Evonik Industries AG's (EVKIF) CEO Christian Kullmann on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much and good morning and as usual welcome to our quarterly earnings call. With me are Christian, our CEO and Ute, our CFO.

With that, I hand over directly to Christian for this short presentation.

Christian Kullmann

Thanks, Tim, and also a very warm welcome from my side and thanks for being with us today. Let's start right away with our short presentation. Ute and I will guide you through the first four slides of our quarterly presentation.

In quarter 3, the difficult market environment continued on the similar level as seen in quarter 2, so there was no support from the macro side. Against the backdrop our growth segments are holding up quite well. Nutrition & Care as well as Resource Efficiency have delivered sequentially more or less stable earnings.

On top of the challenging macro situation we have to deal with another burden, ongoing production constraints in Performance Materials weigh in quarter 3 as well as in quarter 4 earnings. Both situations and ongoing challenging macro situation as well as own production constraints forced us to react quickly, and so we did.

We have further accelerated and intensified our cost saving measures. That is why we can confirm our EBITDA guidance for 2019. Delivery on our promises is important for us to extend our track record that we have started to build over the last two years. More details on our cost discipline on the next chart.

Faster progress in our SG&A program and additional contingency measures will provide €40 million support in the second half. This is already visible in quarter 3 mainly in the corporate segment we have the number actually lower compared to quarter 2. Consequently, we also lowered our full-year guidance for the Corporate segment which is now expected tangibly below to prior year level.

Where that has come from? Our SG&A program is progressing well. The measures in headcount reduction are actually ahead of schedule. This resulted in €20 million hire savings already for this year. On top, we have implemented additional contingency measures since the middle of this year.

Let's go to [indiscernible] support, the Corporate and in all operating segments, and travel expenses, maintenance costs, and [indiscernible] expenses. The high internal cost awareness and strict cost discipline at all levels is another proof of the casual change at Evonik.

With this short introduction, let me hand over to Ute for the next two slides.

Ute Wolf

Thank you, Christian and welcome from me as well. Chart 5 shows a more detailed earnings spread for Q4. I am sure you have done the modeling already this morning with our IR team, so let me just give you the main messages. Our usual Q4 seasonality structurally improved after the MMA development. Additionally, this year's earnings seasonality will be mitigated by the following effects. First, Performance Materials should have resolved their production constraints in the course of Q4, then we expect our license fees in our Active Oxygens business in Q4.

In Animal Nutrition Q4 traditionally is a seasonally strong quarter. And last but not least, the mentioned cost savings are further ramping up. This will bring Q4 to a level of around €500 million and with this full year earnings to be confirmed stable with guidance level. So overall Q4 will be well supported by the just mentioned effect and our intensified cost discipline. And I want to stress that this is not a one-time effort, but rather the implementation of a new mindset as Christian just described. So you can expect more to come in 2020.

Let me also spend some words on the current trading in our segments. In Nutrition & Care we see the backend loaded earnings development in Health Care to materialize as expected. Care Solutions continue to benefit from efficiency measures and the portfolio shift to more specialty products. In Animal Nutrition the picture is rather unchanged. On the one hand strong volume growth even above average supported by the African swine fever, on the other hand are still negative but easing price effect. It was €30 million in Q3 year-on-year after €40 million in Q2.

In Resource Efficiency, the challenging environment in auto and coatings end markets continues. This is visible especially in industry-leading [ph] silica applications and in the coating businesses, but the majority of our businesses is holding up quite well like unchanged strong PA12 business in Industrial & Consumer goods and strong demand for Crosslinkers from the wind industry.

In Performance Materials, stable or even slightly improving spreads for MTBE and INA are currently not enough to compensate for year-on-year lower Butadiene products. Additionally, the production constraints are leaving traces, but with that effect easing in Q4 earnings should be on a comparable level like seen in Q3.

Finally, free cash flow on Chart 6. We do confirm not only our earnings, but also our free cash flow guidance. We guided for significantly higher free cash flow and further specify that today to a level of around €700 million. Despite the challenging market environment, we have made good structural progress this year. The pension reimbursement gives us around €100 million support and the high discipline on networking capital and CapEx result in combined more than €200 million less cash out. For CapEx we have already revised our guidance from €950 million to €900 million with our Q2 reporting and have to manage our CapEx expenditure very tightly until year-end.

