Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) CEO David Field on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rich Schmaeling

Thank you very much, Britney. Good morning and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. This call is being recorded. And a replay will be available on our company website shortly after the conclusion of today’s call, and available by telephone at the replay number noted in our release.

During this call the company may make forward-looking statements, which are based upon the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in the Risk Factor section of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. As such risks and uncertainties maybe updated from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as maybe required by law.

During this call, we may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the Investors page of our website at entercom.com for reconciliations of such measures and other financial information. David?

David Field

Thanks, Rich. Good morning. Thanks everybody for joining us for Entercom’s third quarter earnings call. I’m pleased to report that we achieved strong quarterly financial results in the quarter and in addition made great progress on our various strategic growth initiatives and enhancements to our core business capabilities.

Starting with the financial headlines, Entercom posted 13% EBITDA growth in the third quarter driven by 2% revenue growth and expanding margins. Ex-political revenues were up close to 3%. Adjusted net income per share increased 23% for the quarter. We achieved double-digit growth in digital and network revenues. Political revenue was of course down substantially in this off-election year and events revenue was also down as we continued to selectively trim our portfolio to eliminate poor performers while selectively adding a limited number of new events.

In addition, during the third quarter, we capitalized on the strength and the scale of our outstanding station group and gained 210 basis points of share in spot radio revenues as reported by Miller Kaplan. Notably, we gained share in most of the country’s largest markets including New York, Log Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and Washington D.C. which by the way are all legacy CBS Radio markets. And in total, Entercom’s spot radio revenues ex-political were up 1% for the quarter.

Our best performing ad categories were professional services, financial services, insurance, TV, cable, telecom, drugstore pharma and home improvement. Of our top 15 ad categories, 12 were up and only two were down being auto and concerts/movies. July and August were the stronger months of the quarter with September being a bit softer.

Let’s turn to some noteworthy recent developments. On our last call we announced that we had taken an important step forward to establish Entercom as a leading player in the emerging, rapidly growing podcast space, by acquiring Pineapple Street Media and entering into an agreement to acquire Cadence13. I’m pleased to report that we completed our Cadence13 acquisition in mid October. I’d like to share a few thoughts on these moves and their significance to our company going forward.

First, we should correct the record and note that the early news reports speculating on the purchase price on the transaction significantly overstated the cost. The total cost of both acquisitions including the 45% interest we acquired in Cadence13 three years ago was $48 million, which represents a purchase price of approximately one-time projected 2019 revenues which is well below the multiples and a number of other recent acquisitions in the space.

Second, the combined transactions establish Entercom as one of the three largest podcast enterprises in the United States with approximately 150 million downloads per month of programming that we create or represent for ad sales.

Third, the podcast market is growing rapidly and is expected to exceed $1 billion by 2021. We believe we are very well positioned for sustained success in this space due to the scale of our radio broadcasting platform and the powerful symbiotic opportunities driven by our leading position in sports, news and local personalities. Furthermore, we believe the podcasting margins will grow nicely in the years ahead and that we are positioned to generate significant shareholder value creation with these investments.

Even though it is early, we see a great deal of momentum across our podcasting business. In fact, our total podcast downloads grew by 72% during the third quarter.

During the quarter, we launched several new shows including Campaign HQ with David Plouffe, Long May They Run featuring the band Phish and a handful of new collaborations with HBO and Netflix. We also just announced that we will be launching the new Ronan Farrow podcast as a companion to its best-selling book Catch and Killwhich will debut later this month.

Turning to digital, RADIO.COM continues to be the fastest growing digital audio app in the country. MAUs grew 60% year-over-year during the quarter. We also have beefed up our digital sales capabilities with the addition of a new Digital Chief Revenue Officer who will oversee all of our digital sales including podcasting.

