CompuGroup - Q3 Results Beat Expectations; However, Stock Reaction Is Contained

CompuGroup (OTCPK:CMPVF) [ETR:COP] has released its full Q3 financial figures on November 7. The results were surprisingly strong, with both the top line and bottom line beating our expectations.

Following the results, the stock surged to €60.70 or 7.4% in intra-day trading while subsequently closing at €56.50 or +2.6%. We reckon the market was also not expecting such a strong set of results, in particular after two preceding profit warnings triggered by fading telematics sales and failed large M&A. In fact, we believe investors have been expecting (including us) another set of dull results, especially that Q3 is usually a rather slow quarter. During the conference call, the management confirmed the new guidance, however, expecting to finish the year at the lower to mid end of the guidance.

Q3 sales growth beats our expectations at +7.2% y/y; growth is supported by all segments

Contrary to our expectations, CompuGroup recorded stronger-than-expected sales growth of 7.4% or 3% organic with sales reaching €178m, which is clearly ahead of our €166m flat development. This sales beat was mainly the result of M&A activities, whose impact we have underestimated, as well as strong growth across all segments.

Overall, 9M '19 top-line growth amounted to 3.4% and roughly at the midpoint of the confirmed guidance of 0.4% to 4.6%. Based on better-than-expected results, we see full-year sales picking up by 2.5% (from +0.4% old estimate) - placing us at the midpoint of the guidance. This implies flat Q4 as CompuGroup continues to wrestle with tough comparables (Q4 '18 +19%).

Chart 1 - Strong top-line beat of 7% - driven by all segments

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup

Sales growth in the Ambulatory Information Systems segment is surprising, however, largely M&A driven

The Ambulatory Information Systems ("AIS") segment, which contributes c. 62% to the total revenue with CompuGroup, surprised us with some moderate growth of 4.8%, while we were expecting a sales decline of -3.6% y/y. However, organic growth came in at -1.5% y/y and only slightly ahead of us. The estimate beat is explained by one single factor, namely the M&A, which contributed €6.7m to the top-line growth. As the company usually doesn't disclose any financial information regarding its M&A, we couldn't make a reasonable estimate of the M&A impact.

Such weak organic top-line development is largely expected, as telematics revenue continues to phase out. The company doesn't disclose its telematics revenues; however, given that it has done 1.3k telematics connections in Q3 vs. expected 2k, we estimate c. €14m in telematics sales compared to an estimated €27m last year. This is mainly the result of declining hardware sales with future telematics revenue consisting almost entirely of maintenance or recurring revenue (i.e. better visibility going forward). In fact, CompuGroup has managed to increase its recurring revenues by 12% y/y with 72% recurring share vs. 68% last year.

CompuGroup made an extra effort and released telematics adjusted revenue growth of 11%, which is very strong for this segment. According to the management, it has seen strong development in 1) German dental business; 2) roll-out of electronic patient file ELGA in Austria (we know it is one of the players in the market, however, underestimated the impact); and 3) recovering in the US business, which was flatlining for years (c. €30m annual revenue or c. 4% of total sales).

Overall, 9M '19 sales were flat at €343.2m, moving this segment to the upper end of the guided range of -3.2% to +1.9% (confirmed).

Following stronger organic growth, we see the full-year 2019 sales drop of only -1% (vs. -4% old estimate), placing us at the roughly midpoint of the guidance. Our full-year sales estimate implies a Q4 decline of -3.9% (vs. -8% old estimate), as we see telematics revenue staying flat at roughly €14m vs. an estimated €42m in Q4 '18 (CompuGroup doesn't disclose the exact sales figure for telematics).

Chart 2 - Sales growth is largely M&A driven

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup

Solid growth in Pharmacy Information Systems boosted by core regions

The Pharmacy Information Systems ("PCS") segment, the second-largest segment which accounts for roughly 16% of total sales, was slightly ahead of our expectations. Sales came in at €27.7m, up by 6.1% or 5.4% organically vs. expected 4% - on the back of the very soft Q3 '18 development of only 0.5%.

As expected, the growth is mainly the result of increasing demand in its core markets in Italy and Germany, with telematics for pharmacies slowly rolling out. The broadband roll-out is expected in Q1 '20 with an estimated total sales of €24m.

Overall, in 9M '19 the sales picked up by 5.6% and slightly ahead of the last year (9M '18 + 5%) - above the upper-end of the upgraded growth guidance (1.8-3.5%). Our full-year sales figure of €118m implies flat growth of 0.5%, as CompuGroup is wrestling with a tough comparable basis (Q4 '18 +14.8%), which was supported by Italian tax incentives for pharmacies (discontinued end of last year).

Chart 3 - PSC strong as expected - above the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup

Hospital Information Systems continues to benefit from a strong pipeline

Hospital Information Systems ("HIS") with c. 16% revenue contribution is the most underrepresented segment in the group's portfolio.

In line with our expectations, Q3 sustained its double-digit growth trajectory climbing by 12.3% - roughly in line with our estimated 11.5% and at the lower end of the guided range of 12-14% (confirmed). As expected, hospital business continued to benefit from the growth in the German clinical business and execution of the group's largest order in Austria. We point out CompuGroup has very weak comparables from last year (sales drop by -2.3%), making it easier to beat.