Let's see how it finally turns out, but from today's point of view, we might even come out slightly below the €900 million. So we are confident to reach the €700 million for free cash flow, which is good progress and covers our dividend also in this more challenging macro environment. This is what we had promised at the beginning of the year and what we will deliver.

In 2020 tight networking tax [ph] management will continue and we will have significantly lower cash out from bonus payments. Based on that, we see further room for improvement and additional upside in cash generation and cash conversion.

That closes our brief presentation. Thank you for your attention so far and we are now happy to discuss your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good morning, three if I may. The first, you already outlined a little bit what you see in Q4 trends. Maybe you can, I at least I try that you give some indications of what you expect at least at the beginning of 2020 and how you see that year progressing?

Secondly, converge rate into 2020, you outlined the net working capital and CapEx discipline, is that the main driver or do you see also room from the operating business for improvement, so it is more of the technical issue of CapEx being strict and net working capital being strict or other factors driving this as well?

Last but not least, on the balance sheet, so looking on the increased pensions and the procedure gathered from the MMA disposal net debt to EBITDA is now including pension at 3x, therefore the beneficiary is not overly strong. However, €1.5 billion cash are sitting on the balance sheet at negative interest rates, can you please outline in this context what the room for additional salary return from the MMA proceeds might be? Thank you.

Christian Kullmann

Good morning, Andreas. I think we should share answering your questions Ute and myself and I will start. Of course, you know everybody seems to be or is still interested in what kind of beef we are bringing to the table next year. So let me start with this, you know 2019 was let me say, a year which is going by market environment which is still, let me say difficult and challenging, and we do believe, we do think, we do expect as of today that this will stay put in 2022.

It is you know, that we do not see high, let me say, a high level of certainty instead of saying that there is low visibility. So nobody would be surprised that I cannot give you a precise outlook for 2020. But maybe we could let me say go through our assumptions for the next year and then in the second step Ute will complete the picture on the group level.

And saying this, maybe let's start with yes, Nutrition & Care. Here four out of our six businesses or business lines have really delivered year-on-year showing higher earnings in this year and that is what we do believe, that is what demonstrates good and more resilient end market on the one side and on the other side that is paying off by our own efficiency programs. We compensated let's follow with Health Care we compensated in Health Care for the end of large contract and kept the earnings stable. Next year we will see that Health Care is really set for good growth again, based on proper healthy project pipeline.

Touching Care Solutions, that business line is benefiting from our efficiency measures and by the way the new business line had [indiscernible] which is really doing great here and particular in this respect and moreover the portfolio shift is here of towards more specialty products is really good paying off. So in 2020 this will continue and we do see here another candidate for good growth.

Baby Care, as you know, we have seen some recovery of volumes this year and this is supported by our restructuring measures. So we do believe that we will see in 2020 even some, let me say, upside.

Animal Nutrition, we will see in 2020 the first material earnings contributions from our joint venture with Feike Sijbesma, CEO of DSM, he will have a joint venture called Veramaris and this is quite well developing and progressing and finishing this segment with another attractive and profitable product, [indiscernible]. We cannot as of today predict on the signing price until the end of next year. But let me say it like this, the fact is the market will continue and that is what we are sure about, we will continue to grow strongly in 2020.

In respect of prices, they are on a 20-year low and if you see, if you have a look on the market environment you could see that for example some of our competitors have already canceled projects and closing sites. Talking about Evonik, that means we will continue to execute our efficiency program in Animal Nutrition and there is [ph] and I'll just say it is worth to mention, that is really paying off, good paying off.

And one thing is, let me underpin it, for Evonik has given it is crystal clear if the prices would even decline further, we are still prepared to intensify our efficiency measures and to optimize our global cost structure. And there is enough room for good improvement in this respect. Maybe that is in a nutshell and overview of our assumptions talking about next year.

Now coming to result efficiency, here I would say that we have delivered year-on-year stable earnings level in this year and in a challenging macro-economical environment especially in coatings and in automotive. And despite this, that is demonstrating the strength and the resilience of the segment.