In addition, in October, we became the first and only company to develop and launch DVR-like functionality for live radio. I want to give a shout out to our RADIO.COM development team for this significant achievement which we have rolled out as RADIO.COM Rewind on many of our leading news and sports stations. With RADIO.COM Rewind listeners on enabled stations can now for the first time easily listen to what they want, whenever they want, with the ability to pause, rewind and fast-forward shows for up to 24 hours without having to record them in advance. We believe this feature is an important enhancement of the live radio listening experience and we expect to rollout additional compelling user features in the months ahead.

During the third quarter, we also welcomed the station groups of Alpha Media and Salem Media to the RADIO.COM platform. We have also added podcast for mid roll NBC News, MSNBC and Fox Media to the platform

On the distribution front, we launched our Apple Music and HomePod partnership during the quarter, and yesterday announced a distribution deal with Samsung's Bixby. To put all of this in context, digital, including podcasting now represents 12% of our total revenues.

Turning to events, I'd like to add a little bit of color as a way of highlighting that we run a pretty significant events business across the country that includes both major concerts as well as boutique Money-Can't-Buy special listener experiences. For example, in October, our Annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl featured a stellar lineup of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Marshmello. This event lead sponsored by AT&T supported breast cancer research and sold out in under 10 minutes. We are also looking forward to a lineup of CHR, country and alternative music holiday concerts coming up in late November and early December, including our two-day Riptide Festival in Fort Lauderdale and our Not So Silent Night shows at venues, including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as well as other major arenas across the country.

I also want to acknowledge the terrific work of two of our award winning all-news stations KNX in Los Angeles, and KCBS in San Francisco in the wake of the terrible wildfires in California, as a reminder of the important role our stations play in the lives of the American public. In fact, the recent LAPD's wildfire press conferences always concluded with the Police Chief advising everyone to stay tuned to KNX for real time vital information.

At times of crisis, we are reminded of the critical role radio plays keeping the public informed and safe. Whether it is California residents tuning in for vital fire information or passionate sports fans across the country deeply immersed in conversations about their teams are listeners who have developed deep connections as fans of our terrific lineup of leading local music station personalities across the country.

Our leadership position as the country's number one creator of regional local premium audio content has enabled us to build the scale and uniquely engaged audience. The addition of our podcast content and the enhanced user experience from new features like RADIO.COM Rewind will further enhance our listener relationships going forward.

A few summary thoughts before I turn it over to Rich. As we step back and look at our business, we note the following:

Our good third quarter results mean that over the past 12 months, we've also posted strong double-digit EBITDA and adjusted net income per share growth over the prior comparable period. We feel good about our outlook for 2020 based on the strong set of organic growth opportunities we have across the business. We expect to generate solid top-line and bottom-line growth in 2020.

Specifically, we have leapfrogged into a strong competitive position in the rapidly growing podcasting space and believe we are well positioned for growth in a number of other areas including RADIO.COM and our other digital products, the Entercom audio network, events political and sports gambling. We are also optimistic about the potential acceleration from our National Client Partnership team and their work to elevate our relationships with the country's largest national brands. And the growing impact from Entercom Advanced Audio, which incorporates our data, analytics and attribution capabilities. And finally, we look for continuing sequential improvement in our local radio sales.

The competitive landscape, while presenting some challenges also offers great opportunities. Audio is growing nicely and experiencing a renaissance driven by podcasting, smart speakers, devices and audio search. Radio remains strong as the number one reach medium and the most undervalued medium in United States at a time when other media are increasingly disruptive and new catalysts are emerging to facilitate advertisers reexamining their media mixes and increasing their allocations to radio. Entercom is well positioned to compete effectively within today's competitive marketplace, offering national scale, an unsurpassed local radio platform in the country's top 50 markets with terrific premium local brands and content, and a strong presence within other important growth markets including digital, podcasting, events and sports. And we believe we are on a path to reduce leverage to around 4 times EBITDA by year end 2020.

