Natural Gas - A Rally As Expected

Natural gas rallied too early when the price of nearby futures hit a high at $2.71 in mid-September. With two months to go until the end of the injection and start of the withdrawal season, the price reached a peak when the energy commodity was still flowing into storage across the US.

The price then fell to a low at $2.187 In October. The move to the lows came at a time when uncertainty over the average temperatures during the peak season of demand was preparing to descend on the futures market. Natural has rallied too early and fell too soon.

I have favored going into the winter season with a long position on price dips. When the price dipped below the $2.20 level, I suggested that the odds favor at least one move to the $3 per MMBtu level of higher before the end of 2019.

Natural gas fell to a low at $2.029 in early August. The price made a higher low at $2.187 in October, and at $2.213 during the same month. Over the past two weeks, winter trading conditions suddenly appeared in the natural gas futures arena. The price rose to a high at just over the $2.905 per MMBtu level on the nearby December futures contract last week. I had favored long call positions with strike prices at the $2.80 to $3.00 per MMBtu level for the winter months. I also recommended trading from the long side with the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ). When it came to the natural gas-related equities, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X product (GASL) offered upside exposure. I am now in profit-taking mode on all three products but will leave a small core long position over the coming weeks. Anyone who has ever traded in the natural gas arena will agree that it is more than a challenge to pick bottoms or tops in the volatile energy commodity.

Seasonality is a powerful force

In the world of commodities, seasonal factors can have a significant influence on prices. In the gasoline market, the peak season for demand is during the summer months as drivers tend to put more clicks on their odometers. Therefore, gasoline prices tend to peak during the spring and early summer in the futures market.

In the grain markets, the uncertainty of the coming crop year and yields of the leading grains and oilseeds can cause the prices of soybean, corn, and wheat futures to rally during the spring and early summer. In meats, cattle and hog prices typically rally in the spring as the summer grilling season approaches and fall in August through October when demand for animal proteins tend to decline.

Natural gas demand historically peaks during the winter months as the cold temperatures require heaters to work overtime. Natural gas producers build inventories in preparation for peak demand during the winter months from March through November each year. During this period, stockpiles rise. During the winter months, stocks fall as natural gas moves out of storage facilities to meet heating requirements. A cold winter season can cause stockpiles to drop dramatically, as we witnessed during the winter of 2014. In February of that year, the price of the energy commodity rose to almost $6.50 per MMBtu.

As stocks rose and temperatures were higher in 2015 and 2016, the price dropped to its lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016. The most recent example of seasonality in the natural gas market came last year at this time. Stockpiles were at the lowest level in years, and an early chill in November caused the price to rise to its highest price since 2014 when nearby futures reached $4.929 per MMBtu. Record production and the mild months that followed sent the price to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu in August. As you can see, seasonality in the natural gas market can be a powerful force.

After trading to a higher low at $2.187 per MMBtu in October, the uncertainty of the coming winter season took the price of December futures to the highest level since last winter last week.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price of December futures rose to $2.905 per MMBtu on November 5. The move to the upside left a gap on the daily chart from $2.738 to $2.753 at the end of last week. Price action tends to fill gaps on charts over time in futures markets.

Natural gas rose into overbought territory when it comes to both price momentum and relative strength. Daily historical volatility has increased from under 14% in late September to over 36% at the end of last week. However, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market declined from 1.29 million on October 21 when the price was at just over the $2.40 per MMBtu level to 1.166 million contracts as of the end of last week with the price at around $2.80 per MMBtu. Falling open interest and rising price is not typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Injections tail off

On Thursday, November 7, the market expected natural gas inventories to rise by around 54 billion cubic feet. The Energy Information reported that the amount of natural gas that flowed into storage for the week ending on November 1 was only 34 bcf.

Source: EIA

Total stockpiles going into the peak winter season rose to 3.729 trillion cubic feet with very little time to go until the end of the injection season. While stocks are 16.6% above last year's level, they are only 0.8% above the five-year average for this time of the year. Last year, stocks peaked at only 3.247 tcf, which fueled the rally that took the price to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in November. We are likely to see stocks rise to around the 3.75 tcf level before they begin to decline over the next couple of weeks.