For next year for 2020 from today's point of view, we are not seeing further changes in any of our businesses. Of course in respect of automotive and of coatings, 2020 will remain challenging. But on the other side – of the coin, the majority of the segments like for example PA12 – all those strong silica business. They will continue to benefit from our strong customer relationship and from our tailor-made solutions in those businesses. Maybe one thing to add, you should take in mind that next year and because of 2020, we would have to ramp up of our new silica plans in Antwerp and in Charleston.

Taking a look to Performance Materials yes, the current weaker environment, we would not assume a recovery of volumes and of spreads in the next year, but on the other side and there is always another side, with a negative impact from limited raw material supply and outages in this year. This segment should be in 2020, at least on a stable level. So maybe this is our view in respect of what we do expect, what we assume and what we see for the next year.

And with this I want to hand over to Ute.

Ute Wolf

Thank you, Christian. Yes, some more technical comment from my side. Pension service costs will be higher as the pension interest rate is low. So that could be another €30 million to €50 million negative effect on the other hand FX rates or strong are better so more or less, it could be than compensated by that. We will not have one-offs like ramp-up costs for ME6 or for Veramaris and other plants that we also weighed on the profitability of this year and Andreas as you were asking is there also an operational improvement. That's clearly a qualitative improvement the start up of Veramaris much better profitability also like before.

So I think there is also step by step qualitative improvement in our earnings also in next year. Then we have the license fees and Active Oxygens this year they might not reappear at the same level, but it is part of the strategy license out, the HPPO process instead of investing ourselves so that was a clear strategic decision we took some two years ago. So there also will be license income next year maybe not exactly at the level of this year, but I think in relation to the overall EBITDA level for Resource Efficiency that should be – not the biggest effect. We will also continue to execute our cost programs like we did in this year.

Our SG&A program will deliver additional €80 million in gross savings with a high retention rate plus we have the running programs in the different business lines like Animal Nutrition, Baby Care or Care Solutions but beyond that, there still remains of course some level of uncertainty and low visibility. So we have started early to prepare different scenarios for next year and defined measures which are necessary also in a more doom scenario, so that we really are prepared on the cost side.

So if the macro environment stays difficult, we have to cut cost further and we will do that and this is what we prepare since a couple of weeks already here internally. The measures are defined and ready to implement some already perhaps been started to be implemented, and they will come on top of our SG&A savings. So overall in 2020 you can expect a stabilizing effect from the contingencies and cost saving initiatives like you have seen that in this year as well.

For the free cash flow, I think that was the second question. Of course, that depends a little bit also on the precise EBITDA outlook, which we do not have today. But I can give you some structural improvement that we expect for 2020, we will have the unchanged benefit from the pension reimbursements so that’s more or less no change year-over-year. We will have substantially lower bonus payments in 2020. The positive effect can be roughly 100 million as the cash of this year was extraordinarily high.

And next year, we will not have a 100% payout ratio as of course, the year was a challenging. We will implement further networking capital discipline. So no big outflow expected for next year that helps also in the qualitative structure of the cash flow. And of course, we will have a tight CapEx regime on the other hand if macro environment is somewhat in a slower growth and scenario, then we do not need maybe so much growth CapEx that we thought some years ago.

So that overall I think supports the cash flow for next year and it is on a clear intention to improve the cash conversion ratio as well. So we were at 25% last year – this year we will be above 30% which is more or less in line with the average and for 2020 we strive for further improvement in our cash conversion rate. Both the structural things but also with the higher quality and earnings step-by-step by the things Christian and I described. The third question was on balance sheet leverage.

Yes, we have a negative interest on the cash we received for the MMA disposal. On the other side, we will have a bond repayment next year. So that is a rather short-term view. The priority for the employment of the funds is more or less unchanged. First of all reinvestment period in organic or also or [ph] our M&A projects, but also share buybacks are on the list – have been on the list all the time. But please keep in mind that we need certain preconditions to really have – a reasonable process here. But it is on the list, as it has been all the time.

Christian Kullmann

Andreas, maybe one more sentence to sum it up and it would start raining bricks next year. We would be prepared – because of our sustainable cost cutting measures and there is more to come. And maybe – a tidy story, when I have taken home in summer 2017, I've asked my management team and the representatives of co-determination on to start to create a cost cutting program and a lot of guys have asked me oh question, Christian what are you up to and is it really useful, the wage [ph] is standing high and the sun is shining nobody is asking those questions anymore.

