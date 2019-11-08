Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Roberge - VP, Finance and IR

Christian Bayle - President, CEO and Director

Brent Heagy - CFO

Jeffrey Marchant - SVP, Transportation

James Madro - SVP, NGL Processing

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Rob Hope - Scotia Bank

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Inter Pipeline's Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline. Please go ahead, Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Judy, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Jim Madro, Senior Vice President, NGL Processing. For today's call, Chris will discuss our third quarter highlights and Brent will conclude with some remarks on our financial performance.

To start to, I would like to remind you that certain information in this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. A discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find on the website or at Sedar.com.

Please, go ahead, Chris.

Christian Bayle

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everybody. Third quarter of 2019 was very active for Inter Pipeline and included a number of milestones related to the expansion of the central operative pipeline system as well as the Heartland Petrochemical Complex. Typically during the quarter, Inter Pipeline continued to execute its phase expansion of the central operative system.

Phase 1 remains on track and in October we successfully added 10,000 barrels a day of truck unloading capacity Stettler Terminal. Two new 130,000 barrels storage tanks which represent the final component of Phase 1 are expected to be completed by the spring of 2020.

Instruction of Phase 2, the $100 million Viking Connector is also underway, which will link our Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems. When complete for the first time, Alberta Viking producers will have pipeline access to preferred Edmonton market. During the third quarter of 2019, additional transportation agreements were entered into underpinning the investment with fixed term contracts ranging from 5 years to 10 years. Ultimately, we expect to attract an incremental 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels a day of conventional volumes once its completed during the first half of 2020.

Moving to the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, I’m pleased to report that the project continues to track well. During the quarter, we invested $338 million on HPC and successfully erected the first structural steel for the polypropylene facility as well as installed the first major components of the central utility block. We also completed our final major lift [abridgment] which was installed in September. It continues to progress well on the propane dehydrogenation facility which is expected to be mechanically complete by the end of 2020, approximately a year before the complex is projected to enter services.

I think we’ve invested approximately $1.9 billion on the project and have de-risked approximately 60% of the project cost and we expect to exit the year with 65% of cost de-risked through the successful execution of lump-sum contracts from purchase orders and substantially completed time and materials work.

In addition to our growth initiatives during the quarter, we also completed our scheduled maintenance at the Redwater Olefinic Fractionator as well as Pioneer I and II offgas facilities. As previously communicated maintenance was performed during planned turnarounds at producer upgrading facilities and our offgas operations were impacted for approximately three weeks. All operations have returned to normal.

Next, we’re continuing to explore the potential sale of our European bulk liquid storage business. However, of course, there is no assurance that a transaction will result from the process and a definitive timeline has not been set. Finally, we were very pleased to announce during the quarter an important three year partnership with Women Building Futures. We will be investing approximately $600,000 to support their efforts and raising awareness and providing free apprehensive training for women in upper [Indiscernible]. Women are generally underrepresented in construction and operations within our industry and this partnership is a great opportunity to assist women with entering the trades and unlocking rewarding careers.

So now, I’ll turn things over to Brent to provide additional details on our financial results.

Brent Heagy

Thank you, Chris and good morning everyone. As expected Inter Pipeline’s Q3, 2019 consolidation results were all in an historical averages, $204 million in funds from operations. Our oil sands transportation franchise continues to be the foundation of our business generating a $153 million in FFO consistent with the comparable period in 2018. Financial results in our NGL processing segment were impacted by lower sales volumes and higher costs resulting from the scheduled turnarounds at our offgas plants, as well as weaker frac spread pricing realized during the quarter.

Our conventional oil pipeline bid has generated quarterly FFO of $40 million compared to $54 million in Q3 2018. Conventional results were impacted by lower volumes transported on our Central Alberta and Mid Saskatchewan pipeline systems as well as a reduction in midstream marketing contribution. Midstream marketing activity has generated $8 million on adjusted EBITDA during Q3, 2019 compared to $14 million in Q3, 2018. Our midstream marketing operations continue to benefit from attractive butane pricing, but the quarter was impacted by lower volumes as well as the prior period adjustment of approximately $3 million.

