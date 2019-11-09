Photon Control Inc.'s (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Nigel Hunton – Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Lee – Chief Financial Officer

Amr Ezzat – Echelon Partners

Kevin Krishnaratne – Paradigm Capital

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, operator. I'm Nigel Hunton, Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer, and along with Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on today's call.

Before the market opened this morning, Photon Control released its financial statements, and MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2019. I'm very pleased to report revenues and profitability exceeding our expectations for the third quarter. Revenues of $8.7 million increased 23% over this second quarter and were $1.2 million or 17% above the midpoint of guidance. We executed our operating plan, which also resulted in gross margin, EBITDA and net earnings, all well ahead of our forecast.

The primary driver of our positive results is that after five quarters of an industry downturn, semiconductor capital spending is finally beginning to improve. As reported by our peers and customers, foundry and logic investments are showing life in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half, and capital investment in the memory market are just beginning to recover, starting with the NAND market.

As the memory market recovery continues and begins to include DRAM as well, these investments may contribute to return to growth for the wafer fab equipment market in 2020. We're in the early stages of recovery in that sector, and therefore are still cautious as to its timing and magnitude. However, we are well prepared as a business and we're ready to quickly ramp capacity when demand picks up. Daniel will provide more details about our financial results and Q4 guidance in a few minutes.

I'd now like to take this opportunity to recap the progress we've made in this past quarter on our key strategic initiatives for 2019. Firstly, customer focus. We have kept our focus on our core business as a critical subsystem supplier to the semiconductor industry, which we intend to not only maintain but to also grow. I've continued to meet with many executives from our key customers as part of the focus on building deeper and more strategic relationships with them.

As an example, in the last quarter, we achieved preferred supplier status at one of our customers, a great achievement by our employees across all our business areas. We continue to be highly focused on executing on development opportunities with customers to counter any influence from our competitors. Outside of semiconductor, we have made progress with sales of our probes and converters for unique hypothermic application for cancer treatment. That has confirmed our belief that there is a market for Photon Control's products outside of the semiconductor sector. We're confident that this will raise our profile in new markets with Photon Control products.

Secondly, new product introduction. Our New Product Introduction or NPI funnel is still a key focus. I can report that we continue to progress with the design wins for prototypes and production this quarter. That will build our revenues for future years. We have a customer-centric culture and an experienced engineering and R&D team that is continuing to identify new opportunities.

Thirdly, streamlining operations. We continue to balance our capacity in response to beginning of an industry recovery and in consideration of key investments we're making for the future. In the quarter, we maintained 100% on-time delivery to our customers. Right now, we are focused on responding to additional demand and are working on plans to invest in capital expenditures and process improvements to increase automation and enhance our ability to scale up the business, to improve and reduce the cost of quality, both internally and throughout our supply chain and with customers, continue to be well prepared to ramp production quickly as our customers' demands continue to rebound from here. As a result of this, we've canceled the planned 2 week shutdown over the winter holidays to ensure we meet the increased demand from our customers.

Fourthly, investing in disruptive technologies and building our IP portfolio. We have now submitted eight patient applications this year and continue to work on additional filings as we build our IP portfolio. Our R&D group is demonstrating a new technology, and we're excited by the customer feedback we've received on this front. In addition, a key part of our future plans is identifying technologies that complement our current portfolio, and this is an area we are investigating.

Fifthly, prudent capital deployment and use of our cash. We are continuing and will continue to invest in research and development, developing our people and preparing for the upturn, which is just starting. We've made progress in creating a high performance organization, and improving our talent pool with the launch of a leadership development program. As we look to the future, we will add business development resources to further explore our markets and look for other markets for the products that may need fiber optic sensors with environments similar to our current applications in semiconductor.

And finally, to sum up our view on the industry, recent industry report indicate that wafer fab equipment spending in 2019 is increasing in Q4 and into Q1 2020. While we do not personally have visibility beyond the next quarter or two, provided that foundry and logic investments are at a similar level in 2020, as indicated by the industry leaders, and that memory investments continue to recover from here, next year is setting up to be more positive one for Photon Control.

