Q3 In Midstream: Earnings Up, Stock Prices Drown

Picture yourself on vacation. You’ve gone backpacking with your buddies in Alaska – a beautiful place but also deep in grizzly bear country. It’s 2 AM, cold and freezing. Suddenly, you hear a rustling outside of your tent followed by some guttural grunting. There is no question in your mind that there is a big ol’ grizzly out there intent on raiding your store of hot dogs and hamburgers. Heck, he might even want dessert and make a pit stop inside your crudely erected tent! You nudge your buddies awake and reach for the bear mace, but they wave away your concerns: “No worries bro, just the wind”.

Replace “buddies” above with “midstream executives” in the example above and you have exactly how many investors are feeling. All around, there are concerns over the future of energy: commodity pricing has been in the tank, upstream producers are talking about renegotiating pipeline contracts to save on costs, volumes are lower across many systems, and access to capital is tougher than it ever has been. Sizeable players are on the verge of bankruptcy or have filed (e.g., Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Sanchez Energy (OTCPK:SNEC), Legacy Reserves (LGCY), Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS)). The environment heading into 2020 is not wonderful, some might even say “bearish” (hah, get it). Despite that, Q3 earnings have shown that most management teams are sticking to the same playbook they always have had: highlighting future growth opportunities, talking about record throughput volumes, and beating the drum on distributable cash flow and the big yields present. That is not what investors, at least on the net, want to hear. The big money wants to hear about the “bear mace”: acknowledgement of a weaker outlook, comparative analysis on why one firm’s assets are better than average, lower capital spending plans, strategic action such as asset sales, and accelerated deleveraging.

Capital Spending, Distributable Cash Versus Free Cash

Getting a management team to acknowledge market challenges publicly is like pulling teeth. Likewise, strategic actions usually stay under wraps unless a firm is under significant pressure to do so (e.g., Summit Midstream (SMLP)). So, when reading the tea leaves on trends, I think capital expenditure planning is a great tell-all. Lower spending can imply several things: a lack of opportunity (pipeline overbuild), a lack of demand for tie-in projects (falling system volumes), or pressure from stakeholders to allocate funds internally (balance sheet repair).

This all comes down to a discussion on proper capital allocation. While retail investors laud metrics like distributable cash flow and/or distributable cash flow yields that are sky high in this space – and they do have a point – midstream entities continue to struggle with striking a balance on how to allocate this money. While the industry will generate tens of billions of dollars in free cash flow next year, the intention is also to spend tens of billions of dollars on new growth projects and return tens of billions of dollars to shareholders. Once all of Q3 results are in place and we at least have some better hints at 2020 capital policies, I think it will be an interesting exercise on my end to put this all into context for readers: how much cash will midstream as a whole generate in 2020 but, perhaps more importantly, how far will they overrun that figure with the credit card? No question they will assuredly do so which means only one thing: running to creditors to borrow.

Some midstream companies do get it, though. It is still very early on, but there are some highlights when it comes to budgeting. Note that we will get more firm guidance in Q4 – the vast majority only provide 2020 guidance as part of Q4 releases – but most executives are at least capitulating to questions on their process given the constant hounding by Wall Street analysts.

EnLink Midstream, Targa Resources

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) sunk after reporting Q3 results, largely because it managed to be one of the few firms to actually meaningfully miss Wall Street expectations and its own guidance. With the risk of going on a tangent, this is of much concern as margins compressed despite higher volumes. This is a big deal given volumes will eventually decline; the precipitous drop in Oklahoma rig activity almost guarantees that. The biggest note from this call is that 2020 preliminary capital guidance came in at $300mm, a full $300mm below 2019 spend. That’s a 50% cut to the budget. Assuming management makes the (in my opinion) right call to cut the distribution given likely thin coverage and limited ability to self fund, the 2020 budget process at EnLink does show some rationality when it comes to spending.

