with plenty of cash and assets will always find it much easier to weather any potential downturn. Just look at the opposite scenario here. A firm (which incidentally may be growing earnings robustly) with poor financials may have to dilute the float, sell off assets or cut any paying dividend just to keep operations going. All three of these scenarios usually end up with a lower share price soon thereafter.

There are more reasons we like Ternium S.A. Here are other reasons why a long investment here stacks the odds in favor of the long-term investor.

First of all, if we go to the long-term technical chart, we can see that shares have rarely been this oversold over the past decade. We can see this through the RSI indicator, the MACD as well as the slow stochastics. Furthermore, we believe it is significant that shares printed a higher high (over 2011) in 2018. Being chartists, we place a lot of value on long-term charts. Why? Because probably the mainstay of the technical analysis approach is that history repeats itself. That higher high last year cemented the fact that Ternium (although choppy) shares remain in a long-term uptrend.

In fact, one could make the case for a long-term head and shoulders pattern as long as the recent lows hold. We have learned not to underestimate patterns on the long-term chart. The oversold nature of shares at present, as well as the bullish overtone, definitely stack the odds in favor of the long-term investor here, in our opinion.

Another way we attempt to stack the odds in our favor is by buying liquid companies. Liquidity refers to how much cash the company can collect in the short term. It is vital and protects against the proverbial curved ball. At present, Ternium has a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Any fears about inventory numbers running at a faster clip than sales should be dismissed by the strength of that quick ratio. In fact, both the current and quick ratio have not been at these levels since 2011 (incidentally when shares were printing that right shoulder).

The book multiple comes in at 0.6 and Ternium's sales multiple comes in at 0.4. Its five-year averages for these very multiples are 1.0 and 0.6, respectively. Again, buying a company when it is trading at a discount stacks the odds in the favor of the long investor in our opinion. Why? Because stocks trading with high multiples have potentially further to fall in order to return to their averages. That really is the key here. Even if Ternium didn't grow over the next few years, there is still every possibility that its valuation will return to its mean which would increase the share price. On the contrary, growth stocks need to consistently outperform in order not to have their valuations cut back.

To sum up, the next obvious level for shares to close above would be the 200-day moving average just above $23 a share. Ternium has just come off an earnings beat, so momentum is on its side. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.