Overall, I'm enthusiastic about the future of Photon Control and I'm already leveraging my expertise in the semiconductor sector to ensure that company is positioned to grow. Photon Control was recently honored to be named a finalist of the 2019 BC Export Awards, which pays tribute to the success of British Columbia export companies and their contribution to the local economy. Our nomination as a finalist in the Advancing Technology & Innovation Category recognizes the company for serving the needs of our customers and core markets with innovative products and investments in disruptive technologies.

Before I hand things over to Daniel for his financial review, followed by Q&A, I want to thank our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders for their continued support of Photon Control. Daniel?

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Nigel, and good morning, everyone. I'll now walk through our fiscal 2019 third quarter results. For the quarter, total revenue of $8.7 million, increased 23% over the last quarter, but declined 13% from revenues a year ago, which were generated during the latter period of the strong industry cycle.

Overall, our Q3 revenues exceeded the high end of guidance, as we experienced better-than-expected revenues from our new distributor in Asia. As our distributor was building up their inventory position in Q3, we do not expect to see this level of orders from them in Q4, and this is reflected in our Q4 guidance. As part of our growth strategy, we continue generating New Product Introduction or NPI revenues, which totaled $1.1 million this quarter. This is much higher than our recent quarterly run rate of $600,000. And the results we are seeing are attributable to the increased focus on NPIs and effective collaboration with customers.

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 55% consistent with the prior sequential quarter, and an improvement over the same year ago period, despite lower revenues. As we've stated in previous earnings calls, our gross margin is a function of several factors such as sales volumes, as well as product and customer mix, and we continue to expect to see variability quarter-to-quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter came in at $3.1 million, which is at its lowest levels in the last eight quarters, dating back to Q3 2017. In addition to the expected decrease in OpEx over Q2, as communicated in the previous quarterly earnings call, in the quarter we realized cost reductions by holding an office shutdown during the quarter and completing the reorganization of the sales and marketing function.

Our sales and marketing function have been restructured to center around our key customers and work in tight collaboration with our engineering team, which has resulted in robust NPI revenues this quarter. As we look ahead and start to see improvements in the semiconductor capital equipment market, we will be investing in specific areas as part our growth strategy. One area that remains crucial to our strategy is engineering, where it now represents 42% of total OpEx for the quarter versus 32% from a year ago, and we are making progress in being designed into next generation tools.

Another area of focus is the growth opportunities outside of the semiconductor industry and we plan to also add resources in sales and marketing to explore and penetrate into new markets as part of our strategy to drive future growth.

From a profitability perspective, we reported EBITDA of $2.4 million or 28% of revenues, which exceeded the high end of guidance in the prior quarter of 17% of revenues. The company defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. Our EBITDA is result of our underlying revenue performance combined with prudent cost controls for the quarter.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Our cash and cash equivalents increased to $34 million at the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations was $4 million, which was partially offset by share repurchases totaling $900,000. While remaining debt free, our highest priority is to reinvest cash back to the company that would drive our future growth.

Our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming six month period, increased to $11.9 million at the end of Q3 from $10.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. This increase, in combination with our strong revenue performance this quarter, reflects increasing near term demand from our customers.

Lastly, with respect to our outlook for Q4, we anticipate our revenues to be in the range of $7 million to $9 million, our gross margin percentage to be in the high-40s to low-50s and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 21% to 25% of revenues. We also expect our cash position to be flat versus Q3, as we're increasing our inventory position to service our order backlog and ensure an uninterrupted supply of products to our customers.

In summary, we are continuing to execute on our business plan in the challenging environment. And for the quarter, we finished at or above the high end of guidance across all financial metrics. Going forward, we are encouraged by the traction achieved by our sales and engineering teams, combined with a positive outlook that's been shared by our customers and peers as the supply/demand environment is improving for the memory market as we exit 2019.

