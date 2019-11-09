Funko: Undervalued, Trendy Toy Maker

It remains to be seen how long the Pop! doll craze can last. The company is diversifying into other products.

Funko's stock price down ~50% this year due to soft guidance, but the growth story is likely to continue.

Thesis

Funko (FNKO) is a small-cap growth story capitalizing on pop culture. The company was started 20 years ago and went public in 2017. Revenue growth has been strong, and the company is profitable.

After missing some consensus estimates this year, the stock price has gotten crushed, falling from $28 to $15. By almost every valuation metric, the company looks undervalued. Strong growth is expected to continue, and the company is working to improve margins. That said, 80% of its revenue is dependent on figurines - Funko Pops - and it remains to be seen if its dependence on Pops is a bubble that could crater the growth story.

Recent Developments

Funko's principle is that everyone is a fan of something and the evolution of pop culture is leading to increasing opportunities for fan loyalty. The company creates products that enable fans to express their affinity for their favorite "something" - whether it is a movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team. The company creates products based on 1,100 license agreements with more than 200 companies for properties that include Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, etc.

Revenue growth in Q3-19 was strong at 26%. U.S. growth was 21%, and Europe was up 37%. Gross margins were 37.5% and matched margins from a year ago. Revenue growth has been strong in recent years, but the growth has not been consistent. For example, growth in Q2 was 38%. It was up 22% in Q1. In 2018 revenue growth was 33% vs. 21% the year prior.

While revenue growth figures look choppy, what has been consistent is the company's dependence on Pop! dolls. Pop! doll revenue is consistently 80% of overall revenue. In Q3, Pop! dolls comprised 79% of revenue.

The company continues to develop new products to diversify away from its dependence on Pop! dolls. The company sells board games, backpacks, and other items, but Pop! is still central to Funko's success. Pop! dolls exist for every pop culture figure imaginable, including President Donald Trump. The dolls are cute, appeal to kids, but beg the question of how long they can retain their popularity with children.

In addition to developing alternatives to Pop! dolls, the company is also developing toys on the company's own intellectual property. Wetmore Forest is an example of this. Additionally, it was recently announced that Warner Bros. movie studio actually intends to create a Pop! doll movie.

The company also recently launched a customer loyalty program to encourage repeat purchases. Earlier this year, the company launched the Funko app, which has been downloaded 4.5 million times. The app allows users to track their Funko collection, create wish lists, and browse the Funko catalog.

Are Pop! Dolls A Fad?

With the company's continued dependence on Pop! dolls, it seems obvious to question the staying power of these figurines. Trends come and go. Cool things get replaced by new cool things. What is fun today is boring tomorrow. A recent debate about the Pop! doll fad/no fad was recently hosted on Reddit.

I have no idea how much longer Pop! dolls can carry Funko. Increased product line diversification seems to be an obvious point of concern. The company is working to develop new products, but finding a new cool thing to match your current cool thing is easier said than done. It's quite possible that Funko's fate will largely rest on Pop! dolls and it's anybody's guess as to how long their popularity will last.

Valuation

After the recent selloff, Funko looks undervalued by almost every valuation metric. It could be argued that the company's stock price was too optimistic at $28 and is overly pessimistic at $15. A strong Q4 followed by great guidance could send shares up again after recent guidance punished the stock price. But I simply don't know what to expect from the company long-term given its dependence on Pop! dolls.

Conclusion

Funko looks undervalued given its continued strong revenue growth. Those who believe in the company's continued success with its Pop! doll line have a great entry point at $15. I am skeptical about the Pop! doll risk and don't plan on investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.