The smaller than expected injection on November 7, was another sign that the withdrawal season is on the immediate horizon.

Uncertainty over the coming weeks

The price action in the natural gas market on November 7 was a sign that the energy commodity ran out of upside fuel. The lower than expected injection was bullish, but the market had moved into overbought territory, which caused selling to emerge after the data release.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the initial spike to the upside that took the price to a high at $2.882 after the EIA release ran out of steam pushing the December futures contract back below $2.80 per MMBtu. Natural gas could not rise above the $2.905 level, the high from earlier in the week, so selling emerged, taking the price lower. The gap on the daily chart down to $2.738 per MMBtu was a target that remained in place at the end of last week.

We are likely to see lots of price variance in the natural gas futures arena over the coming week and into December. The uncertainty over the average temperatures during the coldest months in 2019 and 2020 will determine the path of least resistance of the price of nearby futures. Forecasts are for a cold snap that will bring frigid temperatures to the US this month.

I continue to expect at least one test of the $3 per MMBtu level and could see the price rising to $3.50. However, given the higher level of stocks, we are not likely to see a repeat performance of last year at this time as the $4 level, and higher appears to not be in the cards for the natural gas market over the coming weeks.

The upside potential for next year

Under the Trump administration, the United States became the "Saudi Arabia of natural gas." Massive discoveries of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US and advances in fracking to extract the gas from the crust of the earth increased reserves dramatically. However, regulatory reforms that encouraged fracking led to record output. Additionally, replacing coal with natural gas for power generation, and exporting gas in liquid form by ocean vessel around the world expanded the demand side of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market.

The 2020 Presidential election promises to be the most contentious contest, perhaps in history. It will also serve as a referendum on energy policy in the United States. The progressive wing of the opposition party has embraced "The Green New Deal." The Democrats are likely to include the policy initiative in their platform for the upcoming election. Meanwhile, one of the leading candidates competing to challenge President Trump is Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. She has pledged that on day one of her administration, she would ban fracking. Therefore, a victory by a progressive candidate could have significant ramifications on both oil and natural gas production in the US and would jeopardize energy independence.

Trading short term, long-term volatility is a bargain

We are now coming into the most volatile time of the year in the natural gas futures market. Increased price variance can create a paradise of opportunities for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas futures arena is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the world of futures, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) provide an alternative. When it came to the natural gas-related equities, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X product tends to move higher or lower with the price of natural gas futures.

UGAZ, DGAZ, and GASL are highly leveraged products that are only appropriate for short-term risk positions. UGAZ has net assets of $980.85 million, trades an average of over 17 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. December natural gas futures rose from $2.413 on October 21 to a high at $2.905 on November 5, a rise of 20.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ rallied from $12.42 to $20.66 per share or over 66%.

DGAZ has net assets of $169.92 million and trades an average of over one million shares each day. The bearish triple leveraged ETN product works inversely to UGAZ and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio. When it comes to natural gas equities, GASL has net assets of $39.73 million, trades over 1.4 million shares on an average day, and charges 1.04% as an expense ratio. The most recent top holdings of GASL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

December natural gas futures moved 20.4%, and UGAZ rallied by over 66% from October 21 through November 5. GASL also moved to the upside.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GASL appreciated from $5.88 to $9.56 per share or over 62.5% over the same period.

UGAZ, DGAZ, and GASL can be excellent tools for short-term traders in the natural gas market.

When it comes to a longer-term view of the market, we could see lots of volatility as the debate begins over the future of US energy policy in 2021 beyond.

Source: Barchart

The quarterly natural gas chart shows that long-term volatility at 18.70% is near the low since 1992. The range over the past 27 years has been from 12.03% to over 80%. We are likely to see this metric increase, perhaps dramatically, as the 2020 election in the US will determine the future of fracking and energy policy in the "Saudi Arabia" of natural gas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.