For full year of 2019, midstream marketing is expected to generate approximately $35 million of adjusted EBITDA. We’re also introducing our 2020 guidance and expect to generate between $30 million and $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, which is subject to pricing differentials, volume and corporate cost allocations.

Our Bulk Liquid Storage generated strong results during the quarter with FFO of $31 million, double the comparable period in 2018. The $16 million increase reflects additional cash from the new store acquisition as well as higher storage demand particularly in Denmark. Consolidation Utilization rates have continued to increase since the beginning of the year and average 92% in the third quarter of 2019, up from 74% in Q3, 2018 and 83% last quarter.

Finally, we remain committed to operating in a financially prudent and flexible manner. On August 13, we entered into a new one-year $500 million term facility with proceeds directed towards repaying amounts under our existing $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. This term facility carries low borrowing costs on our revolver and provides us with over $1.2 billion of available borrowing capacity as at September 30, 2019. We also ended the period with consolidated net debt to total capitalized ratio of 46.5% well below our bank covenant level of 65%.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call and I’d now like to turn the meeting back to Judy, to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet of JPMorgan, please go ahead, your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi, good morning. Just want to start off with the Mid Sask system there, it seems like that stepped down a bit versus the last quarters, just wondering if you could provide a little bit more color on what’s happening there, have things stabilized or what should we expect here?

Jeffrey Marchant

Yes, this is Jeff, I’ll take a shot at that. We’ve really seen some consistency over the year or over the quarter in our overall volumes, oil sands we of course have that competitive situation of secured pipeline. That piece has been relatively consistent. Mid Sask was down about 32,000 barrels a day from the quarter last year. The competitive aspect impact on us about 74% of that number around 24,000 barrels a day, the balance of it really weather related and individual producers taking on a bit of a different capital spend. So, we’ve seen some drilling slow down out there, but mainly weather as we got closer to the fall in that Q3 is really what impacted volume. So, we expect to see a pretty consistent run right to what we've seen in Q2 albeit Q3 being down a little bit.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it, that's helpful and then for the Viking connector you initially mentioned that you'd secured one-third of the shipments for that. Could you give us any updates on how that's progressing and what the outlook is there?

Jeffrey Marchant

Yes. The connector is progressing really well actually. We just finished welding out the pipeline because 75 kilometers of pipe that's welded up. It's going to connect our Throne station on Bow River to our Central Alberta system near Stettler, which our Stettler station where that expansion is currently underway as Chris mentioned. We do have a few different producers signed up ranging in contract terms from five to ten years. We're not going to get into too many details under those contracts, but suffice to say we are lining them up and are targeting at 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels a day once we’re fully operational.

Jeremy Tonet

That's very helpful, thanks. And then, just a couple of housekeeping items on the accounting side if I could, and just want to see with the NGO processing with the turnaround there, does that run through OpEx or was that capitalized during the quarter just want to be clear there and then also with HPC with the employees hired in advance is that something that shows up as an expense or is it capitalized at this point just for modeling purposes? That'd be helpful. Thanks.

James Madro

Hey Jeremy, it's Jim here. With respect to the turnarounds, there is about $5 million, $5.5 million in turnarounds that hit our expenses and then another $13.5 million that was capital and that compares to last year where we had about $1.7 million in turnaround costs. So hope that answers that question.

Brent Heagy

Jeremy, it’s Brent here. I will speak to the DHPC and maybe I'll also just sort of comment at the same time on the overall quarter-over-quarter increase in G&A. So yes, HPC is going to start coming into both of our G&A expenses and our operating costs. These months are fairly minimal this year and as we get into 2020 we'll provide more detail as to how those costs are impacting our G&A in operating costs. When you look at this quarter over the prior quarter we had an increase of about $10 million overall in G&A. Half of that is related to costs or the potential sale of Inter Terminals and the other half is directly related to [Indiscernible] with the increase in our share price.

