Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (ATRBF) CEO Liad Barzilai on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (OTCPK:ATRBF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2019

Richard Sunderland - Senior MD Strategic Communications

Liad Barzilai - Group CEO

Ryan Lee - Group CFO

Jakub Caithaml - Wood & Company

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you once again for joining the Atrium European Real Estate Q3 2019 call. With me on the call are Liad Barzilai, Atrium’s Group Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Lee, Atrium’s Chief Financial Officer.

You should all have the presentation in front of you. It's available on the company's website at www.aere.com. As usual, before we start, I would like to address forward-looking statements that may be discussed on the call. These involve risk and uncertainty, and actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed. Please refer to the documents filed by Atrium, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. I also refer you to disclaimer on the back page of the presentation.

Once Liad and Ryan have spoken, we will open the conference up for questions-and-answers.

I will now hand you over to Liad.

Liad Barzilai

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. Before we get on to the main purpose of today's call, which is to discuss our trading results and strategy execution to the end of September, I just want to briefly touch on the Gazit-Globe offer which lapsed on October 25. You may remember from the half year call, I said that for us as a management team, we are not directly involved in the process, it remains very much business as usual until the conclusion of the transaction and indeed that was very much the case. The transaction demonstrated that both Gazit and our minority shareholders value what we're doing at Atrium. It showed us that there is a strong belief in the company and we are pleased to have the support of all of our investors as the company moves forward and we continue to focus on creating value for all of our shareholders.

In light of this lapsed offer, the Board is reviewing the distribution policy of the company and intends to make further announcement on this matter before the end of the year.

Moving on to Slide 2. You will see the key highlights for the year-to-date and the main activities undertaken during the third quarter. Most of these were discussed at the half year. Once again, the focus has been on the ongoing repositioning and rotation of our portfolio.

Progress has been made in terms of asset sales with the disposal of the two centers in Poland, Atrium Koszalin and Atrium Felicity in Lublin at approximately 3% of our book value, which was a great outcome for shareholders. In the same vein, we also agreed the sale of a shopping center in Zilina in Slovakia at book value which we expect to close in the coming weeks.

If you now flip to Slide 3, you can see an overview of our portfolio. I think the key takeaway here is the outcome of our strategy to focus on Czech and Poland, now 85% of the portfolio, and their respective capitals of Prague and Warsaw at 53% of the asset value. We will talk on this matter. But before moving on to the next slide, I just want to draw your attention to the consistently high operating figures which underline the quality of our portfolio.

Moving to Slide 4, you will see a snapshot that demonstrate the strength of our balance sheet which remains characterized by conservative leverage and has €300 million of unutilized credit facility funding available. This positions us well to move quickly and react to any appropriate acquisition opportunities we find, while continuing our strategy of investing in our existing assets through our €400 million redevelopment pipeline.

As you may have seen earlier this week, S&P issued a release reaffirming our investment grade rating at BBB minus stable.

On Slide 5, we’ve provided more detail on the rental income for the period and the outlook. In the top left, you can see that there was a marginal decrease in NRI which was primarily due to the impact of two large tenants exiting the market in Russia as previously mentioned and the subsequent asset management and re-tenanting initiative that has stabilized the operations year-to-date.

As part of this process, we invested in targeted local asset management initiatives in Russia, such as adding food and beverage and entertainment in three of our centers during 2018 and 2019 and refurbishing some of the food courts in these assets. We believe that the impact of these investments will be visible in the center's results in the future.

In our core territories the trend is of growth with 1.6% increase in like-for-like over the same period last year. The impact of recent acquisition and the revenue coming through from the completion of various redevelopments and extensions continued to offset the disposals. I’m pleased that in the Czech Republic where we’ve finished our portfolio repositioning exercise like-for-like growth grew 2.7% providing a great example of how the strategy is working.

On the right-hand side you can see we have a low level of lease expires over the upcoming year and a healthy average lease term of over five years.

