Shale Production Decline Probable Within 12-18 Months, Based On DUC Data

Perhaps the most interesting story in regards to the shale industry this year has been the steady decline in operating rigs we have seen since the beginning of this year, and the continued growth in shale oil and gas production despite it. The number of rigs operating in the US started declining at the beginning of the year and continued to do so for the past 10 months.

In December 2018, the total number of rigs operating in the US averaged 1,078 for oil and gas combined. Currently we are down to 822 rigs, which is a decline of 24%. The decline in strictly oil rigs, which is depicted in the chart above, was pretty much in line with the overall decline, meaning that oil and gas drilling are being reduced in a roughly equal proportion.

US oil and Gas production increased this year despite rig decline

In contrast with previous years, 2019 stands out as a lackluster year in terms of US oil production growth. In the first eight months of this year, production increased by only about 2.5% compared with December's monthly average, according to EIA data. Natural gas production growth did somewhat better with an almost 3% gain in production volume. I expect that there will be a more robust increase in production in the last few months of the year; however, I don't think it will by any means lead to a spectacular rate of growth for the year as a whole.

It is of course somewhat surprising arguably that there is growth in production happening at all, given the continued decline in drilling activity. This is where we need to look at drilled but uncompleted wells inventory, which suggests that for many months now, more wells were brought into production than have been drilled.

The interesting thing about this breakdown is that the shale gas DUCs have been declining for a long time, therefore it should be expected for shale gas production to start declining before oil does. After all, it should be reaching the point where DUC drawdown should no longer be possible much sooner.

As far as the oil DUC reduction, which just started happening earlier this year, it should not be misinterpreted to suggest that it will follow the same path as gas and take years to reach the point where the DUC drawdown effect will stop only many years from now. It is a reflection of the fact that far more rigs are drilling for oil, which makes it natural for DUC numbers to be much higher. But the drawdown we are seeing this year also mostly reflects a steep decline in oil DUCs, therefore oil production should start declining soon after natural gas does.

For the month of September, DUCs declined by 206, from 7,946, to 7,740 wells. In other words, 206 more wells were put into production than were drilled for the month. For the month of August, 142 more wells were put into production than were drilled. In July, 100 more wells were completed than drilled. In June, 41 more wells were completed than drilled. In May, 77 more wells were completed than drilled. In April, 43 more wells were drilled than completed. In March, only 4 more wells were drilled than completed. In February, there were 93 DUCs added to the tally, which is when the number of DUCs saw a recent peak of 8,576. The number of DUCs has declined by about 800 wells since February of this year. Even with this factor helping to prop up US oil & gas production, the best that the industry was able to do was keep production more or less almost stagnated. It does mean then that in the absence of this roughly 10% reduction in DUCs, production of oil and gas in the US would have declined.

Evidence suggests that in the absence of an increase in oil & gas prices, production is set to decline at some point in the near future

The way I see it, the DUC data confirms the fact that current drilling activity levels are insufficient to keep US oil & gas production from declining. In order to reverse the current decline in drilling activity however we would need to see a significant and sustained increase in oil & gas prices. Given the overall state of the global economy, however, I don't believe there is enough demand to make it happen in the next few years.

In the absence of higher oil & gas prices, there is no reason for drillers to reverse the current trend of declining drilling activity, which means that any increase in production we will see in coming months will have much to do with DUC levels being drawn down. Based on the drawdown in DUCs from the past few months, it seems the trend has accelerated, which does mean there will be an uptick in US oil and gas production in the next few months, perhaps going into 2020.

According to recent EIA data, as of August of this year, total US oil production reached 12.36 mb/d. The EIA is currently forecasting oil production to average 13.2 mb/d in 2020. To make that happen, between now and the end of 2020, the shale industry would have to draw down the DUC stockpile down to a level that will be minimal. We should keep in mind that DUC levels will never reach zero, unless at some point all drilling stops. My guess is that DUC levels will stop declining at some point when it reaches about 4,000-5,000 wells. At that point US oil and gas production will start to reflect drilling levels, which at current oil and gas price levels are seemingly stuck in a declining path, therefore oil and gas production will start declining as well. We could see this start to happen perhaps within about 12-18 months, assuming that DUC drawdown will continue on its accelerating path.

Prime acreage saturation is behind current decline in drilling activity

The interesting aspect of the steady decline in drilling activity we are seeing in the shale patch this year is that it is happening despite the fact that oil prices have been holding steady above $50/barrel for WTI. We should keep in mind that most shale drillers and industry analysts claim that shale can be profitable with oil prices in the $50/barrel range or even below this level, therefore current price environment should not have led to the decline in drilling we are seeing. There is the fact that shale drillers have not seen spectacular financial results within this price environment by any means, which suggests that despite the drilling consolidation into the best first tier acreage which occurred in the past half decade or so, the shale industry in fact needs slightly higher oil and gas prices in order to thrive, despite all those profitability claims.

In regards to the drilling consolidation that occurred within the shale patch with drillers mostly targeting the most profitable pockets within shale fields, the inevitable result was always going to be an acceleration of the saturation of those pockets. While those pockets may not necessarily be at the point of full saturation just yet, many companies are most likely getting close to reaching that point within some of their prime acreage pockets. For that reason we are starting to see them pulling back from their drilling activities, because it makes no sense to rush to saturate those pockets, while current oil and gas prices are not high enough for the industry to produce much profit.

What is needed to stimulate more drilling is higher oil prices, perhaps a sustained increase of $70/barrel or over. But between the global economic outlook, which suggests weak oil demand, as well as much spare capacity worldwide, it is hard to see how that could possibly happen in the next few years. If shale production declines, pushing oil prices up, it would most likely trigger an increase in Iranian oil as the price spread between official and black market will widen. Then there are the OPEC+ cuts, which might be scaled back in response to higher oil prices. It is therefore very likely that shale production will not only start declining within about a year or year and a half, but it will just keep declining thereafter, as prime acreage will continue to dwindle, making the need for even higher oil prices more acute. In other words, time is not on the side of this industry in terms of its competitiveness relative to other sources of oil and gas around the world, therefore it may always be stuck with higher production costs relative to other industry peers.

What this means for the shale industry and its investors is that there are few prospects of better days ahead. Even some of the more solid names like EOG (EOG), or Diamondback (FANG), which managed to reach new stock price highs even after the oil price collapse of 2014, are now seeing declines in stock price in the over 40% range from their 2018 highs. Things will not improve much for them going forward. For the weaker ones, like SM Energy (SM), or Chesapeake (CHK), it is not unreasonable to contemplate their survival odds in coming years. With the growth story largely gone and the profitability story looking rather ugly, there are few compelling reasons to consider investing in the sector, especially given the oil and gas price outlook for the next few years.

