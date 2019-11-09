Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Interest Rates In The Sweet Spot

Should long-term interest rates rise much further, that would have a negative impact, but for now rates are in the sweet spot.

All timeframes remain positive, and with the unwinding of the yield curve inversion, the long-term forecast has turned more positive.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it's scored positively if it's within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it's not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: Data is scored neutral if it's less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there's an additional rule: Data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it's scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

October data included a positive ISM services index, but a decline in factory orders. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of MIchigan rebounded.

The September JOLTS data was mixed, with a decline in new openings and quits, but increases in actual hiring and total separations to near record highs.

In the rear view mirror, unit labor costs increased sharply (good for labor), while productivity declined.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 4.05%, up +.18% w/w (1-year range: 3.73-5.29)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.94%, up +.22% w/w (1.47-3.24)

Credit spread 2.11%, down -0.04% w/w (1.56-2.48).

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.26%, up +0.09% w/w (-0.01-1.30)

10 year minus 3 month: +0.38%, up +0.19% w/w (-0.44 - +1.00)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.13%, up +0.16% (-1.0% required for recession signal)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily)

3.85%, up +0.13% w/w (3.46-5.05)

BAA Corporate bonds and Treasury bonds turned positive two months ago. In particular, that corporate bonds recently fell to yet another new expansion low is extremely bullish for the next year or more. The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries has now improved to neutral. The 2- vs. 20-year yield curve is neutral. The 10-year minus 2 year joined the spread vs. the 3-month spread in improving all the way to positive. Mortgage rates are still not too far from their post-Brexit low, so they remain positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -3% w/w to 241 (214-281) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -6 to 245 (( SA) )

Purchase apps YoY +7% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +9% (NSA)

Refi apps +2% w/w (( SA) )

*((SA)) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +3.8% YoY (2.7-6.5)

Purchase applications generally declined from expansion highs through neutral to negative from the beginning of summer to the end of 2018. With lower rates this year, their rating has climbed back to positive. Meanwhile, lower rates once again caused a spike upward in refi, returning it to neutral. NOTE: if the four-week average of purchase applications drops below 240, that will lower the rating to neutral.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans turned from neutral to positive. For two weeks it fell back below +3.25%, and so went back from positive to neutral, then rebounded to positive and has generally stayed there since. For two weeks declined back to negative, but returned to positive two weeks ago.

Money supply

M1

Down less than -0.1% w/w

+0.8% m/m

+4.1% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 to 4.6)

M2

+0.3% w/w

+1.0% m/m

+5.2% YoY Real M2 (0.9-5.2) (New one year high)

In 2018 and early this year, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all last year and earlier this year, and so was rated negative. In the past six months, both have continued to improve and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via Factset.com)

Q3 2019 actual (89%) + estimated (11%) earnings, up +0.11 w/w to 42.13, up +1.6% q/q, down -1.7% from Q4 2018 peak

I initiated coverage of this metric earlier this year on an experimental basis. FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I have expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Because Q3 projected earnings have risen strongly compared with the bottom two quarters ago, and are now close to their Q4 2018 peak, so this series is now firmly positive again.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index up +.02 (less loose) to -0.74

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.01 (less loose) to -0.69

Leverage subindex down -.01 (looser) to -0.31

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real breakeven point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late last year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive earlier this year, but is now back to close to its least loose reading from one year ago. In the past, an inverted yield curve has led to a contraction in lending — but apparently not this time!

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US Dollar

Down -0.04 to 129.44 w/w, +1.1% YoY (last week) (broad) (115.19-131.58)

Up +1.15 to 98.37 w/w, +1.5% YoY (major currencies)

Both measures of the US dollar had been positives in the summer of 2018, but by last autumn, the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies. As of roughly nine months ago, both were negative. In late summer, both of improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The measure against major currencies took a major spill three weeks ago, but is still neutral.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -0.35 to 79.91 (76.07-91.94)

Down -3.6% YoY

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg)

117.99, down -0.45 w/w, up +1.5% YoY (107.87-123.18)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative last year. Industrial metals improved enough to be scored neutral recently, and are close to turning positive (if they move above 120)

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC)

Up +0.9% to 3093.98 (NEW HIGH)

At the end of 2018, stocks' rating became negative. This year, they made repeated new 3-month and several all-time highs.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week) (no reports this week)