Jeremy Tonet

That's very helpful. I'll stop there. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Linda Ezergailis of TD. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I'm wondering if you could help us with some capital allocation and financing decision-making thoughts and priorities. If we're thinking of a depressed commodity price environment that we've seen in the past and if that continues, if there was kind of systemic low cash flows from NGL processing for a prolonged period of time. How might you think of considering other financing scenarios beyond retained cash flows and similarly if for some reason you were not to complete a sale of your European storage business, would there be other less core assets that you could partially or fully sell or might you or is your base plan already to continue on the premium drip or part of the construction process or all the way through to HPC commissioning in 2021?

Brent Heagy

Hi Linda, it's Brent here. I'll respond to that. So when it comes to our financing, really what our plan is right now, very first up is to be looking at the potential sale of Inter Terminals. I think is what we've discussed in the past, it's probably the best source of funding that we have in front of us at this time. Yes, as you pointed out, NGL pricing and commodity prices are much lower. So really right now, we will be keeping the P-DRIP on until we do, if we do have a sale of the Inter Terminals business that sale would allow us turn off the P-DRIP. If we do not conclude a sale, what we'll do is we will update the market at that time as to what our financing plans would be for HPC.

Christian Bayle

Yes Linda, it's Chris. Just like to add a few thoughts to that as well. When we FID the Heartland project, it was never predicated on outsized NGL profits as a funding, as a source of funding. I think we actually had a relatively conservative view of the cash flow from that business and it significantly outperformed the NGL business last year which provided us with frankly a lot more cash, undistributed cash flow to put into the investment that we actually planned on.

So, even with let's call it modest profits that we're experiencing today, our financing plan is fully intact. I really want to emphasize that any sale of the bulk liquid storage business is opportunistic. If we don't feel we're getting fair value for the business, we will retain it and we will continue with what I would call plan A, which is technically tapping the hybrid end markets using what we hope is relatively modest common equity injections into the investment through the DRIP and using the rest of the balance sheet to fund the project and we are in the second half of this project now. We're getting through the bulk of the construction and we see the finish line in front of us here.

Linda Ezergailis

And would there be any other asset sales, may be some small pipelines that might be of higher value to someone that you would use as part of a financing consideration and even if they weren't required for financing, would there be opportunities to potentially surface value if you considered JVing some of your assets or businesses to partners that might have a lower cost of capital?

Jeffrey Marchant

We are not actively looking at monetizing any other assets in the business right now. The one thing we're looking at is storage.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. And just maybe the follow up on your Heartland project, are there any substantive construction work processes remaining that could delay the project that are dependent on hitting certain weather construction windows or anything like that or that are dependent on procuring parts that might be tied up in some sort of trade issues or anything like that?

Christian Bayle

That's good question Linda. No I'm not aware of anything that's any critical major piece of equipment or processing equipment that is particularly exposed to that. The big things for us to get done that were particularly weather-related were the major lifts and as we said in the quarter, we've completed the last major lift. So there certainly are a lot of things that have to get done correctly to hit our schedule but we feel pretty good about the project as it stands today.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Rob Hope of Scotia Bank. Please go ahead your line is open.

Robert Hope

Morning, everyone. I want to start off with a question on the storage business. We've seen the utilization tick up there nicely which actually bodes well for a sale. Can you talk about what's driving the higher utilization if it is IMO 2020 and then as you look into Q4 and into 2020 are these tailwinds expected to be sustainable?