Or in other words, the transformation program we have started in summer of 2017 there was some slight – let me say headwind because of this, now don't get me wrong, as a macro-economical situation I guess something like a booster for the cultural change and for the transformation program of Evonik and therefore there a chance, which is really helping us to accelerate even some more painful measures.

To make sure that we will see – in 2012 year, where we are able to stand to pace and to deliver once again, what we will announce to you.

Andreas Heine

All right, thank you very much, was more detail than I expected. Thanks a lot for that.

Christian Kullmann

We will tell you the chance.

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Alexandra Thrum from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Alexandra Thrum

Hi, thank you for that very detailed response. So just two clarifications on next year, do you still expect to see some synergies in 2020 from previous acquisitions. And if you could help quantify the one-offs that we've had this year, as well as the negative one-off that is. My second question was just on CapEx, obviously you've been quite disciplined and reduced your CapEx for this year. How much of that is deferring CapEx into next year and could we actually see and uplift in that scenario. And then – just final question, as it relates to your Singapore plant in methionine.

If we see chicken prices continue as they have and forecast and say double-digit chicken production growth next year. Could you actually ramp up that single plant quicker and do that without pressuring prices further?

Christian Kullmann

Thanks, for your question Alexandra, I may take the first one and then I will hand over to Ute. The first one let me give you some more color about the CapEx level in next year. First of all the CapEx level depends on which macro scenario becomes reality in the next year. And if you look to this, we have proven tight CapEx management and we've cut our CapEx budget from – in the first step from 950 million to 900 million. And now it might come out even slightly below 900 million on this year.

If we look to the next year yes, we will continue with the tight CapEx management and I do assume that if further weak environment will stay put that you can expect that our CapEx will start with an edge [ph] in 2020. So once more tight CapEx management will continue in this year and the first step with cuts, we have reduced the CapEx budget from 950 million to 900 million, it could come out even slightly below 900 in this year and for next year if this stays put you can expect that the CapEx budget will start with an eight as first number. So with this, I will hand over to Ute.

Ute Wolf

To your question on the synergies, there is still a smaller portion of synergies next year like 10 million to 20 million. No integration costs anymore of course as the integration lies largely behind us. The one-offs in 2019 are ramp-up costs for Me6 plant, Veramaris plant and partially also for our silica plant. And on the other hand, the earnings effect from the raw material constraints in our C4 businesses which appeared at the beginning of the year and also now in Q3. So that could sum up to 40 million over the whole year, just to give you a rough indication.

The Me6 ramp up, we have always said we will ramp up the plant according to market needs and market growth. So the facility is technically ready technically running – Veramaris would be very well and it [ph] is very flexible to drive utilization as we needed for production and delivery into the market. As the demand is currently very strong as you said that of course we are fully flexible and also happy to ramp up here the plant maybe somewhat quicker than originally thought.

Alexandra Thrum

Understood, thank you, very much.

Chetan Udeshi

Yes hi, thanks. I was just looking at that slide where you showed acceleration in terms of cost savings on SG&A, and I'm just trying to figure out if I look at the first three quarters of this year and see the change in SG&A, actually it’s down only 24 million. And I'm assuming there is some benefit from lower bonus accruals maybe, I don't know if IFRS 16 benefit. So I'm just trying to understand is there some offset on the selling expenses line, which is probably offsetting any of the benefit you have in terms of cost cutting, or is it more reflected in some of the other lines, maybe I don't.

I've not calculated for G&A, but maybe if you can help us just sort of bridge the gap in terms of how much you – can see on P&L that will be useful. The second question was just a clarification, because I think Ute you probably mentioned it already, but your pension provisions have risen because of the lower discount rate. Can you remind us now, what is the sort of coverage ratio because I think at the end of last year it was probably around 70% or so, whether that has deteriorated significantly or there is a small change overall from that level? Thank you.

