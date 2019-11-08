Pacific Drilling: A Few Positives But Stock Still Looks Speculative

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but did miss their earnings expectations. With that said though, we do know in advance that this would likely prove to be a more difficult quarter for the company than the previous one was due to the conclusion of the last of its legacy contracts. I discussed this in a previous article on the company. Management continues to be upbeat despite this though so maybe there is some reason for optimism here. Let us investigate and find out.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's third quarter 2019 earnings report:

Pacific Drilling reported total contract drilling revenues of $54.315 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a fairly significant 28.92% decline over the $76.415 million that it had in the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $62.598 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $45.179 million operating loss that it reported in the second quarter.

The Pacific Bora was awarded a one-well contract from Italy's Eni (E) in Oman and Equinor (EQNR) extended the contract for the Pacific Khamsin.

The Pacific Sharav completed work on its very long-term and high-paying legacy contract from Chevron (CVX).

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $90.783 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $73.586 million net loss that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems all but certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance came in worse than what the company had during the second quarter of this year. This was roughly in-line with what I expected would be the case and was caused by the Pacific Sharav completing work on its long-running legacy contract with Chevron. As those of you that have been following the offshore drilling industry for an extended length of time likely know, prior to 2014's collapse in oil prices ultra-deepwater drilling rigs were commonly awarded much higher dayrates than what they generally receive today. The Pacific Sharav was a beneficiary of this as the rig was employed by Chevron from August 2014 to August 2019 at a dayrate of $551,000. This is not a dayrate that is out of line for that era but it greatly exceeds anything that the company has seen since. In fact, this one rig has been responsible for most of the revenues that the company has brought in over the past few years.

This contract ended in late August and although it has since started work on a new contract, it is at a much lower dayrate. Today, the rig is only bringing in about $175,000, which is more in-line with the typical market dayrate today. The rig will be working at this lower dayrate until sometime in January at which time it will become unemployed. When we consider this, we can see that the company will probably deliver weaker performance in the fourth quarter than it did in this one. This is because this rig still spent about two months working at the higher dayrate (July and August) in this quarter. It will spend the entire fourth quarter working at the lower dayrate and if just one month of this could cause a decline in both revenues and profits like we just saw, then it stands to reason that an additional two quarters would have an even more significant negative impact.

Fortunately though, it was not all bad news here. As mentioned in the highlights, we saw the company secure one new contract and one contract extension for the rigs in its fleet. This has somewhat improved the company's contract coverage, although it does still have absolutely no work for three of the seven rigs in its fleet. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Pacific Drilling

This could be conceived as a sign that the offshore drilling industry has been improving as the management of a few different companies has been telling us. There is some other evidence of this, at least in the market for ultra-deepwater drillships, although this improvement is quite weak. Here is the most recent chart from IHS Markit's Day Rate Trends Report for ultra-deepwater drillships:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the global fleet's utilization rate has definitely improved off of its lows of the last few years, although it does appear to be struggling to increase much over the present level. Likewise, dayrates have actually declined a bit since the summer and are quite a bit below the $200,000 level but they are still above their 2018 lows. Pacific Drilling appears to be doing a bit better than this as some of its recent fixtures have been at levels over $200,000.

It is curious that the company released essentially no information on the new contract that it was awarded for the Pacific Bora in its earnings press release but fortunately it did sneak it into the updated fleet status report shown above. This contract will have a very noticeable effect on the company's revenues during the first quarter of next year while it is in effect. The dayrate under the contract is $190,000, which is roughly in-line with IHS Markit's perception of the market and it is better than what the company is getting for the Pacific Sharav, which is nice to see. This is nowhere close enough to make up for the loss of the legacy contract though so we are unlikely to see the company's performance go back to the level that it had in the second quarter even with any of its new contract awards. The new contract is also only for thirty days, which was rather disappointing. It is worth noting though that the contract is with Eni, which is the same company that employed the rig to do some work for it in Nigeria earlier this year so this could be a sign that the company is relatively pleased with the performance of the rig.

Overall, the company continues to look very much like a speculative play on a strengthening ultra-deepwater sector, which is taking a very long time to happen and is unlikely in the near term. This recovery needs to happen though as the company looks unable to turn a profit with things as they are. This is too risky of a bet for me but I suppose it might be appropriate for the right kind of investor.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.