All of that said, our stock is trading at what we believe is a significant discount to value. As of yesterday's close, the free cash flow yield over 30%. We do not control our share price. But we do believe there is a disconnect relative to the strength of our business and our platforms and assets and the opportunities we see for growth and value creation. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to work hard to realize significant value for our shareholders.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Rich, and of course, then your questions.

Rich Schmaeling

Thanks, David. Our third quarter net revenues were up 2% and were up close to 3% ex-political. For the fourth quarter, we expect our as reported net revenues to be down 1% to up 1% including $10 million to $12 million of podcasting revenues from our recent acquisitions.

Ex-political, our as reported net revenues are expected to be up 2% to 4%. We closed on the acquisition of Pineapple Street Media back in July and the acquisition of the remainder of Cadence13 in the middle of October. Combined, for full year 2019, these businesses are expected to generate between $48 million to $50 million of revenue.

So in 2019, we paid $38.3 million in cash to acquire both Pineapple and the remainder of Cadence13. And in 2017, Entercom paid $9.7 million in cash to acquire its initial stake in Cadence. So cumulatively, Entercom paid $48 million in cash to acquire both of these businesses for about one-times their projected 2019 revenues.

In the fourth quarter, we expect these podcasting businesses will be at about breakeven. And in 2020, during our first full year of ownership, we expect them to grow rapidly, and that they will be accretive to our 2020 earnings. In their June 2019 report, IAB and PwC projected 2020 podcast market growth at 27%. And they projected that the size of the podcasting market will top $1 billion by 2021.

Our total as reported operating expenses for the quarter came in at $306.7 million and include $2.7 million of M&A, integration and restructuring costs and $1 million of costs associated with a cyber attack against the company during September. For the third quarter, excluding these one-time costs and adjusting out non-cash items like D&A, on a same-station basis, our total cash operating expenses came in at $287.2 million or down 1.6% versus to $291.8 million in the prior year.

In the third quarter, we realized about $11 million in net cost synergies, bringing the total to approximately $23 million September year-to-date. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter grew 13% year-over-year and our EBITDA margin expanded by 2.5 points to 25.4% despite the slight headwind associated with this being a non-political year. For the fourth quarter, we expect our as reported cash operating expenses including our podcasting acquisitions will range between down 2% to up 1%. On a same-station basis, we expect that our fourth quarter cash operating expenses will be down between 3% and 5% and that our full year net cost synergies will range between $38 million and $44 million. This would bring the cumulative total for our net cost synergies realized in P&L since closing the CBS Radio merger to between $96 million and a $102 million. We expect to realize another $25 million or so of net cost synergies in P&L in 2020 as a result of the full year benefit of actions taken during the course of this year.

Looking at our financial position, our net debt at quarter end was $1.68 billion. Our first lien leverage was 2.7 times and our total net leverage was 4.7 times both calculated in accordance with our credit agreement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 5 million shares of our Class A common stock for $18.3 million at an average price per share of [$3.67]. The cash used for this buyback is slightly less than the 2019 savings from the reduction in our dividend announced on August 9. As a result of this buyback, our outstanding share count is now $134 million and our free cash flow yield based on LTM adjusted FCF and yesterday’s closing price was over 30%.

The company intends to use most of next year’s $39 million in savings from the dividend reduction action to accelerate its deleveraging and our goal remains to reduce our total net leverage to about 4 times by the end of 2020. We have paid about $18.5 million in cash income taxes September year-to-date and expect to pay about $22 million more in the fourth quarter, bringing the annual total to approximately $40 million. This projected annual total for cash income taxes is $10 million less than what we previously expected as a result of the benefit of acquired NOLs and added bonus depreciation amongst other items. The disruption caused by the cyber attack we experienced in September also cost us about $400,000 in lost revenues and has caused us to increase our IT CapEx investment by about $2 million as we rapidly further fortify our defences.

