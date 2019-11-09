Good Times For Main Street; Bad Times For Wall Street

With earnings growth for 2019 in question and the outlook for 2020 in steady decline, there is one surprising sector whose consensus estimate is on the rise, but you shouldn't buy it just yet.

When it's good on Main Street, times are tough on Wall Street, or say the adage goes. Times are pretty good on Main Street.

Good Times, Bad Times...

One of the first adages I learned as a trader is that "when times are good on Main Street, they are bad on Wall Street, and vice versa". Well, my friends, based on the labor market and earnings data, it sure likes the old adage is true. Labor market conditions point to healthy times on Main Street, while the earnings growth outlook says the opposite for Wall Street.

Not to say that next year's growth outlook is all that bad, it's not, just that conditions are not conducive for market-inspiring results.

The consensus estimate for next year's S&P 500 EPS growth is low-double digits and accelerations from 2019's tepid performance. The problem is the consensus estimates for 2020 EPS growth have been steadily falling and likely to continue falling unless something changes.

The way it stands now, 2019 is very likely to see its EPS growth rate turn negative. A far cry different than the 11% or so the market was expecting before the trade war escalation and FOMC economy-stalling rate hikes of late-2018.

So, Just How Good Are Things On Main Street?

Hiring Intentions Hit New All-Time High

Despite the uncertainty of the U.S.-Sino trade war and signs of slowing global economic activity, hiring in the U.S. is pretty good. The ADP and NFP reports for October showed some weakness in headline hiring, but there were mitigating factors. For one, the GM strike shaved 50,000 employees off the auto industry rolls, and for another, the Census shaved another 30,000 off of government employment.

When you add in the revisions to August and September job gains in October grow to over 220,000. The year-to-date average of job gains is still trending near 170,000, which shows moderate strength for the year. If you are thinking "this strength can't last", think again. The Challenger, Gray, & Christmas report on planned layoffs and hires shows hiring intent has hit a new all-time high.

The October hiring announcements topped 190,000 this year. That puts seasonal hiring on track to outpace 2018 by 18% and puts 2019 firmly on track to set a new all-time high. The 2019 YTD is already far ahead of prior years and has, in fact, surpassed the record high set in 2017.

Labor Turnover No Reason To Worry

The Challenger report also shows a marked increase in layoff intentions for 2019. The October figure is 21% above the previous month and brings the YTD total to +16.6%. There is a notable increase in layoffs due to tariffs, but those are overwhelmingly (about 40%) in the iron/steel industries. Other industries seeing massive layoffs include those facing disruption (tech, retail), declining demand (iron/steel), and uncertainty over government regulation.

The rise in layoffs would be a worry if not for high levels of job creation and demand for employees. Both the initial and continuing claims figures are trending at long-term, historic low levels and are indicative of that demand. The data shows that when people get laid off, they find a job within a week or two.

The Quits Rate, part of the JOLTs report, confirms turnover in the market is nothing to be worried about. The Quits rate measures voluntary job-leavers and is a gauge of employee confidence. When employees are confident of getting newer, better, higher-paying work, they quit their old jobs with more frequency. The quits rate in October was 2.3% and at/near the all-time high, where it has been trending for many years.

The Labor Market Is Tight

Hiring, demand, and turnover all point to tight labor markets and that is showing up in the unemployment and participation data. The unemployment rate ticked up over the last month, but that is due to an influx of new workers. Regardless, at 3.6%, unemployment is near the historic low and well within trend. There is no sign of fundamental change within the labor market here.

Data points that don't get talked about much, the Labor Force Participation Rate and Labor Force To Population Ratio both edged higher in the last month. The BLS calls the data "little changed," but both are up 0.4% YOY showing an increase in the number the size of the workforce and the percentage of workers employed. The LPR, by the way, hit a multi-year high of 63.3% last month.

My favorite data points for putting labor market tightness into perspective are the number of Available Workers and the number of Available Jobs. The NFP report says the number of available workers held steady at roughly 5.9 million last month, the number of available jobs edged down to 7.02 million. Even with the -0.2 million decline in the number of available jobs over the last month, there is still a 16% deficit in the number of people available to fill them.

Wages And Spending Are Rising

Wages and spending are rising. October NFP data shows wages grew 0.2% for the month and are up 3.0% from last year. The NFP average hourly earnings figure has been trending at or above 3.0% for over a year. The pace of growth has backed off of its high, but remains robust and well above the Fed's 2.0% target rate.

The Personal Income And Spending figures confirm steady wage and spending increases. Wages are growing at an average 0.34% clip over the past five months while spending trails with an average 0.3% monthly gain.

The Q3 Productivity and Labor Cost figures confirm both the growth of earnings and the negative correlation between Main Street and Wall Street. While Main Street's wages are rising, so too are costs to employers. Labor costs rose 3.6% in the third quarter, primarily due to rising wages (+3.3%) and other compensations.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is on track to be a market leader in 2020. It won't have the most robust earnings growth of any sector in the S&P, but it will be a top-three performer (if it lives up to expectations). What makes it more attractive is that while the outlook for 2020 has been in decline, the consensus for this sector has been rising. In fact, in the last three months, the Consumer Discretionary Sector is the only sector to see an increase in consensus.

Does this mean you should be buying the Consumer Discretionary Sector right now? Not necessarily. The Consumer Discretionary Sector has a rough fourth quarter ahead of it when it comes to earnings growth. The sector is expected to post double-digit negative growth in the range of -10% and will only be surpassed by the energy sector. While next year's growth outlook is robust, it's relative to this year's less-than-spectacular performance.

The chart of the Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR (XLY) is not inspiring. Although the sector has been performing well enough this year, it hit its peak over the summer and has not participated in the recent rally. Price action is listless and the indicators suggest range-bound trading at best. I don't see a major sell-off brewing on this chart, but there is a chance price action could fall to $118 or lower over the coming weeks.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that labor market conditions are still robust, demand is still high, wages are still rising, and hiring intents show no signs these trends will end. While Wall Street is struggling with earnings growth, Main Street is healthier than it's been in decades. Consumer Discretionary stocks look like a win for 2020, but I don't think now is quite the right time to start getting bullish on the sector.