Ute Wolf

Yes Chetan, thank you for, the questions for the pension funding ratio that fluctuates always a little couple of percentage so it also depends, of course, on the development of the assets. So I would say we are between 65 and 70 and that's the range we want to be. And then regarding the cost savings, the bonus doesn't play so much in the other segment, as the biggest portion of our employees is in the services and of course in the operating segments.

So from that point of view of the bonus has a relatively small effect here. The cost savings are not only to be seen in corporate others also internal services like IT, procurement HR, which then translate into the cost lines of the business segments. So from that point of view, you only see part of that in the corporate segment and of course our program does not only check for admin but also marketing and sales.

And if you look at the overall P&L you also see that our sales expenses have gone down. Of course there is a little bit of a volume effect in that as well, but also a clear fix cost cut effect on that. And on the other side, we have some effect of cost increase here in there that works against us, but this is how the overall SG&A savings distribute in the segments of the Group.

Chetan Udeshi

Can I just follow-up on the previous comment around the sort of ramp-up costs. Did you say 40 million was the total of ramp-up cost and the raw material?

Ute Wolf

No that was the effect from the raw material constraints and from – our C4 chemistry, which have been appearing at the beginning of the year already. You might remember in Q1 and we now also have some in Q3.

Chetan Udeshi

And what would be the ramp up cost, you might have had for the full year – for the all different projects. I think methionine was 15 million each in Q1 and Q2, but I don't know if that's the right number but anything material on top from other of the projects you might had.

Ute Wolf

Roughly 30 million I think is a fair assumption of course for Veramaris and silica, it's much lower, as these are smaller facilities –smaller sites. We save up to 10% of invest costs I think that's a good guidance for rental costs.

Chetan Udeshi

Understood, thank you.

Michael Schäfer

Yeah, thanks for taking my two questions first basically. First one is sticking to Veramaris. In your opening remarks, you said that you're at basically the progress as well. And I just whether I wonder whether you can update us on what should we expect basically on the ramp up side in the upcoming quarters. Maybe you can help us also already modeling, some of the sales you are expecting and also maybe the kind of earnings contribution you're expecting from this one heading into 2020 and 2021. This would be my first question.

And the second is coming back to Performance Materials, do you mention the 40 million burden as we should account for in 2019. So I really want to get a better understanding of what really drives this – let's say regular type of either availability issues outages, raw material constraints et cetera. Is something which is structurally from your point of view is this entirely related to suppliers. What kind of – what should we expect in the years to come are there significant CapEx needs from your point in order to tackle this one. So this would be my second question? Thank you.

Ute Wolf

Hey Michael thank you for the question. I'll start with the second question and then, Christian will elaborate on Veramaris. So for the C4s chain, we had limited raw material availability in the beginning of the year. This was due to outages at our supplier. So of course, we only have limited influence in that, there were shutdowns and also unplanned outages for unexpected turnaround at our suppliers. And in the current quarter, we've had a planned outage which then brought some more technical difficulties, so that we had also an unplanned work to do in some of our facilities that has nothing to do with CapEx levels of the last year.

It's just, if you had such a big maintenance overhaul things can always happen and then you have some individual things that happen on top. And this is what we have experienced, as we said, business is working very consistently to tackle all these technical issues so that they should be back on track in the next couple of days or weeks. So that is more or less what we have seen this year. So it's isolated incidents on suppliers level in our level, which can happen here and there, the total effect for this year is around 40 million as we said.

Christian Kullmann

Just a couple of weeks before, [indiscernible] has dropped the line and we have talked about Veramaris and we, he and me so both of us we are really – confident and are convinced that this is a great investment in the future. So 2020 for the next year, we do expect in respect of the earnings contribution an amount of low double-digit already of a low-double digit amount in respect of the earnings contribution and target for next year will be to expand the customer's base which is already on a good level.

So we are in this respect very hopeful that we could ramping up this business. We could earn sales potentials of roughly 200 million for the JV that would be split up 50/50 so this is the story the actual story, the current story about Veramaris.

Michael Schäfer

Okay, thank you.

Gunther Zechmann

Good morning, Christian, and Tim, pretty good carpet bombing on Andreas's question at the beginning. Maybe I can just follow-up with some precision bombing on a couple of follow-up questions. Firstly how will you further progress on the contingency measures that you outlined in 2020 depending on the macro environment as well. So what are the key levers for – that you have at your disposal for incremental progress over 2019 next year and combined with that, that's more in a fixed cost.