Our capital expenditures for the third quarter were $20.7 million net of TI reimbursements. Our full year net expenditures are now expected to total about $75 million due to added expenditures associated with the cyber attack, our acquisition of NASH from Cumulus and higher than anticipated costs on several facilities projects, which will all be fully completed by the end of this year. For 2020, we expect that our capital expenditures will equal about 3% of our net revenues.

With that, we'll now go to your questions. Britney?

Thank you. We'll now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And it looks like our first question comes from Marci Ryvicker from Wolfe Research.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Stefan] on for Marci. Just a couple of questions from me. First, are you guys seeing a big difference in local versus national pacings? We've heard national has been quite strong.

David Field

Yes, national is I would say -- national is stronger than local, but not a huge difference.

Unidentified Analyst

And then entering 2020 we know the political year is coming, is anything being booked yet and how exactly are you thinking about where it may come in for the year given the climate?

David Field

We're not seeing a significant uptick in political revenue at this point. But radio does typically do significantly better in a presidential political year versus a non-presidential cycle and expectations for next year as you know are for it to be a record political year. We do estimate that our net political revenues in 2020 will increase year-over-year by over $20 million. And we'll see how it plays out. We hope even more.

Unidentified Analyst

And then lastly, you mentioned a bunch of really strong cities gaining share. How about the smaller markets? Are those gaining share as well? Or is there anything we can -- any color we can get there?

David Field

I mean, look overall, as I mentioned, we gained 210 basis points of spot share for the quarter. So by and large, we've done a good job of growing the business and I'd say that pattern holds across all market sizes.

Operator

And our next question comes from Zack Silver with B. Riley FBR.

Zack Silver

On the sports betting side, just curious if you saw any incremental revenue in the quarter from that and if you've had any changes to your expectations of how big of a category that could be going into next year?

David Field

We have -- we're excited about where that category will go for us. We've -- it has been a nice contributor. It is somewhat limited geographically based upon which states have approved gambling and we see that additional states will be coming on-board over the -- in future quarters, which we think is great. And do believe that we are uniquely well positioned for growth in this space due to our unrivaled leadership position in sports radio. And most of the big sports talk stations in the country are Entercom stations. We have by far and away the largest number of pro and college teams that are our play-by-play partners. We have a terrific lineup of some of the leading local sports personalities in the country. So we're excited about what that category will do in the future as it continues to evolve.

Rich Schmaeling

And so to add that we are seeing rapid growth off a fairly small base and we are seeing increases in our average unit rates, because the -- it’s essentially a scarcity of inventory. And we're working to build additional inventory to accommodate what we see as significant future growth.

Zack Silver

Got it. And then I mean sports rates cost on the video side have increased pretty dramatically. What are you seeing on the radio side in terms of escalators as the rates come up?

David Field

We do not see that same pressure on the radio side and feel that market is quite stable, and that on the audio side.

Zack Silver

Thanks, David. And then one more if I could, just on Entercom Analytics. I know a couple of quarters ago, you gave us an update of how many advertisers you had on the platform, what percentage of revenue they represented and sort of what they were spending after they joined the platform. I don't know if you have any -- if you can quantify that at this point now, whether that's grown or changed, or if not, more qualitative, that would be great?

Rich Schmaeling

Yes, Zach, Rich. So when we talked about the Entercom Analytics platform at that point, we were thinking more about our Web Lift attribution offering. And on that platform, we’re over 6,000 advertisers now. But since then, we've expanded the attribution use cases to include foot traffic, app download, sell-through, point-of-sale, base sell-through. So we've expanded our attribution use cases, and we're starting to see a greater adoption. But I do think it's fair to say that we're at the early adopter phase of this set of new capabilities in the radio space. And we're working hard to drive adoption and gain success and use those case studies to share with others. And so, we're seeing traction and we’re hopeful that over the next 12, 18 months, we're going to see more rapid adoption of these capabilities. And that digital buyers and particularly who can't get enough scale in the digital audio advertising space will choose to buy I’ll say data infused over-the-air inventory to augment their digital buy. And then of course, they can test that and see the effectiveness of that add-on companion buy.

