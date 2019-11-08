WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF: Favorable Outlook Continues

ETF Overview

WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) focuses on large-cap dividend stocks in the United States. DLN tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend Index. The fund selects 300 largest companies by market cap from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. Its selection results in large-cap stocks that have competitive position. DLN has a higher exposure to cyclical sectors than defensive sectors. Therefore, it has considerable risk in an economic downturn. Since we still hold the view that the U.S. economy will re-accelerate in 2020, and that the fund’s valuation is not inflated, we believe DLN is still a good investment choice today.

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of stocks with competitive positions

DLN constructs its portfolio by selecting the 300 largest companies by market cap from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. This index basically includes U.S. dividend paying stocks. The index does not weight each stock by dividend yield. Rather, it weights each stock by the value of dividends it is expected to pay in the next year. This approach favors large-cap stocks as large-cap stocks usually pays larger total dividends than mid and small-cap stocks. There are pros and cons of this approach. The benefit of this approach is the inclusion of large-cap dividend stocks. While it is not possible to check each stock in DLN’s portfolio, we noted that its top 10 holding stocks are large-cap stocks with both a narrow or wide moat position based on Morningstar’s selection (see table below). Therefore, this approach results in quality stocks. The downside of this approach is that it does not screen-out stocks with high payout ratio, or with deteriorating balance sheet. Therefore, the approach does not screen out stocks that might cut its dividend in the future.

as of 10/25/2019 % of ETF Moat Status Apple (AAPL) 4.09 Narrow Microsoft (MSFT) 3.72 Wide AT&T (T) 3.51 Narrow JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.65 Wide Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.51 Narrow Verizon Communications (VZ) 2.08 Narrow Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.83 Wide Procter & Gamble (PG) 1.8 Wide Wells Fargo (WFC) 1.77 Wide Chevron Corp (CVX) 1.76 Narrow Top 20 Holdings 25.72

Higher exposure to cyclical sectors

While DLN constrain sector weightings at 25% of the portfolio and limits the weighting of its largest holdings, DLN still has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. As can be seen from the table below, information technology sector represents about 18.5% of DLN’s portfolio. This is followed by financial sector’s 15.8%. In fact, cyclical sectors such as information technology, financials, industrials, energy, consumer discretionary, and materials sectors represent nearly 60% of DLN’s portfolio.

As we know, cyclical sectors can perform quite well when the global economy is booming. However, it can perform poorly when the economy is contracting. DLN’s high exposure to cyclical sector means that its fund price depends on the strength of the economy. If you believe the U.S. economy is heading for a recession, this is probably not the best time to invest in DLN. However, we believe the U.S. economy is not heading for a recession, but only for a slowdown. In fact, we believe a re-acceleration of the economy may happen in 2020. This is because majority of the U.S. GDP is based on consumer spending, rather than exports. At the moment, unemployment rate in the U.S. is still in a 50-year low. Therefore, the impact of global trade uncertainties in the U.S. is not material to the U.S. consumer spending. We believe the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy of lowering its key interest rate in H2 2019 should help re-accelerate the U.S. economy. Therefore, we do not see a recession any time soon unless we see a spike in unemployment rate and higher than expected inflation rate that will drive the interest rate higher.

Valuation Analysis

Below is a chart that compares the valuation of DLN to other dividend stocks such as First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD), Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM), and S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, FVD focuses on the safety of its stocks’ dividend. On the other hand, VYM includes high dividend U.S. stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, DLN’s total performance in the past 10 years is about 233%. This is below FVD’s 253% and VYM’s 230.7%.

In terms of valuation, DLN’s forward P/E ratio of 15.63x is slightly below FVD but slightly higher than VYM’s 14.62x. Yet, it has better cash flow growth projection of 9.44% than FVD’s 6.41% and VYM’s 8.75%.

As at 2019/10/25 DLN FVD VYM S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 15.63x 16.88x 14.62x 18.08x Dividend Yield (%) 2.62% 2.19% 3.14% 1.83% Sales Growth (%) 4.76% 5.04% 4.43% 7.05% Cash Flow Growth (%) 9.44% 6.41% 8.75% 13.32%

Investor Takeaway

For investors seeking dividend income, we think DLN is a fine choice. While it has a tilt towards cyclical sectors, its valuation is not inflated right now. Therefore, we think it is still safe to own this fund right now.