Brent Heagy

Sure Rob, it's Brent Heagy, I’ll take that question. Where we're seeing the increase in utilization happening, it's being primarily driven in Denmark, which is really a good news story. And yes, you're correct, it is being driven by IMO 2020, but we're also starting to sign up some other contracts that are supporting the business. As far as tailwinds in that yes, I think we're in a pretty good spot talking to our folks over there. The line of sight on contracting is actually looking pretty good. So it's nice to see the results improving in Europe.

Robert Hope

Thanks for that. And then, as a follow-up we continue to see increasing volumes for gas out of Alberta over the western side. So just want to get a sense of how you're thinking about Cochran especially as TransCanada increases capacity through -- around the plant?

Christian Bayle

Maybe I'll take that one Rob. I really like the position we're in at Cochran right now, where we're bypassing generally a reasonably material monogas by the plant, which all means the plant can run at full capacity all day, every day. We have looked at ways to potentially expand Cochran to be able to extract even more liquids from the gas since bypassing. But I think I've said this a number of times, not interested in making an investment that will simply produce another commodity base cash flow stream. So right now, we would only undertake an investment to expand Cochran, if we could get a more fee based contracting structure than underpin it. And I'm not going to lie that's challenging in this marketplace to get people to step up to essentially do toll processing through a facility like that because it would be a multi hundred million dollar investment. But we'll be patient on that front. Meanwhile we'll have one of the largest gas plants in North America running flat out.

Robert Hope

Thanks for the color.

Operator

And our next question comes from a line of Robert Catellier of CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Catellier

Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to know a little bit more about the paraffin frac spread. Looks like they were slightly negative in the quarter. So I wonder if you could describe what impact the turnaround Redwater had on that and what ability the company has to mitigate negative spreads? I'm thinking things like reinjection or storage at times a week prices or are you really contractually obligated and then that limits your ability to mitigate?

James Madro

Sure Robert, it's Jim here. And there's multiple facets to this story here that I will walk you through your and start off with the propane story first and foremost because it was probably the most significant. So early in Q1, we did make some contractual commitments for the summer propane season, which was April 1 to September 30, which the market at the time saw some elevated differentials to [Indiscernible] compared to Conway which we are basing our price off of. And this year was also relatively unique in that we had a larger portion of our sales volume contracted over the summer period and we did this really because we had a propane cover and that ROF go out of service the summer for integrity testing and we need to ensure that we keep the propane moving and thus keep the entire plant running with minimal propane storage.

Compounding the issue on a propane side, so obviously the Conway pricing for propane dropped fairly significantly throughout the year here and particularly compared to last year. So with that I can assure you that we had no short-term spot deals in Q3 because of the pricing and now that the -- is back in service we are utilizing that as best as we can to minimize any impact of negative pricing.

Now in the butane front, we also saw some weak pricing in Q3, however, in this scenario was a little different in that we didn't have storage available. So we're never storied fairly large percentage of our Butane production in Q3 and only in our contracted volumes. That said, this bid caused us to incur the production costs associated with that but not sales and revenue associated with it. And again we didn't do any spot sales of butane at the low pricing and instead in that situation did exactly what you referred to. We put into storage right now. So with the outages out of the way and they were done safely on time and on budget, we're hopefully looking forward to more normalized rates and hopefully pricing in the future.

Robert Catellier

Just o follow up, I just want to make sure I understand if you have any ability operationally to reinject the paraffins when the spreads are weak and the second part of my question would be what drives the widening of the benchmark differential?

Christian Bayle

As far as your injection it's very limited because ultimately our reinjection is back into our caverns. So we had product has to come out at some point in time. So if we do, do it it's for a short time period as far as what's driving really the benchmark there's a variety of different things. Volumes plays a huge impact and with the turnarounds we sold significantly less volumes and that was probably the biggest impact to our benchmark price adjustments.

Robert Catellier

And then question for Brent here. Just directional guidance on the G&A. You gave some good composition. I would imagine that there were some items that might be concerned more one time in nature during the quarter 486, we saw for Q3 how does that compare to a run rate we might expect in 2020?