Not to be outdone, Targa Resources (TRGP) also cut 2020 capital spending expectations by 50%. While perhaps a bit disingenuous given 2019 was a heavy spend year, Targa Resources will nonetheless perhaps have the highest delta between 2019 and 2020 of any firm. Preliminary 2020 capital expenditure expectations of $1,250mm is about half of what it will spend this year; that is more than a billion dollar cut. It has been prudent on where it is putting that money to work (Permian) but is also willing to cut assets in that red hot basin if the market is willing (evaluating a sale of crude gathering assets there). I'm a big fan of their approach.

Energy Transfer

Not a name many would expect to see mentioned, but Energy Transfer (ET) guided to $4,000mm in 2020 capital spending, a figure that is basically flat year over year given 2019 guidance. However, the key point here is that 2019 growth spend was reduced to $4,000mm from $4,700mm at the mid-point, largely because several key projects have been delayed into 2020 for completion. That means that “normalized” spend was in the middle of the firm’s long-term target of $3,000-$4,000mm, a range that skeptics do not believe “wildcatter Kelcy Warren” will ever adhere to as he throws money at deals throughout the entire country. Approved backlog (importantly absent the proposed Gulf Coast export plant) is now only at $1,500mm beyond 2020. This bit of rationalism is a sign that a little bit of restraint might be on the way. With the potential sale of Rover is still floating out there in the rumor mill and leverage targets attainable, could we finally see a return to improved shareholder returns?

Plains All American

While Plains All American (PAA) did provide a little bit of a sour guide for 2020 when it came to EBITDA, the growth capital expenditure budget of $1,350mm was well below sell-side expectations. Analysts had been modeling around $1,600mm in spend – an elevated figure from 2019 – so this is a welcome move towards flat and/or slight decline. As part of prepared remarks for the conference call, Willie Chiang stated that: “Our preliminary 2020 growth capital guidance is $1.35 billion, and we expect meaningful reduction of our capital investment in 2021 and beyond, as we complete our current capital program.” Focus throughout that discussion was on discipline, deleveraging, and being able to respond to shifts in market, particularly when it comes to potential tightening of capital. Contrast the key initiatives at Plains All American, featured predominantly on the first slide of the presentation, versus what you have seen elsewhere:

*Source: Plains All American, Q3 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 3

That is exactly what stakeholders want to hear: higher returns on equity, lower nominal capital spend on higher quality assets, and more retained cash flow to work down leverage and compensate the common equity. It was a great presentation that shows that the executives at Plains are listening. While the unit price has had a rough and tumble period since July, largely due to concerns that the Supply and Logistics (“S&L”) business will see its earnings fall off a cliff next year as differentials collapse, my personal takeaway is that management is responding to what the market wants in a way that it wants.

Other executives should take note of this as they come into Q4. With the big names still coming when it comes to issuing firm 2020 guidance beyond what they have already mentioned (Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream (MMP), MPLX (MPLX), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enbridge (ENB), Williams (WMB)), setting the right outlook will be very important for the group that will, on the net, make up the vast majority of 2020 public midstream infrastructure spend.

Takeaways

There is a lot of investor capital waiting on the sidelines, likely skeptical of how and where to invest in midstream. Selling was near universal over the past several years with very few standout performers. As that capital trickles back in, I do not believe this will be a case of a “rising tide lifting all boats”. This will be a stock picker’s market, and to understand where to allocate capital, investors should not only consider deep value. For many, especially institutional investors, which firm is trading at the deepest discount to peers or the highest yield has only limited relevance to what they buy. While the tone of many management teams continues to be upbeat and their firms beyond reproach, I do not think the so-called smart money is going to be convinced to buy based on a sunshine and roses viewpoint. Instead, capital will flow to firms that outline the risks and set themselves up for success across a wide range of scenarios – even if doomsday might never come. Because of this, over the coming years, I think midstreams with durability will continue to shine. While that has taken the form of a small cap versus large cap performance gap that is now incredibly wide, that need not be the case going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.