But also secondly what do you see on the variable cost going into 2020 so that's question 1A 1B. And then second question is on the license income in active oxygen, how big could that business be for Evonik in the long term please?

Christian Kullmann

Good morning Gunther, thanks a lot for your question. Let me start with the cost savings, the potential of cost savings in next year. First of all, we do expect €80 million from the SG&A program and besides this moreover, we do expect€30 million from the adjusted 2020 program plus the restructuring programs, we have initiated in the Baby Care business and in the Care Solutions business. So this amount of in total €100 million, we do see as given because all the activities in respect of cost cutting, restructuring reshuffling bettering the efficiency of the company.

Our spelled letter-by-letter to the word being sustainable and this is what you could definitely rely on, because we have shown that what we have announced since 2017, in this respect, we have strongly and definitely delivered. So this is about the SG&A program and about the cost cutting programs in those business lines I've mentioned. Moreover, we do have implemented a toolbox which we have developed through the SG&A program that is what we could make use of for more activities in this respect.

But I cannot give you for today the exact level of this additional amount because we have to see how strong the macro environment headwinds were below in next year, but one thing is – that is what you can take really for granted that we are prepared to activate those additional cost cutting positions.

Ute Wolf

Okay, on the variable cost It is more or less raw material. We expect overall raw material markets to be longer in 2020 so leading to rather stable raw material prices. Course [ph] factors like political tensions or strict environmental regulations can always have pressure on some selected raw materials, but of course this is something we are used to monitor closely and tackle when it pops up. If you look at the petrochemical market, they are also expected to be longer in 2020 as demand remains relatively weak.

In the US there is good investment levels and additional crackers. In Asia, this will lead to more material availability. So for the major synthetic organic products like acetone, ethylene oxide or propylene oxide we expect longer market – and good material availability and rather stable prices here. For oleochemicals the supply situation is also expected to be good and to continue on high inventory levels. However, higher demand for biodiesel food and feed application can, here and there might not be fully matched by increasing productivity.

Therefore, a slight increase in prices is expected in general although it's on historically relatively low levels. In the in-organics markets we also see a generally more friendly environment where lower prices for commodities and flat prices for specialties are expected demand and industrial applications, weaken and inventories are high while consumer market and non-cyclical business are still stable. So that is more or less the picture we see there your question towards the licenses.

I think the level of 20 million to 30 million is a good proxy, but again, it's really not the main driver of the overall resource efficiency segment. What comes on top is of course catalyst sales then as follow-up, which has been an ongoing effect in our catalysts business line.

Gunther Zechmann

Thanks and just on the last question that was – I think what you gave the €20 million to €30 million I understand was it run rate of licenses, sort of one, maybe two licenses per year. I'm just wondering how big that business can be overall to you longer term?

Ute Wolf

That license might not appear every single year. So we changed our strategy here, some years ago that we do not invest ourselves but rather go down the route of licensing. That's also of course the CapEx consideration – was a CapEx consideration at the time. Again yearly license fees can be around 20 and sometimes might be somewhat higher that fluctuates from year to year, but if you really take that fluctuation in comparison to the overall EBITDA of resource efficiency. I think that should not be the biggest point of concern. And again for the catalyst business of course, that has been an ongoing business to deliver the catalysts into the facilities of our customers.

Gunther Zechmann

Thank you.

Georgina Iwamoto

Hi, good morning Ute good morning, Christian. Thanks for taking my questions. And I've got three. The first one is just. I noticed that you didn't pay any cash taxes this quarter versus a cash of 100 million last year. I was just wondering if you could elaborate on why that was and what you expect for 4Q in next year and then a question, just a follow-up on the active oxygen licenses. Can you just remind us what the kind of structure of those licenses is one-off payment and how long is that kind of lifespan.

Is it something that we would expect customers to renew at some stage. And then my final question is a bit longer-term looking. We've been through, so far, a difficult 2019 another year of kind of lower profitability and weaker volumes. And I was just wondering if you could think sort of two to three years ahead. How do you think of Evonik going to kind of work towards reaching its Group margin targets and ambitions to grow volumes above GDP? Thanks.