So it's -- we're getting closer but not there yet, but see -- we have a line of site we believe to greater success.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Steven Cahall

Thanks. Maybe first question on the Entercom audio network, could you maybe just give us a little bit of insight as to what sort of growth you're seeing? I know you and your peers have talked about P&G. Are you seeing others sort of blue chip names come to that? And do you think your growth for EAN is going to be more market share based or is it more about growing the pie for sort of nationally-scoped ad campaigns?

David Field

So Steven last year as you know was our first year in the -- say this year was our first year in the network space, again another advantage of our achieving scale. And we have seen strong growth as we mentioned, double-digit growth this year. Yes, we have quite a few blue chip advertisers and a lot of digital advertisers who have come on board to -- on our platform. We do believe going forward that we will continue to see growth in the category and it’s a little bit of both. It will be both share gains as we take on a somewhat higher share of the category, or say of the channel. And in addition, it will be because the channel will continue to grow we believe. We noted before and it’s worth repeating that our expectations are somewhat limited in the sense that we believe we have a boutique network because it represents at this point just the Entercom stations and we limit the amount of inventory that we apply to this channel. And we are not looking to expand that beyond what we believe is the right balance in term of our portfolio.

Steven Cahall

Great. And then on podcast, could you give us a little bit of insight into the economics. I think what a lot of investors are interested about is you’re the studio here, so you’re licensing or providing this content to distributors. And for some of those big distributors like Spotify or Apple, what is their take rate on the revenue generated from those. And where does kind of the negotiating leverage fit in this fragmented market?

David Field

Right. So first, we have our own distribution platform as well. But you’re right, the distribution tends to be across lots of platforms like Apple primarily. We think that we will continue to generate great content. And believe that the economics of the business are going to continue to improve, particularly for players like Entercom where we have a wealth symbiotic advantages between -- because it really is very much a extension of our core business. And so if you think about the ability to cross-pollinate our talent and our content across distribution platforms, that really enhances discovery and promotion which is such an important part of the podcast model. It also enables significant multi-platform sales opportunities as we can leverage our local sales forces and work across different sales channels and deepen our customer relationships. And I think also advertisers have put a great value on the -- on podcasting inventory which is scarce. And we think that’s also a great thing for our overall health of the audio market going forward.

Rich Schmaeling

I’ll add one thing to that if you don’t mind, Steven is just that when you look at the top genre within podcast space, sports is right near the top which really dovetails well into our wheelhouse. And we see a lot of opportunity there to exploit and create more owned audio content. That of course is what Pineapple is focused on creating original audio content where we are the publisher. And as we evolve our mix over time to have more owned content, we do see the margins in this business increasing also quite significantly and we hope it over time to be comparable to the core business.

Steven Cahall

And then last one from me, is there any share repurchase that’s assumed in your deleveraging target for 2020? Thanks.

Rich Schmaeling

So, as we look at the -- our balance sheet and use our free cash flow over the next year, the number one priority is deleveraging. The bulk of our ample free cash flow generation is going to go there. And you never say never and we’ll see what the future will bring. But we would expect again that the vast majority of our free cash flow will go towards delevering.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aaron Watts from Deutsche Bank.

Aaron Watts

Really just more of a clarifier question for me. Rich, on the guide that you provided, the plus 2% to 4% ex-political. Does that also include some benefit from your recent podcast acquisitions?

Rich Schmaeling

Absolutely. That is Entercom as reported ex-political. So it includes the $10 million to $12 million of podcast revenues we expect in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Watts

Okay. And David, I guess just as an add-on to that, I know you said September slowed down a little bit. Can you just talk about kind of the cadence of kind of ad sales for the platform in the fourth quarter, and any early look at kind of the sentiment going into 2020?

