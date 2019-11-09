California Resources: The 10-Q Picture Is Worse

The management of California Resources (CRC) has long put the best face on a dire situation. Like many other distressed companies, this management is buying time until it finds a long-term solution to a viable future. Right now the ticking time bomb of debt maturities is becoming a real threat on the explosion of debt due front.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

The largest problem by far is the lack of improvement in debt. Much of the improvement is attributable to the mezzanine equity shown above. Many analysts would put that equity right back into debt. It was part of management's plan to convert the electric plant (which supplies electricity needed for operations) from a cost to a profit center now known as the Ares Joint Venture.

A fair chunk of the improvement is the fact that the mezzanine equity has a preferred dividend requirement. Before the joint venture was formed, that preferred dividend requirement was basically a lower cost and part of operations as electric expense. The plant generated electric at a lower cost than outside purchases. The preferred stock added financing and a joint venture profit requirement that really raised costs. All of that is now consolidated income minus preferred stock dividends and joint venture profit distributions (somewhat on top of the electric plant costs because you have the same costs as before plus the joint venture preferred stock and profit requirements). Therefore many analysts would place that preferred dividend right back into costs where it belongs and adjust income accordingly.

10-Q

In the footnotes, the 10-Q separates out the joint ventures from the parent company. Therefore investors have an idea what the unconsolidated parent company really "gets" in a quarter. That picture is far less favorable than what is presented.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

The presentation only shows the consolidated picture. That is by design because it is the best possible "face" for management to discuss with the public.

However, all the earnings are no longer completely owned by California Resources. Some of them go to the joint venture partners. A similar story is true for the reported reserves. Management reports the reserves per share, but does not break out the reserves that now belong to joint venture partners as a result of the various joint ventures. In short, shareholders have no idea of the value of the common stock anymore without doing a whole lot of work.

Even more fascinating is that most of the recent quarterly parent company profits come from the repurchase of bonds at a steep discount. Most authors that follow distressed companies (and their accounting) will tell you that ratings companies take a very dim view of bond discount gains. At some point the ratings companies will drop the financial strength of this company a lot should those purchases and the corresponding gains continue.

Generally speaking, companies that have purchased debt on the open market at a sizable discount as reported in the current quarter have a year or two to straighten out their finances. Most companies have not been around much longer than that without needing a significant equity injection one way or another (and that includes the possibility of bankruptcy). Bond gains are generally very bad news for common shareholders. It is just a question of when the bad news will present itself fully to the market.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

Notice that the combined Parent and Combined Guarantor Subsidiaries (net cash provided by operating activities) amount is $179 million for the nine months ending at the third quarter of 2019 and $212 million for the third quarter of 2018. In short, the cash generated by California Resources itself actually decreased sharply despite management trumpeting higher oil prices and better margins.

The cash flow attributed to the joint ventures (the third column) is really not available to management unless those joint ventures agree to distribute money to the parent company. In the meantime the parent company has a lot of debt to service.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

In the meantime, the debt is at the parent company level. But the cash flow is elsewhere as shown above and much of that cash flow is not available to service the debt. The only way the parent company receives any distributions from the joint venture is when the joint venture agrees to distribute cash. A consistent agreement to distribute cash appears to be a few years away.

This situation needs to turn around quickly or the parent company will be trumpeting great results all the way to more serious financial trouble. The long-term trend of the stock price may be more accurately reflecting this situation. The short term volatility recently may be a distraction from this situation.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

More to the point, management at most can claim about half of the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries income as shown above. Consolidated GAAP accounting only shows one line item on the income statement for non-controlling interests when the more realistic treatment would be a line-by-line dissection between the joint venture partners and the parent company on all the statements in addition to the consolidated reporting.

Plus the former (electric plant) expenses are now shown as Ares Joint Venture preferred stock distributions and joint venture "profits" are shown elsewhere. What were operational expenses became joint venture consolidated that shows "profits". The reality is that those profits to Ares, along with the preferred dividend requirements and associated expenses, have actually increased operating expenses. This represents another analyst adjusting process.

That preferred stock distribution is of course not even on the income statement. Therefore the profits shown above are still overstated by the growing mezzanine equity requirements. This management is making full use of proper accounting to make it as hard as possible for the average shareholder to figure out the true progress. There is far more to this than can be written in one article and is more than enough reason to avoid a company like this that reports "good" news.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

Some may remember that the mezzanine equity can be paid partially in kind and partially in cash. The effect of that agreement is shown above. Should management not be able to increase production sufficiently before the mezzanine equity requirement converts to an all-cash payment, there could be a significant "hit" to cash flow reported in the form of sharply increased preferred dividends.

The mezzanine equity also has redemption options in the future. For that reason it is really much more of a liability than preferred equity. For common shareholders, that mezzanine equity is a headache.

One thing is clear reviewing both the investment requirements of the joint ventures and the distributions shown above. Clearly, California Resources at the parent company level currently receives little if any benefit from the joint venture reported cash flow. At least for the time being, the parent company cash flow is clearly declining.

It has to be the hope of management that this situation will reverse enough in the future to enable the company to refinance the coming debt maturities. That is far from an investment grade foregone conclusion. Therefore an investment in the common stock of this company is far more risky than the consolidated figures would at first show.

The author went through a similar situation with Teekay (TK) and Teekay Offshore (TOO) in a similar series of articles before the massive bailout of Teekay Offshore by Brookfield. It turned out the lack of cash flow at the Teekay parent company level rendered Teekay completely unable to help Teekay Offshore during the financial crisis of Teekay Offshore. That inability has subsequently cost Teekay Offshore its relationship with Teekay and the parent company its total investment in Teekay Offshore including the general partnership.

California Resources appears to be heading towards a similar financial crisis. Only a sustained oil price rise to at least a Brent oil price of $80 for a couple of years would be able to stop what is about to happen. The other obvious choice would be a massive conversion of several billion from debt to equity. Another distressed company, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), achieved an equity injection of about $4 billion or so through its recent merger with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) while avoiding a major debt increase by first selling its Utica Shale properties.

California Resources has talked up its assets for a very long time since the spin-off. One has to assume that after five years of trying the current results are about the best that are possible for the foreseeable future. This market darling will continue to be a trading vehicle due to the stock price volatility. But the long-term trend down appears poised to continue for the time being.