Ute Wolf

Hey, Georgina. I'll start with the cash taxes. Of course when earnings are little bit lower than cash prepayments – tax prepayments and this is what you see in the cash taxes as well – is lower from that point of view in that given quarter. I think for the full year of course cash taxes are there – is then lower than last year. Overall, we see some cash taxes for the full year like 250 million around that level give or take and of course some fluctuations here. For next year I think it could be on a similar level depending on how, of course, the earnings then grow.

On the active options licenses, it's mainly an upfront payment and then there are some smaller payments later, but again really it does not really drive the overall resource efficiency earnings too much. So that's why I think we've given you some indications here. And I think that should be it in discussion of the licenses.

Christian Kullmann

Good morning, Georgina. You have asked what do we see for the long-term future – in the long-term future to make you want to get a better company. First of all, we will focus on our four growth engines. As you know Animal Nutrition has been Care of Smart Materials and Specialty Additives, these are the business – this will exclusively invest in respect of organic growth and in respect of decent and disciplined M&A. Second and that is of high relevant for the whole company that we're focused on very disciplined cost cutting activities, which we will further implement and go on with this in a very sustainable way.

So those are the core pillars, let me convey it like this, these are the core pillars to make Evonik a better company and this is what we are totally convinced, will be paid off over the next year.

Georgina Iwamoto

Okay. And then I guess just as a bit of a follow-up then. If you could kind of look at the portfolio management from a kind of disposal candidate potential and if you could just remind us in which parts of the portfolio, you would be less committed to in the long term, which are non-core and if there are any areas of the business where volumes have been disappointing and might not contribute to the strategy that you see in the long run? Thanks.

Christian Kullmann

First of all, it's a brilliant question and I could get to that everybody is very keen on getting some more information out of it. But given this that everything outside our growth engines, is what we have to look to in this respect. But I do really think that you would agree with me and everybody who is on the line would agree with me that it is not very – would be from my point of view not very prudent to comment on this in detail now. Please forgive me.

Georgina Iwamoto

Okay, thanks very much.

Thomas Swoboda

Yes, hello, everybody. I just have one small question left and it is regarding the raw material supply in Performance Materials. Can you expect any kind of reimbursement for the loss earnings in 2019 from your supplier any kind of insurance or whatever you can expect in 2020? Thank you.

Ute Wolf

Thomas, its Ute, there are very clear rules when there is a fourth measure [ph] or not. So we have no reimbursement here so that stays – or goes out of our pocket.

Thomas Swoboda

Yeah, perfectly clear, thank you.

Mubasher Chaudhry

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. And I was just wondering if you can please provide some color on how the corporate costs are likely to develop going into next year. Should we be thinking of the levels that we are in 2019 as a new base going forward. And the second question is around how you're thinking about M&A, given the situation with PeroxyChem. Are you on hold until things are resolved from that side – from a further bolt-ons and additional M&A and if not, how is that pipeline looking? Thank you.

Ute Wolf

Okay, Thomas. Thank you very much for the question corporate costs, I think we've reached a good level. So that should be then also the ambition going forward of course, over time, with some more improvement potential. And on the question of M&A for PeroxyChem of course –court case has started some weeks ago, so it will take a couple of weeks or months until we see the decision there. We expect the decision on early 2020, so from that point of view, we have to see how that is in the end decided.

We are monitoring also smaller M&A possibilities and opportunities all the time. I think, Christian also laid out in his speech that we are very disciplined on M&A. We focus on our growth engines and if we have suitable opportunities there with you and they're do an acquisition, so far that have been smaller acquisitions. And I think that perfectly describes our approach.

Mubasher Chaudhry

Thank you.

Tim Lange

Thank you and I am handing everything over to Chris for the final word of the day.

Christian Kullmann

Ladies and gentlemen, due to allow me final reference to our Capital Markets Day, which will take place on the 1st of April in London next year. No, there is no April Fools the Evonik management Board with Ute, Harold, Thomas and me will come over to London. And we will look back on what we have already achieved over the last two years and maybe more important for you look ahead on what still lies ahead of us.

Please already pencil the date into diary further information on the event will follow in due course. That closes today's call and we thankful for your attention. Wish you a good day and goodbye.

