The Top Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Historically, buying small-cap stocks into year-end has been savvy because of the "January Effect", a period of strong excess performance by small-cap stocks that stretches from mid-December through the following May. Over the past decade, the median return of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is 2.65% higher than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) from January through March.
There's no telling if the January Effect will hold up again this year, but a dovish Federal Reserve and the potential for easing trade tensions could make it a great time to begin buying top-rated small-cap stocks in your portfolio.
A ranking of small-cap sectors
Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
This week, the top small-cap sectors are utilities (California Water Service (CWT), Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR)) and industrial goods (ESCO Technologies (ESE), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE), AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN)).
Services, REITs, basic materials, and financials are neutral-rated while technology, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. Usually, a bunching of sectors around neutral coincides with a shift in leadership. Therefore, focusing on top-rated industries and individual stocks could be your best bet for market-beating returns in these small-cap sectors (see below).
The best and worst small-cap stocks
The next table shows the best and worst scoring small-cap stocks in our universe. Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that could be rewarded or punished from here.
|
SMALL CAP
|
11/7/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
FTI Consulting Inc.
|
(FCN)
|
SERVICES
|
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
105
|
101.25
|
Anika
|
(ANIK)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
98.75
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
92.5
|
Hawaiian Holdings
|
(HA)
|
SERVICES
|
REGIONAL AIRLINES
|
100
|
86.25
|
Hub Group Inc.
|
(HUBG)
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
100
|
102.5
|
The Bancorp Inc.
|
(TBBK)
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
97.5
|
Barrett Business Services
|
(BBSI)
|
SERVICES
|
STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES
|
95
|
88.75
|
Diodes Inc.
|
(DIOD)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
95
|
96.25
|
Invacare Corp.
|
(IVC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
87.5
|
Mercantile Bank
|
(MBWM)
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
95
|
81.25
|
Gibraltar Industries
|
(ROCK)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
95
|
97.5
|
Sally Beauty Holdings
|
(SBH)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER
|
95
|
78.75
|
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
95
|
93.75
|
Sykes Enterprises
|
(SYKE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
95
|
93.75
|
U.S. Physical Therapy
|
(USPH)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
95
|
95
|
Utah Medical
|
(UTMD)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
95
|
87.5
|
Aegion Corp.
|
(AEGN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION
|
90
|
90
|
AAR Corp.
|
(AIR)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
90
|
91.25
|
Astec Industries Inc.
|
(ASTE)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|
90
|
70
|
Benchmark Electronics
|
(BHE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
|
90
|
82.5
|
Brady Corp.
|
(BRC)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
90
|
93.75
|
Brookline Bancorp
|
(BRKL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
SAVINGS & LOANS
|
90
|
81.25
|
Cavco Industries
|
(CVCO)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MANUFACTURED HOUSING
|
90
|
87.5
|
Easterly Government Properties Inc.
|
(DEA)
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
90
|
88.75
|
ESCO Technologies
|
(ESE)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
POLLUTION CONTROL
|
90
|
83.75
|
Gannett Co. Inc.
|
(GCI)
|
SERVICES
|
PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS
|
90
|
92.5
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT
|
90
|
87.5
|
Inter Parfums
|
(IPAR)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
90
|
82.5
|
Methode Electronics
|
(MEI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
90
|
97.5
|
Piper Jaffray
|
(PJC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
90
|
73.75
|
WORST
|
Andersons Inc.
|
(ANDE)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FARM PRODUCTS
|
15
|
15
|
Cerus
|
(CERS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
17.5
The best and worst small-cap industries
The highest-rated small-cap industries this week are aerospace/defense (AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)), staffing (Barrett Business Services (BBSI), Kforce Inc. (KFRC)), management services (FTI Consulting (FCN)), regional banks (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).
Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas.
- Auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc (SRI), Standard Motor Products (SMP)) and business equipment (HNI Corporation (HNI)) are top ranked in consumer goods.
- Concentrate on regional banks, P&C insurers (Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), and S&Ls (Brookline Bancor (BRKL)) in financials.
- The best healthcare industries are specialized health (U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)) and medical instruments (Utah Medical Products (UTMD), OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).
- Aerospace/defense, farm & construction machinery (Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)), and heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The top-rated REITs are Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), RPT Realty (RPT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR).
- Staffing, management services, and newspaper publishers (Gannett Co. (GCI)) score highest in services.
- Printed circuit boards, networking (Digi International (DGII)), and information technology (Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)) are best in technology.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.