Empire State down -3.2 to +3.5

Philly up +1.4 to +26.2

Richmond up +21 to +7

Kansas City down -10 to -13

Dallas down -11.3 to -4.2

Month-over-month rolling average: down -2 to +4

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of 2018, but cooled beginning late last year. This year it has been waxing and waning between positive and flat. In July and earlier in August it was flat, but has since rebounded to positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

211,000, down -7,000

Four-week average 215,250, up +500

Initial claims were positive for most of 2018. In November they briefly spiked, and did so again at the end of January, the worst of which was probably connected to the government shutdown. They made new 49-year lows in April. The overall trend is still weakly positive, although there have been a few negative weeks.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association)

Unchanged at 97 w/w

Down -5.7% YoY

This index was positive for most of the 2018. Beginning in November 2018, it gradually declined to neutral in January and negative since February. It had been improving a little, but since the beginning of the third quarter has progressively had its worst YoY readings since 2016, and finally exceeded them to the downside two weeks ago.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$197.7 B for the month of October vs. $197.0 B one year ago, up +0.7 B or +0.4%

$1924 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $178.5 B one year ago, up +$13.9 B or +7.8%

This was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February 2018. Straight YoY comparisons have become valid again since this February, and with the exception of one week, have been positive.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.34 to $57.39 w/w, down -8.4% YoY

Gas prices up +$.01 to $2.61 w/w, down -$0.13 YoY

Usage four-week average up +2.7% YoY

After bottoming in 2016, generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. While at the end of last year, prices plummeted, and after rising earlier this year, have been declining recently to near a new 52-week lows last week. Gas prices made their seasonal high for this year four months ago. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2016, but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last several months. For the last three weeks it turned negative, before turning positive again three weeks ago.

Bank lending rates

0.380 TED spread down -0.020 w/w

1.76 LIBOR down -0.04 w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative last year, this year it has remained positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.5% YoY

Retail Economist up +1.2% w/w, up +1.6% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes were positive all during 2018. The Retail Economist measure decelerated earlier this year, turning neutral, but improved enough to score positive in April and May. It has been varying between neutral and weakly positive. It is neutral again this week. Johnson Redbook fell sharply at the beginning of this year before improving to positive beginning in spring.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -8.9% YoY

Intermodal units down -8.6% YoY

Total loads down -8.8% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex unchanged at 714 (440-727)

Baltic Dry Index down -354 to 1428 (610-2499) - now neutral

In 2018 rail, after some weakness in January and February, it remained positive until autumn, when it weakened precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly in January, but since then, it has turned almost uniformly negative, suggesting that the trade war with China is having a major impact. In the last two months, the YoY comparisons have gotten even worse. By contrast, truck traffic remains slightly positive YoY - the trend there is neutral to slightly positive.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier in 2018, but earlier this year turned negative. In the past three months, it rebounded enough to be neutral, and now is positive. BDI traced a similar trajectory, and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and again at midyear 2018, before declining all the way back to negative. In the past three months it made repeated three year highs, before backing off in the past few weeks.

I'm wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +1.2% w/w

Up +0.1% YoY

Steel production was generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February of 2018, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then. Recently the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than 1/2 of its recent range over 10% YoY, and was neutral, and had been varying between neutral and positive since. In the summer, it varied between neutral and negative, but for nearly two months has been exclusively negative.

Summary And Conclusion

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, purchase mortgage applications, mortgage rates, corporate profits, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, real M1 and real M2, and real estate loans, are positives. The yield curve also turned positive this week. Only mortgage refinancing remains neutral. There are no negatives.

Among the short leading indicators, the Chicago National Conditions Index, regional Fed new orders, gas and oil prices, gas usages, stock prices, and initial claims are positive. The US dollar and industrial commodities, joined this week by the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, are neutral. Total commodities and temporary staffing are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, one measure of consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, and the TED spread are positive, rejoined this week by steel. The Baltic Dry Index declined to neutral, as is one measure of consumer spending. Rail and LIBOR are negative.

The long leading forecast continues to turn more positive (but will be negatively impacted if interest rates continue to rise). The recently volatile short-term forecast remained positive this week. Coincident indicators also remain positive. Barring new and worsening public policy moves, while we are in a slowdown, recession risk continues to recede. If you insist on being bearish, watch for weakness spreading from manufacturing to other areas. I’m not seeing it.

