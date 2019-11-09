Slack: Surviving Competition Will Be Tough

Source: Avanan

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) put its total addressable market at $28 billion. That's more of a function of Slack's narrative that it can replace email as the de facto tool for office communication. This has driven over 12 million active users (+37% y/y) on the platform.

The continuous growth in active users drives the conclusion that Slack is a great product that has found a global appeal amongst knowledge workers across the globe.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (Using Data from Seeking Alpha)

Slack’s goal is to replace emails (the largest SaaS application in the world as the de facto tool for office communication). According to its IPO prospectus:

We were frustrated with email. It created fragmented silos of inaccessible information, hidden in individual inboxes. When new members joined the team, they were cut off from the rich history of communication that occurred before they arrived. Transparency was difficult to achieve and routine communication had to be supplemented with status reports and stand-up meetings in order to keep the team coordinated.

It’s safe to say its over 12 million daily active users are also frustrated with emails. And with the proliferation of remote work and BYOD, we might be witnessing the growth of a movement that will change the way we communicate at work. The email is as old as the internet, and it also doubles as a unique identifier for communication. Therefore, I don’t expect it to be replaced. However, like users kept their Facebook (FB) accounts while performing the bulk of their engagement on Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram, I see a similar scenario playing out. We all need emails to create Slack accounts, so the joke sort of writes itself. However, from my experience, once an organization sets up a Slack channel, more internal communication is done on Slack compared to the office email.

Therefore, I expect user engagement rate and customer retention rate to keep growing in the near term. With Slack, the worry is not about engagement; the concern should be about pricing power and average revenue per user. As I will explain further in the competitor segment, Slack doesn't have the flexibility to raise pricing.

Another exciting feature with Slack is the third party integration of productivity apps. As of today, there are over 1500 apps that can be integrated into Slack. Though most companies don't use more than ten to twenty apps at a time, it is good to know that Slack can communicate with these SaaS products as this will help drive customer retention.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

Analysts have an average price target of $33, a 2020 revenue growth estimate of 52% and a 2021 growth estimate of 39%. While that is bullish, it doesn’t explain the current P/S ratio of 23x or the EV/EBITDA of -27x.

Source: Author (Using Data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Also, its free cash flow is currently negative. Slack’s valuation is based on the fact that it will be cash flow positive in future, Though, in the hands of a cash flow positive competitor that can demonstrate sufficient synergies, the cash flow story changes dramatically. Therefore, I won’t obsess over Slack’s cash flow or lack thereof.

Source: Author (Using Data from Seeking Alpha)

The company has built a great product that has put engineers at Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) to work. So, I see the best way for investors to maximize returns coming from an acquisition. At the current P/S of 23x and forward P/S of 18x, Slack’s valuation is not a bargain. Even to an acquirer, I can’t recall many deals closing near/or at 20x P/S.

Source: Author (Using Data from Seeking Alpha)

However, Slack's rapid double-digit revenue growth suggests the valuation will appear more attractive with time. This means the bulk of its future growth is fully baked into the current price. Though, this growth is assuming it survives the competitive onslaught led by Microsoft.

I don't see Slack surviving without a few hits. As a result, this establishes the need to keep the valuation optimism in check.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

I consider Microsoft to be Slack's biggest competitor. Other competitors include Google Hangouts (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Workplace by Facebook, Jabber by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and a couple of other smaller players. Microsoft recently overtook Slack in DAU count when it reported 13 million DAUs versus Slack at 12 million. Given Microsoft’s aggressive promotion of Teams to its 180 million Office 365 users, I expect the gap to widen. I also expect that companies switch to Teams whenever they are cutting their IT budget. Going forward, I expect Slack to be popular amongst those who are not pricing sensitive to the fact that there are free alternatives. In terms of compatibility, I expect companies using Office 365 to switch to Teams if they are currently using Slack eventually.

Slack is a great product, and I have a natural preference for it. I am one of those ardent fans who will never bother to try an alternative. I have fallen in love with Slack over the years, and I don't see how another product will change my conviction. I assume a decent portion of the 13 million Slack users share this bias. This is because Slack is simply a great product. I have used Google Hangouts and Skype; however, none provides the intuitive interface or product finish of Slack.

Conclusion (Overall rating: Neutral, PT: $15)

At Slack's current valuation, I don't see how it is a bargain. Therefore, I will be initiating a HOLD rating with a price target of $15. This offers a better risk-reward.

