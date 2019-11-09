More Headwinds For Norfolk Southern

Source: Barron's

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Falling rail traffic implies the economy is contracting. Through the first 44 weeks of the year, combined U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 4.4% Y/Y. I do not expect headwinds for railroads to ease anytime soon. In Q3 2019, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reported revenue of $2.84 billion, down 4% Y/Y. The revenue decline did not come as a surprise, given falling industry rail traffic. Other than a sudden end to the trade war with China, I cannot envision what could change the company's fortunes in the near term.

Norfolk Southern's total rail traffic fell 6% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 2%.

Four of the company's seven product categories experienced a decline in revenue. Coal fell 13% Y/Y on a 15% decline in volume and 2% increase in ASP. The segment was hurt by competition from lower natural gas prices and additional renewable energy capacity. Intermodal fell 5% mainly due to a 5% fall in volume. Agriculture was the bright spot with a 2% increase in revenue; volume fell 3% due to declines in ethanol and corn, but was offset by price hikes for soybeans. Chatter suggests China has restarted purchases of U.S. soybeans. Agriculture represents about 14% of total revenue and could be the one remaining silver lining.

The following chart highlights the company's Q3 rail traffic. Volume for each product segment fell except for Automotive, which grew 1% Y/Y.

Coal volume fell 15% as the segment has to compete with alternative energy sources. Coal represented nearly 12% of total carloads. Intermodal volume fell 5% and will likely continue to fall in lockstep with overall industry rail traffic. Intermodal represented nearly 56% of Norfolk Southern's total volume and could be a major headwind going forward.

Norfolk Southern hiked prices an average of 2%; the rise in ASP was less than the 5% the company reported in Q2. Its pricing power appears to be dissipating, which could hurt its ability to offset revenue declines.

Every segment enjoyed price increases except Intermodal whose ASP was flat. Agriculture saw a 5% price increase; its pricing power could improve as more volume from China is expected to flow into the sector. Until Intermodal's pricing improves, the company's blended ASP growth could remain in the low single digits range.

Cost Containment Efforts Helped

Norfolk Southern and other U.S. railroads have been cutting costs to help offset headwinds to their top lines. Q3 was no exception. Norfolk Southern's operating ratio was 64.9%, up 50 basis points versus the year earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $682 million, down 6% Y/Y. Management has been reducing headcount and overtime hours to contain costs. Purchased services and rent fell 6% due to decreased transportation expense, increased network velocity, and absence of short-term locomotive resource costs. Fuel costs fell 18% due to lower volume and lower fuel prices; lower fuel costs were another catalyst during the quarter.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.3 billion fell only 1%, despite the 4% decline in revenue. Compensation and benefits expense and purchased services were 60% of total operating expenses. If management can continue to aggressively cut these costs, then it could protect against EBITDA declines for a few more quarters. It could be a stretch for Norfolk Southern to reduce its operating expense ratio below 60%, but there could be room for improvement.

Valuation Is Robust

With an enterprise value of $61 billion, NSC trades at over nearly 12x run rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). Its enterprise value rose post-earnings, despite experiencing falling rail traffic. NSC is likely benefiting from the incessant meltup in broader markets fueled by Fed rate cuts and chatter over trade concession. However, investors should remain disciplined when it comes to valuing the company. I believe 12x EBITDA is too robust for a cyclical name that could be at peak cycle.

Conclusion

NSC is up 15% Y/Y, yet its valuation is too robust. Sell NSC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.