Quietly, Bond Yields Are Surging And TLT Is Declining

Rising sovereign bond yields have important implications for the investment landscape that are not being fully appreciated, or priced in, at the current juncture.

Since then, sovereign yields have surged; however, this has happened recently, and quietly.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy...- Stanley Druckenmiller

When I last wrote publicly about the bond market in a piece that was titled, "TLT: Bond Bulls Being Led To The Slaughter", on August 22nd, 2019, fear was percolating, and the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) was near its peak, trading above $144, actually closing at $144.56 on August 21st, 2019.

Since that time, sovereign interest rates have ratcheted higher (bond prices lower) in a slow, uneven move, with some volatile individual days, as fear has partially dissipated. The key word here is "partially".

Additionally, the underlying pro-inflationary backdrop, which I have previously articulated in the aforementioned article above, where median-CPI, wage growth, and wage growth expectations all sit near their high readings of the past decade, has come back into the view of investors, who previously could only focus largely on disinflationary scenarios.

The end result is that over the course of the roughly past two-and-a-half months, TLT has declined from $144.56 to $135.46, as I am writing this piece, a loss of roughly 6.3%.

The bigger move has come in the German bond market, which has been leading its larger U.S. peer, where German 10-Year Treasury Yields have rallied from a low of -0.72% (yes, you read that right) to a low of -0.25%, including a 27.1% increase yesterday, Thursday, November 7th, 2019.

In summary, in an investment landscape where almost all investors are positioned for lower interest rates as far as the eye can see, sovereign interest rates, the anchor in the interest rate chain, have turned markedly higher, and this has important investment ramifications.

Investment Thesis

After a nearly 40-year bull market, sovereign bond prices are poised for a generational bear market, meaning higher bond yields, which will reverse many of the market behaviors, specifically chasing yield, that have been imprinted into investors' minds over the past decade.

Looking Back At TLT On August 22nd

When I published the article, "TLT: Bond Bulls Being Led To The Slaughter", on August 22nd, 2019, I received a lot of positive feedback, particularly from institutional investors, many of which indicated that the article resonated, yet the timing was uncertain.

From that article, here is a price chart of TLT.

On, Friday, November 8th, 2019, here is the same price chart, updated as of the morning, when I was penning this piece.

With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that late August of 2019 and early September of 2019 time frames marked the current peak in disinflationary/deflationary fear and the current peak in bond prices.

This prevailing fear has partially subsided, as economic data has generally come in better than expectations, and global central banks have continued down their path of easing monetary policy, notably through a return to quantitative easing, which has historically been bearish for bond prices.

Bond Price Move More Pronounced In Germany

The German bond market has been leading the U.S. bond market, and adding to the narrative, the moves in the German bond market have been more pronounced that the U.S. bond market.

For a picture of this, consider what German 10-Year Treasury Yields looked like on August 21st, 2019, where the graph below is taken from my above referenced article.

Now, look at what has happened subsequently with German 10-Year Treasury Yields, as shown in the update graph below.

Looking at the above graphic, German 10-Year Treasury Yields ultimately bottomed in the middle of August, plumbed the lows for a while, and have surged higher.

Does "surge" sound like too strong of a description?

Given the absolute level of nominal interest rates, it is indeed too strong of a description, however, on a percentage basis, the move higher has been eye opening, including a 27.1% gain on Thursday, November 7th, 2019.

Personally, I have professional colleagues in the investment business that are having record years managing bond portfolios, particularly those exposed to European debt.

Recent price action is a wake-up call, which could be followed by further moves to alter positions, particularly if an inflection point is indeed at hand.

Closing Thoughts - A Historic Capital Rotation Is Imminent

The fear in the markets then manifested itself in a panic into bonds during the summer of 2019 has partially dissipated, with longer-duration sovereign bonds, including the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF, showing short-term losses.

Building on the narrative, the size of the price declines in German 10-Year Treasury Bonds, and the corresponding rise in yields, indicates that there is more room to run in this burgeoning bond sell-off.

Bigger picture, bond bulls have had a field day for a majority of 2019, with TLT gains outpacing the gains of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for a good chunk of the year.

However, with the recent pullback in bond prices, the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF is now up 13.8% year-to-date, while SPY has gained 25.1% year-to-date, so a clear performance gap is emerging in favor of stocks over bonds.

Adding to the narrative, the outperformance of interest rate sectors has waned, with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) now up 25.6% YTD, down from its recent YTD gains north of 30%, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) now up 24.6% YTD, with IYR essentially running in place since the August 21st performance figures, while SPY has increased from an 18% gain YTD to an over 25% gain YTD, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which is now up 19.2%, after being up 19.1% through the Wednesday, August 21, closing price (so it essentially has run in place too, relatively underperforming).

I have said this before; however, it is worth repeating here. Specifically, throughout my study of market history, and through my actual experience, the financial markets have a habit of fooling as many investors as possible, and the curve ball this time could be an inflationary melt-up, led by economically sensitive equities and an unwind of the yield propelled safety trade, as sentiment shifts from overly defensive to more optimistic, all happening ahead of the long awaited downturn, which everybody is positioned for now, yet few will be positioned for when a significant downturn actually happens.

This hypothesized scenario appears to be playing out in real time, as we have seen with the relative performance of the stock market, where I have written about too much pessimism, and the bond market, which has swooned recently, as fear has abated.

If this scenario continues to unfold, it is my belief that the market leaders of the past three years, and the past decade, are going to massively underperform. This includes large-cap growth stocks, specifically the vaunted FAANGs, including Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), which are really the longest duration assets in a world starved for growth, dividend growth stocks, including the hyper-valued defensive stalwarts like Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), over-priced favorites like Hershey Foods (HSY), and interest rate sensitive defensive investments, including the aforementioned REITs, and utilities.

Ironically, the biggest underperformer could be the most defensive asset class, specifically sovereign bonds, which are arguably the most overpriced asset class if a historic capital rotation unfolds. Ultimately, this potential historic capital rotation has the kinetic energy to make 2016's reversal look tame in comparison, and more importantly, this capital rotation is poised to surprise most investors, as almost all market participants have been sucked into what has worked, not what will work, which is what markets do.

In closing, embracing shunned economically-sensitive assets, when almost all market participants are buying quality, front running the passive and ETF flows, and preparing for a downturn, is perhaps the perfect storm of a contrarian opportunity.

The economically sensitive equities that have the potential to rise from the ashes like a Phoenix, include energy equities, which are historically out of favor, and which I have written about extensively over the past several months, with a public article on Exxon Mobil (XOM), an article providing a historical comparison of the natural gas industry in the United States, and another public article on Antero Resources (AR), with all of these articles providing perspective on the historic opportunity from my vantage point.

