Saudi Aramco kicks off long-delayed IPO

Shares of the state-owned oil giant are set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December, while the IPO prospectus will likely be released on Nov. 10. The Capital Market Authority did not list a time frame or say how much Aramco (ARMCO) would sell, but sources told Reuters the oil giant could offer 1%-2% of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much $20B-$40B. Producing one-tenth of the world's crude output, Saudi Aramco is the world's most profitable company, making $111B in net income in 2018.

McDonald's CEO sacked over consensual relationship

A surprise announcement early in the week revealed the ousting of McDonald's (MCD) CEO Steve Easterbrook for having a consensual relationship with an employee. "This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook wrote in an email. Chris Kempczinski, who previously ran McDonald's U.S. business, will replace him, though he will have big shoes to fill. MCD shares doubled during Easterbrook's tenure as he revived all-day breakfast options and a charge into online ordering and delivery.

Rationale for T-Bill buying

"With roughly $2.4T of Treasury bills outstanding and daily turnover of around $95B, the bill market has substantial capacity to support our activity, and we expect to be able to maintain the current pace of Treasury bill purchases for some time," said Lorie Logan, who is the acting leader of the Markets Desk at the New York Fed. "So far, reserve management purchase operations have proceeded smoothly," she added, noting that the Fed "is prepared to adjust the pace and other parameters of the reserve management purchases as necessary."

Signs of trade progress resurface

Optimism was seen on Wall Street throughout the week, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all netting new record highs. The world's two largest economies agreed to remove duties on each other's goods in phases, providing a road map to end the bruising trade war. President Trump also said the two sides had come to a substantial "Phase One" trade agreement on intellectual property, financial services and big agricultural purchases, though a location has not yet been set to sign the deal.

Softbank pays price for WeWork debacle

SoftBank's first quarterly loss in 14 years is putting a spotlight on founder Masayoshi Son's high-risk approach of investing in cash-burning startups, as he attempts to raise a second giant investment fund. Recording an operating loss of ¥704B ($6.46B) in the third quarter, SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's (WE) equity to $7.8B, a major write-off given the office-sharing company was valued at $47B before its attempt to go public backfired. While SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) hasn't calculated the effect of WeWork's $9.5B rescue package on its earnings, the Japanese group said it suffered an $8.9B hit at its Vision Fund.

Gloom in the IPO market

Due to concerns over rising rents, Jersey City residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of stricter regulations on short-term rentals, rebuking Airbnb (AIRB), which spent at least $4.2M on an effort to sway voters. Officials at Airbnb fear the new proposed regulations would mean an outright ban on listings in New Jersey and that it could mean an end to the company altogether as it prepares to go public. In related news, Uber (UBER) shares tumbled nearly 6% on Monday after reporting another mega $1.2B loss, while Peloton (PTON) shares fell 7.6% the next day amid profit concerns.

Xerox weighs takeover offer for HP

In a deal that would unite some old-line tech names, Xerox (XRX) is considering a bold takeover of HP (HPQ). A cash-and-stock offer would follow closely on news that Xerox was selling its stake in a 57-year-old joint venture with Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) and an announcement from CEO John Visentin that the company would get aggressive. At a market cap of about $27B, HP is more than three times Xerox's size, but the latter reportedly has an informal funding commitment from a major bank. Late in the week, CNBC reported that HP recently held detailed talks to acquire Xerox, which ended when HP requested more time for due diligence.

Kicking off 6G development

It was only last week that China launched commercial services for its superfast 5G mobile networks, but the country is not stopping there. The government has charged 37 experts at various universities and institutes to oversee the research of 6G, according to a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology. While 5G is known to have data transmission speeds at least 10x greater than 4G - rolled out in 2009 - it's too early to tell what 6G could be or what technologies it would advance.

Magical results from the Mouse House

Major profits at Disney's theme parks (+17% to $1.4B) and movie studio divisions (+79% to $1.1B) pushed earnings past Wall Street targets late Thursday, more than offsetting a decline at the company's media networks division and sending shares up 5% AH. The company said it also spent less than it had projected on its big plunge into streaming ahead of Disney+'s (DIS) launch next week. "We're making a huge statement about the future of media and entertainment and our continued ability to thrive in this new era," CEO Bob Iger told analysts on a conference call.

Shifting retail landscape

Another wave of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) store closures is on the horizon as billionaire owner Eddie Lampert struggles to return the big-box retailer to its former glory days. Following the closures, there will be just 182 Sears/Kmart stores in operation, down from 425 locations as of February, when Lampert rescued Sears from bankruptcy proceedings in a $5.2B deal. The company has posted seven straight years of losses and shuttered hundreds of outlets under Lampert's leadership as shopping trends shifted online or to rivals like Walmart (WMT).

