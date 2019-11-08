Invesco Mortgage Is Right On Schedule

At our last check in with Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) we opined this was a buy around $15 and sure enough that buy target was achieved and the stock has rallied about 10% since then, in addition to paying its bountiful dividend. The reason we liked the name at the right price was because operationally the company was improving, especially relative to where it was just two years ago. Although the pressure on the sector has been strong over the last five years with rates rising and now falling, the sector has seen some stabilization. Although rate cuts are usually a boon for mREITs (depending on their positioning), we believe that income should be stable for Invesco Mortgage moving forward. Now that we have rallied, traders can take profit if they so choose, while income investors can comfortably hold here with the stock approaching $16.50. We think the stock is now a hold in the medium term, allowing you to collect a nice dividend. In this column, we discuss key performance metrics which justify owning the name here.

Summary of performance in Q3

The critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q3 2019:

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q3 2019 Book value and % change from Q2 2019 $16.31 (+0.6%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 1.20% Dividend (yield)* $0.45 (11.1%) Q3 Core Income $0.47 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $13.67-$16.66

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income

Data table source: Invesco's Q3 earnings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company saw improved earnings

Recall that we saw a flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to mREITs in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. We have long held that companies with more diversification generally hold up better in a volatile rate environment. We still believe that Invesco's portfolio mix and competent management have delivered improvement and will continue to deliver strength in the major critical metrics we follow for mREITs.

Make no mistake that although we are generally a trading firm, this really is an income name. However, we love to buy it when it is on sale like it was just a few months ago, and either sell for capital gains when it is overvalued or at least hold it. Here, we think a hold is appropriate. Invesco's results in Q3 once again reflected the impact of ongoing portfolio repositioning, though there were slightly lower yields this quarter versus Q2. That was offset by big reductions in the cost of funds. This led to expanded earnings power in Q3.

We were pleased with net income as a whole and it rose nicely from Q2 2019. Our expectations were for a positive return which predicated on the company seeing continued strength in critical metrics relative to late 2018, while factoring in the performance of competitors and the impact of rates during the quarter. Net income came in at $77.8 million, way up from the $7.2 million in Q2 2019.

That is nice to see but we care a bit more about the net interest income figure. This figure was flat from Q2 2019 at $73 million as total interest expenses and total interest income both fell. We had assumed net interest income would be between $72-$75 million, so this was in the middle of the range. As for the all-important core earnings, we were pleased with the results relative to Q3 2018 a year ago. Take a look at the recent history of core income per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Core earnings are a strong proxy for dividend coverage. Here in Q3, core income was $63.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 7.8% from the sequential quarter's $59.1 million. Higher core earnings were driven by portfolio benefits from an active management strategy that helped mitigate the impacts of prepayment risk. During the quarter, the company issued an additional $219.3 million of common stock, which we never like to see as it dilutes shareholders, but the company quickly deployed the proceeds into accretive assets that will help support core earnings going forward.

When we factor in our net interest income expectations, we were looking for around $0.46 in core earnings. We were impressed by the core income result, but not necessarily surprised. That said, this core income in addition to recent spillback coverage justifies the company raising its dividend from $0.42 to $0.45 earlier in the year. The dividend is back to 2015 levels, and was more than covered for the 4th quarter in a row by the $0.47 in core income per share brought in. We see the dividend as secure and likely to grow should conditions remain favorable.

Net interest rate spread

Many mREITs in Q3 saw spreads move with volatility and Invesco was no exception. The net interest rate spread, which is a main biggest driver of net interest income, widened slightly from Q2. This pretty much explains what we saw with net interest income. If you are invested here, you need to be watching this critical indicator for the earnings potential of an mREIT. Invesco saw a spread of 1.20% in the quarter, which rose 4 basis points from 1.16% last quarter.

The "effective annualized" figures are an adjusted way to look at the spreads, which also showed a widening of the spread, which was more pronounced. The effective annualized yield on its portfolio was 3.84%, falling 15 basis points quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.43%, dropping 27 basis points from 2.70% last quarter. As such, the effective spread expanded to 1.41% versus 1.29% last quarter. This helped drive the earnings power which is evident. That said, the valuation justifies holding?

All-important book value

Book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to the dividend and its coverage. Examining book value helps us decide if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued). While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical.

We like to buy mREITs when there is a large discount-to-book, much like when the stock was $15 or less. The larger the discount an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase. Book value rose this quarter slightly, and given that the current share price is $16.23, we are basically trading at fair value. Book value is $16.31 so investors buying here are not getting a great deal. We prefer to wait for that discount before putting new capital to work. You need to time your buys so that you are getting a bargain.

Final thoughts

This was a great quarter from one of our favorite mREITs. The company has really turned it around. We think you need to hold the stock until the discount-to-book returns. Traders who bought the name at a discount could sell here and lock in a profit, but make no mistake this is an income name paying us 11% annualized, and the dividend is safe.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.