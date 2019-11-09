InnerWorkings, Inc (INWK) CEO Rich Stoddart on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bridget Freas – Investor Relations

Rich Stoddart – Chief Executive Officer

Don Pearson – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kelsey – Craig-Hallum

Chris McGinnis – Sidoti & Company

Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the InnerWorkings quarterly earnings call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bridget Freas. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Bridget Freas

Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Rich Stoddart, our Chief Executive Officer; and Don Pearson, our Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release with additional information earlier today, which is available on our website, www.inwk.com. Please note, this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. This call will discuss, among other financial performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Please refer to the company’s earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. This call is intended for investors and analysts and may not be reproduced in the media in whole or in part without our prior consent.

I’ll now turn it over to Rich.

Rich Stoddart

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Our third quarter results continued to reflect consistent progress on our top three priorities for 2019: lowering our cost, operational excellence and profitable growth. We’ve realized further benefits from our cost reduction plans while continuing to provide excellent service to our clients. Our adjusted EBITDA expectations for the full year are on track, and we’re continuing to win additional work with new and existing clients.

At $142 million of revenue at full run rate, we’ve set a new annual record for new business signings with nearly two months still left in the year. All of these wins represent high-quality revenue, which is a direct result of the new deal review process we put in place this year.

I’d like to first share some color with you on the early days of onboarding the two largest new wins awarded earlier in the year. Last quarter, we told you about a new five-year agreement with a global sportswear company we’ve long served in the retail environment. Key implementation deliverables for this new engagement are on schedule. We’ve taken on 72 projects across 10 channels in the last 45 days.

We’ve introduced five new programs to this client, including digital activations and influencer marketing, and we’re in the process of wire framing two new technology modules for integrated project management, which will provide transformative efficiency to the client’s visual merchandising platform. While revenue from this implementation has only just started, we are far into the onboarding for the other large new client, which is one of the largest producers of consumer discretionary products.

In June, we went live on a point-of-sale technology and warehousing solution that has received exceptional early feedback from the client. The success of this implementation is further testament to our competitive advantage in transitioning and launching large and complex engagements. We’re increasingly seeing prospective clients focus on this area as they select their partners. Based on the pace of ramp, we expect both of these clients to be among our 10 largest in 2020.

One other thing I want to share on these two new contracts is the important role our VALO technology played in these clients' decision to award their business to InnerWorkings. VALO has long been a driver and enabler of our business, and year-to-date, 90% of our new business wins are supported in some way by its advancements. However, these two large new wins led to the creation of a new application to the VALO portfolio called Workflow. Many of you may have heard about our most commonly used application such as procure, purchasing manager or commerce.

This latest innovation was developed to meet our clients' needs to work in close collaboration on their critical brand strategies throughout the execution processes. With VALO Workflow, our clients can better track key milestones and collaborate with our production teams on new individual jobs and items across all the many programs in flight for their numerous brands. Simply put, this new tool enables our clients to execute their marketing strategy with us instead of through us.

This makes us more operationally efficient and has been a game-changer on recent deals, further setting us apart from the competition. Now back to the new business wins. Since our last call with you in August, we signed a few more contracts, including a new client engagement with a global law firm. We also signed a small deal to be the technology provider for a new e-commerce platform for one of the largest quick-service restaurants in the world. And we’re already in discussions for a larger scope of work to manage their marketing collateral.

As you know, the timing of deals is highly variable in our business. However, there are a few sizable pursuits in our near-term pipeline. These include the packaging, retail displays and shop-in-shop solution for a luxury watchmaker; a print and point-of-sale pursuit in Europe and Asia Pacific for one of the largest global food companies; and a branded merchandise and point-of-sale solution for a global soft drink company.

While this last pursuit may take a bit longer than the other two, given an even larger size and scope, we are confident in our strategic position for this prospect due to our recently bolstered logistics capabilities through our acquisition of Madden Communications a few months ago.

The integration of the Madden team with InnerWorkings and the onboarding of our new client relationships through this transaction have gone extremely well. We’re seeing early signs of revenue and cost synergies as this integration progresses and confirmation that Madden’s talent and capabilities, particularly in logistics and fulfillment, coupled with our marketing execution expertise, offers a more comprehensive solution to our clients.

To wrap up, all of us at InnerWorkings are excited by what we’ve achieved in the last year and the improvements we’ve seen. That said, we still have a lot of work ahead, and I look forward to telling you more about our progress in the new year.

I’ll now turn it over to Don.

Don Pearson

Thanks, Rich. Hello, everybody. Our third quarter gross revenue was $287 million, an increase of 6% over the third quarter of 2018. Excluding currency impact, gross revenue increased 7%. Our gross profit or net revenue was $68 million in the third quarter, an increase of 6% compared to the same period of last year and 7% excluding currency impact.

