The Top Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The best ranked small-cap sectors are utilities and industrial goods.

The top scoring industry is aerospace/defense.

The strongest-scoring small-cap stocks include FTI Consulting, Anika, and CSG Systems, International.

Historically, buying small-cap stocks into year-end has been savvy because of the "January Effect", a period of strong excess performance by small-cap stocks that stretches from mid-December through the following May. Over the past decade, the median return of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is 2.65% higher than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) from January through March.

A chart showing historical first quarter returns for the SPY and IWM over the past 10 years.

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

There's no telling if the January Effect will hold up again this year, but a dovish Federal Reserve and the potential for easing trade tensions could make it a great time to begin buying top-rated small-cap stocks in your portfolio.

A ranking of small-cap sectors

Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the top small-cap sectors are utilities (California Water Service (CWT), Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR)) and industrial goods (ESCO Technologies (ESE), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE), AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN)).

Services, REITs, basic materials, and financials are neutral-rated while technology, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. Usually, a bunching of sectors around neutral coincides with a shift in leadership. Therefore, focusing on top-rated industries and individual stocks could be your best bet for market-beating returns in these small-cap sectors (see below).

A ranking of small cap sectors from strongest to weakest.

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

The best and worst small-cap stocks

The next table shows the best and worst scoring small-cap stocks in our universe. Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that could be rewarded or punished from here.

SMALL CAP

11/7/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

FTI Consulting Inc.

(FCN)

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

105

101.25

Anika

(ANIK)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

100

98.75

CSG Systems International Inc.

(CSGS)

TECHNOLOGY

BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

92.5

Hawaiian Holdings

(HA)

SERVICES

REGIONAL AIRLINES

100

86.25

Hub Group Inc.

(HUBG)

SERVICES

AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES

100

102.5

The Bancorp Inc.

(TBBK)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

100

97.5

Barrett Business Services

(BBSI)

SERVICES

STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES

95

88.75

Diodes Inc.

(DIOD)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

95

96.25

Invacare Corp.

(IVC)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

95

87.5

Mercantile Bank

(MBWM)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

95

81.25

Gibraltar Industries

(ROCK)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

95

97.5

Sally Beauty Holdings

(SBH)

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER

95

78.75

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

95

93.75

Sykes Enterprises

(SYKE)

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

95

93.75

U.S. Physical Therapy

(USPH)

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

95

95

Utah Medical

(UTMD)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

95

87.5

Aegion Corp.

(AEGN)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION

90

90

AAR Corp.

(AIR)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

90

91.25

Astec Industries Inc.

(ASTE)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

90

70

Benchmark Electronics

(BHE)

TECHNOLOGY

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

90

82.5

Brady Corp.

(BRC)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

90

93.75

Brookline Bancorp

(BRKL)

FINANCIALS

SAVINGS & LOANS

90

81.25

Cavco Industries

(CVCO)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

90

87.5

Easterly Government Properties Inc.

(DEA)

REITS

REITS

90

88.75

ESCO Technologies

(ESE)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

POLLUTION CONTROL

90

83.75

Gannett Co. Inc.

(GCI)

SERVICES

PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS

90

92.5

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

CONSUMER GOODS

BUSINESS EQUIPMENT

90

87.5

Inter Parfums

(IPAR)

CONSUMER GOODS

PERSONAL PRODUCTS

90

82.5

Methode Electronics

(MEI)

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

90

97.5

Piper Jaffray

(PJC)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

90

73.75

WORST

Andersons Inc.

(ANDE)

CONSUMER GOODS

FARM PRODUCTS

15

15

Cerus

(CERS)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

17.5

The best and worst small-cap industries

The highest-rated small-cap industries this week are aerospace/defense (AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)), staffing (Barrett Business Services (BBSI), Kforce Inc. (KFRC)), management services (FTI Consulting (FCN)), regional banks (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).

A ranking of the best and worst small cap industries to buy.

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

  • The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas.
  • Auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc (SRI), Standard Motor Products (SMP)) and business equipment (HNI Corporation (HNI)) are top ranked in consumer goods.
  • Concentrate on regional banks, P&C insurers (Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), and S&Ls (Brookline Bancor (BRKL)) in financials.
  • The best healthcare industries are specialized health (U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)) and medical instruments (Utah Medical Products (UTMD), OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).
  • Aerospace/defense, farm & construction machinery (Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)), and heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)) offer upside in industrial goods.
  • The top-rated REITs are Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), RPT Realty (RPT) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR).
  • Staffing, management services, and newspaper publishers (Gannett Co. (GCI)) score highest in services.
  • Printed circuit boards, networking (Digi International (DGII)), and information technology (Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)) are best in technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.