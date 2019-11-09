Lumber Liquidators: Solid Margin Performance, But Sales Growth Remains Flat

The full impact of 25% tariffs will pose a challenge, but Lumber Liquidators looks to be able to deliver positive cash flow in 2020 after mitigation efforts.

It has performed well with margins, delivering 36.5% adjusted gross margins despite tariffs having up to a 2% impact.

Comps were positive in September and October, but it is uncertain whether Lumber Liquidators can deliver consistently positive comps yet.

Lumber Liquidators reported -3.6% comps in Q3 2019, although excluding the effect of the network security incident, comps may have been -0.9%.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) continues to have challenges in driving sales growth, but has done fairly well with margins despite the impact of tariffs. The full impact of 25% tariffs is expected to hit in Q4 2019, but Lumber Liquidators should be able to mitigate a portion of that going forward, and should be well positioned should tariffs be resolved.

Sales growth is an issue, but even without much sales growth, Lumber Liquidators could double in value with the ending of tariffs.

Q3 2019 Sales

Lumber Liquidators reported fairly weak sales in Q3 2019, with net sales down -2.4% and comparable store sales down -3.6%. It attributed this to soft July demand and a network security incident in August that affected it for six days. The network security incident may have reduced total sales by 2.7% (based on its estimate of a $7 million impact) during the quarter as employees had to manually process transactions and contributed to a negative double-digit comp for August

Lumber Liquidators also indicated that September sales were much improved due to promotions and pricing (and it only attributed a modest amount of improvement to a shift in sales from late August to September due to the network security incident). It also noted that October comps were positive, although not as strong as September.

This has resulted in it lowering its full-year comps guidance from approximately flat to -2.0% to 0.0%.

So far, Lumber Liquidators has reported -0.8% comps in Q1 2019, flat comps in Q2 2019 and -0.9% adjusted comps in Q3 2019 (removing the effect of the network security incident). It appears that flat comps in Q4 2019 may be reasonable to assume given the positive October comps, but also recognizing Lumber Liquidators' inability to sustain positive comps during 2019.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Adjusted Comps -0.80% 0.0% -0.90%

Flat comps in Q4 2019 would put Lumber Liquidators' full-year comps close to the midpoint of its -2.0% to 0.0% guidance.

Lumber Liquidators did report positive comps in the second half of 2016 until 2018 as it recovered from the Chinese laminate flooring issue, but has stalled out in 2019.

Source: Lumber Liquidators

Gross Margins And Operating Margins

Lumber Liquidators did well to improve its adjusted gross margin to 36.5% in Q3 2019, up from 35.2% in Q2 2019 and 36.2% in Q3 2018. Gross margins are expected to be lower in Q4 2019, though, due to the full impact of 25% tariffs hitting late in Q4, while Lumber Liquidators' mitigation efforts are expected to have its full impact in Q1 2020.

The lost sales did contribute to reducing its adjusted operating income to 1.3% of total sales. Without the network security incident, Lumber Liquidators may have ended up with adjusted operating income of 2.3% of total sales during the quarter. It also appears to expect that adjusted operating income will end up at around 2% to 3% of total sales in Q4 2019 despite the negative impact of increased tariffs hitting late in the quarter.

The increase from 10% tariffs to 25% tariffs is expected to reduce operating income margins by around 3.0%. Thus, if Lumber Liquidators can reach around 2.5% operating income margins with 10% tariffs, then it would end up with negative 0.5% margins without any further mitigation. If it can mitigate 50% of the impact of the increased tariffs, then it would end up with around 1.0% operating income margins.

This would result in $30 million adjusted EBITDA for Lumber Liquidators in 2020, which is better than I previously thought. This should allow it to generate modestly positive cash flow (outside of settlement payments) during the year despite 25% tariffs.

$ Million 2020 Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $11 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $30

Lumber Liquidators' Q3 2019 performance has increased my confidence that it can deliver 4+% operating margins if/when tariffs are removed, which should make it worth $15 to $20 with flat comps growth.

Conclusion

Sales growth remains a concern as Lumber Liquidators appears stuck around flat comps still. It has made considerable progress in improving operating margins despite the impact of tariffs, though, and looks capable of delivering positive cash flow in 2020 even if 25% tariffs are in place through the entire year. Without tariffs, Lumber Liquidators should be able to deliver solid operating margins, making it worth around double its current price. Further share price improvement would require it to return to positive sales growth, though.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.