Our gross margin was 23.8% in the third quarter, and we expect a similar gross margin in the fourth quarter as we continue to benefit from a more favorable revenue mix, supply chain initiatives and a focus on optimizing client profitability. Our adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million in the third quarter and $31.8 million year-to-date. This compares to $27.8 million for the first nine months of 2018. We expect to realize additional benefits from our cost reductions and an improved mix of revenue in the fourth quarter.

We have almost fully implemented our account staffing model to reduce costs and drive efficiencies in the way we operate. As a reminder, we actioned $16 million in cost reductions from the plan we announced last summer, and we are in the final stages of actioning $15 million in cost reductions from the second phase announced in March.

We expect to realize $4 million in savings in 2019 from the second phase with most of the remaining $11 million to be realized in 2020. Our third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.05 compared to $0.04 in the third quarter of last year. For the year-to-date period, our adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.12 compared to $0.03 in the first nine months of 2018. Turning to the cash flow statement and the balance sheet.

Cash used by operating activities was $9.8 million year-to-date. We expect to have positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter, primarily due to seasonal trends. We also expect cost reductions and profit enhancement initiatives will drive improvement in our operating cash flow going forward. Our capital allocation priority is to use excess cash to pay down debt. At September 30, our net debt position was $142 million, and we expect our debt to decrease as we approach year-end and see improvement in cash flow.

Now turning to the outlook for 2019. Through the third quarter, we have sustained about $20 million of currency headwinds. With only one quarter to go, we do not see a path to reversing this. As a result, we are bringing down our gross revenue guidance. We now expect 2019 gross revenue to be in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, which represents growth of 1% to 3% over 2018. Due to the strong alignment of our revenue and costs in the same currency, there is little to no currency impact on our profitability.

Therefore, we are maintaining our guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $44 million to $47 million. However, higher interest and tax expense than initially expected have prompted us to adjust our guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share, which we now expect to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.20 compared to the prior guidance range of $0.20 to $0.24. And now we will be glad to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Adam Kelsey

Good evening. It’s Adam on for George. I was wondering if you could double click on the new tools and maybe put some color around how this may help you win new business. Specifically if this expands, what would be able to flow through the new deal to review?

Rich Stoddart

Sure, Adam. Thanks for the question. So the workflow tool that we have highlighted for you today is really a collaboration tool. And I think that’s becoming more and more important for clients as their marketing efforts become more fragmented. So this becomes a central tool for them to track work, to understand where things sit in the queue, for us to be able to do that work together on a common platform. We’re finding that drives both speed and efficiency in the process, and – so we’ve already stood that up for one client, and we’re rolling it out to others. Almost always in a pursuit, we’re demoing this tool, and it is a very powerful sort of central operating system tool to the client.

Adam Kelsey

Great, thank you. And then any additional updates on the deal to review process? How’s that going? Are there any additional changes to be made there?

Rich Stoddart

Yes. I’ll make just a color comment and then let Don go into more detail. So I’ll say it’s fully up and running, running very well. The entire company and the culture understands that this is an important part of our process. People are coming to it prepared, having vetted the deals and as a result, I think the deal team is seeing stronger initial thinking and vetting of deals that come to it. Don, you want to add anything?

Don Pearson

Yes. I think just in general, the process is strengthening over time. We’re getting deals earlier in the process, which is critical. And we’re focusing more and more on the cash flow elements as well, which are critical to the business.

Adam Kelsey

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Chris McGinnis

Good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. Can you just maybe talk – touch on some of maybe the technology changes around the two largest that you’re onboarding now on the customer base? It sounds like the influencer marketing – can you just maybe talk about how that relationship’s changed? I know especially on the retail side, it came back to you. Can you maybe just go into that a little – in a little bit more detail? Thank you.

Rich Stoddart

Sure. Thanks, Chris. So this is a relationship that is now an enterprise-level relationship with a five-year contract in North America across really all facets of the marketing supply chain. So think about the retail footprint from wholesale to own stores to, again, influencer marketing, digital activation, showrooms, windows, the full gamut of the marketing supply chain. So I’d say it’s gone from a narrow transactional relationship to a broad-based in the North American geography enterprise-level relationship. We also have people on-site. I was out in Portland a couple of months ago. We’ve got a great team there sitting with the client, working with the client. So this, I would characterize as indicative of the kind of embedded sticky relationships that really are showcased for us.

Chris McGinnis

And then just two more questions. One, just on the kind of the process improvement of the business. Are you seeing any changes in the relationships with any of the customers as you change your business plans?

Rich Stoddart

No. We’re really not. I mean – and honestly, as we’ve been implemented this, we were very thoughtful. We did spend a significant amount of time with some consultants and to make sure this was sustainable cost reduction and not just about, frankly, cost out that might creep back in, but a rewiring of the way we work, roles and responsibilities, minimizing handoffs, figuring out what should be on-site and what should be centralized. So I think it’s a testament to the hard work of the team that we aren’t hearing clients say this has been disruptive and you’re not doing a good job. We’re actually hearing the reverse. The clients are happy with the changes we’ve made, and that it is – we’re upping our game.