Brent Heagy

Sure Robert. So let me talk about 2019 first. I think we'll probably coming in around a 180 million and then I would say a reasonable run rate for annual G&A for 2020 is going to kind of look like about 190 million to 200 million and you do have to remember this goes back to my previous comments. We're going to start seeing the impact of all the work that we're doing together --

Jeffrey Marchant

No that's exactly right Robert and of course, maybe there is an expectation that all of these costs get capitalized, but the way that the accounting rule is read. Some of these costs when they're actually related to getting ready for operations you do need to expend some. So this is not a surprise to us.

Robert Catellier

My final question then, I think we can say that construction has gone well with the major lifts done, but I'm wondering what we could look to as construction milestones in 2020?

Jeffrey Marchant

On 2020, well the biggest milestone will be late 2020, the full mechanical completion of the PDH plan which is as I said before is the larger and more complicated of the two facilities. And as we've said many times that's going extremely well. We are about nine months, six to nine months ahead of schedule on that project and the cost continued to track well.

And then we will see the ongoing mechanical execution of the PP plant, which remains on schedule for full operations in the fall of 2021. And finally, the completion of the cub facility which is a central utility block, which is not an inner pipe asset of course. It's, but we are managing the construction of that facility. Well, we should see that kind of complete and commissioning starting in early 2021. So what you'll hear from us quarter-after-quarter is essentially just the ongoing progression of de-risking the project in terms of securing the capital cost and as you see it rises about, this year it's going to rise up to 65% by the end of the year. We'll continue in 2021 or 2020 I should say.

Robert Catellier

Fantastic, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Kwan of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. If I can start with bulk liquid storage there was some commentary earlier just about the increasing utilization rates and not being in Denmark, but I'm just wondering as it relates to dollars and the quarter. Was the quarter operating margin clean and if kind of rates stay about the same and utilization stays about the same is this kind of a run right we can expect in future quarters?

Brent Heagy

It's Brent here. Yes, I'm not too sure what you say in terms of running clean, but my comment would be either this sort of nothing unusual it is kind of happening in the quarter. So yes, things can always change but right now with a visibility we have in bulk liquid storage yes I think the kind of operating margin that we're seeing right now there's nothing that would cause us to think that that's going to change in the future based on what we know right now.

Robert Kwan

And just with that commentary to of Denmark improving, I'm just wondering what drove then the goodwill impairment for those assets? Is it related to some of the valuations you've been getting in as part of the sale process?

Brent Heagy

No. It's not. So the way that the accounting rules read is, we always have to look for indicators of impairment and so what that is, we actually have to develop a forward-looking cash flow for that business. So even though we had a really good better quarter for Denmark, what we do is we do have to put together a brand new cash flow forecast and we really did that as part of when we're looking at the potential sale of Inter Terminals and we went through quite a rigorous build off of that. And so on a forward basis, when you do these impairment testing, we had to dial down that cash flow forecast a bit. So that's what really drove it and if you look in the notes to our financial statements we actually get into quite a bit of detail there as to what the accounting rules read, but it's just really us taking a look at that forward cash flow.

Robert Kwan

So, I guess like if we think about the depths of 2018 for that business you would have had an even more optimistic kind of cash flow deck then you might have today?

Brent Heagy

Yes. I would have said maybe we were carrying something that was maybe a bit more slightly optimistic, but also to as part of, when we're looking at the potential sale here going through that whole process we always do a scrub. We particularly took a hard look at that business and that just caused a little bit of bringing down what that forecast look like in the future.

Christian Bayle

Hi Kwan, it's Chris. Maybe I will just add I think, we couldn't ignore what happened in Denmark in 2018. That was a pretty bleak year for that business. So I think it was just prudent for us to take a little bit more conservative view on the variability of cash flow for Denmark. It's nothing more than that. So with that just kind of entered our thinking more in the long-term basis.

