The Dollar Index Could Become Volatile

The dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018 when it found a bottom at 88.15. It took one year and one month for the index to drop like a stone from a high at 103.815 in January 2017.

The dollar index measures the value of the US currency against other leading reserve currencies. While the index holds a 57% exposure to the euro, it also reflects the dollar's strength or weakness against the Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish Krona, and Swiss Franc. The index trades on the Intercontinental Exchange and is a benchmark for the value of the US currency. The dollar index has over 83% exposure to the euro, yen, and pound.It took the dollar index thirteen months to drop from the early 2017 high to the February 2018 low. Since then, we are now in the twenty-second month of a rally in the index that has yet to reach the 100 level. The many issues facing markets over the coming months could cause a return of higher volatility to the dollar and currency markets. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) move higher and lower with the value of the dollar index.

The last new high came in early September

The bullish trading pattern in the US dollar index remains intact, but it is taking its time when it comes to making another new high.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index has formed higher lows and higher highs since February 2018. The latest high came in early September at 99.33. On October 1, the index rose to a slightly lower peak at 99.305 but failed and declined to a low at 96.885 on October 21.

The index failed in late September

Technical support for the dollar index stands at the late June low at 95.365 on the weekly chart.

The daily chart illustrates that the index reversed course and did not challenge the support level. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the dollar index fell along with the price of the index. Declining price and decreasing open interest is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength dropped into oversold territory as the dollar index corrected to the downside. Both metrics crossed higher lifting the index from 96.885 on October 21 to the 98.21 level at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility at 3.507% reflects the slow and steady ascent of the index. The target on the upside above the early September peak at 99.330 stands at the psychological 100 level. The index has not traded above 100 since April 2017.

Interest rate differentials continue to support the dollar these days. Even though the US Federal Reserve cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points since July 31, the deposit rate on the euro is at negative fifty basis points, creating a 2%-2.25% positive yield for the dollar versus the euro currency.

Europe could move the dollar

The ICE dollar index futures contract has significant exposure to the euro and the British pound.

As the chart shows, together, the euro and pound comprise 69.5% of the dollar index. Therefore, events in Europe will have a significant impact on the path of least resistance of the dollar index.

The general election in the United Kingdom on December 12 will stand as a referendum on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent agreement with the EU leadership. The Prime Minister struck a deal that includes a dual customs zone at the Irish border. If the Tory Party wins the election and Prime Minister Johnson cements his position as leader, we could see Brexit with a deal before the new deadline at the end of January. A Brexit deal would remove uncertainty from markets and should lift the value of the pound against both the dollar and the euro. At the same time, an agreement would be good news for the euro currency against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Mario Draghi's term as President of the European Central Bank expired at the end of October. The former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, took over for Draghi. Mario Draghi's dovish legacy could give way to a more pragmatic approach by President Lagarde. If the new leader of the ECB convinces the European Union that fiscal policy must accompany monetary policy to stimulate Europe's economy, it could lift the value of the euro currency against the US dollar.

The events in Europe over the coming weeks and months could determine the path of least resistance of the dollar index.

The 2020 election could cause wild price action

The Presidential election in the US is now a little less than one year away. President Trump will face a stealth challenge from the Democrats while he deals with the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. It is almost certain that the House will vote to impeach the sitting President who will then face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

While impeachment will create a contentious Presidential contest in the US, the rise of the progressive wing of the opposition party will only increase political division in the nation. A progressive platform will present US voters with a decision that could yield significant policy changes in 2021 and beyond. The rise of "democratic socialism" will impact tax, regulatory, and energy policy. We could see lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes over the coming months, depending on the final two candidates for President. There is currently lots of uncertainty over the political direction of the US. As we have learned over the past years, election surprises have become the norm rather than the exception.

UUP and UDN to trade the dollar index

We could be entering a period where the dollar, currency markets, and all assets experience lots of price volatility. The trend in the dollar index is higher, but events in Europe and the US election could make the path of the greenback bumpy.

The most direct route for a risk position in the US dollar or any currency is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or the futures market. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN bring the dollar index to market participants with a standard equity account. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $319.39 million, trades an average of over 778,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. UDN, the converse bearish product, has net assets of $37.12 million, trades an average of over 28,000 shares daily, and charges the same 0.75% expense ratio.

The dollar index rose from a low at 88.15 in early 2018 to 98.245 at the end of last week, a rise of 11.5%.

Over the same period, UUP moved from $23.09 to $26.92 per share or 16.6%. The superior percentage performance of UUP compared to the dollar index is a function of interest rate differentials between holding dollars compared to the other currencies.

The dollar index continues to shine because of its attractive yield. However, Brexit, a new leader at the ECB and the prospects of the most contentious election in US history, could inject lots of volatility into the dollar index over the coming weeks and months.

