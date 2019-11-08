Qilian International Holding Readies Plan For U.S. IPO

QLI's revenue growth trajectory has dropped sharply, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm develops and sells traditional Chinese medicine products and derivative substances in China.

Qilian International Holding Group has filed to raise $24 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Qilian International Holding Group (QLI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $24 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides produces and markets traditional Chinese medicine-based [TCM-based] health products.

QLI’s revenue growth appears to be dropping significantly, so I'll be passing on this IPO.

Company & Technology

Jiuquan City, China-based Qilian was founded in 1969 develop and market traditional Chinese medicines and derivatives, as well as other health-related products.

Management is headed by CEO, Zhanchang Xin, who has been with the firm since its inception and is also Chairman of the firm’s VIE, Gansu Qilianshan Pharmaceutical.

Qilian’s product portfolio consists of Gan Di Xin, Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, and Qilian Shan.

Qilian’s licorice products include Gan Di Xin, Qilian Shan, Licorice Extract, and Qilian Shan Licorice Liquid Extract as well as oxytetracycline products, Oxytetracycline Tablets and Qilian Shan Oxytetracycline Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [APIs] used in animals and people.

The firm also sells Ahan, a TCM-based antimicrobial product that combines 12 herbs used for treatment of refractory chronic skin diseases.

For patients that are in need of anticoagulant therapy, the firm is producing Heparin Sodium Preparations for patients with cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and those on hemodialysis.

Qilian’s fertilizer brands include the Xiongguan Organic Fertilizer and Xiongguan Organic-Inorganic Compound Fertilizers.

Management says its estimated annual production capacity is 4,000 tons of oxytetracycline APIs, 3 billion oxytetracycline tablets, 1,000 tons of licorice extracts and liquid extracts, 5,000 kilograms of Heparin Sodium Preparations, 4 million sausage casings and 100,000 tons of fertilizers.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products primarily through distributors, dealers and corporate customers and has a few large customers which account for 22% of its sales.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuated but are trending lower, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 6.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 4.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 10.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.2x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 1.2 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 12.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by South China Morning Post, the traditional Chinese medicine market is projected to expand from China as the country seeks World Health Organization’s recognition of its medicine.

Data from a 2016 report shows that acupuncture is being practiced in 186 countries around the world.

Per a report from IBISWorld, 2019 revenue for the industry is expected to reach $45 billion, representing an annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2014 to 2019.

More than 2,600 businesses are active manufacturers and the industry employs over 191,000 persons.

Major competitors that provide traditional Chinese medicines include:

Kangmei Pharmaceutical

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

Zhengzhou Ruilong Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co

Source: Sentieo

In addition, the firm has numerous competitors in its other products lines of fertilizers, sausage casings and heparin sodium preparations.

Financial Performance

QLI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a sharply decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and increased operating margin

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 27,160,302 8.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 50,369,013 123.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 22,537,345 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 7,387,713 94.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 8,132,240 140.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 3,382,262 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 27.20% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 16.15% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 15.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 5,655,425 20.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 5,971,367 11.9% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 1,130,512 5.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 5,024,301 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 5,202,609 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 1,537,972 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ (2,173,232) FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 4,446,318 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 2,681,760

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $13.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $1.6 million.

IPO Details

QLI has filed to raise $24 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

For a China-based company, it is unusual to sell ordinary shares to U.S. investors. The typical approach is to see American Depositary Shares [ADSs], which remove a potential administrative burden for U.S. investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $204.6 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for production capacities expansion, marketing purposes, and acquisition of upstream and downstream companies manufacturing traditional Chinese medicine pieces.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

QLI is attempting to raise U.S. expansion capital at a challenging time in the U.S. IPO market and for Chinese firms in particular.

Chinese firms have largely performed poorly in the months after their U.S. IPOs for a variety of company, industry, and macroeconomic reasons.

The firm’s financials indicate its topline revenue growth is slowing dramatically although net results have been improving.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending lower, which demonstrates increasing efficiencies as the firm grows.

The market opportunity for traditional Chinese medicines is large and growing as producers seek to provide improved products and consumers are increasingly open to less toxic treatment options.

However, the firm faces significant competition from large operators in the industry with established distribution channels.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

IPOs are essentially growth stories. When a firm such as QLI shows its growth rapidly decelerating, the story breaks down even if the firm is producing profits.

Given the poor performance of Chinese IPOs in general and the questionable growth trajectory for QLI, I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.