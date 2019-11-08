Natural Gas - Early December Outlook Is Mixed But Biased To The Bear Side

As a result, trading wise, we are looking to play the bear side sometime next week via a long position in DGAZ.

At the moment, we are seeing the cold blast dissipate around day 10 and foreshadowing more neutral conditions.

EIA reported a bullish storage report yesterday of +34 Bcf versus our forecast of +39 Bcf. This is likely the last storage build we see this year.

Welcome to the bears return edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending 11/8, we have 0 storage change projected. April EOS is expected to be 1.52 Tcf.

Early December Outlook Is Mixed But Biased To The Bear Side

If you are wondering why natural gas prices gave up most of its gains yesterday, look no further than the bearish revision in the weather model updates towards the end of November.

The key question as we wrote earlier this week is not how cold it's going to be over the next 10 days, but a matter of if the trend of bullish weather will continue or not.

ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook yesterday suggested that the early December outlook will be bearish.

As you can see from the chart above, the early December forecast is showing a very bearish outlook for the US. If this forecast comes to fruition, we think December contracts have a downside to $2.55/MMBtu.

As a result, trading wise, we are looking to play the bear side sometime next week via a long position in DGAZ. Our confirmation signal and trade will be posted to subscribers in real-time.