Robert Kwan

Maybe just to finish up on bulk liquid storage and the sale process, I just want to kind of clarify Chris you mentioned about it's going to be opportunistic. So it's really price almost the only factor at this point as to whether you're going to move forward or not before?

Christian Bayle

That's a resounding yes.

Robert Kwan

If I can just finish then, with a question just generally how you're thinking about your business and the share price coming out of say the roller coaster you had at the beginning of August. It's starting to settle back to where you were. You obviously have the bulk liquid storage process. I'm just wondering is there anything else that you are looking at to surface value in the share price or is it really just the focus on put your head down complete Heartland on time on budget and the share price will eventually reflect what you see is fair value?

Christian Bayle

Yes. You can imagine I always give a lot of thought to what's going on in the business and I'll tell you what this quarter tells me. I think we're continuing to show that our oil sands transportation business is just bulletproof. We're all, so we're talking a length about numerous strategic investments we're making to expand our conventional gathering business all started to yield results excuse me particularly in 2020 or European storage of recovering nicely and we're clearly benefiting from strategic new store Europe acquisition. And frankly, we're on track to about double our EBITDA starting in two years through HPC and that's a project that's going well.

And yes, our NGL profits are largely exposed to variable commodity prices. That's nothing new and I want to emphasize that is why our dividend it's fully covered by cost of service and fee based cash flow and any NGL profits large or small are solely used to reinvest back in the business. So frankly I see lots of like in the story and if you like creating long term value.

Robert Kwan

So it's really the latter than just do what you need to do business-wise? Is that like --

Christian Bayle

I like my answer, it's just the latter, but yes.

Robert Kwan

Well, because there's the other argument of like you talk about oil sands being bulletproof and certainly we've been seeing that in the numbers and we've also been seeing the amount of private capital that is chasing super core assets like that and evaluations that are being paid. So is there something out there to sell even in minority interest in that and getting a spectacular valuation versus where you're effectively selling your stock by the DRIP?

Jeffrey Marchant

We're halfway through a four year build-out. So we, like I said earlier we see the light at the end of the tunnel here. And I think we are philosophically reluctant to make a permanent decision to the best of something that could be a more strategic asset to solve what is more of a short-term challenge.

Robert Kwan

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Kenny of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patrick Kenny

Yes. Hi guys. I'll take a shot at bulk liquids as well. I know you can't provide any specific timeline for the sales process, but would you say you're at least somewhat closer to the finish line today relative to where you were in August? Just given the higher utilization rates across the business I guess another way to look at it is, this healthy performance simply raises the valuation bar internally and could make it tougher for bidders to hit the market or I guess do you view these improving results isn't that positive for the process?

Christian Bayle

Yes, well clearly we are closer to making a decision than we were in August just through the passage of time. But I think, I don't know how to answer that really. I think we just have to really carefully evaluate what the offers are and obviously we compare that against what our keep value is. And yes, I would say our keep value does slightly change as the business improves, but we've always taken a long-term view on the cash flow generating potential of the business and what it was doing in the summer of 2019 that run rate are long-term forecast for the business with far exceeded that. So, I think we just need to be a bit patient here and but the process unfold and then our board will make a decision in the I'd say the medium term.

Patrick Kenny

Appreciate those comments Chris, and then switching gears if you guys experienced any indirect operational impact from the Keystone outage just across your conventional business? And also on the flip side do you see any incremental volumes or marketing opportunities into 2020 from the incremental egress set to come down the main line and the express pipelines?

Jeffrey Marchant

Patrick, it's Jeff. I will take a shot at that. The answer to the first prior question is no, not materially in any way we've seen any impact given the time line that that's been on. Going forward though we certainly are keeping abreast of the conversations and the progress like everybody else is. In particular, when it comes to our oil sands business as you guys know we've got a well built health system because that step number of years ago and are sitting there with a fair bit of capacity that we can deploy. So projects out there like Imperials Aspen project is well known to be somewhat on hold while the egress question is addressed and there are a number of other projects out there that are certainly shelf-ready shall we say, and are definitely anticipated to move forward when the egress starts to materialize and we're certainly in a really good position to take advantage of that and our spending time with those folks to make sure we're ready to help them if and when they decide to go forward.