Chris McGinnis

Great, that’s it from me. Thank you and good luck in Q4.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Steinke with Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Kevin Steinke

Hey, good afternoon. Rich and Don, so you talked about just the success of the large complex enterprise client implementations that you have going on right now. Sounds like things are going well there. Would you characterize that as just a continuation of what the company has been doing the last several years? Or have there been any investments or changes in the last 12 to 18 months, say, to improve the implementation process, build up the team there? Just kind of wondering what the status of your team and the implementation efforts are right now.

Rich Stoddart

Yes. I think we have – that implementation team is really a critical – implementation is a critical moment for us, and so we have bulked up that team a bit as we’ve been driving growth to make sure that as we get on-site, we’re really mapping the processes and way we work against the client processes to ensure success. So we have focused there. So I’d say between the implementation team and the continued investment and optimization of the technology offer to enable a successful implementation are the two things we’ve really been very focused on most recently.

Don Pearson

Kevin, just to maybe clarify as well. The implementation team is a critical team that sits on the deal team. So they’re looking at all the deals to make sure that we’re signing up for things that we can actually implement successfully.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That’s helpful. Interesting. So you mentioned some sizable pursuits in the business pipeline near term, new business pipeline. Can you just kind of give us a sense of the mix you’re seeing in terms of opportunities with new and existing clients in the pipeline?

Rich Stoddart

Yes. I would say, in general, we see about a 50-50. So I’ll give you a perfect example, though. The one we talked about that we’ve signed a small technology deal, I guess you’d count that as an existing client. But we’re already in a conversation about an additional scope of work. So in general, half-and-half. That seems about right. Obviously, varies depending on timing but that’s what the mix looks like.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And Don, I think you mentioned in your prepared comments, you expect benefits from the ongoing cost reductions in the fourth quarter. And I believe you also referenced improved revenue mix, although, I guess, gross margin is supposed to be relatively consistent versus the third quarter. Just talking about improved revenue mix versus the year ago or just any more color on that comment.

Don Pearson

Yes. I would say it’s improved revenue where we come from. This is many several things here. It’s the EYELEVEL business coming back. It’s the strength of the new deals that we’re bringing on. It’s the clients that we look at and manage out that are less profitable, so it’s a combination of all those factors.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And Rich, you talked quite a bit about VALO and how important that is in your new business pursuits. Can you just talk about how that plays out in terms of the competitive landscape, how much of a differentiator that is if indeed you ever see much competition on deals? I mean is it still the case that your – a lot of this is greenfield opportunity, where there’s not RFPs? Or just what’s the competitive landscape look like and how important of a differentiator is VALO in that piece of the business?

Rich Stoddart

Yes. Maybe I’ll pull that apart into two pieces. So piece one, so I’ll give you a couple of examples. So those two large deals we talked about, neither of those were RFPs. So we are seeing, especially North America, continued greenfield opportunity, new clients, many of whom who have not outsourced and who have not seen the benefit of it and we’re bringing them into a new model, which is part of the reason for the longer cycle. However, we’re able to generate some meaningful value creation for those clients in moving them into an outsourced model. I would say in terms of the technology, we continue to be focused on innovating the technology. That’s why we built the new workflow module.

We – in every situation that I’ve been in since I’ve been in InnerWorkings, when a client comes in and we say you should go through – spend two hours with us, go through a technology demo, let us show you a real live fire exercise of the team using the technology, in every case, their response has been I don’t have that today. It’s something that I need. It’s something that will let me run my business better not just in terms of transacting but in terms of visibility to my marketing supply chain. So we do think it’s a differentiator. We consistently hear from clients that this is something that they don’t have today that they want.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Great. And then lastly for me, just on the change in adjusted EPS guidance. Just maybe walk us through the assumptions on interest and tax that changed relative to the prior guidance.

Don Pearson

Yes. So with the new debt structure, we have a better understanding of what the fully loaded interest rate cost is, so that’s a part of it. And then on the tax, as you’re familiar, our tax rates have been kind of all over the board the last several periods. And this is a function of being pretty close to breakeven from a tax perspective. So as we improve our profits into the fourth quarter and then into the next year, you’ll start to see a more normalized tax rate. But for this year, it’s really a function of deductions that we can’t take relative to the loss position that we’re in. And that – they become more visible as we get closer to the end of the year, and that’s really the driver on the tax side, just a better visibility as to what the full year looks like and understanding this volatile nature of the taxes and try to get our arms around it as we get closer to year-end.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Great. Thanks, that’s helpful. Thank you for taking the questions.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.