David Field

Sure, Aaron. The quarter started slower, October was weaker. The pace of business has picked up and December looks quite strong right now. As for 2020, really too early to tell. We have seen nothing to indicate that there are any issues or concerns. It appears to be business as usual. But candidly, it's early November and we really -- it's too early for us to have any really meaningful feedback to give you on that question.

Rich Schmaeling

And we're all curious Aaron to see how political plays out next year. You may know that Facebook has reduced the number of political advertising units, it’s going to support. Twitter obviously has exited political advertising. And it's -- and when you think about the number of available impressions in a given market between 2020 and 2016, linear television has seen pretty significant decline in its ratings. So there is less television impressions and radio actually makes up a greater proportion of available impressions in a given market. So it's going to be interesting year and we think that, that kind of demand is going to drive pressure on our pricing.

Aaron Watts

And if I could ask just one last one. David, does the -- comparatively newer shine that's around the podcasting business and clearly a strong in advertising, has that -- are you seeing and do you expect to continue to see that some of that shine is going to rub off on the -- on your legacy terrestrial platform and so much as bringing in kind of additional dollars, maybe new advertisers who start with podcast but could come over to the broadcast side too?

David Field

Well, Aaron, it certainly should. And we see evidence that, that is happening. And at a time when there’s so much disruption across really all forms of advertising, the appeal of podcasting is absolutely getting some advertisers to pay greater attention to audio. And there is not fundamentally that much difference between running an advertisement within a podcast and running an advertisement within a piece of really great over-the-air broadcast audio. And we do believe that's an opportunity for us going forward. And one of the -- number of reasons why we're excited about being in this space.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Craig Huber from Huber Research Partners. Your line is now open.

Craig Huber

Thank you. I apologize in advance if you’ve covered some of this. I was another conference call bouncing back and forth.

David Field

No problem.

Craig Huber

I think you talked about -- yes these are popular three days where meeting companies report, obviously. I think you said you’re expecting ex-political revenues up 2% to 4% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, including I think you said $10 million to $12 million from podcasting. I think political year ago you guys added about 2 percentage points, is that correct in the fourth quarter? So much national reports now on here, right?

David Field

Right. In the fourth quarter of last year, it was more than that. It was about 3 points of total political revenue.

Craig Huber

The incremental.

David Field

And you're correct, that up 2% to 4% is as recorded including $10 million to $12 million of podcasting.

Craig Huber

And then, on the cost side, can you just go through again if you would, what are you expecting for cost year-over-year in the fourth quarter? And how much of that -- in that number is from the podcasting acquisitions?

Rich Schmaeling

Yes, so we -- what we outlined was that we expect our as reported cash operating expenses, including our podcast acquisitions we expect to be about at breakeven in the fourth quarter, that our expenses will range between down 2% to up 1%. And then we said Craig, on a same-station basis, we expect that our thrift store cash operating expenses will be down between 3% and 5% and that our full year net cost synergies will range between $38 million and $44 million.

Craig Huber

That's helpful. Then maybe you could just talk a little further about where are you at this stage post the CBS Radio acquisition? Where at this state you guys getting the cost savings out of the system, out of different broad areas you pull costs out?

David Field

Yes, so we're pretty much done with our integration program. And those final synergies were really all about leveraging the scale of the platform. And moving from, I'll say, highly distributed administrative operations to consolidated operations across a number of different functions. And we're largely done with that. And what we did say is that we do expect to realize another $25 million of net cost synergies or so in P&L in 2020 as a result of the full year benefit of actions taken during the course of this year.

Craig Huber

And then next year, is it reasonable to assume that you could hold your same-station costs, I know it's early but to up maybe only low single-digits next year, same-station costs that …?