Patrick Kenny

That's great and lastly guys I know your plate is full right now with HPC both from a funding and manpower perspective. But just wondering if you still might have an appetite for applying for additional royalty credits under the next round of the petrochemical diversification program?

Jeffrey Marchant

The short answer is yes. We have a long-term strategy to further expand our infrastructure based petrochemical investments and we're working hard on that. I will say that just given the nature of some of these potential opportunities we are looking at, the timeframe if we were to actually action any of them would not materially overlap with HPC. So it's more about building the second wave of high-quality investments. So we don't really see an issue there.

Patrick Kenny

That's great. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of John Butler, a shareholder. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was wondering why we couldn't have had the $30 off the price presented to the shareholders because your price is way below the $30. Second question I was wondering if you could get out of Heartland complex and stick to piping?

Christian Bayle

Well, this is Chris speaking, I will answer that question. There's unfortunately John, there's nothing that we can really say about the article that was in The Globe and Mail beyond what we already said back in August, we are just for selective disclosure reasons we're really prevented and our hands were tied on that topic. So we have nothing more to say on that topic. Related to Heartland it is a fair question to ask why is a energy infrastructure company involved in an investment like that we do view Heartland as not as a petrochemical investment per se, but really what we're doing is making an energy infrastructure investment to turn propane which is pretty standard hydrocarbon into a high value plastic which is polypropylene and we do intend to do it on using an energy infrastructure contracting philosophy, which is largely underpinned by take or pay contracts which will give us a very stable cash flow much like our pipeline operations.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you sell out instead of some of your other assets?

Christian Bayle

Well, it's strictly an investment in call it the future. The way we view particularly the Alberta landscape is, it's not going to get easier as time goes on to build major export infrastructure that's required to get higher value prices for our products whether it's oil or gas. So that means we have to do things differently in the province to a degree. We still have to pursue the expert pipelines. Obviously that's very central, but we also need to create more value-added services in the province and the way to do that is through petrochemical investments and we don't think there's --

Unidentified Analyst

I don't know if that's what IPL meant to do. I thought there were a transmission company basically, transmission and storage?

Christian Bayle

No, we are an energy infrastructure company and that broad mandate does include the investments we're doing like HPC.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, thanks for your answer anyway.

Christian Bayle

You are welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from a line of Linda Ezergailis of TD. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I realized there's a commercial sensitivities around discussing your HPC contracting, but I'm wondering if you could help us understand if there's the potential may be to accelerate completion of that process in advance of the end of 2021, and is the nature of those discussions shifting anyway or any sort of commentary around that process would be appreciated?

Christian Bayle

Yes. It's Chris again Linda. I appreciate, this is a very tough conversation for folks given that we provide very little insight to what's going on. All I can say is, I'm confident in how we're approaching these contracts and I can very clearly say we are making progress. So we just need people to be patient, as we complete the work and again once again we're not guaranteeing we're going to hit our threshold by the time it goes in service, but I have confidence that we will and we'll just let it progress.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. And just as a more of an operational follow-up is it, are you able to share any sort of forward pricing you're seeing on the NGL side in terms of records or anything like that?

Jeremy Roberge

Certainly Linda, it's Jeremy just on the on the Cochrane CQ+ frac spread for 2020 and 2021 we're seeing about $0.44 U.S. per U.S. gallon both of those years.

Linda Ezergailis

And that compares to what is it today or this quarter to date?

Jeremy Roberge

Today it's about $0.43.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Well, thank you all for participating in our conference call today and we certainly look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results with you on February the 20, 2020. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.