On Slide 6 we’ve provided a quick reminder of how our portfolio rotation strategy has evolved. As you can see, we’ve reduced our portfolio from 153 assets to 31 assets over the past five years while broadly maintaining the same overall valuation. Furthermore, the average size of our asset has almost tripled to around 27,500 square meters with an average value of €85 million. In parallel we continue to look for opportunities to further monetize our land bank having disposed of €28 million land plot in the first quarter of the year.

As I highlighted consistently, we will continue to optimize the portfolio in Slovakia and Poland over time and look to transact in Russia when market conditions allow, further increasing our weighting to the Czech and Polish capitals in quality retail or mixed-used assets. This reflects our views on the important role dominant centers that serve their local catchments, retail and social needs will continue to play in the consumers’ landscape in both Warsaw and Prague.

Over the page, we’ve gone into more detail on our Warsaw assets where we have coverage right across the city with five strong centers representing about 38% of our total portfolio.

We have plans for all five assets and are currently focused on the ongoing redevelopment of Promenada where over 35,000 square meters of additional GLA and refurbishment and upgrade of the mall would be completed by 2023. In addition, we expect to complete the development of the new modern food court in Reduta next year. The redevelopment pipeline of approximately €400 million will provide opportunities to increase the attractiveness of the retail experience and in some cases reinforce the assets with elements of mixed-use relevant to the catchment area.

On Slide 8, we’ve provided the same information for Prague. The key change since we spoke at half-year is the kickoff of the redevelopment in Arkady Pankrac which will compromise upgrade and extending the food court so we can bring the latest food and beverage offering. We expect it to compete in 2021.

With that, I will now hand you over to Ryan for a more detailed look of the financials. Ryan?

Ryan Lee

Thank you, Liad, and good morning, everybody. I'll now take you through our financial results for the period ended 30th of September 2019 and the presentation which we published this morning.

On Page 9, you will find a snapshot of the key financial highlights and KPIs. Group NRI excluding Russia increased by €2 million or 1.9%, as acquisitions and completed redevelopments in Warsaw offset disposals and redevelopments in progress.

Consistent with the NRI growth, like-for-like NRI in Poland, Czech and Slovakia grew by 1.6%. The performance of the Russia portfolio was as we had mentioned impacted by asset management initiatives, following the exit two large tenants from the country. While we expect these to bear fruit in Q4 and over the course of next year, these asset management initiatives will always be subject to the Russian macroeconomic backdrop remaining stable.

Occupancy rate and operating margins remained strong at 95.9% and 94.6% respectively. The change in those metrics was mainly due to a temporary impact of the asset improvements in Russia and the leasing expenses related to the redevelopment of Pankrac in Prague.

Net equivalent yield tightened by 30 bps to 6.5% following the asset rotation in 2019, which Liad described earlier. Transaction-related costs for the nine months year-to-date 2019 were estimated at €5 million and the full cost of the deal will be available with the full year 2019 financial statements.

On Slide 10 we’ve summarized the key operating metrics, where you can see EBITDA and EBITDA margin remained stable at €117 million and 88%, while company adjusted EPRA earnings was slightly down to €81 million, reflecting mainly the impact of asset rotation and interest cost on the higher loan portfolio.

On Slide 11, we provide an overview of capital structure and some further detail of our debt position. Our balance sheet remains well-positioned to support our portfolio rotation and redevelopment strategies with strong liquidity and net LTV of 33.5% and an unutilized revolving credit facility of €300 million, while 73% of our income-producing assets are unencumbered.

Before I hand over for the Q&A, I’d just like to conclude with a quick recap of Atrium's trading accomplishments during the first nine months of 2019, which we’ve summarized on Page 12. We continue to improve our portfolio with over €350 million of disposals at or above book value and also the acquisition of King Cross, Atrium’s fifth Warsaw shopping center, whilst remaining focused on asset rotation opportunities, executing our redevelopment pipeline, and proactively managing our balance sheet.

Thank you. And now I will hand back to Richard.

Richard Sunderland

Thanks Ryan. We'd now like to open floor up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And we now have your first question from the line of Jak Caithaml. Your line is now open.