With that, operator, we are now ready to take questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Amr Ezzat

Good morning. Congratulations on a strong quarter. I just wanted to get your thoughts again on the sales dynamics this quarter. I mean, you pointed out, Nigel, in your prepared remarks all the positive capital equipment conference calls we've had in the past few weeks. And obviously everybody was anticipating a strong quarter, but your sales jump was much more dramatic than WFE players. So I'm wondering if that's just a function of your Asia distributor building inventory, as Daniel mentioned. Are you seeing like clients going on consignment inventory ahead of a recovery already? Or is that like a next quarter event?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. Good morning, Amr. So in terms of our revenue dynamics for Q3, as you can see in our financials, Asia represents about $4 million of our revenues this quarter, and which was a sharp increase over what we did the previous quarter. And so the – for Q3 we certainly benefited – our revenue performance benefited from the distributor change. In terms of what we're seeing from the whole WFE and our other customers, I think we're seeing that in being supported more in terms of our Q4 guidance for this current quarter. We do – as part of my prepared remarks, we are seeing a little bit less in our Asia revenues because of the distributor ramp up in Q3, but we are seeing some positive signs from our customers for Q4, but also in terms of the strengthening and the quality of our backlog.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So impact of the WFE strength will cede out in Q4, the Q3 numbers are mostly Asia building inventory? Now, if I'm looking into, I guess, your guidance, $7 million to $9 million, as you pointed out is actually lower than your Q3 number and I understand part of it is Asia building inventory in Q3. But can you maybe quantify what is a normalized level of sales in Asia? Because as you pointed out, $4 million this quarter, sharp increase from $1.4 million last quarter. But if you look two quarters ago, in Q1 you guys were actually a $3.5 million. So it's not as dramatic a jump when I compared it to Q1.

Nigel Hunton

Yes, for sure. So I think in Asia, just in general, because we employ a distributor model. One of our distributors, they do hold inventory and that's how we reduce lead-time for our customers in Asia. And so with that there's a bit of lumpiness just in terms of the inventory storage at the distributor site. In terms of a normalized level, I mean, I think, for – in terms of just kind of understanding Q3 and kind of how that spills over to Q4 how forward think about internally is, probably about $1 million or $1.5 million normally would have spilled over from Q3 to Q4, right? And so that presents an increased growth that's sequentially to Q4, but it's really hard to say. But that's kind of the reason for the lumpiness we see in Asia.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, that’s very helpful actually. Okay. So switching gears, if I'm thinking about like your NPI and going beyond selling temperature sensors into predominantly etch systems, I'm wondering, to Nigel, how discussions like with clients evolve to sell your positioning sensor in a bigger way or penetrate deposition in a bigger way?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. To give you some color on that. Our technology teams are in dialogue with, I think, all the key customers and all our key OEMs for deposition now. So we've made significant progress in building relationships with the development teams in deposition. And that's, I think, come through some of the doors that I've opened for the organization. On the back of that, we've had good feedback on our products. We are looking to bring on board to the product line some higher temperature probes, specifically focused for the deposition market. If we think about deposition, the process parameters are the higher temperature then the etch processing. Those products are on track. We have them lined up for delivery within the end of Q4 into Q1. That positions us well for future developments and future CVD process tools.

So I think from our perspective, we are well positioned. We've made excellent progress. And I think those products will go into evaluation through 2020. But for those who understand the semiconductor industry, the process tool development lifecycle is typically a couple of years, so we see those becoming sort of products of choice for OEMs in sort of 2021, 2022 time period. So I'm very pleased, very positive about the progress we're making. I think we've got the right interactions. We've got the right products coming through. And we're focused and prioritized to actually make sure that CVD has been a key area of focus and we're now going to deliver on it. So I think its positive signs.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So and I understand it's a long-term play, but if I'm thinking about the addressable market for you guys in dep versus etch, you guys have a clear picture of how large that market is and how they sort of compare?

