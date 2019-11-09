11% Yield, 15% Distribution Growth Through 2020, 18 Straight Hikes: CNX Midstream Partners

Looking for dividend/distribution growth in the high-yield space? The management at CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) continues to commit to 15% distribution growth through 2023:

"We are reaffirming our 15% annual distribution growth as the target through 2023." (Source: Q3 '19 earnings call)

They've continued to deliver on their 15% growth target over the most recent four quarters, thanks to a large 42.67% growth in distributable cash flow - DCF. Management also has kept the unit count flat, which also has helped:

Performance:

However, in spite of this, CNXM has underperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF and the market over the past year and in 2019 so far, although it has outperformed AMLP over the past month and quarter:

Valuations:

This under performance has driven its yield up to over 11% and has given it a lower than average price/DCF of 6.38X among other high-yield midstream LPs which we follow. Its EV/EBITDA of 6.94 also is lower than the peer average of 8.74X, while its 2.47X price/book is slightly lower.

It also has a higher distribution coverage of 1.48X, vs. the 1.35X average.

Analyst Price Targets:

At $14.36, CNXM is ~10% below analysts' average price target of $16.00 and is ~15.5% below the $17.00 highest price target. There's also a low target of $13.00, which it is 10.5% above.

Distributions:

CNXM pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. schedule, and should go ex-dividend next in early February 2020. At $14.36, it yields 11.14%, and has a strong four-year average distribution growth rate of 14.8%.

Coverage has ranged between 1.35X to 1.57X over the past four quarters, and has averaged 1.48X.

Taxes:

CNXM issues a K-1 at tax time.

Earnings:

The company put up strong growth numbers again in Q3 2019, although the quarterly growth wasn't quite as over the past three quarters. Still, DCF and EBITDA growth of ~25%, net income growth of ~30%, and revenue growth of ~21% are nothing to sneeze at:

Sequentially, Q3 '19's figures were lower than Q3 '19's, which were company records. The year-over-year quarterly rise in Q3 '19 earnings was "primarily due to a 16.8% increase in gathered volumes of dry gas and wet gas in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Significantly contributing to the volume increase was a 159 BBtu/d increase in dry gas gathered in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to significant well turn-in-line activity since September 30, 2018."

(Source: Q3 '19 10Q)

Sequentially, Q3's figures were a bit lower than Q2's, which produced company records in all categories. However, in Q3 '19, "Average daily throughput excluding volumes under high pressure short haul agreements was 1754 BBtus per day in the quarter, up around 1.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2019." (Source: Q3 call)

As with many companies, earnings figures will vary from quarter to quarter. A big supporting factor for CNXM is its minimum volume commitments - MVCs, with its parent company, CNX Resources (CNX). CNXM also gets paid a surplus if CNX exceeds the MVCs:

"For all natural gas the Partnership gathers in excess of the MVC, the Partnership will receive a fee of $0.3588 per MMBtu in 2019, which escalates by 2.5% on Jan. 1 of each year. Since the Shirley-Penns Acquisition, CNX Gas has exceeded the required MVC each quarter." (Source: CNXM Q3 '19 10Q)

This MVC program is what underpins management's 15% annual distribution growth target through 2023. "We have a total of 192 total well commitments, of which 180 are CNX's responsibility with the remaining 12 coming from HG. The easiest way to think of these commitments is that there are approximately 40 wells per year. We also have a minimum volume commitment from CNX in there Shirley-Pennsboro area of operation for approximately 130 BBtus per day this year, which that amount increases slightly over the next couple of years, but the commitment amounts to roughly one pad per year. CNX is currently producing above that minimum commitment." (Source: Q3 '19 call):

(Source: CNXM site)

Guidance:

CNXM's management increased its 2019, EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage, and its 2019 volumes. They lowered 2020 volume guidance slightly, and also lowered coverage guidance to a 12.X - 1.3X range. "In 2019, we are taking up our throughput volumes for the year, as CNX accelerates in volumes from 2020 into 2019 and we are adjusting adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flows as a result which are up 15 million each based on the midpoints of the guidance ranges."

"In 2020, we are reducing throughput volumes modestly by 50 BBtus per day. However, despite a lower volume, range compared to the previous guidance adjusted EBITDA and DCF remain unchanged due primarily to offsetting general and administrative costs reductions."

The company also just completed two growth projects. "We've reached major milestones on two large scale projects. Starting the new Dry Ridge Station into service and completing the Morris Station expansion resulting in the commissioning of seven new compressors in the quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2019 we will install the Buckland Station discharge line and see first volumes flow soon after. We expect our major 2019 projects to reach mechanical completion in fourth quarter, with some level of project close outs during the first half of 2020."

(Source: Q3 2019 call)

(Source: CNXM site)

Parent Company:

CNX issued this revised volume guidance for 2019 - 2020: "CNX now expects FY 2019 production volumes of 530B-540B cfe vs. its prior guidance of 510B-530B cfe, and updates its outlook for FY 2020 production volumes to 535B-565B cfe from 570B-595B cfe previously.

Despite a lower commodity strip, the company expects to generate $146 million of FCF in 2020, which is an increase compared to the previous guidance of $135 million, as a result of offsetting reductions in capital expenditures and SG&A savings. The updated 2019 guidance is also improved with EBITDAX increasing and capital expenditures declining, compared to the previous update."

(Source: CNX site)

Financials:

CNXM's ROA, ROE and interest coverage all look substantially better than midstream average, while its net debt/EBITDA and debt/equity leverage is lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

Management offered some additional color on its leverage on the Q3 call: "As we've previously stated, we continue to expect that our leverage ratio will peak in the fourth quarter of 2019 at around three times and then quickly come back down around 2.7 times by year-end 2020."

CNXM has a $600.0 million secured revolving credit facility that matures on April 24, 2024, and includes the ability to issue letters of credit up to $100.0 million in the aggregate. The revolving credit facility has an accordion feature that allows, subject to certain terms and conditions, CNXM to increase the available borrowings under the revolving credit facility by up to an additional $250M.

As of 6/30/19, the outstanding balance on CNXM's revolving credit facility was $246.0 million, and it had the maximum remaining amount of revolving credit, or $354M, available for borrowing.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNXM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