Jakub Caithaml

It’s Jakub from Wood. I would have three questions please. First on the underlying results, the operating margin seems to be a bit weaker this quarter, down comparing to the six months result. I think Ryan mentioned that this is because of the retenanting in Russia and also the works in Pankrac and Warsaw. Can you elaborate on that a little bit and also provide some outlook as to how do you think this will look like in the upcoming quarters? So that would be first question.

Second, I wanted to ask on the investment environment. Can you please provide some comments on the landscape, the evolution of pricing, and perhaps most importantly, do you see opportunities to replace the assets sold in Poland and also eventually in Slovakia? And third finally, on the dividend. Following the portfolio rotation, it seems that the FFO is now kind of broadly equal or even a touch below the dividend, kind of the former dividend level, the company could clearly afford to maintain a payout of around 100% of FFO considering the cash position and the comfortable leverage following the disposals. I appreciate the decision is ultimately up to the Board, but I expect the management is making a recommendation. Could you walk us through your thinking in this regard and the factors you would consider when making a recommendation please?

Ryan Lee

Hey, Jakub, it’s Ryan. Good morning. If you don’t mind what we will do is I will touch on the first part of your question on the operating margin for the first nine months and then Liad is going to pick up the other part of the forward-looking view on operating margin, what the investment market looks like and the dividend policy. Okay? So as you mentioned, you're correct, the two factors which temporarily depressed operating margin were the Russia situation for us and the Arkady Pankrac. To give you a rough feel of this, the Arkady Pankrac redevelopment depressed margins by about 100 basis points and then when we were cycling Russia, the first nine months of last year versus the first nine months of this year, we had some non-recurring items in the first part of last year, which also had an impact of just around 200 basis points. So basically, the first nine months are impacted adversely by about 300 basis points due to those two factors.

Liad Barzilai

Okay, Jakub. Hey, good morning, this is Liad. I will take the second part of that question and the other question that you asked. I think you asked about forward-looking, we don't normally give a forward-looking statement but I will say that we are -- this is something we're aware of. We're putting a lot of efforts to it and we hope to see a gradual improvement of this over the coming quarters and next couple of years I would say. We're addressing this and we're aware of this operating margin.

The second question you asked about the investment market and -- can you repeat just the question for a second, if you don’t mind Jakub?

Jakub Caithaml

Sure. So I was asking broadly about current investment environment. If there have been perhaps any changes with regards to especially the pricing, the supply demand balance for quality assets that you guys would be after throughout this year? And most importantly, if you see any opportunities to replace the assets that have been sold recently and will be sold in the remainder of the year?

Ryan Lee

Okay, Liad?

Liad Barzilai

I think what you see is that the market is a little bit in a hold period. There are many transactions, there are opportunities to buy. Sellers are holding on to -- they're not moving in the price and buyers want to try and take advantage of the situation. But actually there isn't really proof to any changes, especially in the prime assets. So, on treasury cities or secondary treasury assets in cities, you will probably see some yield shift outwards and some price decreases but this is really on the weaker assets. In the prime assets, big cities, sellers are -- owners are not really selling, and assets that come to the market actually don't really come to the market, that are discussed off market, are actually at very strong prices. So, I don't think there's any proof or any indication actually that prime assets -- that pricing is moving. Yes. So, I hope that answers your second question.

Jakub Caithaml

Thanks.

Liad Barzilai

Third question you asked on the dividend, you rightly mentioned that the dividend is a matter reserved to the Board, and the decision on that will be the Board's decision. You asked what is our logic, I think, you have to appreciate Jakub that we've gone through turbulence few months with everything that has been going on, and the Board and management have discussed this yesterday. And taking into account all the changing factors, we altogether thought we would need a little bit more time to assess what it is that the company is doing. It was completely two different scenarios with and without this transaction cash reserves, deploying the cash, what are we doing, what are the properties et cetera. So, we would need a little bit more time to come back to the Board and we will come back to the Board and together present our view.

Jakub Caithaml

Understood. Thank you.

Liad Barzilai

It will be by year end. So, there is not -- it’s not an open-ended request. Yes, it will be by year-end as we stated.

At this time, sir, there are no further questions.

Richard Sunderland

So if there's no further questions, I think we will conclude today's call. Thanks to everyone again for joining in.

Thank you very much. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.