Nigel Hunton

One, it's a smaller markets than the plasma etch where our process – our products go into today. But it is still significant and will be increase our SAM considerably. So I would say, if we put into a range of potentially around a one-third of the market size, it's something you can think about. And the key thing within that is the level of not just penetration of the probes, but actually how much level of sensing is going to be required in the future and it's early days as we look at the new process tools about the level of intensity of sensing and that could impact and expand the SAM beyond what I'm initially thinking. But I'd say for your initial thought process and planning, I'd assume it's about a one-third of the size.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. Maybe one last one on OpEx. Dan, you mentioned they came in at $3 million this quarter, excellent cost control despite the investments in engineering. I'm just wondering, again like longer term. Like how underinvested or how much cost control did you guys do overall in this down cycle? And how does this OpEx number looks like in a mid cycle scenario or if we go back to a peak cycle? Like are we talking about OpEx of $4 million, which is what you guys like expensed at the peak last year? Is that a fair number?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So to answer your question, Amr. So Q3, we did certainly benefit – I think there are some timing benefits for this quarter. We had an office shutdown. And certainly on the back half of a calendar year there's lower payroll taxes and there's also vacation being taken as well. Right now Nigel and I are working with the management team. We're in a budget process for 2020. And so, certainly, any increases OpEx – so where I think we may see increase in OpEx is certainly in sales and marketing as we work on penetrating into new markets in terms of our business development person, but also more people to kind of support that line of business.

We made some key investments in engineering and that may go up. I think there probably could be some additional efficiencies there. But, I think, overall in terms of OpEx spend I think it needs to be supported by revenue, right, and certain our growth strategy. And I think it's dynamic because of a long sales cycle in semi – the engineering investments that you're making now; you're not going to see that in revenues right away, right?

So I think it's a discussion that we do have to have with the Board, but naturally within improved capital spending environment. You would certainly want to make sure that we have the resources behind it to really take advantage or really be able to capitalize in the favorable market conditions.

Amr Ezzat

Okay.

Daniel Lee

So yes, I think it's – yes, and I think – I don't think it's going to be up $4 million. I think it's going to be restructured. But, yes, this is in still discussion with the Board.

Amr Ezzat

Great.

Nigel Hunton

And you've seen us in this period grow the R&D spend and I think that's being quite critical. And as Dan touched on, we'll maintain the investment this year into next year and that will pay dividends in 2021 and 2022.

Amr Ezzat

Great. That’s very helpful. I’ll pass the line.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Kevin Krishnaratne with Paradigm Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey there guys. Good morning. I just wanted to go back to the Q4 guidance, and I understood the Asia revenue would step back down. Could you talk – you had very strong new product revenue in Q3. Can you help us understand what your expectations are as you head into Q4, sort of the break down between new product revenue and then the true underlying sequential growth in core products to your largest customers, if you could just comment on that?

And then also may be related to it, I think you – Dan, mentioned that the gross margin in Q4 was to be in the high-40s to low-50s versus the mid-50 level in Q3. So I'm just wondering if you can help us understand the product profile expectations for the quarter coming up.

Daniel Lee

Sure. So in terms of revenues, so this quarter we did really well in terms of our NPI revenues and continuing with the momentum that you we've created a few quarters ago. And I think that's the testament to the strength and sales and marketing organization and working with our engineering group.

With respect to guidance for Q4, we generally don't provide anything with respect to NPI revenues. And part of the reason for that is it's a bit lumpy typically. It depends in terms of the timing from the customers in terms of prototyping and testing. And it just kind of depends on where they are at in terms of their design phase and testing phase. But we are – we certainly are focused on NPIs and growing that part of the business. But I think for the most part how we guided the $7 million to $9 million for Q4 – for the most part it is driven by our core products. We see strong demand from our customers, especially in the U.S., so that's certainly bolstering and supporting our revenue guidance for Q4.

From a margin perspective, certainly it's – so it is a little bit lower in terms of our guidance of high-40s to low-50s and there is variability. And I'm cautious in terms of how much I say on the call, because we do have a limited number of customers and – but it is based on customer mix as well as product mix as well, right? And we're certainly – Nigel and I certainly – even with the stronger capital spending environment, we are certainly still looking at efficiencies to be gained in the company and so cost may go up in 2020. But we are looking to ensure that the spend that we're making are efficient and are towards new product development and to penetrate into new markets.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay great. Thanks for that, Dan. Nigel, you mentioned the customer focus as one of your strategic imperative. As in you mentioned that you've received the preferred supplier status at one client. Could you remind us how long does that sort of a process take to become preferred? What does that mean to you in terms of being able to get discussions that are quicker paced and sales at a quicker paced? Does that hit Q4? Does it impact you in Q4? Is that more of a 2020 dynamic? Any other color you can provide there and then opportunities to get preferred supplier status at other customers?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. If we think about preferred supplier status, it's a great achievement. It does take many months – and I'd say, this is something that's been worked on and built over actually a couple of years. You build up from delivering quality, delivering on-time performance, bringing through new products flawlessly and that it's a rigorous process they go through that is far beyond the realms of a standard ISO audit where they're looking at business systems, business continuity, and really drill down and go right to the organization.