Rich Schmaeling

I do. I think that's reasonable. And given the $25 million of additional net cost synergies we expect to realize in P&L next year, and I think it's important that you said, same-station basis because obviously, the podcast acquisitions are going to change our cost profile. And we will give more information about -- on that as part of our fourth quarter call. We also think Craig that the integration program is largely wrapping up, but there is absolutely more to do. We see other opportunities to continue to transform our cost structure over time as we adapt our business infrastructure to the changes in the advertising environment. So, we’re not done, we think there is more and we’ll talk about that as we’re prepared to.

Craig Huber

Also I want to ask on the revenue side, you guys talked in the last year or so about the big advertisers like Procter & Gamble coming back to the regular market here and stuff. Can you touch on that? And are you seeing some other large national advertisers that you can name that sort of come back to your radio ecosystem?

David Field

I don’t really want to name them for competitive purposes, but I would say is that our National Client Partnership team has been hard at work on this now for the last year or so. It takes time. Frankly it takes perhaps more time than we had hoped it would take. But that said, we are having very good evolving relationships with many large national advertisers who are in conversation with us spending more money, testing and we are optimistic about our ability to continue to get a larger share of their spending. If they look at their media mix and I think in many cases recognize that they may be under spending across audio and radio.

Rich Schmaeling

And Craig, we have said in the past that the consumer product category was up a couple of 100% year-over-year, I think back in the second quarter. And that absolutely was not just Procter & Gamble, there were other CPG names that came back to radio and are spending more with us.

Craig Huber

My last question, guys. What percent of revenue in the third quarter came from the digital? And how much was it up year-over-year please?

David Field

I think we talked about the fact that pro forma now digital including podcasting is 12% of our business. And we also noted that digital was up double-digits for us in the third quarter.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from [Nick Kovich] from [Kovich Capital Management]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, David and Richard. I want to have an understanding of the metrics by which you balance shareholder value creation by debt reduction versus share repurchases. I know the reverse more us trust anniversary two years as mid November which frees you up to significantly buy back stock on the two year anniversary. And the decision by the Board to cut the dividend or reduce the dividend makes all the sense in the world given the free cash flow and earnings yield north of 30%. So it’s highly, highly accretive to shareholder value to buy back stock given the depressed nature of the equity at this point in time. So how do you balance share repurchase versus debt reduction in terms of shareholder value creation at this point? Should we think about the reduction in the dividend of savings of $35 million to $40 million as being earmarked for share repurchases at this point in time which is on an annual basis you could buy back 5% to some percent of the stock per year. So I’m just trying to understand how management and the Board is thinking about this. Thank you.

David Field

Thank you, Nick and it’s a great question. Let me first elaborate a bit on points you referenced there. For the sake of those who might not understand the reference point on the Reverse Morris Trust. To your point, we have had a -- been limited in the number of shares we could acquire based upon the structure of our Reverse Morris Trust merger with CBS Radio. And as you noted earlier, that the two-year limit on that constraint expires in about a week or two. And I should add that limit not only applies to the corporation, but it also applies to the field family as well. Now, that all said, there is no silver bullet answer, of course, to your question. It is something that our Board of Directors and our senior leadership team thinks about. And as I mentioned earlier on the call and as Richa mentioned in his comments as well, we are making -- are delevering, our primary goal focused on bringing down our leverage to around 4 times by the end of next year.

Now, that said, we agree with you that our stock is highly undervalued. And we agree that buybacks of stock are highly accretive to creating shareholder value. So, it is a balancing question. And again, as we look at the world and consider all the various considerations, we think the emphasis needs to be on delevering …

Rich Schmaeling

Which is also accretive to the equity.

David Field

Which is also accretive to the equity.

Nick Kovich

I’m just trying to understand the balancing share repurchases versus debt reduction, because it's highly, highly accretive to buy back stock at these prices.

David Field

Thank you, Nick.

Operator

That was the final question.

David Field

Great. We appreciate everybody joining us here this morning and we look forward to reporting back to everybody here in a few months. So thanks all so much.

