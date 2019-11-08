The Top Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Historically, buying small-cap stocks into year-end has been savvy because of the "January Effect", a period of strong excess performance by small-cap stocks that stretches from mid-December through the following May. Over the past decade, the median return of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is 2.65% higher than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) from January through March.

There's no telling if the January Effect will hold up again this year, but a dovish Federal Reserve and the potential for easing trade tensions could make it a great time to begin buying top-rated small-cap stocks in your portfolio.

A ranking of small-cap sectors

Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the top small-cap sectors are utilities (California Water Service (CWT), Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR)) and industrial goods (ESCO Technologies (ESE), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE), AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN)).

Services, REITs, basic materials, and financials are neutral-rated while technology, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. Usually, a bunching of sectors around neutral coincides with a shift in leadership. Therefore, focusing on top-rated industries and individual stocks could be your best bet for market-beating returns in these small-cap sectors (see below).

The best and worst small-cap stocks

The next table shows the best and worst scoring small-cap stocks in our universe. Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that could be rewarded or punished from here.

SMALL CAP 11/7/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 105 101.25 Anika (ANIK) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 92.5 Hawaiian Holdings (HA) SERVICES REGIONAL AIRLINES 100 86.25 Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 100 102.5 The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 97.5 Barrett Business Services (BBSI) SERVICES STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES 95 88.75 Diodes Inc. (DIOD) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 95 96.25 Invacare Corp. (IVC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 95 87.5 Mercantile Bank (MBWM) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 81.25 Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 95 97.5 Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER 95 78.75 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 95 93.75 Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 93.75 U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 95 95 Utah Medical (UTMD) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 87.5 Aegion Corp. (AEGN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS HEAVY CONSTRUCTION 90 90 AAR Corp. (AIR) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 90 91.25 Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) INDUSTRIAL GOODS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 90 70 Benchmark Electronics (BHE) TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 90 82.5 Brady Corp. (BRC) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 90 93.75 Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 90 81.25 Cavco Industries (CVCO) INDUSTRIAL GOODS MANUFACTURED HOUSING 90 87.5 Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) REITS REITS 90 88.75 ESCO Technologies (ESE) INDUSTRIAL GOODS POLLUTION CONTROL 90 83.75 Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) SERVICES PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS 90 92.5 HNI Corp. (HNI) CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS EQUIPMENT 90 87.5 Inter Parfums (IPAR) CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 90 82.5 Methode Electronics (MEI) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 90 97.5 Piper Jaffray (PJC) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 90 73.75 WORST Andersons Inc. (ANDE) CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 15 15 Cerus (CERS) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 17.5

The best and worst small-cap industries

The highest-rated small-cap industries this week are aerospace/defense (AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)), staffing (Barrett Business Services (BBSI), Kforce Inc. (KFRC)), management services (FTI Consulting (FCN)), regional banks (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas .

(Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)) and . Auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc (SRI), Standard Motor Products (SMP)) and business equipment (HNI Corporation (HNI)) are top ranked in consumer goods.

(Stoneridge, Inc (SRI), Standard Motor Products (SMP)) and (HNI Corporation (HNI)) are top ranked in consumer goods. Concentrate on regional banks , P&C insurers (Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), and S&Ls (Brookline Bancor (BRKL)) in financials.

, (Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), and (Brookline Bancor (BRKL)) in financials. The best healthcare industries are specialized health (U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)) and medical instruments (Utah Medical Products (UTMD), OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).

(U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)) and (Utah Medical Products (UTMD), OraSure Technologies (OSUR)). Aerospace/defense , farm & construction machinery (Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)), and heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)) offer upside in industrial goods.

, (Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)), and (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)) offer upside in industrial goods. The top-rated REITs are Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), RPT Realty (RPT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR).

are Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), RPT Realty (RPT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR). Staffing , management services , and newspaper publishers (Gannett Co. (GCI)) score highest in services.

, , and (Gannett Co. (GCI)) score highest in services. Printed circuit boards, networking (Digi International (DGII)), and information technology (Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)) are best in technology.