In addition, the company started to roll out telematics for hospitals, with a total of 320 telematics connections sold by Q3. Adjusting for this impact, growth was at 11% implying €300k from telematics.

Overall, in 9M '19 returned strong growth of 12.2% close to our estimated 11.9% and at the lower end of the newly upgraded growth guidance. Our full-year sales growth of 12% (lower-end) translates into 11.6% growth in Q4 and implying some moderate upside to our estimate.

Chart 4 - HIS segment - double-digit growth dynamics continues

Source: Image created by the author with data from Compugroup

Health Connectivity Services segment continues to benefit from ad-hoc projects

Health Connectivity Services ("HCS"), which is the smallest in the group (c. 6% revenue share), is less sophisticated in terms of product offerings (information interface for pharma, labs, etc.). This segment surprised us with a strong, double-digit growth of 28.9% (27% organic) - way ahead of our estimated 10% and the newly upgraded guidance of 12.5-17.5%. The growth was supported by project-driven business with pharmacies as well as with the private insurance segment, which was slacking after it was firstly introduced in 2018.

9M '19 sales growth looks appealing at 15.5% - way ahead of our estimated 9.5% and at the midpoint of its confirmed guidance (i.e. 12.5-17.5%). Following such strong Q3 results, we see full-year sales at €46m or 14% compared to 11% (old estimate), implying 10.5% in Q4.

Chart 5 - Health Connectivity Services records strong double-digit growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup

Profitability hike - not expected

The biggest surprise came from much better-than-expected profitability development. Adj. EBITDA grew sharply to €39m translating into a 21.9% margin vs. our estimate of 18.2% and 60bps below last year. However, adjusting for M&A related transaction costs of c. €11.5m, which resulted in a profit warning (September 2019) and a positive one-off of €7.6m from a stock settlement of former CFO (Christian Teig departed in July 2019), EBITDA margin stood at 24.2% - in line with Q3 '18 and at the upper end of the guidance of 21.3% to 24.3%. All segments contributed to the margin improvement apart from ("HCS"), which saw its margin declining by 140bps q/q, with the largest being in ("PSC") + 420bps q/q and ("HIS") + 380bps q/q. In addition, the margin was supported by higher capitalized R&D (+70% increase y/y), as the company continues to invest in new products.

In 9M '19 adj. EBITDA margin stands at 21.1% - ahead of our estimate of 19.9% and at the lower end of the guidance (i.e. 21.3% to 24.3%). Once, again adjusting for this net negative impact of around €17m for M&A related costs and stock options as well as c. €12.3m positive IFRS impact, adj. EBITDA would amount to €130.8m or 24.2% margin - upper end of the guidance.

For 2019, we see adjusted (excl. IFRS impact only) EBITDA margin at 22.6% - midpoint of the guidance implying a significant sequential and annual improvement in Q4 to meet the midpoint of the guidance. As expected, management has confirmed the guidance; however, in the conference call it pointed towards low- to mid-point. In addition, Q3 report includes the following statement:

This November 2019 outlook does not consider revenue and costs associated with potential and currently uncompleted acquisition during 2019 fiscal year.

As mentioned in our preview article, CompuGroup is considered one of the top bidders for Agfa-Gevaert's (OTC:AFGVF) [ETR:AGE] hospital division. In fact, according to the recent Reuters' article, CompuGroup is shortlisted by Agfa (with a couple of other names) with:

Offers worth less than 800 million euros ($892 million) did not qualify for the second round.

We estimate at this valuation, the implied EV/Sales of up to 3-4x and EV/EBITDA of up to 13x - below CompuGroup's current levels of 2020 EV/Sales of 4.6x and EV/EBITDA of 16.5x.

However, assuming M&A fees of around 2-3%, this would potentially result in the additional one-off cost burden of between €15m and €23m (independent of the success of transaction). This in turn could trigger another profit warning for CompuGroup.

Chart 6 - Surprising margin pick-up driven by all core segments

Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup

Conclusion

Despite a strong set of results, the stock reaction was rather moderate (+2.6%). Following a rather bumpy start with two profit warnings and stock plummeting by c. 27%, the new CFO, Michael Rauch, who joined CompuGroup on August 1, 2019, seems to gain some positive momentum. However, we find it a bit odd that all of a sudden, the chunk of underperforming businesses, like in the US, which was flatlining for years, recorded strong growth (undisclosed), as well as business with private insurance seems to grow.

Nevertheless, as we discussed in our first article ("CompuGroup: Quality Stock To Own With Up To 37% Upside"), it is one of the very few German quality software names, with a high share of recurring revenues (c. 67% by 2022) and rising margins due to new services roll-out in the coming years.

However, we point out there is still one swing factor remains, namely the possible acquisition of Agfa's hospital division. In the long term, it will undoubtedly scale CompuGroup's market share in the European hospital market and boost the margins, and in the short-to mid-term we are looking at a tough integration and some possible restructuring, as the company has never dealt with such big acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.