Stocks To Watch: Alibaba And Disney Step Out

Federal Reserve officials are back on the speaking circuit in the week ahead, highlighted by a speech from Chairman Jerome Powell on November 13. On the economic front, reports on consumer prices, retail sales and New York manufacturing will be in focus. The conference schedule also heats up, with events scheduled covering the networking, cannabis and energy sectors. Meanwhile, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Singles Day and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) earnings report will light up the retail sector.

Notable earnings reports: Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) on November 11; Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) on November 12; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) and on November 13; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Walmart (WMT), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) on November 14; JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) on November 15.

IPO watch: No pricings are expected next week, but there will still be some noise in the IPO market with quiet period expirations arriving for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) on November 11. IPO share lockup period expirations hit the calendar for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) on November 11, as well as Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) on November 13.

Projected dividend changes: ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) to $0.86 from $0.79, Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) to $0.174 from $0.166, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to $0.175 from $0.15, FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to $0.40 from $0.38, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) to $0.1762 from $0.1602, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) to $0.2225 from $0.21, Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) to $0.58 from $0.55, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to $0.62 from $0.57, Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $0.24 from $0.22, Nvidia (NVDA) to $0.17 from $0.16, Everest Re (NYSE:RE) to $1.50 from $1.40, Roper (NYSE:ROP) to $0.512 from $0.4625, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to $0.42 from $0.39, Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) to $0.31 from $0.30, Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to $0.075 from $0.725, Kemet (NYSE:KEM) to $0.06 from $0.05, Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to $0.70 from $0.65, Matthews (NASDAQ:MATW) to $0.21 from $0.20, MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) to $0.2075 from $0.2025, National Storage (NYSE:NSA) to $0.33 from $0.32, Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) to $0.86 from $0.82, United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to $0.35 from $0.34, Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to $0.085 from $0.08.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) vote on the company's buyout proposal on November 13. The Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)-Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) merger also gets put to the shareholder vote test on November 15.

Analyst and investor day events: BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) says management and external experts will provide an update on November 14 to the investment community on the company's development portfolio, which is focused on innovative therapies to treat rare diseases. Other companies with analyst events planned during the week include Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) on November 14 and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) on November 15.

Disney+: Disney (NYSE:DIS) launches its streaming service on November 12 with hundreds of movies and TV shows available. Distribution partners include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Roku, Amazon and Samsung, although some Disney content is still locked up with preexisting deals with Hulu, Netflix and HBO. During Disney's earnings call last week, CEO Bob Iger said Disney+ is being launched with an “unprecedented” marketing campaign and a goal to scale up fast. Interesting stuff for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) investors to consider.

Singles' Day: Alibaba (BABA) hosts its annual Singles' Day event on November 11. The e-commerce shopping racked up $30B in sales last year and is expected to once again bring in more money than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Adobe Analytics reports about 24% of U.S. retailers plan to run promotions for Singles Day, a list that includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Microsoft gaming: The company has Xbox X019 scheduled to take place on November 14 at the Copper Box Arena. The gathering is called a global celebration of all things Xbox. Microsoft has slowly been dropping more hints about its plans for its next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett. Gamers will have questions on frame rates, loading times, backward compatibility and cross-gen gameplay - while Microsoft investors would like to know when the console will arrive and at what price. It's believed that the new Xbox will be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) chip.

SBUX on the Magnificent Mile: The world's largest Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will open its doors in downtown Chicago on November 15. The location will be the company's sixth Reserve Roastery following openings in Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Energy Conference: Participants for the conference include Hess (NYSE:HES), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR), Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference: A hodge-podge of companies roll into Nashville from November 13-15 to present. Participants include Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Regional Management (NYSE:RM), Ligand (NASDAQ:LGND), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX), Matson (NYSE:MATX), CSX( (NASDAQ:CSX), Brooks (NASDAQ:BRKS), U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS).

FDA watch: A FDA action date arrives for Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) Dextenza on November 10. There is an FDA advisory committee meeting on Boehringer Ingelheim's empagliflozin for type 1 diabetes on November 13 and Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa on November 14.

Networking and security breakdowns: Companies due to appear at the Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference in New York City on November 12 include Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN), Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

New look from WW: Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW) says it will be launching a new program next week that it calls its most customized yet. The company expects it to appeal to current, returning and first-time members just a mere two months before the diet season kicks off. Shares of WW are down 32% over the last 52 weeks.

Cannabis conference: Companies due to appear at the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference from November 12-13 include Willow Biosciences (OTC:CANSF), Abacus Health (OTCPK:ABAHF), Emerald Biosciences (OTCQB:EMBI), MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), Teewinot Life Sciences, Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) and Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF).

Barron's mentions: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), KeyBank (NYSE:KEY), and PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) and JPMorgan Chase are on the list of six bank stocks that could rally as investors rotate back to value. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is profiled as a company that is reaching beyond its industrial roots as it reinvents itself as a software-centric player with an Industrial Internet of Things edge. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is also tapped as an undervalued pick. Finally, the publication asks why more S&P 500 Index components don't pay a dividend, including fan favorites Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