So it's actually a credit to the whole company, the whole business. It's not just about the product. It's about making sure that actually our business systems, our technology roadmaps, our quality, both with ourselves and our sub tier suppliers meets and exceeds their expectations. So it's a very, very detailed process. It goes through a quite phenomenal audit process. So, I think for me it's been a fantastic achievement to actually have got Photon Control to that level of status with one of our key customers.

Customers talk about these things in very different way. So all of our customers look for suppliers to become not just a supplier or an approved supplier, but preferred and more strategic. And we will – we are doing that and focusing on that with all our customers. We are in a sort of strategic position, I would say, and in a very strong position with all of our key customers. And we have agreements in place that protect us and help ensure we are well positioned for future developments.

So what does it mean? It means we all can see this for future development programs. It means you're on a supplier list that is – if people go to without having to go through qualifications and other checks. But it's something you just don't just sit back and say, great, we've achieved it. We now have to maintain and deliver performance ongoing. So for me, yes, it's a milestone to achieve it for the company. But we don't just sit back and say that's now been achieved and orders flow in. We've got to maintain our focus on innovation, new products and that's what we're going to keep doing.

So for me, it's a great achievement. It's taken a lot of hard work to credit to the company, but it's just a stepping stone to maintain this customer focus, which is a relentless drive through this business. Wherever you are from sales, to marketing, to finance, everyone needs to understand the importance of customers. And I think this is recognition that Photon Control is absolutely customer centric. So I think it's good for the future.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Thanks, Nigel. I guess, related to that my final question. Since coming in, you've made some moves. You've gotten closer to the customer. You've got the offices down in Silicon Valley. I know that you've got more of a focus on account managers on specific accounts relative to what you've had in the past. So I'm just wondering just on that note, if you can comment on how you're measuring success? How your discussions are progressing? And any elements with regards to the backlog, there is very strong backlog? And how conversations continue to progress post-September? And just again speak to the focus that you've had on the customer and how that's helping to achieve just a better conversation and ultimately a better translation to sales opportunities?

Nigel Hunton

I mean, it's something that is critical around new process tool. So I measure it from as our key customers launch process tools in the future – when a customer launches a new process tool let's say 2022-2023, when it actually hits the market. So I measure our success that we've been designed in with delivered prototypes. We've supported their development. We've helped them achieve the parameters for that process to launch and we are there as the product of record on those new process tools.

So I measure that as a key parameter. And again, all of our customers do audits. So even though you achieve a preferred status, you're still subject to annual or quarterly reviews and orders for the customers. I measure our success that we get through those and we actually have customers that are 100% satisfied with our performance.

So I measure it on a quarterly basis through the quarter reviews of customers. I measure it long-term about our design wins. And as Dan says, ultimately, we measure that on the business growth, both into 2020, but more importantly into 2021 and 2022, as we execute on that sort of three-year strategy.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Great. Thanks for that Nigel, and again congrats on the quarter and look forward to the end of the year taking it well.

Nigel Hunton

Okay. That’s good.

Our next question is from Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Amr Ezzat

Hi. Just a quick follow-up. When I'm thinking about slightly different segments of memory, foundry and logic, are you overexposed to one segment relative to the other? My impression was that you were overexposed, just like the industry in general to memory?

Nigel Hunton

Are we – that it's overexposed, memory is our key – our largest market, correct and that's – looking at how do we actually build and strengthen our position across all the sectors. But memory has been part of the key growth for us. It's probably the most strategic market. It's probably the most – one of the most volatile. But it's critical you want to be part of that and that's why it's been a key focus and a big part of our success.

Amr Ezzat

Then if I'm thinking about the splits within memory of volatile and non-volatile, do you guys have a sense of what's your exposure in one versus the other? Or you guys don't get that kind of visibility?

Nigel Hunton

I don't get that level of visibility.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, thanks. That’s it for me.

